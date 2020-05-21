MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profits warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Global Yatirim : 2019 Annual Report 0 05/21/2020 | 10:10am EDT Send by mail :

We have always set our course for a productive future and have chosen appropriate routes. We have continuously grown and developed with bold yet well-reasoned moves in the strategic areas of port infrastructure, clean energy and asset management. We see our ports as de facto ambassadors to other markets. As a result, we strive to represent our country in the best way possible. We see our energy business as the clean and productive future. We on creating value for Turkey in real estate and . our market leadership, we are navigating forward to many more successful 30 year periods to come. The successestremendouswe see when we look back at our history give usoptimism about our future. The Story of Success from KuŞadası to NASSAU We are expanding our port infrastructure network to destinations across the continents of the world where cruise tourism is intense. We are successfully executing our growth strategy, particularly in the Americas with a specific focus on the Caribbean. We operate our ports with a forward-looking perspective. 21PORTS IN 4CONTINENTS 13COUNTRIES Leading CNG Distributor from Elazığ to IZMIR Our CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) subsidiary continues to take concrete steps with the vision of being in the leading position in non-pipe natural gas market in Turkey and turning the experience in this field into international projects, while making terms of product diversity, operations in different regions were undertaken and a success was achieved in geographical diversity. 10bulk CNG plants, 3auto-CNG stations, 296CNG road tankers and 47industrial scale compressors Energy Generation from Mardin to Montenegro We aim to reduce our country's dependence on energy imports by focusing on renewable resources and contribute to the country's economy. Having been involved in clean and efficient energy solutions for the last few years, we intend to establish a diversified and a balanced power generation portfolio, both resources and geography. Our strategy thanks integrated business approach is to develop energy projects with attractive long-termfeed-in tariffs and innovative energy efficiency solutions in destinations we operate ports, especially in the Caribbean. 100.1MWTOTAL INSTALLED CAPACITY OF WHICH 46.0MWIS FROM RENEWABLE SOURCES Real Estate Business FROM DENİZLİ TO VAN We have opened an exceptionally fast lane of growth in the real estate business. We diversified our investments by evaluating potential in Turkey's Anatolian region. The SkyCity office project in Denizli is now complete. The strong performance of Van Shopping boosted revenue in our real estate business 7VAN Shopping.5CENTRE has attracted more than millionvisitors in 2019 and boasts an occupancy rate of 96%. Growth Potential from brokerage to ASSET management We have served as a bridge between international capital markets and our country since 1990, when we hit the road with capital markets brokerage activities. In 2017, when we went to a strategic partnership with Centricus, one of our goals was to create the largest domestic and independent asset management company in Turkey. In 2019, our asset management subsidiary Actus has reached an agreement to merge another major player to realize this Over TL1billionAssets Under Management Our Business Chairman's Message STRONG DELIVERY ON OUR GROWTH STRATEGY Esteemed Stakeholders: Across the world, 2019 was a middling year. While the US and China continued to demonstrate robust economic growth, other major economies were in a gradual down- shift. The on-again,off-again trade disputes - mainly between the US and China, but also between the US and the rest of the world, in turn - added unnecessary drama to the global stage. This had a geopolitical component too, as the world slipped into a new de facto cold war. All these factors suppressed global economic growth, which is expected to have been the lowest since the 2008 financial crisis. Turkey continued the considerable re-adjustment of its economy and particularly foreign balance, so that the currency more or less stabilised by the summer. That and the exceptional interest rate cuts provided an accelerating impetus to growth, whose fruits will be seen in fourth quarter numbers. However, the world economy and Turkey's comeback performance in 2019 were quickly overshadowed by the fast unfolding events of early 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic led to unprecedented restrictions on the movement of people, goods and services worldwide. Great swathes of the global economy came to a halt as the world battles a health care crisis unseen in modern times. What the "new normal" will look like in the months ahead is anyone's guess. Ongoing disruption of trade and commerce, widespread economic volatility and contraction, negative consumer sentiment due to mass unemployment are all likely. That said, our first thoughts are of those directly impacted by the virus on a personal level and to health care workers around the world who are on the frontlines to save lives. Most Global Investment Holdings companies improved their performance over the prior year. We did not emerge from the turbulent environment of 2019 unscathed, how- ever. Operating as a Turkish company during a time when perceptions often hold sway over facts has its own particular challenges, even under the best of circumstances. Now, we are faced with a vastly changed economic landscape and murky outlook. With our core busi- ness in particular, cruise operations, virtually on hold due to temporary global travel restrictions, the challenges of 2020 will be immense. From day one, our Board and management have taken steps to protect the business from the impact of this unprecedented crisis, by reducing costs, conserving cash, and safeguarding the balance sheet. This is not the first external crisis Global Investment Holdings has faced and we are confident that we will navigate the Company through these tumultuous times. We are well accustomed to outperforming expectations, thriving in the face of adversity, seeing opportunity where others cannot. This successful track record will serve us well going forward, as we enter a world of heightened uncertainty and a new normal. In consequence, in 2019, Global Investment Holdings reported record high Consolidated Net Revenues of TL 1,441 million and Operating EBIT- DA of TL 563.3 million up 28% and 21% compared to 2018, respectively and we expect the overall trend to be positive in 2020, though the contributions of each subsidiary may well change. During the reporting year, our strategic focus remained on our core businesses: port infrastructure, clean energy, and asset manage- ment. Global Investment Holdings continues to build upon its leadership position as the world's largest independent cruise port operator. With the addition of the storied Prince George Wharf Cruise Port in Nassau, The Bahamas to our portfolio, we now operate one of the world's busiest cruise ports in an iconic destination. Continuing our push into the Carib- bean, we have also started cruise port operations in Anti- gua. Expanding into the world's largest cruise market is an immensely exciting leap forward for Global Ports Holding, our LSE-listed ports subsidiary. During the year, apart from the remarkable steps taken in the Carib- bean, we also extended the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore concession to 2027, further anchoring our presence in the fast-growingAsia-Pacific region. Additionally, we concluded the acquisition of the operator of La Goulette in Tunisia, thus operating in three oceans and four continents, proving to be literally a "Global" power as our name indicates. After adding our newest family member - Ha Long Cruise Port in Vietnam, for which we have the management contract, initially for a period of 15 years - we now operate 21 ports, including two TL 563.3MILLION OPERATING EBITDA 12 13 Our Business For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Chairman's Message TL7.1BILLION TOTAL ASSETS Naturelgaz, our compressed natural gas distributor, stood out for its excellent performance in 2019. The company's management has remained committed to continuous, material and ongoing improvement in the operational and financial performance of our CNG business. With their drive and professionalism, Naturelgaz rationalized operating processes and aggressively acquired new customers. While part of the company's robust performance during the year was due to circumstances outside our control, 2019 would have been Naturelgaz' best year ever regardless. I am confident that the underlying business performance will continue to improve. management firm - Actus - had a bright year even before being put into full context. Thanks to continued strong growth in market share, our assets under management expanded nearly 20% in real terms in 2019. This robust result was recorded before our merger with İstanbul Portföy Yönetimi was complete. The transaction is expected to be finalized in 2020. Actus' pension and equity funds posted a stellar performance for the year. Actus Asset Management's Equity Funds (Equity Intensive Funds) ranked first among all mutual funds in the market with 73.0% return in 2019, compared to the BIST 100's 25.4% return. Mean- while, Actus' pension fund Vakıf line with its budget despite a mixed year stemming from temporary ore quality issues and exchange rate movements. Unfortunately, international supply and demand conditions are likely to worsen in 2020 so the outlook is not as strong this year. Regardless, respectable profitability should still ensue. Real estate, as represented by Ar- dus, endured another difficult year, along with the entire industry in Turkey. Even in this challenging en- vironment, Ardus worked hard, contained costs and hit its budget targets - no easy feat. One area we all work hard to em- Our long track record of success, during boom periods and through challenging times, demonstrates that we know what we are good at and how to do it best. commercial ports, across 13 coun- tries. The coming months should see a further increase in this num- ber. We are always actively seeking to boost our portfolio of cruise ports across the world. Our dreams are coming to fruition on a global scale. Strong growth in the cruise ports division was overshadowed by a slowdown in the commercial port of Antalya ("Port Akdeniz"), which was negatively affected by macro-economic issues outside our control. While these external macro challenges are unlikely to improve in the short run, Antalya will become strategically more important due to its close proximity to extensive natural gas reserves in the Eastern Mediter- ranean. The total amount of natural gas reserves determined so far in the region is some 3.5 trillion cubic meters, which likely is the tip of the iceberg. The regional economy and trade will get a significant boost and Port Akdeniz is positioned to benefit with increased trade, in- vestments, and maritime services for the exploration and extraction infrastructure (which Port Akdeniz already provides) as well as project cargo. With climate change topping the world agenda, especially with extreme weather events becoming the norm globally, our focus on clean energy is more important to us than ever. During the year, Global Investment Holdings took major steps forward with its clean energy efforts. Our electricity generation business started to deliver better results after a lengthy learning curve and testing process. Rising to the challenge, we added our first solar power plant, Ra Solar, to renewable portfolio with MWp installed capacity in Mar- din/Turkey. GIH's first international solar plant, Barsolar, will sell elec- tricity with a capacity of 6 MWp in Bar/Montenegro and is scheduled to become operational in 2020. Our innovative biomass power plants boast an installed capacity of 29.2 MW at three separate facil- ities. GIH's co/tri-generation plants have a total installed capacity of MW. 2020 is looking bright for renewable energy at Global Invest- ment Holdings. Naturelgaz has signed an agreement to purchase 100% of SOCAR Turkey LNG (as of the publishing of this report). Such acquisition will further strengthen the position of Naturelgaz in LNG, bulk CNG, and auto-CNG businesses; increasing volume and geographical coverage while diversifying the product portfolio. This acquisition is a perfect fit to Naturelgaz' strategies to enter into the LNG business, grow in bulk CNG, and establish an auto-CNG station network on critical routes of heavy duty vehicle transportation in Turkey. In 2020, Naturelgaz aims to extend its experience and investments to surrounding markets that have an underdeveloped power infrastruc- ture, and therefore solid growth prospects. New international expansion opportunities will be evaluated as well. We also have tentative plans for an IPO for Naturelgaz in 2020, market conditions permitting. Asset management is our third focus area at Global Investment Holdings. Turkey has great potential in this burgeoning filed and we plan to capitalize on it. Our asset Emeklilik Variable Mutual Fund, has had the highest return in its peer group comprising 70 pension funds, with 47.0% return, compared to 27.9% return of its benchmark. Actus is well positioned to greatly boost Global Investment Holdings' net asset value. The tie-up between İstanbul Portföy and Actus will give Turkey's second and third-largest money managers total assets of almost TL 4 billion, with plans to boost assets under management a further 40% by end-2020. This dream is attainable thank to our accumulated knowhow, experience and expert human capital. One encouraging turnaround story at GIH is our brokerage business. Under new leadership, our brokerage business has completed another very difficult year by navigating through extremely tough market conditions. In the end, Global Securities recorded an impressive trading volume of TL 80.4 billion for the year. Straton Mining, one of Turkey's leading players in industrial minerals with 1.5 million tons feldspar annual production capacity, performed in brace, across the Group, is sustain- ability. Our efforts here run wide and deep. In recognition of our success in this key area, GIH was included in the BIST Sustainability Index for another term along with other Bor- sa Istanbul listed companies that demonstrate high performance in sustainability. Listing in the index provides companies with reputational and competitive advantages as well. GLYHO is also included in the BIST Corporate Governance Index. As you can see, even in times of great adversity and challenge, there is much to be positive about at Global Investment Holdings. We continue to execute an exceptional performance across the Group - and to dream big. Looking beyond Global, howev- er, we see a growing number of "known unknowns" that are cause for attention and concern. Even prior to Covid-19, the world was slipping into a new, undeclared cold war. Now, coupled with the ongoing pandemic and economic upheaval on a global scale, the stakes are higher than ever. The established economies of the "first world" will struggle to preserve the order instituted at their behest at the end of WWII. In the challeng- ers' corner are China, possibly India, and other, emerging market countries of Asia. Turkey has for many years tied its fortunes to what happens in and to Europe. Our country finds itself caught between its traditional friends and partners and emerging new opportunities. How we navigate the fast shifting waters will largely determine what sort of society we become and how successful. China will also remain at the forefront of world news. Not merely due to the ongoing trade dispute and now Covid-19 row with the US but also due to increasing Chinese self-confidence in its near abroad, especially the South China Sea. Even if these conflicts are resolved amicably, and both economies stabilize quickly, other similar spats are sure to arise. In addition, Hong Kong and North Korea will no doubt continue to roil the region. 14 15 Our Business Chairman's Message WE THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR ADDING NEW VALUES TO OUR VALUES AND FOR WALKING WITH US IN THIS PROCESS, AND WE WISH TO CELEBRATE THE NEW 30 YEARS TOGETHER. In this new fast-changing world are markets long discussed as being of growing importance but, for one reason or another, have not attracted the attention of all Turkish businesses - and here I mean those of both Sub-Saharan and North Africa are expected to see greater inter- est. Of these, North Africa, by virtue of the sea that we all share is a natural extension of the greater Eu- ropean and Near Eastern sphere in which Turkey is located. While these markets may be overlooked in the near term because of the Covid-19 crisis, we are certain that Africa holds promise for Turkey going for- ward. 2020 should be a far more volatile and unpredictable year than 2019. After regaining its footing in the latter half of 2019, Turkey now faces stronger headwinds, battling Covid-19 with the rest of the world, shrinking commerce and trade in the near term as well as a temporarily diminished tourism industry. Recession in the Turkish economy seems unavoidable in the coming year, like in most quarters of the world. The Turkish lira is more exposed than in mid-2019. Turkey entered the new year with a small current account surplus but will struggle in the short term to maintain exports in this unchartered en- vironment. Frankly, it will be unclear sailing ahead, with choppy waters and the fog of recession descending with the rising uncertainty of Covid-19. Moving forward with our strong management, skilled and hardworking employees, prudent risk management and robust financial structure, Global Investment Holdings posted another exceptional year overall. In 2020, Global Investment Holdings celebrates 30 years since its foun- dation. It has been an exhilarating ride with its ups and downs. We began operations as a brokerage house in June 1990, with paid-in cash capital of 5 million (old) Turk- ish Liras (then equivalent to roughly USD 1,900), occupying only one floor of offices above a department store in Şişli. Along the way, we transformed into a diversified con- glomerate, with operations in 4 continents and 13 countries - stretching from Nassau and Antigua in the Caribbean to Singapore and Ha Long Bay in the Far East, and to Bar- celona in the Mediterranean. In this 30-year unique and perfect journey, the trust, faith and professionalism of all our business partners have become indispensable values for us. We thank you very much for adding new values to our values and for walking with us in this pro- cess, and we wish to celebrate the new 30 years together. Our long track record of success, during boom periods and through challenging times, demonstrates that we know what we are good at and how to do it best. Our true measure of success is the value we create over the long term and the strength of our market leader- ship. We are especially grateful to our shareholders, for their ongoing support and encouragement, and to the rest of the Global Family, for their hard work and commitment to excellence. Meanwhile, we at Global Investment Holdings will not only continue to dream big but also work to realize our ambitious dreams, even during these unprecedented times. Mehmet Kutman Chairman 16 Our Business Global Investment Holdings Group in Summary WITH INTERESTS IN A RANGE OF BURGEONING BUSINESS SECTORS AND TRADITIONAL NON-BANK FINANCIAL SERVICE PROVIDERS, GLOBAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS HAS EVOLVED INTO A DYNAMIC INVESTMENT VEHICLE. TOTAL ASSETS (TL MILLION) 25% growth 7,056 5,648 2018 2019 18 GIH AT A GLANCE Global Investment Holdings (GIH) is a diversified conglomerate with investments in a number of businesses - port infrastructure, energy generation, compressed natural gas distribution, mining, real estate development, brokerage and asset management. GIH focuses on maximizing shareholder value by diversifying investments in its operational areas and executing agile investment strategies. Since 1990, the year the Group was founded as a brokerage firm, GIH has transformed into a dynamic investment vehicle. The Holding focuses on a variety of nascent business sectors and traditional non-banking financial service providers that offer high growth potential with "first mover" advan- tages. GIH functions as an umbrella to manage key issues, such as investment, financing, organization, and management, of its affiliates by participating in their capital and management Over the last 14 years, GIH has grown its total assets by 29 and total equity by 11-folds, transforming from a brokerage firm into a diversified conglomerate. As of end-2019, GIH reported total assets of TL 7.1 billion and total equity of TL 1.5 billion. Global Investment Holdings is registered with the Capital Market Board (CMB). GIH's shares have traded on Borsa Istanbul (BIST) since May 1995 (GIH stock formerly traded under the company name Global Men- kul Degerler A.Ş. from May 1995 to October 1, 2004). Currently, 99.99% of the Holding's shares are traded on BIST. GIH completed its first IPO abroad, on London Stock Exchange, in May 2017 with its affiliate Global Ports Holding Plc. At this time, Global Investment Holdings Group operates in four key business areas: Port Infrastructure: Operation of cruise ports and commercial sea- ports;

Energy: Renewable and clean energy generation, compressed natural gas sales and distribution, energy efficiency and mining;

Renewable and clean energy generation, compressed natural gas sales and distribution, energy efficiency and mining; Real Estate: Development and operation of real estate projects;

Development and operation of real estate projects; Finance: Non-banking financial services, including brokerage, ad- visory and asset management. STRATEGIC FOCUS: PORT INFRASTRUCTURE, CLEAN ENERGY & ASSET MANAGEMENT Going forward, the Group's new strategy is to develop regional and global enterprises only in select core businesses: port infrastructure, clean energy and asset manage- ment. This focus will allow GIH to target its resources more efficiently and expand more rapidly in these strategic, high-growth areas: Port Infrastructure: To continue fast-paced inorganic growth in the Caribbean and Asia, and fo- cus on ensuring organic growth by boosting revenues at existing ports;

Clean Energy: To develop inno- vative green energy solutions by utilizing long-term, attractive and guaranteed tariffs;

To develop inno- vative green energy solutions by utilizing long-term, attractive and guaranteed tariffs; Asset Management: To become a leader in asset management with strategic partner Centricus. GIH AIMS TO STAY FOCUSED ON ITS STRATEGIC SECTORS, WHILE SELECTIVELY PURSUING NEW INDUSTRIES Vision Global Investment Holdings aims to become a leader in its operations, to initiate new and innovative projects with growth potential and to become a pioneer in developing and evolving the business environment around the world. Mission The Holding is committed to developing a portfolio of competitive companies, within the sectors in which it operates, with strong and healthy growth prospects in conformity with global standards. The Holding is also responsible for updating strategies for its subsidiar- ies, along the lines of the changing local and global environment, as to ensure their quick adaptations to changing business conditions and help their continuous growth. CAPABILITIES FAST MOVING - Identifies attractive investment opportunities in rapidly growing industries Not limited by geographic or sector restrictions

Proven track record of suc- cessful exits FIRST ENTRANT Unique position as industry consolidator in its port oper- ations

Always prioritizes potential for future growth DYNAMIC Investment portfolio unlike traditional holding compa- nies

Robust investment vehi- cle with interests across a variety of emerging business sectors

Immediately responsive to a continuously changing business environment and focused on operational effi- ciency

Significant operational value-added capabilities to improve underlying business fundamentals Our Business Global Investment Holdings Group in Summary GIH focuses on maximizing shareholder value by diversifying investments in its operational areas and executing agile investment strategies. OPERATING EBITDA (TL MILLION) 21% growth Our Key Investment Principles Businesses with robust/defensible competitive positions and regional/ global expansion potential

High and sustainable barriers to entry

Business models with high revenue visibility

Multiple value creation levers that we have the power to influence

Partnerships with global leaders on a case by case basis Our Strategy Expanding all our portfolio com- panies

Creating a worldwide & class as- set (consolidating the cruise port industry globally)

Attach value to portfolio companies

Create regional/international enti- ties with a strategic focus on infra- structure, clean energy and asset management

Opportunistic approach to new business areas GLOBAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS' SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE As of December 31, 2019, GIH's issued capital amounted to TL 325,888,409.93 with an authorized capital ceiling of TL 650,000,000. The authorized capital ceiling permit given by the Capital Markets Board is valid for the years 2018 - 2022 (five years). Global Investment Holdings' shareholder structure is as follows: Share Buyback Program Continues with an Additional TL 100 Million Pursuant to the Board of Directors' resolution dated March 1, 2018, Global Investment Holdings bought back 34,072,330 nominal shares (10.46% of share capital) at an average price of TL 3.40 per share, and at a total consideration of TL 115,958,909.87, while the maximum share price stood at TL 4.47. The Board of Directors resolved to continue the share buyback program to complete the TL 150 million allocated maximum fund, which was announced on March 1, 2018; while announcing an additional maximum fund of TL 100 million maximum funds, both to be completed by De- cember 31, 2020. Once completed, this effort will yield shareholders total proceeds of TL 334 million inclusive of previous share buybacks. 563 465 2018 2019 20 Strong and Committed Shareholder Structure December 31, 2019 Shares (TL) (%) Centricus Holdings Malta Limited 101,826,967 31.2 Turkcom Turizm Enerji İnşaat Gıda Yatırımlar A.Ş.* 84,875,163 26.0 Treasury Shares** 43,126,651 13.2 Lansdowne European Equity Master Fund Limited 28,257,295 8.7 Publicly Traded Other Shares 67,802,334 20.8 TOTAL 325,888,409.93 100.0 Fully owned by Mehmet Kutman, who is founding shareholder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Investment Holdings.

