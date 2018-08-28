Global Wireline Services Markets 2018-2026: Market is Set to Exceed $13 Billon by 2026, Driven by Growing Exploration & Production Activities and the Global Demand for Oil & Gas - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Wireline Services - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $6.32 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.17 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Factors such as growing exploration and production activities, global demand for oil & gas, increased oil production, and exploration activities for shale gas are fuelling the market growth.

However, increasing focus on renewable energy, stringent environmental rules and regulations, and decrease in crude oil prices are limiting the market growth.

By Geography, Europe is expected to hold the largest volume in contrast to the other regions due to growing number of exploration and production projects and countries like Germany and United Kingdom's growth rate resources in shale gas production.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Preface

3. Market Trend Analysis

4. Porters Five Force Analysis

5. Global Wireline Services Market, By Service

6. Global Wireline Services Market, By Technology

7. Global Wireline Services Market, By Application

8. Global Wireline Services Market, By Tools

9. Global Wireline Services Market, By Geography

10. Key Developments

11. Company Profiling

Weatherford International PLC

Expro International Group Holding Ltd.

FMC Technologies Inc.

Welltec International AS

Wireline Engineering Ltd.

Superior Energy Services Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Oilserv

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Halliburton Company

C&J Energy Services Ltd.

Basic Energy Services Inc.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

China Oilfield Services Limited

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Casedhole Solutions

Trican Well Services

Sanjel Corporation

