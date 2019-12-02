Global X Continues Expansion with Appointment of Warner Wen as Research Director for Canada

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X Management Company LLC (Global X ETFs), the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds, today announced the appointment of Yu (Warner) Wen as Research Director for Canada, to better serve investors in this important market. Canada has been a key market for the firm over the years, considering that it is one of the largest countries by assets in Global X ETFs outside of the United States.

In this new role, Mr. Wen will work closely with the wider Global X research team to expand Global X’s presence within the Canadian financial market. His primary responsibilities will involve communicating information about Global X’s ETFs and the markets to a range of Canadian investors and senior decision makers, including major Canadian financial institutions and advisers. In this capacity, he will report to Senior Vice President and Head of Research & Strategy, Jay Jacobs.

"We are delighted to bring Warner on board at Global X to expand our reach in Canada," said Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X ETFs. "Canada is an important market with nearly CAD 200 billion in ETF assets and growing adoption of the fund structure. Global X’s differentiated offering of Thematic Growth, Income, and International ETFs resonates with investors around the world, and we believe with Warner’s extensive knowledge of the Canadian ETF landscape, will be increasingly well-received by Canadian investors."

“In Canada, we have seen an ever-increasing adoption of ETFs in recent years,” said Mr. Wen. “Canadian investors are in a unique position to readily take advantage of both U.S.- and Canadian-listed ETF products to build better portfolios and achieve investment goals. To that end, I’m very excited to join Global X ETFs in this new role and be able to help tailor Global X’s world-class research and innovative investment solutions to the Canadian market.”

Mr. Wen joins Global X from Canada-based Mackenzie Investments, where he served as Senior ETF Product Manager. Prior to working at Mackenzie, Mr. Wen was with MSCI in its Toronto office. He has a Master’s in Finance from York University Schulich School of Business.