Treasury shares repurchased by the Company based on share buyback programs. Going forward, global ınvestment holdıngs develop regional and global enterprises in core businesses: port infrastructure, clean energy and asset management. 21 Our Business Global Investment Holdings Group For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Port Infrastructure Mining The world's largest independent cruise port operator, with 21 ports, including two commercial ports, in 13 countries c.14 million passengers annually with an established presence in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Asia- Pacific Listed on the London Stock Exchange Caribbean Adriatic Nassau Cruise Port Port of Adria, Bar* Antigua Cruise Port Ravenna Cruise Port La Habana Cruise Venice Cruise Port Port** Zadar Cruise Port West Mediterranean East Mediterranean Lisbon Cruise Port Ege Port Kuşadası Barcelona Cruise Port Port Akdeniz, Antalya* Cagliari Cruise Port Bodrum Cruise Port Catania Cruise Port La Goulette Cruise Port Valletta Cruise Port Asia Málaga Cruise Port Singapore Cruise Port Ha Long Cruise Port Mainly commercial ports with some minor cruise activities

Where the Group has not invested One of Turkey's leading players in industrial minerals with ~ 1.5 million tons feldspar annual production capacity Total feldspar sales 483,454 tons Export volume 362,015 tons Energy Generation Co/tri-generation with 54.1 MW installed capacity Biomass power plants with an installed capacity of 29.2 MW at three separate facilities 2 solar power plants with 16.8 MWp installed capacity - 10.8 MWp already in operation and 6 MWp scheduled to become operational in 2020 Aydın 12 MW biomass power plant Şanlıurfa 5.2 MW biomass power plant Mardin 12 MW biomass power plant 10.8 MWp solar power plant Bar/Montenegro 6.0 MWp solar power plant (under development) Cogeneration/Trigeneration 54.1 MW capacity at eight different points in Turkey Real Estate Developing and operating real estate projects Consolidated total gross leasable area 84,797 m2 Retail gross leasable area 63,502 m2 Office gross leasable area 21,295 m2 Sümerpark Shopping Centre: Denizli's third-largest shopping centre with 35,836 m 2 gross leasable area (GLA)

third-largest shopping centre with 35,836 m gross leasable area (GLA) Van Shopping Centre: Van's first shopping centre with 26,047 m 2 GLA

GLA Denizli SkyCity Office Project: Denizli's first and largest modern office project with a construction area of 33,055 m 2

Sümerpark Residences: First modern mass-housing project in Denizli with eight blocks over 68,000 m 2 construction area -Vakıfhan No:6: 1,619 m 2 rent operate transfer (ROT) type office re-development-Salıpazarı Global Building: Second degree listed building with 5,230 m 2 area

-Denizli Hospital Land: 10,745 m 2

-Denizli Final Schools: 11,565 m 2 GLA -Cyprus Aqua Dolce Hotel Project: 260,177 m 2 land with 48,756 m 2 hotel and residential project area

-Bilecik Industrial Zone Land: 29,500 m 2 Natural Gas Compressed Natural Gas Sales and Distribution Turkey and Europe's leading CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) distributor in terms of station infrastructure and bulk sales volume Controls c.20% market share in Turkey's total non-piped natural gas market 22 10 bulk CNG plants, 3 auto-CNG stations, 296 CNG road tankers and 47 industrial-scale compressors. All facilities and equipment established and used by the company conform to international standards and regulations. CNG Plants: Izmir, Bursa, Adapazarı, Antalya, Konya, Kayseri, Kırıkkale, Osmaniye, Rize, Elazığ

Auto CNG Stations: Istanbul (Alibeyköy), Bolu, Kocaeli (Çayırova) Finance Asset Management Actus Asset Management One of the leading independent Assets Under Management players in the market serving domestic, international, institutional and individual TL 987 million investors with its innovative product Global MD Portfolio Management portfolio Brokerage Assets Under Management TL 291 million Ranking among Turkey's leading Global Securities independent brokerage firms offering securities and derivatives trading and Trading volume of TL 80.4 billion portfolio management services to international and Turkish institutional investors 23 Our Business Consolidated Financial Highlights For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Key Financial Indicators TURNOVER EBITDA GROSS (TL MILLION) (TL MILLION) TURNOVER 28% growth 21% growth (%) 1,441.0 563.3 1,128.4 465.0 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 Ports 46.4% TOTAL ASSETS EQUITY Gas 29.7% (TL MILLION) (TL MILLION) Energy 25% growth Generation 10.3% 7,056.4 1,675.9 Mining 6.7% 1,518.0 Finance 3.7% 5,648.0 Real Estate 2.9% Other* 0.3% *Includes Global Investment Holdings' 2018 2019 2018 2019 solo operations Consolidated Balance Sheet (TL million) 2018 2019 Current Assets 1,104 1,350 Non-Current Assets 4,544 5,706 Total Assets 5,648 7,056 Short-Term Liabilities 1,203 1,579 Long-Term Liabilities 2,769 3,959 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,676 1,518 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 5,648 7,056 Consolidated Income Statement (TL million) 2018 2019 Turnover 1,128 1,441 Gross Profit 380 437 Operating EBITDA 465 563 Profit/(Loss) Before Tax (86) (134) Net Profit/(Loss) for the Period (90) (131) GIH's main target was to maintain and improve the positive results it had achieved while the Group placed greater importance on being efficient, competitive and profitable in the core businesses. 24 25 Our Business For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Milestones MULTINATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY, WITH A LEAN MANAGEMENT APPROACH THAT FACILITATES SWIFT DECISION MAKING AND TIMELY RESPONSE WHILE EXTRACTING MAXIMUM VALUE BY SUCCESSFUL EXIT. 1990 GIH was established (as Global Securities) 2004 Global Securities became GIH

GPH was established (commenced operations in Ege Port Kuşadası in 2003)

Acquired Energaz at USD 36.3 million valuation 2006 Acquired 40% stake in Port Akdeniz, Antalya 2007 Acquired Yeşil Energy at USD 33.7 million valuation 2008 Acquired 60% stake in Bodrum Cruise Port 2009 Sold Yeşil Energy to Statkraft (Norway) at USD 115.8 million valuation 2010 Acquired remaining stake in Port Akdeniz, Antalya (59.8%) 2011 Global Asset Management sold 60% shares to Azimut, Italy at TL 7.8 million valuation

IPO of Global Securities for 10,000,000 shares (25%) at TL 66.2 million valuation

Sale of 22% of GPH shares to VEI, Italy at USD 350 million valuation

Acquisition of 25% of Naturelgaz CNG Distributor

Opened Sümerpark Shopping Centre 2012 Sold Energaz to STFA at USD 75 million valuation

Acquired additional 55% of Naturelgaz

Sümerpark Apartments phase I completed 2013 Acquired minority stake in Creuers (Barcelona, Málaga and Singapore Cruise Ports)

Acquired 62% stake in Port of Adria, Bar, commercial port

Straton Mining acquired 2014 Acquired further stake in Creuers (GPH stake 62%)

Signed concession agreement for Lisbon Cruise Terminals (GPH's effective stake: 46%)

Opened Final Private School in Denizli 2015 Acquired 55.6% stake in Valletta Cruise Port

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) acquired 10.84% stake in GPH

GIH decided to enter Biomass business in Turkey

Opened VAN Shopping Centre

Sümerpark Apartments phase II completed

Global Securities completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Eczacıbaşı Securities 2016 Acquired 44.5% stake in Venice Cruise Port as part of a strong consortium together with Costa Crociere, MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean Cruises

Acquired 53.7% indirect stake in Ravenna Cruise Port

Acquired 62.2% indirect stake in Catania Cruise Port

Acquired 70.9% indirect stake in Cagliari Cruise Port 2017 IPO of GPH on the London Stock Exchange @ GBP 465m market cap

Centricus invesment into GIH (31% share sale)

Greenfield investments for 2 biomass pp's with 17.2 MW installed capacity completed

SkyCity (Sümerpark Office) project phase I completed 2018 GIH is included in the BIST Sustainability Index

Awarded management contract for Havana Cruise Port

Signed a concession agreement for Zadar Gazenica Cruise Port, Croatia

Extended Bodrum Cruise Port concession to 2067

Operational biomass portfolio increased to 29.2 MW

Construction of 10.8 MWp solar power plant started (Mardin/ Turkey) 2019 Started operating Prince George Wharf Cruise Port, Nassau, the Bahamas for a 25-year term

25-year term Commenced cruise port operations in Antigua for a 30-year term

30-year term Reached merger agreement with İstanbul Portföy

Extended Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore concession to 2027

GIH secured its place in BIST Sustainability Index for another term

Added first solar power plant, Ra Solar, to a renewable portfolio with 10.8 MWp installed capacity in Mardin/Turkey

Signed a 15-year management service agreement for Ha Long Cruise Port, Vietnam

15-year management service agreement for Ha Long Cruise Port, Vietnam GIH's first international solar plant, Barsolar, will sell electricity with

a capacity of 6MWp in Bar/Montenegro

a capacity of 6MWp in Bar/Montenegro Concluded acquisition of the operator of La Goulette, Tunisia

GIH reported record-high revenue and EBITDA 26 27 Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Welcomıng mıllıons of passengers through 21 ports ın contınents, 13 countrıes... 28 Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Global Ports Holding at a Glance Global Ports Holding Plc is the world's largest independent cruise port operator with an established presence in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Asia-Pacific regions, including extensive commercial port operations in Turkey and Montenegro. WHO WE ARE GPH was established in 2004 as an international port operator with a diversified portfolio of cruise and commercial ports. As an independent cruise port operator, the group holds a unique position in the cruise port landscape, positioning itself as the world's leading cruise port brand, with an integrated platform of cruise ports serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts and mega-yachts. The group also offers commercial port operations that specialise in container, bulk and general cargo handling. A portfolio of award-winning ports and terminals allows GPH to transfer best practices to its subsidiaries. With a strong focus on operational excellence, enhanced security practices and customer-oriented services, GPH aims to contribute to the development of the cruise in- dustry. WHAT WE DO Our Cruise Port Business GPH serves the needs of the world's cruise lines, ferries and mega yachts through a strategically located network of 19 cruise ports in 13 coun- tries. We offer our customers and their passengers top quality service that address specific requirements, and that are delivered with premium standards of safety, security and performance worldwide. GPH's Cruise business model is focused on delivering both organic and inorganic growth. Organic growth focuses on increasing passenger volumes over the medium -term and deploying the portfolio of services to grow the revenue yield per PAX. The inorganic strategy is to expand the network through the selective acquisition of strategically chosen ports. GPH invests in them and applies the global best practice to maximise their full po- tential, increase passenger capacities and generate strong returns. We welcomed 5.3 million cruise passengers to our consolidated and managed portfolio in 2019, a very pleasing growth rate of 17.7%. While at all ports including Venice, Lisbon and Singapore, our equity accounted for associate ports we welcomed 9.3 million*passengers, an 8.5% increase over the previous year. Over the year, our Cruise ports business generated 53.5% of the Company's revenue and 53.2% of our segmental EBITDA. Our Commercial Business GPH operates two strategically located ports that handle commercial business. Port Akdeniz-Antalya, located on southern Turkey's Mediterranean coast, is one of Turkey's leading container export traffic ports. We are also the majority owner of the Port of Adria in Montene- gro, a vital link in the chain of inter- modal transport in the Balkans. 21PORTS IN 13COUNTRIES *2018 Venice passenger volumes used in calculation due to unavailability of Q4 2019 data. 9M 2019 data implies modest YoY growth. A TRULY GLOBAL NETWORK 30 31 Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Global Ports Holding at a Glance For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr OWNERSHIP The table below shows the percentage ownership that GPH holds in our ports. ITALY SPAIN TURKEY THE SUCCESSFUL DELIVERY OF OUR STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES IN CRUISE WILL TRANSFORM THE GROUP. Our Commercial business generates most of its revenue from handling goods for export and import through our two dedicated ports, Port Akdeniz and Port of Adria. Each is focused on introducing new services and revenue streams to drive revenue and EBITDA growth, while also seeking new cargo volumes to further diversify their business mix. These two ports together handled around 199 thousand TEU and 743 During 2019, we were successful in expanding the global reach of our portfolio. We grew our network in the Caribbean, winning the cruise port concessions for Nassau Cruise Port in the Bahamas and Antigua Cruise Port, in Antigua. We also added to our presence in Asia, with a management contract for Ha Long Bay in Vietnam. And our 50:50 JV successfully acquired the operator of La Goulette Cruise Port, Tunisia. 11.1%*62.2% VENICE CATANIA CRUISE PORT CRUISE PORT 70.9% 53.7% CAGLIARI RAVENNA CRUISE PORT CRUISE PORT 62.0% BARCELONA CRUISE PORT 62.0% MÁLAGA CRUISE PORT 72.5% 99.9% EGE PORT, PORT AKDENIZ, KUŞADASI ANTALYA 60.0% 99.9% BODRUM ANTALYA CRUISE PORT CRUISE PORT 4 tons of throughputs in 2019. They generated 46.5% of the Company's revenue and 46.8% of its segmental EBITDA in the reporting year. WHERE WE OPERATE GPH's portfolio of cruise and commercial ports has been carefully and deliberately built over more than a decade, since our very first oper- We onboarded the Caribbean ports into GPH's systems and approach in Q4 2019, and the investment phase has begun at both ports, the other two ports will be onboarded in H1 2020. We look forward to transforming the passenger experience at these ports and increasing the volume of PORTUGAL 46.2%* LISBON CRUISE PORT MALTA 55.6% VALLETTA CRUISE PORT SINGAPORE 24.8%* SINGAPORE CRUISE PORT, SATS CREURS MONTENEGRO 63.8% 63.8% PORT OF BAR ADRIA, BAR CRUISE PORT Added four new ports to the portfolio in Nassau, Antigua, Ha Long Bay and La Goulette ation began in Ege Port Kuşadası, Turkey in 2004. With the strategically located network of 21 ports in 13 countries GPH serves the needs of the world's cruise lines, ferries and megayachts through interests in a strategically located network of cruise ports in 13 countries, as well as operating 2 strategically located commercial ports. passenger numbers in the years ahead. CROATIA 100% ZADAR CRUISE PORT ANTIGUA & BARBUDA 100% ANTIGUA CRUISE PORT CUBA MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT LA HABANA CRUISE PORT** VIETNAM TUNUSIA BAHAMAS MANAGEMENT 50.0% * 49.0% AGREEMENT HA LONG CRUISE LA GOULETTE NASSAU CRUISE PORT CRUISE PORT PORT Cruise Port Commercial Port Equity accounted investee

Where the Group has not invested 32 33 Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Global Ports Holding at a Glance A truly transformational year A year of 'marquee' additions to the portfolio and a good Cruise performance, but challenges in the Commercial segment. 9.3 million* A record number of passengers passengers (including Equity Accounted Investee's passenger) 2019: HIGHLIGHTS A year of marquee additions to the portfolio and good cruise per- formance, but challenges in the Commercial segment. Our physical reach grew with the addition of our second and third Caribbean cruise ports in Nassau and Antigua and towards the end of the year; we added interests in cruise ports in Vietnam and Tunisia. Group highlights FY revenue of USD 117.9 million down 5.6%

Adjusted EBITDA of USD 77.0 mil- lion down 8.0%

An interim dividend of USD 12.5 million (15.5p per share) was paid in November 2019

The unprecedented level of dis- ruption to the cruise industry caused by the Covid-19 out- break and the associated short- term uncertainty, the Board has decided that it is prudent, and in the best interests of all stake- holders, to suspend temporarily the dividend for the full year 2019 until the situation improves

Covid-19 out- break and the associated short- term uncertainty, the Board has decided that it is prudent, and in the best interests of all stake- holders, to suspend temporarily the dividend for the full year 2019 until the situation improves Underlying profit for the period USD 27.3 million Cruise highlights Transformational year for Cruise, with Nassau, Antigua, Ha Long and Tunisia added into our net- work during the year

These new ports are expected to add over 4 million passengers a year to the Group

Record total cruise passenger volumes up 8.5% to 9.3 million * from all ports, including our equity associate ports of Venice, Lisbon and Singapore

from all ports, including our equity associate ports of Venice, Lisbon and Singapore Record consolidated and man- aged portfolio passenger vol- umes of 5.3 million, up 17.7%

Record Cruise revenue of USD 63.0 million up 14.8% vs. 2018 and Cruise Segmental EBITDA USD 44.4 million up 18.0% vs 2018 Commercial highlights Commercial business perfor- mance was disappointing, with EBITDA in declining by 26.4%

Container volumes were down 15.9% and general bulk cargo volumes fell 49.7%

Trade tariffs contributed to a gen- eral uncertainty around global trade, particularly involving China.

