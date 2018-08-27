Log in
Global Workflow Automation Market by Offering, Process, Organization Size, Deployment, Operation, and End-User - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/27/2018 | 04:49am EDT

The "Global Workflow Automation Market Analysis 2017 - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied research sources to present unique and reliable analysis. Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next five years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis. The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.

This research report analyzes the global markets with in-depth insights. The market assessment is performed through standard and the tailored research methodology approach. The market overview offers in depth analysis at the regional and country level.

Annual estimations and forecasts are provided from the year 2014 to 2025 for each given segment and sub segments. Market data derived from the authenticated and reliable sources is subjected to validation from the industry experts. The report also analyzes the market by discussing market dynamics such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

Competitive landscaping provides the recent activities performed by the active players in the market. Activities such as product launch, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, and other activities.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Workflow Automation Market by Offerings

6 Workflow Automation Market by Processes

7 Workflow Automation Market by Organization Sizes

8 Workflow Automation Market by Deployments

9 Workflow Automation Market by Operations

10 Workflow Automation Market by End-User

11 Geographical Segmentation

12 Vendor Landscaping

13 Company Profiles

  • Pegasystems Inc.
  • Oacle Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • Uipath SRL
  • IPsoft Inc.
  • Xerox Corporation
  • Bizagi
  • Nintex Global Limited
  • Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.
  • Software AG
  • Sourcecode Technology Holdings Inc.
  • Appian
  • Thoughtonomy Ltd.
  • Tibco Software Inc.
  • Opentext Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8dcbgk/global_workflow?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
