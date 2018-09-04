Log in
Global X-Ray Crystallography Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors Are Bruker, Charles River, PerkinElmer, Rigaku, Shimadzu & Thermo Fisher Scientific - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/04/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

The "Global X-ray Crystallography Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global X-ray Crystallography Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.51% during the period 2018-2022.

Global X-ray Crystallography Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of X-ray crystallography instruments and services in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing investment on drug discovery. The spending on pharmaceutical R&D has increased globally due to the growing prevalence of diseases facilitating the drug approval process.

One trend affecting this market is the outsourcing of drug discovery process. As the emphasis on R&D investments and drug discovery by pharmaceutical companies is growing, several small companies with less infrastructural costs have resorted to outsourcing their drug discovery to CROs.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of trained laboratory professionals. X-ray crystallography requires extremely careful application of reagents and handling of apparatus and the field of medical laboratory science is affected by a severe shortage of trained workforce.

Market trends

  • Outsourcing of drug discovery process
  • Increasing demand for portable instruments
  • Global initiatives encouraging proteomics research

Key vendors

  • Bruker
  • Charles River
  • PerkinElmer
  • Rigaku
  • Shimadzu
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t7xvkk/global_xray?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