Port of Adria delivered USD 1.7 million of EBITDA, down 56.5%

Commercial EBITDA margin fell to 71.2% A CORNERSTONE OF OUR STRATEY IS TO ADD CRUISE PORTS TO THE PORTFOLIO WHERE WE CAN CREATE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS AND ADD VALUE FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS. *2018 Venice passenger volumes used in calculation due to unavailability of Q4 2019 data. 9M 2019 data implies modest YoY growth. 34 35 Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure A Portfolio Mapped for Success Málaga Cruise Port Barcelona Cruise Port Ravenna Cruise Port Venice Cruise Port For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Cruise Port A globally diversified port network, with operational and management synergies CARIBBEAN Nassau

Antigua

La Habana * WESTERN MEDITERRANEAN Lisbon

Málaga

Barcelona

Valletta

Catania

Cagliari

Tunisia ADRIATIC La Habana Cruise Port* Nassau Cruise Port Antigua Cruise Port Zadar Cruise Port Bar Cruise Port Port of Adria, Bar Ege Port Kuşadası Bodrum Cruise Port Akdeniz, Cruise Port Port Akdeniz, Antalya Commercial Port Singapore Cruise Port Bar, Montenegro

Ravenna

Venice

Zadar EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN Kuşadası

Bodrum

Antalya ASIA Singapore

Vietnam 36 Where the Group has not invested Catania Cruise Port Valletta Cruise Port Cagliari Cruise Port Ha Long Cruise Port Lisbon La Goulette Cruise Port Cruise Port 37 Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Industry Sector Report and Outlook For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr WELL ESTABLISHED STRUCTURAL GROWTH TRENDS THE CRUISE SECTOR Cruise lines and cruise brands The global cruise industry continues to be dominated by just four major groups: Carnival Corporation (41.8% of passengers worldwide), Royal Caribbean Cruise (23.8%), Norwegian Cruise Lines (9.0%) and MSC (8.6%). Between them, they der books. And significantly, major brands are entering the fray for the first time, attracted by the strong fundamentals and returns. In 2020, Virgin Voyages and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection cast off for the first time. This ever-widening choice will be a major driver of growth for destina- This activity can range from direct marketing to the cruise lines' itinerary planners through to working with local airport operators to deliver flight schedules that can help a port become a homeport. We help to develop destinations, supporting local stakeholders to offer a wide range of attractions that ensure a cruise passenger's stay is full of ad- Total Sulphur Particular Nitrogen oxide matter oxide CO2 LNG 0% 96-100% 85% 25% EGCS scrubbers 99% 65% 2% 0% Source: D. Kolich & F. Kurtovic University of Rijeka, Croatia. TO CONTINUE The global cruise industry continues to be dominated by just four major groups: Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Cruise, Norwegian Cruise Lines and MSC. hosted 83.2% of total worldwide cruise passengers in 2019. This 'big four' dominance, howev- er, does not mean a lack of choice for the passenger. All the groups operate a portfolio of differentiated cruise brands across the world, enabling them to target passengers across different source markets, be that by geography, demographics, life stage and the particular type of cruise experience they're looking for. This means that a constant reinvention of 'the cruise' is giving customers a broader choice than ever be- fore. New ships, brands, concepts, food, design and a transformation in on-board entertainment are all attracting new passengers. With product and brand segmentation playing a critical part in this process, a cruise holiday is no longer a homogenous product. The major groups' success in this endeavour is creating ever-broader customer bases, consistent levels of growth and returns and, inevita- bly, more competition. Smaller cruise lines are accelerating their plans to increase the size of their fleets, as evidenced by the shipyards' or- tions in the years ahead. However, it could also fundamentally change the dynamics of the industry. As the market continues to evolve established market shares are expected to fragment, as new entrants and smaller cruise lines outgrow the more established lines. This new market structure is disrupting the status quo in the relationship between cruise lines and cruise destinations could fundamentally change. The market share of any cruise region and destination is driven by a range of factors. They include the proximity to source markets, the perceived attractiveness of a destination as well as the practical issues of seasonality, weather and direct flights to homeports. Although many of these factors are beyond our control, Global Ports Holding works tirelessly in the mutual interest of helping our cruise destinations to drive new demand. We believe this activity will become increasingly important as market shares fragment. venture. Environmental progress Like other travel sectors, the cruise industry's impact on the environment is being increasingly scru- tinised, particularly given its forecasted growth. We welcome this and it is pleasing to see a real determination across the industry to reduce environmental impact. According to the Cruise Lines International Association's (CLIA) most recent Environmental Technologies and Practice Report, 44% of new- build capacity will use LNG as its primary fuel, with two such ships entering service in 2020. This will rise to 67% of LNG-fuelled capacity in 2026. Using LNG reduces sulphur emissions by 100%, nitrogen oxide emissions by 96 -100%, nitrogen oxide by 85% and CO2by 25%. Of the new-build ships that do not use LNG, 75% of them will be fitted with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (EGCS). These 'scrubbers' significantly reduce emissions. The industry is also taking small but important steps such as banning single-use plastic, not only onboard but along the cruise supply chains. There is also a continued focus on new technology in areas such as wastewater treatment systems, solar energy, fuel cell technology and efficient lighting. Perhaps one of the most significant developments will be the increase in shore power. Being able to plug into the local power grid while in port will significantly reduce emissions from cruise ships. According to CLIA, 88% of new-build ships will be equipped with shore-side power capabilities. On the ground, the cruise industry has a positive economic impact on its destinations. But as the sector grows, so will its demands on local social and environmental eco-systems and infrastructure. While cruise tourism often only represents a small percentage of the total number of tourists in a destination, the size of the ships means the industry can receive a disproportionate amount of attention. We are sensitive to the impact of cruise tourism in our local commu- nities. We work with local stakeholders to minimise the impact on the local environment, for example by taking steps to manage the passenger flow and encouraging a wide dispersal of passengers by alerting them to the full range of attractions on-shore. GPH takes its responsibility to the environment and our local ecosystems seriously. Most of our ports have been awarded one or more accreditations, including ISO 14001 (Environmental Management Sys- tem) and/or the EcoPort certifica- tion. Our goal is for all our ports to be EcoPort certified and where this is not possible, we are committing to running our operations in line with the EcoPort Certification and our HSE manual. 38 39 mıllon passengers Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Industry Sector Report and Outlook For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr THE CRUISE SHIP ORDER BOOK CONTINUES TO BE SUPPORTIVE OF FUTURE GROWTH, WITH 115 SHIPS CURRENTLY ORDERED FOR DELIVERY OVER THE NEXT DECADE. Resilient growth in cruise tourism Cruise tourism is an extraordinary success story, rising from 230 ships and 10.3 million passengers in 1998 to today's 300 ships and nearly 30 million passengers. But as importantly, it has proved to be exceptionally resilient, with a passenger base that has grown despite headwinds such as Gulf wars, SARS, Asian Flu, the financial crisis and terrorism. A key driver of this resilience in passenger growth is the long lead times for cruise holiday bookings, which means that holiday plans have often been decided long before a given crisis starts to impact bution and, when required, dynamic pricing. With ships sailing full, new cruise ships coming on stream effectively generate their own growth. The cruise ship order book continues to be supportive of future growth, with 115 ships currently ordered for delivery over the next decade. This supply of new vessels indicates that by 2027, passenger capacity will have grown to nearly 41 million - and this could be a conservative estimate. Most established shipyards are working at capacity for the foreseeable future, and with such sound industry fundamentals it is No matter which demographics or destinations the ships ultimately serve, the combination of increased build capacity and the options to order additional ships means that industry capacity is likely to grow beyond the current cruise ship order book. But this cruise industry growth will come with challenges. With more ships in the water, and with a trend towards increasing sizes, destinations must look hard at their cruise port infrastructure. Being ready for today's buoyant market is not enough; they need to be looking now at the demands of the next 10-20 years. New Ships Debuting in 2020 Cruise Line Ship Cruise Line Ship Carnival Mardi Gras Ponant Le Jacques Cartier Celebrity Celebrity Apex Princess Enchanted Princess Coral Geographer Regent Seven Seven Seas Expeditions Seas Cruises Splendor Costa Cruises Firenze Royal Odyssey of the Caribbean Seas Crystal Crystal Saga Cruises Spirit of Endeavour Adventure Dream Cruises Global Scenic Scenic Eclipse II MSC Cruises Virtuosa Silversea Silver Moon Mystic Cruises World Voyager Silversea Silver Origin P & O Cruises UK Iona Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady Ponant Le Bellot consumer sentiment. The impact of Covid-19 and the subsequent introduction of significant travel restrictions is going to test the industry's previous high levels of resilience. However, while there may be uncertainty as to when things will return to normal, the attractions of the industry to tourists is likely to remain. Perhaps most importantly, the business model of the cruise lines revolves around managing occupancy levels. Historically, when demand falls, promotions and pricing are used to stimulate demand and not surprising that new ship building capacity is beginning to enter the market. In turn, this could allow some cruise lines to accelerate their ship building, plans and itineraries. In 2019, the first ocean-going cruise ship to be built on the Chi- nese mainland entered production, at a new shipyard backed with an investment of more than USD 260 million. The ship, with a capacity of 5,246 passengers, is due for delivery in September 2023, with a second due the following year and with an option for a further four. The Chinese Government has For many destinations, that will mean investing in their port infrastructure to expand their capacity and improve the passenger expe- rience. While tendering passengers to shore has previously allowed some ports the flexibility to handle more people than their infrastructure allows, the capacity of the newest ships means that tendering is not realistic. A failure to invest now and future-proof their infrastructure will risk being left behind. We believe Global Ports Holding is well-positioned to be a key enabler of the infrastructure investment, not Investing in an adventure Cruise ports need to be more than just a facility to embark or disem- bark. Passengers increasingly expect a well-designed and well-invested cruise terminal, with tailored services, contemporary and locally -focused food and drink, and exciting retail outlets. And their expectations do not stop30there. nearly The experience beyond the port is also important, whether its tasting local food specialties, visiting special heritage sites and ancient ruins or going snorkeling and scuba diving - they're looking for adventure. In addition, when they call at a port, whether that is touring ancient ruins or going scuba diving. In some destinations, these adventures are readily available, but in others coordination between all stakeholders is needed. drive up occupancy levels. Longer term, this growth is driven by a combination of the cruise lines' business model and the shipyards' order books. The model dictates that cruise ships almost always sail full, driven by long booking patterns, global source markets, strong distri- made cruise ship building a major objective of its "Made in China 2025" programme. With China now the second largest source market in the world for cruise passengers, much of the increased cruise ship building capacity could be used to accommodate demand sourced from China. just for today's demands but tomor- row's passenger volumes, tastes and needs. CRUISE TOURISM IS AN EXTRAORDINARY SUCCESS STORY, FROM 230 SHIPS-10.3 MILLION PASSENGERS IN 1998 TO 300 SHIPS AND 30 MILLION PASSENGERS. 40 41 Our Performance and Outlook For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Port Infrastructure Industry Sector Report and Outlook 2009-2018 PASSENGER TRAFFIC SNAPSHOT GLOBAL OCEAN CRUISE PASSENGER (MILLION) 28.5 30.0 26.7 25.2 22.3 23.1 20.9 21.3 20.5 19.1 2020 = 32 Million Passengers expected to cruise Global Ports Holding's all stakeholder Through our all stakeholder approach we believe we are well-positioned to help stakeholders manage the growth in their passenger volumes. We: By combining significant investment into ports with our global expertise, we are not only maximising the passenger capacity at ports by enabling them to handle the world's largest cruise ships but, as importantly, we 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: CLIA - State of the Industry 2019 Key drivers include the globalisation of cruising as a holiday option; low penetration in the main source markets; and new ships and products for wider demographic groups. approach ensures a great experience for cruise passengers, but it also ensures cruise tourism benefits the local businesses and local people. • help the cruise lines to manage the growth in their passenger volumes; • show destinations how to plan and be future-ready in their infrastruc- ture; • combine significant investment with our global expertise, maxi- mising passenger capacity by en- abling ports to handle the world's largest cruise ships; • understand how to deliver an ex- cellent cruise port experience that meets passengers' highest expec- tations; • bring stakeholders together to en- sure the cruise port experience for passengers extends to the desti- nation; and • specialise in bringing about an all-stakeholder approach to ensure are also aiming to improve the experience that each passenger has at both the port and destination. We work closely with all our stake- holders, creating new and dynamic services that elevate the passenger experience in the port but also bring stakeholders together to ensure the cruise port experience for passengers extends to attractions, excursions and services in the destination. Global Ports Holding's all stakeholder approach ensures a great experience for cruise passengers, but it also ensures cruise tourism benefits the local businesses and local people and that ports and destinations are well prepared to meet the cruise HIGHLY VISIBLE INDUSTRY EXPANSION GLOBAL ORDERBOOK/TOTAL SHIP CAPACITY '000 PAX 521 +41% of 2019 115 505 ships capacity ships 45.0 ships 41.9 Ships on order 497 27.5 482 ships 454 Total capacity 245.8 47.8 847.3 ships 423 47.0 403 ships ships 36.7 601.5 601.5 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E 25E-27E Total Capacity (2027E) Source: 2020 State of the Industry and Future Forecast Annual Report 33rdEdition; Cruise Industry News cruise tourism benefits the local businesses and local people. We believe that we are well-positioned to help the cruise lines manage the growth in their passenger volumes while helping destinations not just is future-ready in terms of their infrastructure but to also be ready to meet the wider needs of not just today's cruise passengers, but also the cruise passengers of tomor- row. passengers of today and tomorrow. MARKET SHARE OF CRUISE LINES BY WORLDWIDE PASSENGERS 2019 MSC GENTING HONG KONG 8.6% 3.7% NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE 9.0% CARNIVAL CORPORATION 41.8% OTHERS 13.1% ROYAL CARIBBEAN 23.8% Source: 2020 State of the Industry and Future Forecast Annual Report 33rd Edition; Cruise Industry News Cruise ship order books have scaled record highs globally, and are set to register substantially in terms of cruise passenger volumes. 42 43 Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Antalya A very popular tourist destination in Turkey DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 As we reported last year, projections pointed to a slow 2019 for cruise port activity, and so it proved. Nevertheless, Antalya's allure still attracted some 11 million visitors as land-based tourism increased, and it continues to rank as the fourth most visited city in the world. Cruise tourism tends to lag behind land- based visits, both into and out of any downturn in volumes, but the fundamentals of Antalya remain strong. We continue to work with the tourism ministry, cruise lines and tourism agencies GPH AND ANTALYA CRUISE PORT Antalya Cruise Port falls under Port Akdeniz, our commercial port. GPH acquired a 40% stake in Port Ak- deniz, Antalya in 2006, thereafter increasing its share to 99.9% in July 2010. In order to sustain a steady rise in both commercial and cruise operations, GPH has made significant investments in port capacity. Turkey/Antalya Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: 350 m Width: No limit Draught: 9.5 m Quays/Berths Total Berths: 3 Total Berthing Lines Length: 510 m Quays Depth: 10 m Distances/Transportation City Centre: 20 km Airport: 30 km General Information Region: Eastern Mediterranean Terminal: 1 Bus Capacity: 35 Turnaround Port: Yes Antalya Cruise Port Acquisition Date: 2006 End of Concession*: 2028 The legal process is still ongoing for potential extension of the concession period for Port Akdeniz (Antalya Cruise Port) to 2047. 99.9% 44 GPH OWNERSHIP Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Antigua A marquee port in the Eastern Caribbean DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 GPH welcomed Antigua into our portfolio in Q4 2019, when we signed a 30-year concession agreement, with a right to extend for a further 10 years, for St. John's cruise port in Antigua & Barbuda. This initial period, under the direction of a new General Manager, has been focused on laying ambitious plans for the development of the port, embedding our culture and working practices, and working closely with all stakeholders to improve aspects of the port and the port experience. Antigua & Barbuda/ Antigua Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: 362 m Width: 65.7 m Draught: 9.3 m Quays / Berths Total Number of Berths: 5 Total Berthing Line Length: Approx. 1904m incl. dolphins Quay Depth: 9 - 11 m Bus Capacity: 52 buses (capacity of 28 seats) 105 busses (capacity 14 seats) 45 vans (capacity 8 seats) Anchorage Available: Yes Ship Tender Allowed: Yes Tugs Available: Yes, on request Tidal Movement/Range: 0.7 m- negligible Antigua Cruise Port GPH Acquisition Date: 2019 End of Concession: 2049 100% 46 GPH OWNERSHIP Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Bar Maintaining progress DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 Bar was successful in maintaining the significant increase in passengers it achieved in the prior year. The port's status and profile continue to rise within the cruise industry as we work with all stakeholders to promote this compelling destination. The plan to develop a small terminal and retail area, first planned for 2019, remains under consideration. GPH AND BAR CRUISE PORT Bar cruise port falls under the commercial port, Port of Adria. Global Ports Holding acquired the operating rights of the Port of Adria through privatization in 2013. GPH owns a majority stake in the port, and the acquisition marked GPH's first overseas acquisition investment. Montenegro Adria/Bar Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: 330 m Width: No limit Draught: Max 12 m Quays/Berths Total Berths: 2 for cruise ships Total Berthing Lines Length: 490 m Quays Depth: 10.5 m -12 m Distances/Transportation City Centre: 1 km Airport: Podgorica 68 km/ Tivat 56.9 km General Information Region: Adriatic Terminal: No Bus Capacity: 80 Turnaround Port: Yes Bar Cruise Port GPH Acquisition Date: 2013 End of Concession: 2043 63.8% 48 GPH OWNERSHIP Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Barcelona retail transformation Spain/Barcelona Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: No limit Width: No limit Draught: Up to 8 m (Barcelona Pier) Up to 12 m (Adossat Pier) DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 Another remarkable year where we helped more than 2 million passengers enjoy this vibrant city. But the year was also significant for the redesigned, refurbished and re- launched immersive travel retail offering in two of the terminals. The passenger experience has been completely transformed, with floor designs inspired by the artwork of Antoni Gaudí, and goods displayed in an open market style. This has translated into a significant uplift in sales. GPH AND BARCELONA CRUISE PORT GPH holds a 62% stake in Creuers through Barcelona Port Investment (BPI), established in partnership with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCCL), one of the world's leading cruise line operators. Creuers holds 27-year port operational rights for four cruise terminals at Barcelona Cruise Port, and an annual operating license contract for a fifth cruise terminal. Quays/Berths Total Berths: 6 Total Berthing Lines Length: 2,350 m Quays Depth: Up to 8 m (Barcelona), up to 12 m (Adossat Pier) Distances/Transportation City Centre: 2.5 km Airport: 12 km General Information Region: Western Mediterranean Terminal: 5 Bus Capacity: 78 Turnaround Port: Yes Barcelona Cruise Port GPH Acquisition Date:2013-2014 End of Concession*: 2026 (WTC wharf), 2030 (Adossat wharf) The extension of the current concession is 2050 and 2053 respectively. The process is 62ongoing. .0% 50 GPH OWNERSHIP Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Bodrum Preparing for an improved 2020 Turkey/Bodrum Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: 350 m Width: No limit Draught: 9 m DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 A quiet year, as expected, with the effects of previous geopolitical issues in the Eastern Mediterranean continuing to be felt. We appointed a new General Manager in Janu- ary 2019 which invigorated the marketing of both the port and the destination to the cruise industry. In addition, we ramped up marketing activity to the super- and me- ga-yacht sectors. The port was also proud to attain EcoPorts certification, the highly respected international environmental initiative. GPH AND BODRUM CRUISE PORT Bodrum Cruise Port was originally tendered by the State Railways, Ports and Airports Construction Administration in September 2003 through abuild-operate-transfer(BOT) agreement. In April 2007, GPH acquired a 60% stake in the port's operator. The other shareholders in Bodrum Cruise Port are Setur Turis- tik Servis A.Ş., aduty-freeoperator owned by the Koç Group of Turkey (10%), and Yüksel Çağlar, a local entrepreneur (30%). Quays/Berths Total: 4 Total Berthing Lines Length: 680 m Quays depth: 8 m - 22 m Distances/Transportation City Centre: 1.5 km Airport: 36 km General Information Region: Eastern Wediterranean Terminal: 1 Bus Capacity: 75 Turnaround Port: Yes Bodrum Cruise Port GPH Acquisition Date: 2007 End of Concession: 2067 60.0% 52 GPH OWNERSHIP Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Cagliari Passenger volumes continue to improve DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 During the year we welcomed the major cruise lines to Cagliari for familiarisation trips, so that they could see first-hand what the city and region have to offer them and their passengers. These experiences were highly successful; almost all of the operators who visited then added Cagliari to their schedules for 2020. Separately, we were pleased to see growing revenues from our Guest Information Centres (GICs), driven by new products and services. GPH AND CAGLIARI CRUISE PORT Global Ports Holding has operated the port since 2016, when we obtained the majority of indirect shares in Cagliari Cruise Ports, along with other Italian ports located in Catania and Ravenna. Italy/Cagliari Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: No Limit Width: No limit Draught: 10 m Quays/Berths Total Berth: 2 Total Berthing Lines Length: 1,250 m Quays depth: 8 m - 11 m Distances/Transportation City Centre: 500 m Airport: 7 km General Information Region: Western Mediterranean Terminal: 1 Bus Capacity: 40 Turnaround Port: Yes Cagliari Cruise Port GPH Acquisition Date: 2016 End of Concession*: 2027 Application for 10-year extension currently under review by the Port Authority. 70.9% 54 GPH OWNERSHIP Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Catania Greater awareness, higher volumes DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 The port welcomed a strong increase in passenger volumes, reflecting the awareness campaign conducted in recent years to raise the profile of Catania within the in- dustry. We also continued to make improvements: despite a delay in extending the cruise terminal (due to a management change at the port authority) we still succeeded in increasing the retail area within the current terminal footprint. GPH AND CATANIA CRUISE PORT Global Ports Holding acquired the majority stake in Catania Cruise Terminal Srl in 2016, along with other Italian ports located in Ravenna and Cagliari. Italy/Catania Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: No Limit Width: No limit Draught: 8 m -10 m Quays/Berths Total Berth: 3 Total Berthing Lines Length: 1,600 m Quays Depth: 10 m -13 m Distances/Transportation City Centre: 500 m Airport: 5.3 km General Information Region: Western Mediterranean Terminal: 1 Bus Capacity: 30 Turnaround Port: Yes Catania Cruise Port GPH Acquisition Date: 2016 End of Concession*: 2026 *Potential extension being discussed with Port Authority 62.2% 56 GPH OWNERSHIP Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Ege Port Kusadası Passenger volumes start to recover DEVELOPMENTS OF 2019 It is always pleasing to see a projected recovery materialise, and 2019 brought an increase in passenger numbers of over 30% at Kuşadası. The jewel in the crown of Turkey's cruise ports, it welcomed not only numerous visitors but attracted all the major cruise lines. Another significant milestone was Ege Port becoming the world's first cruise port to receive the EcoPorts certificate. GPH AND EGE PORT KUŞADASI In July 2003, as a result of privat- ization, the operation rights of the Port of Kuşadası were transferred to Global Ports Holding. RCCL holds a 27.5% stake. Turkey/Kuşadası Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: 370 m Width: No limit Draught: 10 m Quays/Berths Total Berth: 8 Total Berthing Lines Length: 1,297 m Quays Depth: 9 m - 19 m Distances/Transportation City Centre: 50 m Airport: 80 km General Information Region: Eastern Mediterranean Terminal: 1 Bus Capacity: 75 Turnaround Port: Yes Ege Port Kuşadası GPH Acquisition Date: 2003 End of Concession*: 2033 The legal process is still ongoing for the potential extension of Ege Port's concession period until 2052. 72.5% 58 GPH OWNERSHIP Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Ha Long A GATEWAY TO CRUISE VIETNAM DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 Towards the end of Q4, we welcomed Ha Long International Cruise Port into the portfolio when we signed a 15-year management agreement. It is the first purpose -built cruise port in Vietnam, having recently benefited from a USD44 million investment. Ha Long is capable of accommodating the world's largest cruise ships and handled c. 75,000 passengers in 2019. Vietnam/Ha Long Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: 362 m Width: 65.7 m Draught: 9.3 m Quays/Berths Total Number of Berths: 2 Total Berthing Line Length: Approx. 924 m incl. dolphins Quay Depth: Vary from 10 m -14 m Bus Capacity: 30 Anchorage Available: Yes Ship Tender Allowed: Yes Tugs Available: Yes Tidal Movement/Range: Min.0.3 m Max.4.0 m Ha Long Cruise Port GPH Acquisition Date: 2019 End of Concession: 2034 Management Agreement 60 Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure La Habana a dısrupted year ın havana DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 During 2019, the number of cruise ships travelling to Cuba declined. Our management agreement is focused on us advising the port on best practice for cruise port oper- ation, and GPH has not invested in the port. We continue to monitor the situation and remain engaged with all stakeholders. Cuba/La Habana Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: B1 275 m - B2 220 m Width: B1 no limit - B2 35 m Draught: B1 9 m - B2 7 m Quays/Berths Total Number of Berths: 2 Total Berthing Lines Length: 200 m Quays depth: 9 m Distances/Transportation City Centre: 5 km Airport: 25 km General Information Region: Caribbean Terminal: 1 Bus Capacity: 40 Turnaround Port: Yes La Habana Cruise Port GPH Acquisition date: 2018 End of Concession: 2033 Management Agreement 62 Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure La Goulette Welcomed into the portfolio in 2019 DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 At the end of Q4 2019, Goulette Cruise Holding Ltd, our joint venture with MSC Cruises S.A. ("MSC"), completed the acquisition of Goulette Shipping Cruise, the company that operates the cruise terminal in La Goulette, Tunisia. The concession to operate the cruise port was awarded to Goulette Shipping Cruise in 2006 on a 30-year basis, with a right to extend the term for an additional 20 years. Tunisia/La Goulette Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: 340 m Width: No Limit Draught: 9.0 m Quays/Berths Total Number of Berths: 3 Total Berthing Line Length: C1 & C2 = 657 m 1BIS berth of approx. 100 m consisting of 2 dolphins and two access bridges Priority on 400 m in the existing port authority berth (Quays 1 to 7) Quay Depth: Vary 5.1 m - 10 m Bus Capacity: 118 Anchorage Available: Yes Ship Tender Allowed: Yes Tugs Available: Yes (2 Tugs) Tidal Movement/Range: 0.2 - 0.4 m La Goulette Cruise Port GPH Acquisition Date: 2019 End of Concession*: 2036 With a right to extend the term for an additional 20 years 50.0% GPH OWNERSHIP 64 Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Lisbon Best European PORT OF 2019 Portugal/Lisbon Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: No Limit Width: No Limit Draught: (-12) Zh Quays/Berths DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 Once again, the port was recognised by the World Travel Awards as the Best European Port. During the year the Port was successful in increasing the number of events it hosts at the terminal. We welcomed a number of high-end events but we also welcomed a number of events that aligned the Port with local stakeholders. On the ancillary services side, we introduced new ship-focused services such as refurbishment and scrubber installation, while for disembarking passengers we introduced self-check-in desks for Lis- bon Airport. Unfortunately, a new café area opened during the year, failed to capture the expected footfall and closed in December 2019. GPH AND LISBON CRUISE PORT Lisbon Cruise Port (LCP) is a privately-ownedcompany holding exclusive operational rights for the cruise terminals of the Port of Lis- bon. Established by Global Ports Holding PLC, Grupo Sousa SGPS, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Creuers del Port de Barcelona, LCP commenced operations in August 2014. GPH holds a 46.2% stake in Lisbon Cruise Port, of which 40% is held directly and 6.2% indirectly through GPH's 62% stake in BPI's 100% holding in Creuers Del Port de Barcelona. Total Berth: 3 Total Berthing Lines Length: 1,425 m (With a Possible Further 900 m) Quays Depth: (-8.3) Zh Till (-12) Zh Distances/Transportation City Centre: 500 m Airport: 8 km General Information Region: Atlantic Terminal: 2 Bus Capacity: 80 Turnaround Port: Yes Lisbon Cruise Port GPH Acquisition Date: 2014 End of Concession: 2049 46.2% 66 GPH OWNERSHIP Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Málaga Improved customer experience Spain/Málaga Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: No limit Width: No limit Draught: Max 17 m Quays/Berths DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 Much of the focus in 2019 was on developments that will start to bear fruit in 2020. Most importantly, we successfully concluded discussions with Autoridad Portuaria de Malaga (Malaga Port Authority) to purchase their 20% shareholding in Malaga Cruise Port. The financial close was reached in early Q1 2020. GPH AND MÁLAGA CRUISE PORT Established in 2008 as part of Creuers del Port de Barcelona, Málaga Cruise Port manages all three cruise terminals of the Port of Málaga. When Global Ports Holding acquired Creuers del Port de Barcelona in 2014, it also obtained a controlling 80% stake in Mála- ga Cruise Port, the operating con- cession. At the beginning of 2020, Creuers Del Port de Barcelona SA ("Creuers") has completed the purchase of Autoridad Portuaria de Malagas's (Malaga Port Authority) 20.0% holding in the Malaga cruise port concession for EUR 1.5 million. This increases Creuers ownership of the Malaga cruise port concession to 100% and GPH's effective ownership to 62% from 49.6%. Total Berth: 5 Total Berthing Lines Length: 1,350 m Quays depth: 11 m - 17 m Distances/Transportation City Centre: 500 m Airport: 8 km General Information Region: Western Mediterranean Terminal: 3 Bus Capacity: 78 Turnaround Port: Yes Málaga Cruise Port GPH Acquisition Date:2013-2014 End of Concession*: 2038 (Levante), 2041 (Palmeral) *The extension of the current concession is 2050 and 2054 respectively. The process is ongoing. 62.0%* GPH OWNERSHIP 68 *Increased to 62.0% from 49.6% in January2020 Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Nassau transformational addition to

