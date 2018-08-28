Global Wireline Services Markets 2018-2026: Market is Set to Exceed $13 Billon by 2026, Driven by Growing Exploration & Production Activities and the Global Demand for Oil & Gas - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Wireline
Services - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the market accounted for $6.32 billion in 2017
and is expected to reach $13.17 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of
8.5% during the forecast period.
Factors such as growing exploration and production activities, global
demand for oil & gas, increased oil production, and exploration
activities for shale gas are fuelling the market growth.
However, increasing focus on renewable energy, stringent environmental
rules and regulations, and decrease in crude oil prices are limiting the
market growth.
By Geography, Europe is expected to hold the largest volume in contrast
to the other regions due to growing number of exploration and production
projects and countries like Germany and United Kingdom's growth rate
resources in shale gas production.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Preface
3. Market Trend Analysis
4. Porters Five Force Analysis
5. Global Wireline Services Market, By Service
6. Global Wireline Services Market, By Technology
7. Global Wireline Services Market, By Application
8. Global Wireline Services Market, By Tools
9. Global Wireline Services Market, By Geography
10. Key Developments
11. Company Profiling
-
Weatherford International PLC
-
Expro International Group Holding Ltd.
-
FMC Technologies Inc.
-
Welltec International AS
-
Wireline Engineering Ltd.
-
Superior Energy Services Inc.
-
Schlumberger Limited
-
Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
-
Oilserv
-
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
-
Halliburton Company
-
C&J Energy Services Ltd.
-
Basic Energy Services Inc.
-
Baker Hughes Incorporated
-
China Oilfield Services Limited
-
Nabors Industries Ltd.
-
Casedhole Solutions
-
Trican Well Services
-
-
Sanjel Corporation
