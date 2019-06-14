Global X ETFs to Liquidate 2 ETFs

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds, today announced the scheduled liquidation of two ETFs, the Global X | JPMorgan Efficiente Index ETF (NYSE Arca: EFFE) and the Global X | JPMorgan U.S. Sector Rotator Index ETF (NYSE Arca: SCTO) based on an ongoing review process of its product lineup to ensure it meets the evolving needs of its clients.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in the Funds prior to the end of the trading day on Friday, July 5, 2019, and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The Funds will cease trading at the end of the trading day on Friday, July 5, 2019. The Funds will liquidate on or around Friday, July 12, 2019. Any person holding shares in the Funds as of the liquidation date will receive a cash distribution equal to the net asset value of their shares as of that date. Global X Management Company LLC, the adviser to the Funds, will bear all fees and expenses that may be incurred in connection with the liquidation of the Funds and the distribution of cash proceeds to investors, other than brokerage fees and other related expenses. The Funds represent less than 1% of the assets of Global X ETFs.

ABOUT GLOBAL X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008 with the mission of listening to and empowering clients to invest wisely in unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 60 ETF strategies. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, Alpha and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a Seoul-based global enterprise which offers asset management expertise worldwide. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at globalxfunds.com.