the portfolio DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 Marking a key milestone in the development of the Group, we welcomed Nassau into the portfolio in Q4 2019. Nassau Cruise Port Ltd ("NCP"), a consortium comprising GPH, the Bahamas Investment Fund and the Yes Foundation, signed a 25-year concession agreement, with an option to extend for a further 15 years, with the Government of the Bahamas for the Prince George Wharf and related areas, at Nassau Cruise Port. Operationally, we immediately focused on embedding our culture and working practices into the port, while financially we have concentrated on finalising details of the planned USD 250 million infrastructure investment, including securing financing. Bahamas/Nassau Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: 362 m Width: 65.7 m Draught: 9.3 m Quays/Berths Total Berth: 6 Total Berthing Lines Length: 2,230 m Quays depth: 8.9 m - 12.5 m Distances/Transportation City Centre: 500 m Airport: 22 km Shuttle Service: No General Information Region: Northern Caribbean Terminal: 1 Bus Capacity: n/A Turnaround Port: No Nassau Cruise Port GPH Acquisition Date: 2019 End of Concession*: 2047 With an option to extend the term for an additional 15 years. 49.0% 70 GPH OWNERSHIP Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Ravenna Becalmed and waiting for action DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 As we reported last year, the positive momentum and growth generated since we acquired the port came to a halt in 2018 due to an inadequate dredging programme by the port authority. This issue resulted in most cruise lines cancelling all calls, and with the problem unresolved, 2019 remained a challenging year for the port. GPH AND RAVENNA CRUISE PORT GPH welcomed Ravenna into our portfolio in 2016, upon acquiring a majority holding in Ravenna Terminal Passeggeri. Italy/Ravenna Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: 330 m Width: 42 m Draught: 8.80 m Quays/Berths Total Berth: 2 Total Berthing Lines Length: 600 m Quays Depth: 10 m Distances/Transportation City Centre: 14 km Airport: 75 km General Information Region: Adriatic Terminal: 1 Bus Capacity: 50 Turnaround Port: Yes Catania Cruise Port GPH Acquisition Date: 2016 End of Concession: 2020 53.7% 72 GPH OWNERSHIP Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Singapore Record passenger numbers DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 Once again Singapore welcomed a record number of passengers in the year, however, the most significant development during the year was the extension of the concession out to 2027. This extension was part of the initial concession agreement, but it was still pleasing to have the extension confirmed at what is one of the foremost cruise ports in the region. GPH AND MARINA BAY CRUISE CENTRE SINGAPORE Singapore's cruise port is the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS). As part of GPH's acquisition of Creuers del Port de Barcelo- na in 2014, we hold a 24.8% stake in SATS Creuers, the terminal operator of MBCCS. The remaining stake is held by SATS Ltd., Asia's leading service provider to the aviation in- dustry, and a supplier ofnon-aviationcatering. Singapore Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: Max 360 m at Berth 2 Width: n/A Draught: 11.3 m at Berth 2 Quays/Berths Total Berth: 2 Total Berthing Lines Length: 695 m Quays Depth: 11.3 m - 11.5 m Ship Capacity: 2 Distances/Transportation City centre: 3 km Airport: 25 km General Information Region: Asia Terminal: 1 Bus Capacity: 30 Turnaround Port: Yes Marina Bay Cruise Centre, Singapore GPH Acquisition Date: 2014 End of Concession: 2027 24.8% 74 GPH OWNERSHIP Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Valletta record-breaking year DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 Valletta performed strongly in 2019, with strong growth in homeporting passengers leading to record passenger volumes and EBITDA. This very welcome growth in homeport- ing did, however, bring some detriment to our retail operations. During the year, we renewed the leases across most of the food and beverage outlets within the port area and finalised our plans for investment in operations in 2020. GPH AND VALETTA CRUISE PORT In 2015, Global Ports Holding completed its acquisition of a 55.6% stake in Valletta Cruise Port (VCP). VCP took over the cruise and ferry terminal in 2001 after winning a65-yearconcession from the Government of Malta and is engaged in port operations and the leasing of office, catering and retail outlets. Malta/Valletta Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: 360 m Width: No limit Draught: 12 m Quays/Berths Total Berth: 7 Total Berthing Lines Length: 2,166 m Quays depth: 10.5 m - 11 m Distances/Transportation City Centre: 1.5 km Airport: 6 km General Information Region: Western Mediterranean Terminal: 3 Bus Capacity: 50+ Turnaround Port: Yes Valetta Cruise Port GPH Acquisition Date: 2015 End of Concession: 2066 55.6% 76 GPH OWNERSHIP Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Venice THE BEST FACILITIES LEAD TO VENICE DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 In 2019, Venice Cruise Port once again performed in line with expectations and Venice itself remains one of the must see destinations in the Mediterranean. GPH AND VENICE CRUISE PORT In 2016, GPH joined a consortium to acquire a stake in VTP, adding to our portfolio the preeminent gateway for cruising into the Adriatic and the Eastern Mediterranean. Italy/Venice Maximum Ship Dimensions Length: 340 m Width: No limit Draught: Up to 9.1 m Turning basin: Up to 340 m Quays/Berths Total berth: 7 up to 12 (1 for river cruises) Total Berthing Lines Length: 3,400 m Distances/Transportation City Centre: 500 m Airport: 13 km General Information Region: Adriatic Terminal: 10 Bus Capacity: 40 Parking Capacity: 2,300 Turnaround Port: Yes VENICE CRUISE PORT GPH Acquisition Date: 2016 End of Concession*: 2024 Consortium is currently in the advanced stage of discussions with the Ministry of Transport for extending Venice Cruise Port concession for a minimum of 35 years, in return for building a new cruise terminal at Chioggia or Montesyndial,

11 in addition .1% to existing berths of Porto di Venezia for large ships. 78 GPH OWNERSHIP Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Zadar Port of the Year 2019 DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 We welcomed Zadar into the portfolio in Q4 2018, so 2019 was spent embedding our culture and practices while also learning more about the port and its place in the com- munity. With a new GM appointed mid-year, we initiated a workflow on community engagement, profile -raising and working with all stakeholders to developing a cruise tourism strategy. In September, we were delighted when Zadar won Port of the Year 2019 in the Seatrade Cruise Awards. A considerable achievement just a year after we signed the concession agreement. GPH AND ZADAR CRUISE PORT GPH welcomed Zadar into its portfolio in 2018, when awarded the20-yearoperating rights for the Ga- zenica cruise port in Zadar. Croatia/Zadar Maximum Ship Dimensions for Berthing Length: 375 m Width: No limit Draught: 7-12 m Quays/Berths Total Number of Berths: 5 Total Berthing Lines Length: 180 m - 375 m Quay Depth: 7-13 m Distances/Transportation City Centre: 4 m Airport: 7 km (high speed) General Information Region: Adriatic Terminal: 1 Turnaround Port: Yes Zadar Cruise Port GPH Acquisition Date: 2018 End of Concession: 2038 100% 80 GPH OWNERSHIP Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure The Commercial Sector Maritime transport is, a barometer of the health of world trade, and over the last three decades, seaborne trade has grown significantly, driven by global economic growth, cost-efficiency and unrivalled versatility. OVERALL OUTLOOK FOR COMMERCIAL SHIPPING IS UNCERTAIN GLOBAL SEABORNE TRADE Around 80% of global trade, and 70% of its overall value, is loaded onto a ship at a port. In turn, this modality serves, directly or indirectly, virtually everything we take for granted in daily life. From clothes and household appliances; to food and pharmaceuticals; to the computer screen, or paper and ink, that's bringing you this report. At some point in the chain, vessels and ports enable most of what we use and need. Maritime transport is, therefore, a barometer of the health of world trade, and over the last three de- cades, seaborne trade has grown significantly, driven by global economic growth, cost-efficiency and unrivalled versatility. A central driver of demand has been manufacturers off-shoring their operations to countries with lower production costs. This results in increasing volumes of intermediate and finished goods needing transportation to their country of final purchase. But maritime transport has also benefited from the liberalisation of international trade policies, new trading partners, access to new markets and growing trade and co-operation agreements. Alongside this, we have seen the opening of major economies; in particu- lar, China. And this is reflected by the carrying capacity of the world fleet: it has more than doubled since 2000, having been largely static for the preceding 20 years. SLOWDOWN IN GROWTH Some of the key factors that had previously driven growth in maritime trade combined to slow the sector down in 2019. Notably, there were new trade tensions and trade tar- iffs, particularly between the US and China. This was exacerbated by the Chinese economy experiencing its slowest growth rate since 1990. Demand from China is critical to the global dry bulk and containerised trade. In the past decade, it has accounted for close to half of global maritime trade growth; indeed glob- ally, imports from China account for around 25% of all seaborne trade. Despite this Chinese slowdown, maritime trade is still forecast to grow, albeit at a considerably reduced rate. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) now expects growth averaging 3.5% between 2019-2024, down from a projected 3.8% growth out to 2023. The shipping consultancy Drewry concurs. In its Global Container Terminal Operators Annual Review and Forecast 2019, it is now forecasting world container port throughput to increase by 3.3% in 2020. Although higher than their estimate of 2.3% for 2019, it is notably less bullish than the 4.0% growth for 2020 they were forecasting in Q3 2019. phase the US and sions by

iff increases, but it hasn't removed those already in place. There is also the uncertainty of the UK's negotia- tions on trade agreements with the EU and individual countries; these could impact global trade volumes in the near-term. Although GPH has very little direct exposure to the USA, China is an essential market for our Commercial ports, particularly Port Akdeniz. During 2019, our ports experienced a significant slowdown, with con- tainerised marble volumes to China being particularly weak. We believe much of this stems from the trade tensions and their direct and indirect impact on demand for marble. There were signs of stabilisation in volumes in Q4, but it would be premature to read this as a new dawn. We, therefore, remain vigilant for any further weakness. Despite the headwinds globally, there is still room for optimism. According to Drewry, containerised and dry bulk volumes are expected to grow at 4.5% and 3.9% per annum respectively, between 2019- 2024. Key developments in the container market The container market is currently experiencing various market trends and developments. A move to bigger vessels, offering greater fuel efficiency and econ- omies of scale.

A rise in 'mega alliances' between the world's largest container lines, in a bid to reduce port and shipping costs and to help them move towards investment in larg- er container ships.

Optimism from the South Asia-Middle East region, which is expected to see the highest growth in container trade for the next decade.

Asia-Middle East region, which is expected to see the highest growth in container trade for the next decade. Global demand for container port services continues to be led by Asia.

