Global X Continues Expansion with Appointment of Warner Wen as Research Director for Canada

12/02/2019 | 04:31pm EST

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X Management Company LLC (Global X ETFs), the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds, today announced the appointment of Yu (Warner) Wen as Research Director for Canada, to better serve investors in this important market. Canada has been a key market for the firm over the years, considering that it is one of the largest countries by assets in Global X ETFs outside of the United States. 

In this new role, Mr. Wen will work closely with the wider Global X research team to expand Global X’s presence within the Canadian financial market. His primary responsibilities will involve communicating information about Global X’s ETFs and the markets to a range of Canadian investors and senior decision makers, including major Canadian financial institutions and advisers. In this capacity, he will report to Senior Vice President and Head of Research & Strategy, Jay Jacobs.

"We are delighted to bring Warner on board at Global X to expand our reach in Canada," said Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X ETFs. "Canada is an important market with nearly CAD 200 billion in ETF assets and growing adoption of the fund structure. Global X’s differentiated offering of Thematic Growth, Income, and International ETFs resonates with investors around the world, and we believe with Warner’s extensive knowledge of the Canadian ETF landscape, will be increasingly well-received by Canadian investors." 

“In Canada, we have seen an ever-increasing adoption of ETFs in recent years,” said Mr. Wen. “Canadian investors are in a unique position to readily take advantage of both U.S.- and Canadian-listed ETF products to build better portfolios and achieve investment goals. To that end, I’m very excited to join Global X ETFs in this new role and be able to help tailor Global X’s world-class research and innovative investment solutions to the Canadian market.”

Mr. Wen joins Global X from Canada-based Mackenzie Investments, where he served as Senior ETF Product Manager. Prior to working at Mackenzie, Mr. Wen was with MSCI in its Toronto office. He has a Master’s in Finance from York University Schulich School of Business.

For more information, please contact canada@globalxetfs.com.


About Global X

Global X was founded in 2008 with the mission of listening to and empowering clients to invest wisely in unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 70 ETF strategies, and is supported by in-depth, openly available Research & Insights, along with professionally constructed ETF Model Portfolios and Practice Management Tools designed to support financial advisors. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a Seoul-based global enterprise which offers asset management expertise worldwide. Explore our ETFs and more at www.globalxetfs.com.


Disclosures
This information is not intended to be individual or personalized investment or tax advice and should not be used for trading purposes. Please consult a financial advisor or tax professional for more information regarding your investment and/or tax situation.

Frank Taylor
Global X 
(646) 808-3647
frank@dlpr.com

Stephanie Dressler
Global X
(949) 269-2535
stephanie@dlpr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
