Global Workflow Automation Market by Offering, Process, Organization Size, Deployment, Operation, and End-User - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Workflow Automation Market Analysis 2017 - Forecast to 2025"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied
research sources to present unique and reliable analysis. Assessment of
major trends with potential impact on the market during the next five
years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which
comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis. The
report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along
with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.
This research report analyzes the global markets with in-depth insights.
The market assessment is performed through standard and the tailored
research methodology approach. The market overview offers in depth
analysis at the regional and country level.
Annual estimations and forecasts are provided from the year 2014 to 2025
for each given segment and sub segments. Market data derived from the
authenticated and reliable sources is subjected to validation from the
industry experts. The report also analyzes the market by discussing
market dynamics such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats,
challenges and other market trends.
Competitive landscaping provides the recent activities performed by the
active players in the market. Activities such as product launch,
agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and
other activities.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Workflow Automation Market by Offerings
6 Workflow Automation Market by Processes
7 Workflow Automation Market by Organization Sizes
8 Workflow Automation Market by Deployments
9 Workflow Automation Market by Operations
10 Workflow Automation Market by End-User
11 Geographical Segmentation
12 Vendor Landscaping
13 Company Profiles
-
Pegasystems Inc.
-
Oacle Corporation
-
IBM Corporation
-
Uipath SRL
-
IPsoft Inc.
-
Xerox Corporation
-
Bizagi
-
Nintex Global Limited
-
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.
-
Software AG
-
Sourcecode Technology Holdings Inc.
-
Appian
-
Thoughtonomy Ltd.
-
Tibco Software Inc.
-
Opentext Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8dcbgk/global_workflow?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005211/en/