Consolidation of capacity. The Environment On 1stJanuary 2020, every vessel in mainstream maritime transport came under the new IMO 2020 regulations. These new global stan- dards, imposed by the International Maritime Organisation, introduced a 0.5% cap on the sulphur content on fuel oil for all ships, compared to 3.5% previously. During 2019, this caused a reduction in capacity globally as ships were drydocked and retrofitted with exhaust cleaning systems to ensure compliance with the new measures. The new standards are expected to lead to increasing costs which could, in time, hurt trade volumes. However, we welcome regulations that are having such a positive impact on the environmental footprint of the industry. 82 83 Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure The Commercial Sector TURKEY AND GPH SITS AT THE VERY HEART OF TRADE BETWEEN EUROPE, ASIA AND THE MIDDLE EAST. 84 Global Ports Holding takes its responsibility to the environment and our local ecosystems seriously. Both of our Commercial ports have been awarded a range of certifications related to our environmental poli- cies, from ISO 14001 Environmental Management through to ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety. We remain committed to upholding the highest levels of environmental stan- dards. Turkey Port Akdeniz, which generates over 95% of our Commercial EBITDA, is predominately an export port. It is, therefore, more tied to the fortunes of the Chinese economy (and attendant global trade tensions) than the health of the Turkish economy. These dynamics aside, the inherent strengths of the Turkish maritime industry remain undiminished. Turkey, and therefore GPH, sits at the very heart of trade between Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Its geostrate- gic location, between the Mediterranean and the Black Sea and with an 8,000+ kilometre-long coastline, provides clear advantages for sea- borne trade. The country remains rich in marble resources, located on the Alpine-Hi- malayan belt, and as and when marble export volumes recover, Port Akdeniz stands ready to benefit. Turkey also has one of the largest agricultural sectors in the world and the port is located in one of the country's key growing regions. Indeed, exports of fresh fruit and vegetables from An- talya represent around 20% of the country's total. Exporters in this market are increasingly looking to make maritime their transportation mode of choice, moving away from road and air. We hope to play a central role in developing this export trade, which is supported by the Govern- ment's stated aim of Turkey ranking among the top five food producers globally by 2023. Further potential demand comes from the construction industry. Turkey has an abundance of the resources needed to manufacture cement and clinker, and the growing construction markets in China, the Middle East, North Africa, the western Mediterranean and the Black Sea all need to be served. Interestingly, Port Akdeniz is well located for some potentially significant hydrocarbons deposits in the Mediterranean and could act as a support services provider. Covid-19 The impact of Covid-19 on the global commercial shipping industry remains as yet, unclear. There are signs that the Chinese economy is beginning to the process of returning to normality. However, how the measures being taken elsewhere around the world will impact global trade over the remainder of 2020 is at this stage not clear. Our focus for 2020 Port Akdeniz: a key focus for 2020 will be continued diversification of our cargo volumes. Port of Adria: with our RORO services now live, we aim to continue to attract new volumes to the port, aided also by the port's block train service and the upcoming motorway connection. 85 Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Port Akdeniz, Antalya Trade downturn impacts revenues DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 The year was a challenging one for the port, with global trade wars and the introduction of trade tariffs having a negative impact on blocked marble volumes to China. Cement volumes also suffered, due to manufacturers in the port's hinterland losing market share. While some General & Bulk volumes were lost to the neighbouring Free Trade Zone, these were not considered to be significant. During the year the oil services contract came to an end, although this is expected to recommence once the drilling program returns to the waters near Antalya. During the year the Competition Authority of the Republic of Turkey notified the Group that it had opened an investigation into Port Akdeniz. It alleges a breach of Article 6 of the Law on the Protection of Competition (Law No. 4054) relating to excessive pricing on certain services. We believe the allegations to be unfounded, but the matter is not expected to be concluded until 2021. On a more positive note, we started hazardous liquid handling as planned. In early 2020, GPH entered into exclusive negotiations over the potential sale of Port Akdeniz. GPH AND PORT AKDENİZ Global Ports Holding became the sole owner and operator of Port Ak- deniz, Antalya, in July 2010. 99.9% GPH OWNERSHIP 86 Our Performance and Outlook Port Infrastructure Port of Adria A frustrating year but positives ahead DEVELOPMENTS IN 2019 Despite marketing activity throughout the year to attract new cargo volumes, the port was negatively impacted by a change in the relationship between commercial lines and feeder services. We also continued to work with our partners to increase the frequency of the block train to Sremska Mitrovica. The planned launch of our new RORO operation, scheduled for 2019, was slightly delayed by our customer until early 2020.. GPH AND PORT OF ADRIA Global Ports Holding acquired the operating rights of Port of Adria through privatization in 2013. GPH holds a majority stake in the port, and the acquisition marked its first overseas acquisition investment. 63.8% GPH OWNERSHIP 88 Our Performance and Outlook Energy Generation ENERGY GENERATION from renewable resources wıth sustaınabılıty approach... 90 Our Performance and Outlook For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Energy Generation by 2030. However, the oil should continue to play a major role in the world's energy mix, with expanding demand driven by commercial transportation and the chemicals industry. High growth energy market Over the past 15 years, Turkey has ranked among the world's fastest-growingenergy markets, due to its population, urbanization, industrialization and economic growth. IN TURKEY, PER CAPITA CONSUMPTION IS 3.7 MWH, WHEREAS THE OECD HUMAN ACTIVITY IS HIGHLY DEPENDENT ON ELECTRICITY. GLOBAL ELECTRICITY DEMAND IS FORECAST TO RISE BY 60% BY 2040, LED BY A NEARLY DOUBLING POWER DEMAND IN NON-OECD NATIONS. GLOBAL ENERGY MARKET OUTLOOK Energy is essential for modern life Easy access to a reliable energy source is closely linked with improvements to the quality of life. Over the next few decades, an expanding population and rising prosperity will increase demand for homes, businesses and transportation as well as the energy that powers them. Global energy needs projecting to rise 20%, led by non-OECD nations By 2040, the world's population is expected to reach 9.2 billion, up from 7.4 billion today. Over the same period, global GDP is forecast to double. As a result, per capita GDP is projected to rise significantly. In turn, global energy demand will expand, Electricity demand nearly doubles in non-OECD countries Human activity is highly dependent on electricity. Global electricity demand is forecast to rise by 60% by 2040, led by a nearly doubling power demand innon-OECDnations. Global energy mix shifts to lower-carbon fuels Renewables and nuclear energy are expected to see strong growth, contributing some 40% of incremental energy supplies to meet demand growth. One of the fastest-growingsegments should be electricity from solar and wind, together with expanding about 400%. The combined share of solar and wind in global electricity supplies is likely to triple by 2040, enabling CO2intensity of delivered electricity to decline more than 30%. Natural gas is set to record the highest Decarbonization of the world's energy system will accelerate As the world's economy doubles by 2040, energy efficiency gains and a shift to lesscarbon-intenseenergy sources should contribute to a nearly 45% decline in the carbon intensity of global GDP. Global energy-relatedCO2emissions are expected to peak by 2035 at about 5% above the 2019 level. TURKISH ENERGY MARKET OUTLOOK Market Overview Turkey has a booming energy market with expansive industrial and household energy demand, mostly due to the growing Turkish economy. The government has pursued long- term liberalization and an incentive program in the energy market to attract private investment in order to meet projected demand. Low per capita consumption Turkey's electricity consumption per capita is significantly less than the European average. In Turkey, per capita consumption is 3.7 MWh, while the OECD average is 8.8 MWh, implying considerable growth po- tential. Turkey's economic development has lifted the population's welfare and boosted access to technology, which will ultimately drive consumption rates upward. Per capita, electricity consumption in Turkey has risen steadily, with the exception of 2009 and 2019, when the sector faced negative effects of domestic and global economic activity. Electricity demand grows in direct proportion to the increase in population and is closely associated with the growth rate of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). AVERAGE IS 8.8 MWH, IMPLYING CONSIDERABLE GROWTH POTENTIAL. reflecting its fundamental link to growing prosperity and better living standards for a growing population worldwide. Despite efficiency gains, global energy demand is expected to increase by nearly 20%. The majority of energy growth will be in non-OECD countries, where demand is forecast to increase over 35%, or about the same amount of energy consumed in the Americas today. Global energy consumption continues to shift proportionally to emerging markets where population and economic growth both outpace the global average. The non-OECD share of global energy demand will climb to about 70% in 2040, as efficiency gains and slowing economic growth in OECD nations help keep their energy demand relatively flat. growth of any energy type, reaching one-quarter of all demand. Oil is forecast to play a leading role in the world's energy mix, with growing demand driven by commercial transportation needs and feed- stock requirements for the chemicals industry. Coal use is expected to remain significant in parts of the world while losing substantial share amid the global transition to lower emissions energy sources. Oil plays a leading role in facilitating mobility and modern products The proliferation of electric cars and efficiency improvements in conventional engines is expected to lead to a peak in liquid fuel use by the world's light-duty vehicle fleet The liberalization process and sector -specific regulations introduced by EMRA (Energy Market Regulatory Authority) with the ultimate objective of fostering a free energy market have led to more competitive and efficient market structures. While capacity expansion remains a priority in light of rising electricity demand, Turkey's government also aims to boost energy security and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuel resources. Increased investment in renewables is actively encouraged as thermal power plants rely on local fossil fuel sources such as lignite. ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION PER CAPITA (MWH PER CAPITA) 14.1 8.1 8.8 8.9 7.1 7.3 6.0 3.7 4.4 2.7 3.0 3.0 0.8 2.5 India Brazil Mexico China World Turkey Poland UK Russia Germany Japan OECD France United average average States Source: TEIAS 92 93 Our Performance and Outlook Energy Generation For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr DEVELOPMENT OF TURKISH POWER PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION (TWH) Generation (TWh) Demand (TWh) Turkey has recorded the fastest expansion in electricity demand SUPPLY - DEMAND DYNAMICS… Supply and demand figures in the Turkish electricity market have demonstrated significant progress as a result of an expanding user base and rising electricity consumption per user. Turkey has recorded the fastest expansion in electricity demand among OECD members, posting average annual growth of 5.0% since 2002. Gross electricity consumption in the country was 304 TWh in 2018; this figure remained flattish in 2019. Recent gross electric- 129 133 141 141 151 150 162 161 176 175 192 190 198 198 195 194 211 210 229 230 239 242 240 246 252 257 262 266 274 279 297 297 305 304 304 304 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: TEIAS, TUIK among OECD members, posting average annual growth of 5.0% since 2002. The number of household electricity users has increased due to the growing Turkish population. Meanwhile, the industrial consumer base has expanded due to the rising number of factories, SMEs and other manufacturing and services companies, along with the growing Turkish economy. ity consumption has lost pace and underperformed GDP and industrial production growth, mainly due to slowing growth in energy-intensive industries (e.g. iron-steel, textile and cement), the rising share of the lower electricity consuming service sector in the overall economy and increasing energy efficiency. New capacity investments have expanded… Private producers have ramped up new capacity investments significantly since 2008. This momentum is driven by supply security concerns based on demand projec- tions, as well as the availability of long-term financing and government incentives. and multi-fuel power plants, which could no longer compete with highly efficient newer facilities. The capacity of coal PPs, on the other hand, slightly increased (+1.3 GW) due to new large scale PPs coming online. Meanwhile, the uptrend in renewable power plant capacity was sustained in 2019 (+1.9 GW), supported by state buyback guar- Solar power recorded the largest capacity increase of 2019, expanding 18%. EVOLUTION OF GENERATION, VS. DEMAND-GDP GROWTH COMPARISON Generation (TWh) Demand Growth GDP Growth 350 12.0% 300 10.0% 8.0% 250 6.0% 200 4.0% 304 TWh 150 2.0% 100 0.0% -2.0% 50 -4.0% 0 -6.0% GROSS ELECTRICITY 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CONSUMPTION Source: TEIAS, TUIK IN TURKEY In 2019, energy demand and electricity generation remained unchanged year-on-year at around 304 TWh. Turkey's installed capacity has posted a CAGR of 7.4% since 2008, with demand growth of 3.8%. Over the past five years, a total of 21.7 GW in new capacity has been commissioned (after taking into account plant closures), accounting for about 24% of the current installed capacity of 91.3 GW. This implies a CAGR of 6.7% in installed capacity in the country over the past five years. As of end-2019, Turkey's installed capacity rose to 91.3 GW, a net increase of 2.7 GW (after taking into account plant closures during the year), or 3.1% growth year-on-year. Despite the fact that a new large- scale NGPP came on stream, the capacity of natural gas-based power plants slightly contracted (-0.5 GW) due to the closure of old, small-scale, inefficient natural gas antees. During the year, Turkey's power plant numbers rose to 8,589, up 1,166 year-on-year; of these, 1,078 were small-scale unlicensed producers. Solar power recorded the largest capacity increase of 2019, expanding 18%. The total installed capacity of unlicensed and licensed solar power plants jumped to 5,995 MW by year-end. The total installed capacity of unlicensed and licensed solar power plants jumped to 5,995 MW. 94 95 Our Performance and Outlook For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Energy Generation Renewables expanded faster than non-renewables on renewable energy resources has soared in recent years. Renewable As of end-2019, Turkey's installed At year-end 2019, Turkey's installed capacity breakdown was as follows: 31.2% hydroelectric power, 29.1% natural gas, 22.2% coal, 8.3% wind, 6.6% solar energy, 1.7% geothermal energy, and 0.9% biomass energy re- sources. Fully utilizing domestic renewable energy resources and incorporating them into the economy are crucial to achieve resource diversity and decrease the economy's import de- pendency. For this reason, increasing the share of renewable energy in electricity generation and utilizing renewables as a heating source are objectives in the Turkey Strategic Plan 2015-2019. The country's electricity generation capacity based energy power plants accounted for 48.7% of the total installed capacity in 2019. The growing share of renewable energy is desirable as it reduces dependency on natural gas and coal, even though maintaining coal and natural gas-based power plants is critical to ensuring supply security. High dependence on imported fuels such as coal and natural gas raises concerns over pricing and availability. 48.7% PERCENTAGE OF RENEWABLE ENERGY POWER PLANTS IN TOTAL INSTALLED CAPACITY capacity rose to 91.3 GW, a net increase of 2.7 GW, or 3.1% growth year-on-year. INSTALLED CAPACITY (GW) CAGR: 6.4% (2002-2019) CAGR: 7.4% (2008-2019) 85.2 88.6 91.3 Installed Capacity (GW) 69.5 73.1 78.5 64.0 38.8 40.6 40.8 41.844.8 49.5 52.957.1 35.6 36.8 31.8 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 DEVELOPMENT OF RENEWABLES IN INSTALLED CAPACITY Installed Capacity Renewable Share 100 60% 90 80 50% 70 40% 60 50 30% 40 20% 30 20 10% 10 0 0% Source: TEIAS 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: TEIAS HISTORICAL INSTALLED CAPACITY BREAKDOWN BY SOURCE (GW) Gas Coal Hydro Wind GEO Solar Biomass 100,000 85.2 88.6 91.3 90,000 78.5 80,000 69.5 73.1 70,000 57.1 64.0 60,000 44.8 49.5 52.9 50,000 40.8 41.8 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 - 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: TEIAS The government's share in total capacity is declining… A breakdown of electricity installed capacity per ownership reveals that EUAS is the largest single player in the market. However, as part of governmental policy, EUAS share has decreased with ongoing privatizations for its generation portfolio to boost the market's competitiveness and bolster overall productivity of power plants in Turkey using private companies' financing and technical capability. This situation results in ultimately reducing Turkey's energy costs. The share of state-owned generation company EUAS in Tur- key's total installed capacity has down trended over the past de- cade, falling to 21.5% in 2019. During the year, the share of IPPs along with unlicensed power plants rose to 74.6%. Power plants operated under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) and transfer of operating rights (TOR) schemes together constitute 3.9% of total installed capacity in the country. The output of these plants, mostly natural gas facilities, distort the industry's cost- curve as they have a higher priority in the merit order, despite having higher marginal costs than coal-fuelled power plants and NGPPs, with greater efficiencies. The govern- ment's purchase guarantees for the majority of these power plants will expire during the 2019-2020 period. Fully utilizing domestic renewable energy resources and incorporating them into the economy are crucial to achieve resource diversity and decrease the economy's import dependency. 96 97 According to the Turkish Electricity Transmission Company (TEIAS), the coun- try's electricity demand is expected to expand by 4.2% annually to 451.7 TWh in the base case scenario by end-2028. Electricity demand is projected to increase by 4.8% and 3.6% on average per year based on high and low de- mand scenarios, respectively. Source: TEIAS Electricity demand forecast to grow 4.2% per year through 2028… Our Performance and Outlook For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Energy Generation Renewables' share of total generation continued to grow in 2019 and rehabilitation of privatized lignite power plants. At year-end 2019, Turkey's generation breakdown was At year-end 2019, THE SHARE OF THE STATE- OWNED GENERATION INSTALLED CAPACITY BY TYPE (%, 2019) TO R U N L I C E N S E D 4% 6% B OT Turkey recorded electricity generation of 304 TWh in 2019, unchanged year-on-year and below the net capacity increase of 3.1%. Renewables' share of total generation continued to expand during the year, climbing to 43.9% and driven by capacity additions. Meanwhile, thermal power plants' share of total generation decreased to 56.1% due to falling CUR, the closing of a few old NGPPs as follows: 29% hydroelectric power, 19% natural gas, 387% coal, and 15% other renewables including wind, solar energy, geothermal energy and biomass energy resources. Independent power producers' share in Turkey's total electricity generation continued to rise and accounted for 74% of Turkish energy generation at end-2019. Turkey's generation breakdown was as follows: 29% hydroelectric power, 19% natural gas, 387% COMPANY, EUAS, IN TURKEY'S TOTAL INSTALLED CAPACITY HAS DOWNTRENDED OVER THE PAST DECADE. 1% B O 7% E UA S I P Ps 21% 61% Source: TEIAS HISTORICAL STATE/PRIVATE CAPACITY BREAKDOWN (%) State Private GENERATION BREAKDOWN BY TYPE AND SOURCE (%, 2019) W I N D + S O L A R + G E O + B I O M A S S C OA L TO R R U N L I C E N S E D 15% 37% 4% 3% H Y D R O E UA S I P Ps GA S 19% 29% 19% 74% coal, and 15% other renewables including wind, solar energy, geothermal energy and biomass energy resources. 74.6 76.1 79.1 78.5 58.5 57.3 54.1 51.1 54.4 56.6 62.8 68.5 72.2 41.5 42.7 45.9 45.6 43.4 48.9 37.2 31.5 27.8 25.6 23.9 20.9 21.5 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: TEIAS DEMAND PROJECTIONS (TWH) Electricity demand is projected to increase High Demand (4.8% CAGR) Low Demand (3.6%% CAGR) Base Demand (4.2% CAGR) 440.7 458.9 477.6 by 4.8% and 3.6% on 422.3 404.3 451.7average per year based 385.2 366.4 348.7 332.1 436.6 344.4 359.6 375.8 392.1 406.9 421.8 on high and low 329.6 366.8 380.4 392.6 404.6 416.6 428.8 demand scenarios, 327.3 340.5 353.2 respectively. 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E 2025E 2026E 2027E 2028E Source: TEIAS 98 99 Our Performance and Outlook For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Energy Generation CAPACITY PROJECTIONS (GW) SCENARIO 2 CAPACITY PROJECTIONS (GW) SCENARIO 1 The bulk of the new planned capacity is composed of A strong investment pipeline ensures that renewables will outpace non-renewables… Turkish Electricity Transmission Company (TEIAS) runs two scenarios for installed capacity projections based on completion rates of on-going constructions. Completion The net capacity increase is likely to materialize below these pro- jections. Less efficient NGPPs may be closed in this period, and short delays to certain projects may be experienced. However, this might be partially offset by new fast track renewable PP projects during the 0.6 4.2 7.8 103.9 91.3 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Total Capacity (2022) Source: TEIAS 0.7 4.2 9.1 105.3 91.3 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Total Capacitiy (2022) Source: TEİAŞIS renewables - 69% of total investments. In addition, 85% of the investment is being undertaken by the private sector. rates of 10% and 15% are used for the scenarios; the plants are expected to come online gradually until 2022. TEIAS estimates total new capacities of 14.0 GW and 12.6 GW coming online by end-2022 under scenarios 1 and 2, respectively. Projected capacity increases imply a CAGR of 4.9% and 4.4% until 2022 under these two scenarios. These capacity increases translate into a reliable production CAGR of 3.6% and 3.1%, respectively, versus TEIAS's growth projections of 4.2% period. The actual capacity expansion in 2019 was 2.8 GW, below TEIAS's expectations of 3.4 GW and 3.1 GW based on scenarios 1 and 2 respectively, due to the short delay to certain projects. The bulk of the new planned capacity is composed of renewables 69% of total investments. In ad- dition, 85% of the investment is being undertaken by the private sector. Following renewables, im- ported and local coal accounts for 18%, while natural gas-fired power plants make up 13%. RENEWABLE PROJECTION IN SCENARIO 1 Total renewable installed capacity % share in total installed capacity MW 55,000 50.3% 49.6% 49.8% 51.0% 48.7% 49.0% 50,000 47.0% 45,000 45.0% 43.0% 40,000 41.0% 35,000 39.0% 37.0% 30,000 35.0% 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Source: TEIAS 49.8% SHARE IN TOTAL INSTALLED CAPACITY IN SCENARIO 1 for base demand and 3.6% for low demand. Note that reliable capacity growth estimates are lower than those of installed capacity, given the rising share of more variable renewable capacity during this period. These new capacity projections indicate that a sufficient reserve margin will meet demand during the same period. RENEWABLE PROJECTION IN SCENARIO 2 Total renewable installed capacity % share in total installed capacity MW 55,000 50.2% 50.4% 53.0% 49.4% 51.0% 50.4% TOTAL NEW CAPACITIES OF 14.0 GW AND 12.6 GW COMING ONLINE BY THE END OF 2022 UNDER SCENARIOS 1 AND 2, RESPECTIVELY. 50,000 48.7% 49.0% 47.0% 45,000 45.0% 40,000 43.0% 41.0% 35,000 39.0% 37.0% 30,000 35.0% 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E Source: TEIAS SHARE IN TOTAL INSTALLED CAPACITY IN SCENARIO 2 100 101 Our Performance and Outlook Energy Generation For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr TURKEY'S TRACK RECORD OF COAL TENDERS CAPACITY PROJECTION BY SOURCE WHAT IS NEXT? Total Planned Reserves Installed (Million Capacity Current Region/Bash Tons) (MW) Status 1 Eskişehir/Alpu 568 1,100 To be tendered 2 Konya/Karapınar 427 1,000 To be tendered Mandatory contracts… BO & BOT plants sell their entire output at predetermined USD-based prices to state-owned generation company, TETAŞ (via Take or Pay Agreement). These facilities fully reflect hikes in NG costs to their electricity sales price with the "pass- C OA L 23.7% N G 41.7% 2 0 0 7 C OA L 22.2% R E N E WA B L E S 48.7% 2 0 1 9 R E N E WA B L E S 51.0% 2 0 2 2 E C OA L 3 Afyo/Dinar 941 1,000 To be tendered Kahramanmaraş/ 4 Afşin Elbistan C-D 949 1,800 To be tendered 5 Tekirdağ/Malkara 618 1,000 To be tendered TOTAL 5,900 Source: the Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources through" clauses in the agreements signed, along with supply guarantees from state-owned natural gas pipeline company BOTAŞ. The majority of these contracts were terminated as of end-2019, while BO power plants (6.1 GW installed capacity) became IPPs, and working at much lower CURs, thereby having a positive impact on the demand -supply balance. 21.5% Nuclear energy to be added to For 2022, Turkey's gross electricity R E N E WA B L E S N G 34.6% 29.1% Source: TEIAS N G 27.5% the generation portfolio… To reduce energy import dependency and combat climate change, Turkey has taken major steps to introduce nuclear energy into its energy mix. Turkey has signed two in- production is projected at 109,164 GWh from hydropower, 32,000 GWh from wind power, 29,500 GWh from solar, 5,000 GWh from geothermal power, and 4,533 GWh from bio- mass. Gross electricity production Feed-in-tariff… Turkey's parliament passed the Renewable Energy Law in 2005; the legislation was amended in 2010 to provide enhanced sup- Government's Medium and Long Reducing Turkey's dependence Transforming existing domestic Term Targets for the Energy on natural gas… coal resources into electricity Sector Despite being surrounded by coun- generation… The Energy Ministry has drawn up tries with large natural gas reserves, Turkey aims to boost the share of a road map (2015-2019 Strategic Turkey has reserves of only 18.5 domestic coal in electricity gener- Plan, based on 2013 data) for en- bcm and low gas production, meet- ation by transferring coal reserves ergy as part of the government's ing less than 1% of the country's an- to the private sector with the re- ambitious strategic targets for nual consumption. Natural gas sup- quirement to build and operate 2023 - the centennial of the Turkish ply is a critical factor for Turkey. More coal-fired power plants in the vicin- Republic. The two central themes than 99% of its natural gas needs ity. Turkey boasts significant coal of this strategy are the security of are imported, which widens Turkey's reserves, totalling 17.3 billion tons energy supply and energy efficien- current account gap. To address the and composed mostly of lignite. cy. Strong and reliable energy in- situation, the Ministry of Energy and Among these reserves, the Afşin-El- frastructure and optimal resource Natural Resources has set strategic bistan reserve alone has 4.8 billion diversity are the major goals of the targets. These include reducing the tons of lignite resources, some 28% first theme. Optimum energy usage usage of natural gas in power gen- of Turkey's total lignite reserves. The and improved capacity for energy eration to below 30% by end-2023. reserves to be tendered with auc- efficiency and savings (policymak- This target was already achieved as tions bear 6.0 GW of installed gen- ing and monitoring, a regulatory of year-end 2019 as the country's eration capacity potential. framework with effective incentives, natural gas use fell to 19%. The Min- public awareness and new tech- istry also aims to build natural gas nologies) are the key goals of the storage capacity to meet 20% of second theme. annual natural gas consumption by 2023. In addition, the government plans to shift to cheaper sources of natural gas, such as Northern Iraq and Israel, while reducing the coun- try's reliance on Russia as the larg- est exporter of natural gas to Turkey. tergovernmental agreements - one with the Russian Federation in 2010 and the other with the Japanese government in 2013 - to construct two nuclear power plants with 4,800 MW and 4,480 MW capaci- ties, respectively. Technical evaluations and assessments for a third nuclear power plant are ongoing. The share of nuclear energy in power generation is targeted at 10% in the medium term in Turkey. Use of domestic renewable energy resources… Turkey's government aims to gradually boost the share of renewables in total installed capacity to 53.7 GW by 2022. The objective is 32.3 GW of hydropower, 10.4 GW of wind energy, 8.9 GW of solar energy, 1.3 GW of geothermal and 0.8 GW of biomass source capacity. Turkey also aims to meet 10% of its transport sector's energy needs via renewable resources. using renewable energy sources will total nearly 180,197 GWh. This quantity is 50% of the projected electricity consumption for 2022 (360 TWh). To support the strategy, the Turkish government is incentivizing renewable energy power plants commissioned in the 2005-2020 period by offering guaranteed prices (feed-in- tariff) for a 10-year period. Unlicensed generation… In May 2019 via Presidential decree, the upper limit for installed capacity at renewable power plants that are eligible to operate without an EMRA license was increased from 1 MW to 5 MW. Distribution companies are obliged to purchase energy generated by unlicensed plants in accordance with the Renewable Energy Support Mechanism. port. The Renewable Energy Law provides incentives for renewable energy sourced power plants commissioned between 2005-2020 through guaranteed purchase prices (feed-in-tariff) for a 10-year pe- riod. Additional price incentives are also available for use of local equipment at these plants, applicable for the first five years. As a result, the approved feed-in tariffs for hydro and wind (USD 0.073 per kWh) were comparable to the MCP (market clearing price). Meanwhile, the tariff for geothermal (USD 0.105 per kWh) and tariffs for biomass and solar (USD 0.133 per kWh) were significantly higher than the MCP. 102 103 Our Performance and Outlook Energy Generation For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr A total of 21.9 GW installed capacity will FEED-IN TARIFF (USD CENT/KWH)* FiT for Electricity Max. FiT for Use of Domestic Equipment 9.2 As a result of weak electricity prices prevailing on the spot market and significant depreciation of the Turkish lira since 2014, a record increase has occurred in the installed capacity of renewable energy plants participating in YEKDEM, the Turkish Renewable Energy Resources Support Mechanism implemented by Ministry of Energy. This situa- tion has provided the opportunity to sell electricity at much higher prices than prevailing free-market prices of recent years. In 2018, a public announcement stated that YEKDEM would not be continued under the same conditions after December 31, 2020. There has not been any additional and clear statement regarding what regulation will take effect after 2020. ergy tenders in a new form - called mini YEKA tenders - are planned for nearly 40 provinces in Turkey with capacities ranging from 10 MW to 50 MW. GLOBAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS IN THE INDUSTRY… Global Investment Holdings' total installed capacity amounts to 100.1 MW, of which 46.0 MW is from renewable sources. GIH has a co/ tri-generation capacity of 54.1 MW, benefit from the feed- 5.6 2.7 YEKDEM PLANTS' SHARE IN TOTAL INSTALLED CAPACITY with an additional 29.2 MW in bio- mass. Additionally, GIH has two so- in-tariff mechanism in 2020. 2.3 3.7 10.5 13.3 13.3 7.3 7.3 Hydro Wind Geothermal Biomass Solar YEKDEM Plant's Share in Total Installed Capacity 22.2% 23.1% 23.6%24.0% lar power plants totalling 16.8 MWp, of which 10.8 MWp was fully commissioned at the start of 2020 and 6 MWp is under development and planned to be operational during the year. Plants that become operational by 2020 will be eligible to benefit from the FIT for a 10-year period following their commercial operation date. Source: Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) A total of 21.9 GW installed capacity will benefit from the feed-in-tariff mechanism in 2020. Hydro plants with a total capacity of 12.4 GW account for a majority share, while wind power plants make up a total of 7.0 GW. 7.8% 1.2% 3.3% 0.9% 2.8% 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Source: TEIAS POWER GENERATION CAPACITY CLIMBING TO 300 MW, WHILE EXPANDING INTERNATIONALLY… GIH's strategy is to develop green energy projects with attractive long-termfeed-in tariffs and innovative energy efficiency solutions. In the coming years, Global Investment Holdings plans to establish FEED-IN-TARIFF CAPACITY (GW, 2020) B I O M A S S S O L A R 0.8 0.2 G E O 1.5 W I N D 7.0 H Y D R O 12.4 Source: EMRA Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA)… The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources holds tenders to transfer certain geographic areas to investors for electricity generation from renewable energy resources on the condition that domestically made equipment is used in these generation operations. In 2017, tenders were held for a 1,000 MW solar power plant and a 1,000 MW wind farm. YEKA tenders continued in 2018. On June 21, 2018, a tender for a 1,200 MW offshore wind farm project was announced but postponed due to a lack of sufficient demand. During 2018, an announcement stated that January 2019 would be the deadline for applications in Tur- key's second-largest solar power plant tender. This tender incorporated three separate biddings: one for 500 MW of installed capacity in Viranşehir, Şanlıurfa; one for 200 MW in Erzin, Hatay; and one for 300 MW in Bor, Niğde. However, in Janu- ary 2019 an announcement stated that the tender was cancelled. The YEKA-2 wind farm tenders were held on May 30, 2019. The tenders covered wind farms with an installed capacity of 250 MW each in Balıkesir, Çanakkale, Aydın and Muğla. The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has held three successful YEKA tenders over the last two years. The YEKA SPP-2 tender was announced to be held in the form of smaller tenders in the first half of 2020. The launch of new solar en- a diversified and balanced power generation portfolio, both in terms of resources and geography. GIH is also looking at developing and/ or acquiring additional renewable energy projects in a variety of re- gions, especially in the Caribbean by leveraging local relationships of its Ports business. GIH aims to boost its current 100.1 MW combined installed capacity in renewable energy and energy efficiency investments to 300 MW within the next couple of years. 104 105 Our Performance and Outlook Energy Generation For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Biomass Global Investment Holdings in the sector… Global Investment Holdings is Tur- key's leading biomass power producer from residues and waste from agricultural fields, forests, and livestock, with a total installed capacity of 29.2 MW at its Aydın- imports and thereby contribute to the national economy. The Compa- ny's efforts also promise significant regional employment opportunities. These clean and domestic resourc- es, which are collected and converted from the field in an environmentally conscious manner, are a Global Investment Holdings is one of very few companies Biomass based power generation in Turkey is a newly-emerging field, accounting for less than 1% of total electricity generation today. Global Investment Holdings intends to capitalize on this significant potential. Biomass sector at a glance… As a major agricultural producer, Tur- key's non-food crops, farm residues and waste present a significant untapped potential for biomass ener- gy, the Renewable Energy General Directorate estimates Turkey's annual biomass potential at 50 million tons. The country has the potential to install more than 5,000 MW of biomass-based power capacity. Biomass based power generation in Turkey is a newly-emerging field, accounting for less than 1% of total electricity generation today. Global Investment Holdings intends to capitalize on this significant po- tential. Production of energy from biomass is expected to gain traction in the near future. Significantly, the harnessing of this energy source will reduce the country's dependence on imported non-renewable resources such as natural gas. Biomass energy generation is also expected to make the agricultural activity more efficient. Biomass can be obtained from a variety of agricultural residues. These include, but are not limited to corn and cotton stalk, sunflowers, wheat, rice husks and hazelnuts, all of which have high calorific value. Biomass in the form of manure can be obtained from livestock farms. Unlike widespread programs in more developed countries, biomass resources have no common economic use in Turkey. Farmers or producers either remove and burn the residue, despite legal prohibitions and damage to soil efficiency, or else mix the residue with soil, incurring additional costs. Livestock farms face greater difficulties and higher costs with respect to compliance with environmental regulations in handling animal waste. Biomass resources have a relatively high calorific value - ranging up to 4,000 kcal/kg - in comparison to alternative fuel types that can be produced locally, such as lignite. How- ever, establishing a sustainable and economic supply chain, in addition to storing biomass in large volumes, are vitally important in terms of power plant feasibility. The Renewable Energy Law sets the purchase price for electricity produced by a biomass power plant at USD 0.133 per kWh for the first 10 years of production. An additional tariff incentive of up to USD 0.056 per kWh is applicable for the first five years of operation as long as certain specified components of those biomass power plants are manufactured within Turkey. Söke (12 MW), Mardin-Derik (12 MW) and Şanlıurfa-Haliliye (5.2 MW) power plants. These facilities generate about 200 kWh of electricity per annum, meeting the electricity requirement of over 80 thousand households; they are subject to the Renewable Energy Resources Support Mechanism (YEKDEM), selling electricity at USD 0.133 per kWh. The facilities are located in close proximity to key supply areas where biomass is collected from diversified sources with its own equipment and personnel, in addition to those of selected subcontractors. Global Investment Holdings is one of very few companies to combine biomass collection and power plant operations under a single roof. By converting residues and waste from agricultural fields, forests and livestock into energy, Global Investment Holdings aims to reduce Turkey's dependence on energy 29.2 mw TOTAL BIOMASS BASED INSTALLED CAPACITY type of renewable energy. Global Investment Holdings, pursuant to its strategy related to biomass supply security, has entered into long-term contractual agreements with both private and state-owned farms. The scope of the contracts includes the rights to access and collect, or receive, biomass from the respective facility or farm. Global Investment Holdings will remain an industry pioneer, spearheading the development of biomass projects in various locations across Turkey to achieve a substantial installed biomass capacity. to combine biomass collection and power plant operations under a single roof. 106 109 The company is planning to start construction in Q2 2020 and com- mence power generation in H2 2020. Global Investment Holdings' 51% subsidiary in solar energy, Barsolar D.O.O. Bar in Montenegro was grant- ed Temporary Status of Privileged Barsolar is the first ever large-scale Energy Producer, enabling the com- solar project in Montenegro with a pany to sell electricity under feed- capacity of 6MWp. in-tariff, EUR 0.12 per kWh for 12 years. Global Investment Holdings' first international solar plant Barsolar is expected to generate about 6.9 million kWh electricity per year, meeting the electricity require- ment of more than 2.6 thousand households. SOLAR - BARSOLAR The solar plant is located in the port of Adria, Bar, Montenegro. Port of Adria has been operated by Global Invest- ment Holdings ports subsidiary, Glob- al Ports Holding since 2012 through a concession agreement valid until 2043. The solar power plant will be constructed on nine warehouse roofs covering an area of over 66,000 square meters at the port. The solar plant is located in Mardin/ Artuklu, Turkey's southeast region. Ra Solar is one of the largest solar based power plant investments in the region. The facility is expected to generate about 20 million kWh electricity per annum, meeting the electricity requirement of more than 7.5 thousand households. 16.8 mwp total solar based installed capacity Our Performance and Outlook Energy Generation Solar Global Investment Holdings in the industry… Global Investment Holdings' solar based installed capacity stands at As of end-2019, the total installed capacity of PV solar power plants in Turkey is 5,995 MW, with 5,826 MW unlicensed and 169 MW licensed. Turkey has high solar energy potential thanks to its geographic location… Turkey boasts an advantageous geographic position in terms of solar radiation. According to the Solar Energy Map (SEM) of Turkey prepared by the Renewable Energy General Directorate, the country's total annual insolation time was calculated at 2,741 hours (a total of 7.5 hours per day), with total solar energy derived per year of 1,527 kWh/ m2(total 4.2 kWh/m2per day). Turkey is considered one of the three most suitable areas worldwide for solar energy, after Morocco and the USA, holding major potential in this regard. While solar energy technologies are extremely varied in terms of their methods, materials and technological levels, they can be categorized into two principal groups: Solar Cells: Semi-conducting ma- terials, also known as photovoltaic solar energy systems, convert sunlight directly into electricity. Photo-emissive Solar Technologies and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP): In this system, heat is obtained from solar energy, and can be used either directly, or in the generation of electricity. Turkey's total established solar collector area as of 2019 was calculated at close to 20 km2. Nearly 823,000 TEP (tons equivalent to petrol) heat energy was produced using solar collectors during the year. Solar is a field that is more mature and developed in other international markets. As a result, solar based power generation in Turkey still offers significant potential. Only about 3% of the country's total electricity generation originates from solar re- sources. As of end-2019, the total installed capacity of PV solar power plants in Turkey is 5,995 MW, with 5,826 MW unlicensed and 169 MW licensed. Turkey aims to develop around 10 GW additional installed capacity in solar energy over the next two years. Turkey has set certain targets for the nation's centennial celebrations in 2023. One target is to initiate a major renewable energy and energy efficiency program. This initiative will draw on Turkey's favourable geographic conditions for generating wind, solar and geothermal power. The program aims to boost the nation's renewable and domestic energy share in total power supply to two-thirds by 2023. The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has announced that the YEKA SPP-2 tender will be held in the form of smaller tenders in the first half of 2020. The launch of new solar energy tenders in a new form mini YEKA tenders - is planned for nearly 40 provinces in Turkey with capacities ranging from 10 MW to 50 MW. 16.8 MWp, of which 10.8 MWp was fully commissioned at the start of 2020 and 6 MWp is under develop- ment and planned to be operational during the year. Global Investment Holdings plans to establish a significant solar power generation capacity within the next few years. GIH continues to develop additional projects in accordance with both licensed and unlicensed regulations in Turkey. In addition, GIH actively pursues plans to bid on government tenders, YEKA, in solar, while also evaluating various opportunities abroad in the sector. Thanks to its integrated business approach, GIH started to utilize its expertise and network gained in the ports business, to improve and expand its energy business line. GIH aims to expand the same business model in destinations where it operates ports, especially in the Caribbean. SOLAR - RA SOLAR Global Investment Holdings' first solar plant Global Investment Holdings added its first solar power plant to its renewables portfolio during the year. GIH commissioned its first solar power plant, Ra Solar, with 10.8 MWp installed capacity in Mardin at end-2019. Ra Solar is subject to Renewable Energy Resources Support Mechanism (YEKDEM) starting from 2020, selling electricity at USD 0.133 per kWh for a 10-year period. 108 Our Performance and Outlook Energy Generation For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Co/tri-generation Tres Energy has created a "one- stop-shop" that comprehensively covers its customers' energy needs. Drawing on its experienced workforce and robust financial structure, the company performs a free-of-charge energy analysis for enterprises. It can then install the The company's build-operate contracts range in duration according to customer preference, lasting up to 13 years excluding the construction period. Current customers operate across a range of indus- tries, including ceramic tiles, forestry products, food processing and At present, Tres Energy has a total installed capacity of 54.1 MW. The need for energy efficiency will require all commercial consumers to develop and make new infrastructure related investments. CO/TRI-GENERATION Turkey meets a significant share of its energy demand via imported energy resources. With power figuring among the largest commodity expenses for the manufacturing and services industries, energy reserves need to be maximized while meeting current energy needs using fewer resources. As a result, both large and small enterprises should formulate a power strategy. Procurement and energy efficiency are fundamental pillars of any coherent power related strategy. Tres Energy effectively addresses these issues by offering unique solutions that optimize one of the core expenses of any business. Even as the power sector evolves, energy efficiency and carbon emission policies will remain primary concerns for users. The need for energy efficiency will require all commercial consumers, especially those with greater exposure to power costs, to develop and make new infrastructure related investments. The overall sustainable competitive advantage of a company depends on effectively managing these factors. Established in 2012 and 95.8% owned by Global Investment Hold- ings, Tres Energy delivers power supply and energy efficiency solutions to industrial and commercial customers. The company also builds and operates customized generation facilities. Tres Energy works to create measurable added -value for customers that result in significant energy savings. The company provides Turkish corporate energy consumers an advantage over their international competitors in terms of input costs by delivering uninterrupted access to high-quality power at competitive prices. This is achieved by adapting a performance-boosting business model, tested worldwide, to fit Turkey's commercial and legal framework. Power Plants Tres Energy designs, constructs and operates small- and mid-sized turnkey power plants for industrial and commercial customers. The company provides power generation solutions based mainly on combined heat and power generation facilities (cogeneration/trigenera- tion). These customers use energy in a number of different forms, such as electricity, heat and cooling. Tres Energy identifies the optimal energy generation system and capacity specific for each customer. It then delivers solutions based on alternative business structures, including build-operate models. The company completes power generation facilities without receiving customer funding, thereby relieving clients of the financial burden of additional capital expenditure. Tres Energy also secures savings on the customer's energy costs based on a long-term bilateral agreement. cogeneration/trigeneration facilities that best correspond to customer needs while undertaking all investment costs to provide high-quality, reliable and inexpensive energy. Tres Energy also operates these co- generation/trigeneration facilities, thereby managing a customer's entire energy infrastructure. 54.1 MW Generation Capacity At present, Tres Energy has a total installed capacity of 54.1 MW. The company also aims to finalize additional contracts with several industrial and commercial consumers, thus expanding itsco-generationcapacity nationwide paper production. Large shopping centres are among other commercial users. Prospective pipeline projects cover a variety of facilities and sectors such as hospitals, hotels, the textile industry, and other industrial and commercial areas. Tres Energy plans to conclude additional contracts with prospective consumers in the near future, expanding its cogeneration capacity across Turkey. Based on these pro- jections, the company aims for an installed capacity of over 250 MW in the medium term. 110 Our Performance and Outlook Gas Turkey'S and Europe's leadıng CNG dıstrıbutor ın terms of statıon ınfrastructure and bulk sales volume... 112 Our Performance and Outlook For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Gas Naturelgaz CNG Plants: Izmir, Bursa, Adapa- zarı, Antalya, Konya, Kayseri, Kırık- kale, Osmaniye, Rize, Elazığ

