Global Wood Packaging Market 2019-2023 | Growing Innovation in Wooden Pallets to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global wood packaging market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005051/en/
The global wood packaging market will post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Wood packaging such as pallets and wooden boxes for export and import
are a cost-effective option for end-users when compared to substitute
products such as plastic pallets. For instance, the average cost of
wooden pallets is two times lower than that of plastic pallets. Also,
wood packaging products are 100% recyclable and naturally absorb
bacteria which helps protect products from cross-contamination, when
compared with plastic packaging products. Moreover, wooden pallet
manufacturers are introducing stackable pallets that help reduce floor
spacing as well as the cost for storing and transit of goods. Thus, with
such advantages, the market for wood packaging is expected to grow
significantly during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the growing innovation in wooden pallets will have a
positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly
over the forecast period. This global
wood packaging market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global wood packaging market: Growing
innovation in wooden pallets
Vendors in the global wood packaging market are introducing innovative
products to hold their market position. The wood packaging vendors are
launching smaller pallets for display-ready packaging at retail shops,
which can also be used for safe transportation of products from
manufacturing units to retail stores. Furthermore, for an automated
supply chain, which is facilitated with automated material handling
equipment, wood packaging product manufacturers are introducing smarter
pallets for easy handling. Smarter pallets are stiffer and uniform, and
they avoid sagging and provide better interfacing with automated
material handling equipment. Thus, with such innovations in terms of
design and size, the demand for wood packaging is expected to increase
during the forecast period.
“Apart from the growing innovation in wooden pallets, the
implementation of advanced IT-enabled technology and the increased
demand for safe and hygienic pallets are some other major aspects that
will contribute to the growth of the market,” says a senior analyst
at Technavio.
Global wood packaging market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global wood packaging market by
product (pallets and cases, and boxes) and geographical regions (North
America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe,
APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. However, during the forecast
period, the European region is expected to register the highest
incremental growth due to the increasing opportunities from various
industries and growing warehouse expansion in key European countries.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005051/en/