Global Woolen Blanket Market 2019-2023| Advent of Organic-certified Woolen Blankets to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global woolen blanket market is expected to post a CAGR of over 2%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005584/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global woolen blanket market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
With wool being a breathable fiber, it provides instant warmth as
compared to synthetic materials making it ideal for windy and snowy
weather conditions. Also, wool is a highly durable fiber and is easy to
clean. Further, wool is hypoallergenic in nature and is natural and
chemical-free. Thus, the benefits provided by woolen blankets will drive
the growth of the market.
As per Technavio, the advent of organic-certified woolen blankets will
have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
woolen blanket market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Global woolen blanket market: Advent of
organic-certified woolen blankets
Consumers globally are increasingly concerned about the consumption of
animal-based consumer goods and products. Therefore, several
manufacturers are seen selling woolen blankets that are manufactured
using organic wool. This is expected to garner momentum with more
vendors trying to use certified wool for making woolen blankets.
“Along with the advent of organic-certified woolen blankets, the
increasing demand from emerging economies, the growth of the tourism and
hospitality sector, and the increasing free trade agreements are some
major aspects that are expected to boost the growth of the global woolen
blanket market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global woolen blanket market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global woolen blanket market by
end-user segments (residential and commercial) and geographical regions
(APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA).
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North
America, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast
period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental
growth due to several factors such as increasing affluence, suitable
climate, and burgeoning population. Moreover, the presence of leading
wool-producing countries such as Australia, New Zealand, China, and
India is leading to the region being the foremost woolen blanket market
across the globe.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005584/en/