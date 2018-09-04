Global X-Ray Crystallography Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors Are Bruker, Charles River, PerkinElmer, Rigaku, Shimadzu & Thermo Fisher Scientific - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The Global X-ray Crystallography Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.51%
during the period 2018-2022.
Global X-ray Crystallography Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on
an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The
report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the
coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report
considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of X-ray
crystallography instruments and services in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
growing investment on drug discovery. The spending on pharmaceutical R&D
has increased globally due to the growing prevalence of diseases
facilitating the drug approval process.
One trend affecting this market is the outsourcing of drug discovery
process. As the emphasis on R&D investments and drug discovery by
pharmaceutical companies is growing, several small companies with less
infrastructural costs have resorted to outsourcing their drug discovery
to CROs.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the lack of trained laboratory professionals. X-ray crystallography
requires extremely careful application of reagents and handling of
apparatus and the field of medical laboratory science is affected by a
severe shortage of trained workforce.
Market trends
-
Outsourcing of drug discovery process
-
Increasing demand for portable instruments
-
Global initiatives encouraging proteomics research
Key vendors
-
Bruker
-
Charles River
-
PerkinElmer
-
Rigaku
-
Shimadzu
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