Auto CNG Stations: Istanbul (Ali- beyköy), Bolu, Kocaeli (Çayırova) 2019: HIGHLIGHTS MAIN BUSINESS LINES: a) Bulk CNG Compared to LNG, CNG provides logistical advantages thanks to the natural gas pipeline network and CNG plant infrastructure across Tur- 2019 was a year of significant progress for Naturelgaz, Naturelgaz, a 95.5% subsidiary of GIH, is Turkey's & Europe's leading CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) distributor in terms of station infrastructure and bulk sales volume. Naturelgaz, a 95.5% subsidiary of GIH, is Turkey's & Europe's leading CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) distributor in terms of station infrastructure and bulk sales volume. The company focuses on the sales and distribution of bulk CNG to industrial and commercial customers - such as factories, power gen- erators, hotels, asphalt plants - in addition to cities (households) not connected to a natural gas pipeline due to economic or geographic constraints. The Turkish non-piped natural gas market (LNG + CNG) is based on bulk products supplied to industrial facilities and commercial consum- ers. These users - such as cities, asphalt plants, food processors, hotels and shopping centres, among others - lack access to natural gas pipelines. As of end-2019, the total market amounts to about 719 mcm, of which CNG has a 30% share or 218 mcm. In 2019, Naturelgaz distributed 159 million Sm3of CNG (excluding Auto CNG sales amounting to 7.7 million Sm3), capturing a 22.2% share of the total non-piped natural gas market in Turkey. The company recorded a 31.3% market share through the hinterlands covered by its filling plants. Naturelgaz CNG infrastructure consists of 10 bulk CNG plants, 3 auto -CNG stations, 296 CNG road tankers and 47 industrial scale compressors. All facilities and equipment established and used by the company conform to international standards and regulations. 2019 was a year of significant progress for Naturelgaz, with the company further bolstering its financial position and operational capability. Following the turnaround in the previous year, the upswing continued in 2019 and the company's results are now consistently strong. Highlights from the year included: Revenues nearly doubled YoY, reaching TL 428.4 million.

EBITDA reached TL 101.1 millioin 2019, more than doubling YoY and translating into c. 7 pp EBIT- DA margin expansion thanks to the increase in sales volume gen- erated by new sales channels, increase in gas margin and effec- tive cost management.

Strong focus on boosting sales volume, market share and prof- itability by developing new sales channels and achieving opera- tional excellence

Seamless execution of the overall operation, starting from gas pro- curement to gas supply to cus- tomers

Efficiency in the operational cycle and effective use of existing ca- pacity via remote monitoring sys- tems

Optimization of logistics and equipment management

Sound management of health and safety practices

Lean and efficient organizational structure key. The Naturelgaz Rize CNG filling plant was the inflection point for the CNG market and Naturelgaz. As a result, most public tenders have included CNG in the tender specs, as well as LNG. Customers have come to recognize Naturelgaz as the best provider in the market. In 2019, Naturelgaz generated a sales volume of 143.3 million Sm3. In 2020, the company's bulk CNG sales volume is expected to climb to 148.8 million Sm3by focusing on new customer acquisitions to reduce the effects of seasonality and boost market share. b) Auto CNG During the year, Naturelgaz generated a sales volume of 7.7 million Sm3from Istanbul and Bolu stations. The company also won the tender to supply 120 CNG buses of private operators working for the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. Regarding the development of the Auto CNG market, Naturelgaz is focused on the road and in-city transportation sectors to supplement existing bulk CNG sales. Compared to other energy sources, the two key advantages of using CNG in road transportation are cost saving and environmental sustainability. with the company further bolstering its financial position and operational capability. 115 Our Performance and Outlook Gas Naturelgaz For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr FOCUS IN 2020 KEY FINANCIALS (TL MILLION) 1. Bulk CNG: Naturelgaz will fo- cus on acquiring new customers with a stable consumption pattern throughout the year to reduce sea- sonality and expand the existing customer base. 2017 2018 2019 428.4 There is a clear need for CNG in gas wells of uncertain reserves, or Target customer segments in Auto CNG: Route-to-route logistics operators

logistics operators Closed loop in-city passenger bus operators

in-city passenger bus operators Closed loop garbage truck oper- ators Naturelgaz cooperates with OEM In 2019, Naturelgaz supplied 16.0 million Sm3CNG to 42 towns in the provinces of Elazığ, Rize, Trabzon, Adana, Balıkesir, Izmir, Manisa, Er- zurum, Tokat, Kırıkkale, Kastamonu, Kars, Bursa and Kırklareli with a total population of 950,000 in cooperation with local gas distributors. In 2020, the City Gas sales volume is 2. Auto CNG: Naturelgaz aims to extend the coverage of Auto CNG stations by supplying CNG buses at bus terminals other than Alibeyköy and Bolu; develop Auto CNG proj- ects for trucks in cooperation with OEM producers and conversion companies; and evaluate cooper- 184.1 248.2 132.0 101.1 66.7 11.4 41.5 34.3 40.0 25.0 27.2 Turnover Gross Profit EBITDA OPEX SALES VOLUME BY BUSINESS LINE where the closest gas pipeline is remotely located and the connection is not economically viable. vehicle producers to expand the number of CNG vehicle options in Turkey, believing that OEM CNG vehicles will drive higher market growth. In 2020, Auto CNG sales volume is expected to reach 7.9 million Sm3. c) City Gas City Gas - a government initiative declares that towns not currently connected to natural gas pipelines in Turkey due to economic or geo- graphic constraints will be supplied by CNG via tenders. The requisite low pressure pipeline infrastructure is being established in cities by natural gas distribution companies connecting households to natural gas via the CNG system. With City Gas, Turkey aims to expand the reach of natural gas to additional towns via tender offer- ings. Naturelgaz plans to participate in such tenders to sustain its solid position in the industry. This new business line is a strategic priority for Naturelgaz given the opportunity to both increase volumes and boost efficiency. expected to reach 47.8 million Sm3. d) Well Head CNG There is a clear need for CNG in gas wells of uncertain reserves, or where the closest gas pipeline is remotely located and the connection is not economically viable. In 2018, Naturelgaz began to supply CNG equipment and operational services to two natural gas production companies at the Silivri and Geli- bolu gas wells. In 2019, Naturelgaz signed a contract with a company to set up a well head CNG plant, distribute the gas in CNG form from the gas field to the daughter field, where the gas will be injected into the pipeline. During the year, Na- turelgaz recorded EBITDA of TL 1.5 million from well head CNG operations and expects to post EBITDA of TL 3.5 million in 2020. ation opportunities with fuel distri- bution companies to expand the station network. 3. City Gas: Turkey still has many zones, where natural gas has not yet reached; either because of geographic obstacles or inade- quate economics. Naturelgaz aims to prioritize the City Gas project by boosting coverage and sales vol- ume to curb the effects of season- ality and make the efficient use of CNG equipment in winter possible. 4. Well Head CNG: Naturelgaz aims to increase its project portfolio by supplying integrated CNG solutions to well operators, mainly in Turkey's Thrace region. 5. International Expansion: In 2020, Naturelgaz aims to extend its ex- perience and investments to sur- rounding markets such as Africa that have an underdeveloped pow- er infrastructure, and therefore solid growth potential. In addition, new international expansion/project op- portunities will be evaluated. AUTO CNG 5% 2019 ACTUAL (%) CITY GAS CITY GAS AUTO CNG 10% 23% 4% 2020 PROJECTION (%) BULK BULK CNG CNG 85% 73% 116 Our Performance and Outlook Mining One of Turkey's leadıng players ın ındustrıal mınerals wıth ~1.5 mıllıon tons feldspar annual productıon capacıty... 118 Our Performance and Outlook Mining Straton Mining Today, Turkey is the world leader in feldspar mining, with annual production exceeding 6 million tons, around 80% of which is exported. Feldspar is extensively used in the glass, ceramics and paint indus- tries. Known for its high quality, low iron and titanium content, sodium feldspar in Turkey is mainly extracted in the provinces of Manisa, Küta- hya, Aydın and Muğla. With overall reserves of 250 million tons, Turkey holds 15% of the world's total known feldspar resources. Today, Turkey is the world leader in feldspar mining, with annual production exceeding 6 million tons, around 80% of which is exported. Key export markets include Spain, Italy, Russia, Lebanon, Egypt, Germany, Poland, Israel, Algeria, Romania and markets in Asia. In 2013, Global Investment Holdings Group invested in the feldspar sector with the acquisition of Stra- ton Maden, where it currently owns a 97.7% stake. Straton Maden has become a leading player in the global feldspar market. Straton Maden has significant total reserves of 20 million tons feldspar in its licensed field of operation. The company's annual production capacity is about 1.5 million tons. Eighty percent of its production is exported to Italy, Spain and Egypt for use in the glass and ceramics industries. Straton Maden extracts feldspar in the most efficient and environmentally responsible manner while producing higher value feldspar products. To this end, the company has completed a capital investment program to establish new separation and enrichment facilities, while expanding existing production ca- pacity. Thanks to these new facil- ities, Straton Maden has substantially increased its production and feldspar sales volume. The company has also diversified its customer base by entering new export mar- kets. Today, Straton Maden ranks among the leading players in the industry. European Standards Straton Maden boasts a well-established customer base and ensures that each product offered fully meets European market quality and service standards. Following its acquisition by Global Investment Holdings, Straton has continued to add significant value to the Turkish economy by exporting natural re- sources. Since completing capital investments back in 2016, Straton Maden has continued to boost pro- duction, product quality and sales volumes by deploying world-class advanced technologies. Currently, demand for feldspar is rising across various industries. Feldspar increases the impermeability and durability of final products in the ceramics industry, facilitating higher yields. The increased use of glass in packaging - in response to the detrimental effects of plastics on the environment and human health - has also boosted demand for feldspar, which is used for insulation and clarity in the glass industry. 20Millon Tons STRATON'S TOTAL FELDSPAR RESERVES IN ITS LICENSED FIELD OF OPERATION 120 121 Our Performance and Outlook Real Estate Utılızıng opportunıtıes and managıng portfolıo wıth extensıve real estate development experıence... 122 Our Performance and Outlook Real Estate For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr GDP VS CONSTRUCTION SECTOR GROWTH BY CHAIN VOLUME INDEX Construction Sector Growth Turkey GDP Growth The construction industry and its related sub-sectors have been a driving The construction industry often serves as a lever for national economies with the added value and employment opportunities it cre- ates. Today, construction encompasses not only construction of the environment, but also activities that contribute to maintenance, repair and operation. The construction industry and its related sub-sectors have been a driving force of economic growth. Industry and service sectors have also been invigorated by the advance of the construction sector. The high correlation between the construction industry and macroeconomic expansion enables high 20.0% 15.0% 10.0% 11.6% 5.3% 4.9% 7.3% 7.5% 5.6% 6.0% 5.0% 5.3% 2.8% 2.3% 1.0% 0.9% 0.0% -2.3% -2.8% -1.6% -5.0% -10.0% -15.0% 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 2017 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 Source: TUIK force of growth. 5.4% SHARE OF CONSTRUCTION SECTOR IN TURKEY'S GDP Over the last 20 years, Turkey's construction sector expanded on par with the country's rapid economic growth. Given the country's ever-expanding status as a global player, the construction industry has the opportunity to grow and develop further in the appropriate environment. Construction and other related sub-industries are central components of the economy. The Turkish housing industry has achieved rapid growth over the past 15 years. The macroeconomic significance of the construction industry arises from its multiplier effect. Construction sets 250 sub-industries across the economy in motion, galvanizing both economic growth and em- ployment. While the Turkish construction industry and its sub-sectors have achieved rapid growth over the past two decades, they have benefited most from economic developments subsequent to the 2001 financial crisis. The construction sector accelerated its institutionalization process thanks to the structural transformation it underwent at that time. growth during times when interest rates and input costs are low. In times when the reverse is true, economic recession results. Although the recession in the Turkish economy eased in the third quarter of 2019 and GDP growth came in at +0.9% YoY in 2019, the construction industry shrunk 8.6% YoY and demonstrated its worst growth performance since 2009. The devaluation of the Turkish lira since the second half of 2018, the effects of tight monetary policy and challenging financial conditions as well as the acute contraction of internal demand resulted in a recession. Despite the negative trend in the sector until the last quarter of 2019, it has been lessening gradually and the recovery has started to be seen noticeably. The significant monetary stimulus delivered in 2H19 and the rebalancing process in the markets is leading indicators that the construction sector may move forward in 2020 and beyond. The industry's share in GDP declined from 7.2% in 2018 to 5.4% in 2019. Construction and its sub-sectors are susceptible to the country's general economic developments. Foreign Direct Investment… Based on World Investment Report 2019, prepared by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Turkey stood at the forefront with the United Arab Emir- ates, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, attracting about 90% of FDI in West Asia. According to the report, Turkey was the largest recipient in the re- gion, with inflows rising 13% to USD 13 billion, despite slower than usual economic growth and uncertainty surrounding the TL. In 2019, net direct international investment inflow (actual inflow) amounted to USD 8.4 billion, with some 57% of it being attributed to real estate purchases. This figure reflected an 18.4% decline in 2019 compared to USD 10.3 billion in 2018. Communiqué on converting FX based contracts - including real estate related contracts - to TL went into effect in 2018… With the Communiqué on the Law to Protect the Value of the Turkish Currency, which entered into force in October 2018, it was forbidden to sign a lease agreement in foreign currency. An exemption was introduced in November of the same year to the effect that contracts can be determined in terms of a foreign currency or foreign currency indexed in the case of rental or sales contracts where the lessor or purchaser is a company with more than 50% foreign capital ownership. A year later, lease and sales rates are entirely denominated in Turkish lira while lease and sales operations are realized in Turkish lira. HOUSING MARKET The Turkish residential market has expanded significantly over the past 15 years. Drivers of demand include new and modern residential supply on the market, greater use of affordable mortgages, and increased demand for earthquake resistant construction. An increase in housing need due to population growth and urban migration has also affected the residential construction market. The high number of housing units to be renewed/ replaced due to the age of housing stock, plus urban renewal pro- grams, are other key factors in determining housing need. In Turkey, all these factors positively contribute to demand. The country's major cities - including Istanbul, Ankara, Bur- sa, and Izmir - stand out as primary beneficiaries of the new wave of residential demand. Housing demand in Turkey is largely shaped by macro developments, demographics and income dynam- ics. According to the Turkish Central Bank's housing demand analysis, income predominantly determines residential housing demand. The total number of homes sold in Turkey recorded a CAGR of 9.3% between 2009 and 2019. The figure for 2019 was in negative territory with housing sales falling 1.9% given muted consumer sentiment and high prevailing borrowing rates. Building permits statistics… Due to shrinking demand and soaring financing costs, along with disrupted financing facilities of com- panies, the decline in construction projects was pronounced. As of the end of the third quarter of 2019, the number of building permits had decreased by 58.0% in terms of surface area from the same period a year earlier, while occupancy permits were down 7.2%. The construction permits in terms of the number of buildings decreased 57.1% compared to the same period of the prior year, while occupancy permits in terms of the number of buildings decreased by 20.6%. 124 125 Our Performance and Outlook Real Estate A TOTAL OF 1,348,729 HOMES WERE SOLD IN 2019 (-1.9% YOY), WITH NEW HOME SALES AT 511,682 (-21.5% YOY) AND EXISTING HOME SALES AT 837,826 (+15.6% YOY). New and existing home sales fell 1.9% in 2019, with a limited decline thanks to mortgage sales… A total of 1,348,729 homes were sold in 2019 (-1.9%y-o-y), with new home sales at 511,682 (-21.5%y-o-y) and existing home sales at 837,826 (+15.6% y-o-y). Growth in new home sales continued to fare worse but still improved 8% y-o-y in December, reaching the highest monthly figure in history. Meanwhile, the promotional mortgage campaigns decreased the monthly interest rate back to 0.99% as of the beginning of September. This led to a pickup in existing home transaction volumes, in particular. Addi- tionally, the improvement in existing home sales could be linked to extending the title deed fee reduction to 3% for real estate transactions and cutting VAT to 8% for residential unit sales for the entire year of 2019. Mortgage transactions were 24.7% of home sales as of year-end 2019, up from 20.1% in 2018. Following rights was also reduced from USD 1 million to USD 250 thousand - another factor that may have motivated foreign buyers. Weaker TL and higher interest rates inflate construction and borrowing costs, while also curbing new housing demand by creating more appealing investment alternatives… In 2019, foreign currency deposits of Turkish households more than doubled to USD 196.5 billion. Addi- tionally, interest rates offering higher returns than rental income threaten housing demand for investment purposes. This, however, should normalize following the CBRT's delivery of a total 1,200 bps cut in its key policy rate over the second half of 2019, down from 24% at the beginning of the year. Demographics as a driving factor… Over the long term, demographic factors such as rising urbanization rates and shrinking household sizes are expected to further fuel housing Incentives and promotional campaigns are set to further stimulate housing demand in the short-term… Throughout 2019, several incentive mechanisms, including reducing VAT and title deed charges imposed on housing sales, and low-interest rate housing loan campaigns were introduced by the Turkish govern- ment. In addition, banks and sector participants extended loan matur- ities. The loan interest rate cuts and home lending campaigns proved effective, despite the setbacks of the year. Turkey's government plans to further support the housing sector with regulatory actions to avoid any sharp decline in home sales. Mortgage rates as a decisive factor… Given the high correlation between mortgage interest rates and the share of mortgage-financed sales in total home sales, mortgage rates are another critical factor affecting future housing demand. The down- trend in housing loan interest rates that started in July 2019 continued through the end of the year. The monthly home lending interest rate declined from 2.04% at the end- 2018 to 0.99% in December 2019. Easing of mortgage rates in the second half of 2019 led to nearly five percentage point expansion for the share of mortgage sales within all sales in Turkey in 2019 compared to a year earlier. 9% CAGR OF THE NUMBER OF HOMES SOLD IN THE LAST DECADE 45,483 FOREIGNERS BOUGHT A HOME IN TURKEY. 126 the CBRT's rate cut of 1,200 bps since July 2019 and state-owned banks' promotional mortgage campaigns decreasing the monthly mortgage rates below 1% thresh- old, mortgaged-back sales rose year-on-year. During the year, unit home sales to foreigners rose 14.8% to 45,483. Sales to foreign buyers still accounted for only 3% of total sales and 9% of new home sales in 2019. Foreigners succumbed to the allure of a weak TL and VAT exemption. The home purchase limit for citizenship demand in Turkey. Turkey's population growth projections and demographic assumptions indicate population growth with a CAGR of 1% over the next decade. Meanwhile, household size is expected to decline to 3.1 persons, down from the current 3.5, during the same period. A young population, a rising number of university students studying outside their hometowns, plus high divorce and marriage rates are forecast to support housing demand over the medium to long term. RESIDENTIAL UNIT SALES IN TURKEY First-Hand Sales Second-Hand Sales 690,655 709,767 749,616 723,826 837,047 628,061 623,827 555,184 607,098 708,275 701,621 526,129 541,554 598,667 631,680 659,698 651,572 427,105 511,682 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: TUIK 127 Our Performance and Outlook For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Real Estate Mortgage transactions were 24.7% of home sales as of year-end 2019, up from 20.1% in 2018. HOME SALES VS MORTGAGE UTILIZATION Total Unit Sales Share of Morgage-financed Sales 1,400,000 40.8% 39.8% 45.0% 1,200,000 40.6% 38.5% 33.4% 33.7% 33.5% 33.6% 40.0% 35.0% 1,000,000 30.0% 800,000 24.7% 25.0% 20.0% 20.1% 600,000 15.0% 400,000 10.0% 4.1% 5.0% 0.0% 200,000 0.0% 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: TUIK The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) (2017=100) measures quality -adjusted price changes by monitoring the observable characteristics of homes in Turkey. The index stood at 118.8 in December 2019, recording an annual positive growth of 9.9% in nominal terms (and 1.7% decline in real terms). In 2019, RPPI rose 3.7%, 10.1% and 10.3% in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, respectively, on an annualized basis. RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRICE INDEX (ANNUAL % CHANGE) Nominal Growth Real Growth (CPI Adjusted) 20.0% 10.0% The RPPI increased annually by 9.9% in nominal terms and decreased by 1.7% in real terms. The Residential Property Price Index, which measures quality adjusted price changes of the houses in Turkey stands at 118.8 in December 2019. RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRICE INDEX (RPPI) Turkey Ankara Izmir Istanbul 130.00 125.00 118.8 120.00 114.7 115.00 124.9 110.00 105.00 105.8 100.00 95.00 90.00 Dec-17 Feb-18 Apr-18 Jun-18 Aug-18 Oct-18 Dec-18 Feb-19 Apr-19 Jun-19 Aug-19 Oct-19 Dec-19 Source: CBRT 0.0% Dac-17 Apr-18 Aug-18 Dec-18 Apr-19 Aug-19 Dac-19 -10.0% Source: CBRT -20.0% 128 129 Our Performance and Outlook For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Real Estate Turkey's cities with the most shopping CENTRES RETAIL MARKET Turkey's retail market has enjoyed robust growth over the past de- cade. This rapid expansion was driven by a significant rise in the middle-class population and purchasing power, as well as sus- The total leasable stock amounts to 13.5 million m2. Istanbul is home to 37% of the total leasable area stock. In Turkey, the average leas- able area per 1,000 people was 160 m2at end-2019 versus 158 m2a year earlier. SC Retail Sales Index rose by 15.9 percent in 2019… Based on the December 2019 results of the SC Index, co-developed with the Council of Shopping Centres - Turkey (AYD) and Akademe- tre Research Company, the SC Turnover Index in 2019 rose 15.9% nominally on an annual basis, which is slightly above the average inflation rate of 15.2% for the year. However, the number of shopping centre visits was down around 1% during the year. Although footfall declined in 2019, sales per square meter rose, indicating that visitors spent in higher amounts. This may indicate a long term positive trend for retailers. Sales per square meter in shopping centres continued to rise: TL 1,436 (+17.8% year- over-year) in Istanbul and TL 1,021 (+14.8%) in Anatolia in 2019. During the same period, sales per square meter nationally amounted to TL 1,187 (+16.3% year-over-year). BASED ON THE DECEMBER 2019 RESULTS OF THE SC INDEX, THE SC TURNOVER INDEX ROSE 15.9% NOMINALLY ON AN ANNUAL BASIS FOR 2019 TO 375 POINTS. are Istanbul with 127, Ankara with 42 and Izmir with 29. tained long-term growth in both international and domestic tourism. 439 shopping centres as of end- 2019 At end-2018, Turkey was home to 412 shopping centres. By end- 2019, this figure rose to 439. With new retail centres scheduled to open by end-2021, the country will have 464 shopping centres with a total leasable area of over 14.3 million m2. Turkey's cities with the most shopping centres are Istanbul with 127, Ankara with 42 and Izmir with 29. Shifting to TL challenges the retail sector Retail is one of the markets most affected by the Protection of the Value of Turkish Currency Law. Lease prices fell due to the conversion from foreign currency (USD and EUR) to TL, though investors continued to repay bank loans in foreign currency. In addition to lease contracts being converted to TL, the costs of shopping centre investors increased at a higher rate than revenues due to the significant rise in energy and labour expenses. SHOPPING CENTRE SALES INDEX TURKEY GENERAL 2017 2018 2019 199 244 267 184 210 248 197 230 281 208 246 281 216 246 303 236 291 347 223 273 311 245 319 344 216 284 294 237 277 321 241 293 352 276 320 375 Jan Feb March April May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Source: AYD SHOPPING CENTRE FOOTFALL INDEX TURKEY GENERAL Although footfall declined in 2019, sales per square meter Shopping Centre Development: GLA & Unit 439 Shopping Under Centres 2019 Construction* Total Istanbul Number 127 12 139 GLA (m2million) 4.9 0.4 5.3 THE OVERALL NUMBER Rest of Turkey GLA (m2million) 8.6 0.4 9.0 Number 312 13 325 OF SHOPPING Turkey Number 439 25 464 CENTRES IN TURKEY *To be completed by end-2021 13.5 0.8 14.3 GLA (m2million) AS OF THE END OF Source: Jones Lang LaSalle - 2019 Year-End Turkey Report 2019 2017 2018 2019 106 110 105 99 93 91 103 100 99 100 99 96 98 95 94 100 110 104 99 100 98 106 104 98 95 97 91 100 97 97 98 98 99 111 108 104 Jan Feb March April May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Source: AYD rose, indicating that visitors spent in higher amounts. This may indicate a long term positive trend for retailers. 130 131 Our Performance and Outlook Real Estate Ardus Real Estate Investments SÜMERPARK PROJECT IS COMPOSED OF SÜMERPARK EVLERİ, SÜMERPARK SHOPPING CENTRE, SKYCITY BUSINESS TOWERS, PRIVATE SCHOOL AND A PRIVATE HOSPITAL. ARDUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS Ardus Real Estate Investments,wholly-ownedby Global Investment Holdings, is thesub-holdingcompany founded in December 2016 to consolidate GIH's real estate portfolio under one roof. Staffed by a dedicated team of professionals with extensive real estate development experience, Ardus oversees the existing GIH real estate portfolio. The company is engaged in real estate developments with a primary focus on commercial projects. Its current investment portfolio includes com- mercial,multi-usecommercial, residential and tourism projects. Ardus Real Estate's two main subsidiaries are Pera REIT and GTE, which are focused on commercial real estate development. PERA REIT Pera REIT is made up of a well- skilled team of professionals with wide-ranging experience in the tourism and real estate sectors. They oversee the existing portfolio. Pera REIT is engaged in the development and operation of real estate projects. Its current operating and ongoing investment portfolio include commercial, multi-use commercial and residential development projects. The Group holds a long-term view on real estate investments, prioritizing greenfield development over the acquisition of completed projects. A portion of the Group's real estate projects is primarily managed by Pera REIT, a real estate investment trust trading on Borsa Istanbul. Subject to the rigorous corporate governance regulations of Turkey's Capital Markets Board, as a listed entity Pera REIT offers an attractive real estate investment option for both institutional and individual investors. Like all other real estate investment trusts, the company benefits from certain incentives, including exemption from corporate tax. The historic Vakıfhan No:6 building, the Denizli Sümerpark Shopping Centre and Sümerpark Office projects are held solely through Pera REIT. DENIZLI MIXED-USE PROJECT Denizli is a fast-growing industrial city located in southwestern Turkey, in the Aegean region. As the area's second biggest city after Izmir, Den- izli features a strong economy and an expanding population of over 1.1 million. In recent years, it has become a major centre for export and industry. Denizli is a key play- er in Turkey's textile manufacturing sector. In addition, it is a significant tourism centre with a rich history and extensive cultural assets. Near the ancient cities of Hierapolis, Lao- dikeia and Tripolis, and the thermal springs of Pamukkale, Denizli's own health and spa sector is maturing in line with its growing tourism industry. Ardus Real Estate's two main subsidiaries are Pera REIT and GTE, which are focused on commercial real estate development. 132 133 Our Performance and Outlook Real Estate Ardus Real Estate Investments gional exploration. It is home to striking monuments such as Van Castle, the mountain fortress of Hoşap and the remote village of Bahçesaray, as well as the Church of the Holy Cross. The city is an engaging and liberal urban area in eastern Ana- tolia. It is also an important commercial and transportation centre for animal hides, grains, fruits, veg- VAN SHOPPING CENTRE IS THE FIRST MALL WITH THE "LIFESTYLE CENTRE" CONCEPT IN THE CITY, AND HAS A TOTAL GLA OF 26,047 M2. 134 The Group's Denizli project is a mixed-use development on a 98,500 m2land. When completed, the development will span a gross construction area of 228,000 m2. The project is composed of Sümer- park Evleri, consisting of 606 hous- es, Sümerpark Shopping Centre, Skycity Business Towers, Private School and a private 150-bed hos- pital. The development's centrepiece, Sümerpark Shopping Centre, boasts 35,836 m2of gross leasable area and opened in March 2011. The Mall received 3.1 million visitors in 2019. It is currently occupied by leading brands as anchor tenants including Migros, Flo, Koton and Tekzen - with long-term leases of up to 25 years. The Mall has over a 60% occupancy rate and also houses fashion retailers and food court tenants. The first and second phases of the "Sümerpark Evleri" housing proj- ect, comprising 231 units in three blocks, was completed in 2015. All units have now been delivered to the owners. As part of a mixed-use project, an office complex - SkyCity - was developed in a construction area of 33,055 m2. Construction commenced in early 2015. The first phase of the project, comprising 13,500 m2of gross sellable area and 140 office units, was completed in June 2017. Around 80% of the project had been sold as of end- 2019. The 18thbranch of Final Schools is also a tenant of the Sümerpark project. Construction of the school building, with a total construction area of 11,565 m2, was completed in August 2014. The school opened in the fall of 2014, under a 15 year lease contract signed with Final Schools. The Denizli development project also includes the construction of a hospital on another 10,745 m2tract located adjacent to Sümer- park Shopping Centre and Sümer- park Evleri housing project. The land is currently rented to Medical Park Hospital Group and awaiting the necessary permits. VAKIFHAN NO:6… Vakıfhan No:6 is located in Karaköy, Istanbul's latest up and coming neighbourhood near the Golden Horn. An active business centre over the centuries, Karaköy is an important commercial district hosting many new real estate develop- ments. The historic Vakıfhan No:6 building faces Salıpazarı Port, which is Turkey's second busiest cruise port by passenger arrivals. The Salıpazarı Port project is an extensive urban renewal initiative that, in addition to redeveloping a modern cruise port, includes the provision of tourism and recreation facilities. VAN SHOPPING CENTRE Van lies on the shore of a large scenic lake of the same name in eastern Turkey. The city features an ancient citadel set atop a dramatic limestone outcrop, overlooking the atmospheric old town. Rapidly expanding and modernizing, Van is a warm and welcoming centre for re- etables and other local produce, both regionally and to neighbouring countries, including Iran, Iraq and Armenia. Van also serves as an air and ground transport hub for the country's south-eastern cities, such as Bitlis, Hakkari, Siirt and Muş. Van Shopping Centre opened its doors on December 15, 2015… Van Shopping Centre is the first mall with a "Lifestyle Centre" concept in the city and has a total GLA of 26,047 m2. The Centre brings together 90 brands, a10-screencin- ema,food-courtand entertainment venues, catering not only to the city of Van but also the region and nearby countries. Van Shopping Mall has attracted over 7.5 million visitors per annum and boasts an occupancy rate of 96%. Van Shopping Centre was named the "Best Shopping Centre Project in Turkey" at the Golden City Awards 2016, one of the most prestigious competitions in the field of world urbanism/urban design. The awards event is organized by Lon- don-based Eurasia Strategies. AQUA DOLCE RESORT Thanks to the island's strategic location in the Mediterranean, Cyprus has for many centuries been a key meeting point for traders. Through the centuries, Cyprus has been seized and ruled by numerous civ- ilizations, including the Phoenicians, Assyrians, Romans, Persians and Byzantines, which have in turn each left their own distinctive mark upon the island. An increasing number of tourists are discovering the rare beauty the less developed Northern Cy- prus has to offer. Aqua Dolce Tourism & Recreation World is a planned development on a project area of some 48,756 m2in Northern Cyprus. The development is to include a 5-star 300- room hotel featuring extensive facilities offering a holiday of a lifetime. A casino will be at the heart of the resort, providing a wide-range of gaming opportunities. The resort will also feature conference facilities of varying sizes to host seminars and business meetings; as well as a spa centre, a sports centre, and swimming pools; cafes, restaurants, bars, and outdoor sports facilities. The Group believes that the relatively less populated and lower-priced tourism and real estate markets of TRNC, as compared to the southern part of the island, offer highly attractive investment opportunities, particularly as efforts to resolve political issues relating to Cyprus gain traction. Aqua Dolce Tourism & Recreation World, aiming to attract vacationers seeking a unique Mediterranean experience, will bring a new dimension to the luxury holiday concept. Named after the nearby natural springs, it will be developed on a 260,177 m2tract located on the coast of Tatlısu, Kyrenia. Van Shopping CENTRE has attracted over 7.5 million visitors in 2019 and boasts an occupancy rate of 96%. 135 Our Performance and Outlook Finance Performıng asset management and provıdıng capıtal market brokerage servıces under one roof... 136 Our Performance and Outlook For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Finance Asset Management Key growth areas: Pension and alternative investment funds The Turkish AM industry is expected to significantly expand over the next five years, with pension funds, real estate investment fund (REIF)s, investment advisory and financial planning, and private equity investment fund (PEIF)s leading the way. The sector has welcomed govern- Rethinking auto-enrolmentAutomatic enrolment in the private pension system for employees was introduced in Turkish law with the Amendment Act of August 25, 2016. Accordingly, employees under the age of 45 must be enrolled in a private pension plan and are required to contribute a minimum of 3% of their gross salaries. Although Almost 64% of employees exer- cised their right to withdraw from the system within two months. As most of the employees withdrew from the system, legislative authorities worked to improve it. According to the regulation published in the Official Gazette dated December 27, 2018, those who leave the au- In 2019, assets under management in Turkey's AM industry climbed to TL 284 billion, expanding 64.0%, according to the TURKISH CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT In Turkey, asset management (AM) constitutes a relatively small and underperforming area of the financial services industry. To date, structural factors have curbed the growth of the industry, especially Turkey's volatility and the extremely high interest rates on short-term deposits to compensate for the volatile market. Asset management has also been ill-served by restrictive regulation in the country. Historical- ly, asset management companies were barred from designing fund strategies and marketing them. In- stead, funds had to be sponsored by banks. Until recently, this environ- growth in mutual funds (MF) and a lacking variety of alternative investment funds (AIF), pension fund assets (PFA) are the main driver of AUM expansion. Sector growth is set to continue over the next several years given the young average age of Turkey's population and the level of state contribution for pension savings. PWC's international respondents' survey in 2018 ranked Turkey among the top three high growth potential asset management sectors within EMs. At present, the Turkish AM industry appears to be significantly under- ment reforms in these areas, including auto enrolment in pension plans, and the introduction of AIFs in Tur- key. Pension funds are the key driver of AUM growth in Turkey, backed by a 25% government incentive on savings provided since 2013. The pension auto-enrolment system launched in 2017 further boosted pension system growth. Turkey's pension funds are starting from a low base and the country is underdeveloped in relation to comparable markets. The total size of pension fund assets (PFA) in Turkey the provisions entered into force on January 1, 2017, the regulation was applied gradually depending upon the number of employees working at an employer. An employee automatically enrolled in a private pension plan was entitled to withdraw from the system within two months as of the notification of the enrolment. According to recent surveys: Over 19 million employees were enrolled in the system; 12 million employees had withdrawn from the system as of end-2019. tomatic private pension system will be re-instated in the system within three years. The Treasury and Ministry of Finance will be able to reduce this period to one year or increase it by five years. Changes to the pension auto-enrolment system include an extension of the exit option period to three years, up from the current two months. This would mean a material increase in the number of persons enrolled, and funds in the private pension system, while also boosting the overall national savings. MARKETS ASSOCIATION (TCMA). ment resulted in a market that lacks capital, savings and appetite. A strong year with exceptional asset under management (AUM) growth… In 2019, assets under management in Turkey's AM industry climbed to TL 284 billion (USD 47.7 billion), expanding 64.0% in TL (45.9% in USD), according to the Turkish Capital Markets Association (TCMA). AUM growth is predominantly driven by mutual fund assets, which more than doubled over the prior year thanks to solid money market fund performance. Meanwhile, pension funds recorded a robust growth of about 37% during the year. Solid performance with room for further growth… Assets under management in the Turkish AM sector recorded a CAGR of 21.7% in TL (6.0% in USD) over the past 10 years, as government incentives helped spur growth in private -sector pensions. Due to limited performing other emerging markets, both in terms of AUM/GDP and AUM per capita. However, measures taken in recent years to boost savings, coupled with a revision to natural accounts data resulted in gross domestic savings reaching 25.2% of Turkey's GDP in 2019. While AUM/ GDP has been on the rise, the total percentage of GDP represented by funds is currently at 6.2%, very low when compared with Eastern Eu- rope's 8.7%, a peer group average of 15.6% and the global average of 24.5%. That said, the industry is potentially set to undergo a dramatic transfor- mation. This is in part thanks to general trends supporting the financial sector as a whole, namely steadily declining interest rates and reduced stock market volatility. In addition, sweeping reforms of rules governing the sector and Turkey's burgeoning private pensions system have positioned the domestic AUM industry for rapid expansion. reached TL 127.6 billion (c. USD 21.2 billion, 44.9% of total AUM in Turkey) at 2019 year end. Despite a very high CAGR of 27.7% between 2013 and 2019, the PFA/GDP ratio is only 2.5% - a very low figure compared to the OECD ratio of 50.7%. Countries such as Brazil (24.6%), Mexico (16.9%) and, most importantly, Chile (72%), with its much smaller econ- omy, have a higher penetration rate than Turkey due to the early introduction of the funded and paid pension system. At year-end 2019, over 70% of the working population was covered with funded and private pension plans in OECD member states where enrolment into a plan was mandatory. In Turkey, this ratio was 27% due to the recent introduction of the system. In addition to promising growth rates, Turkey remains an untapped pension fund market with great growth opportunities. AUTO-ENROLLMENT INTO PENSION IN 6 PHASES No. of Employees in Auto-enrolment Number of the Private Company Start Date Employees 1,000 and over January 1, 2017 0.7 million 250 to 999 April 1, 2017 4.7 million 100 to 249 July 1, 2017 1.6 million 50 to 99 January 1, 2018 1.5 million 10 to 49 July 1, 2018 3.6 million 5 to 9 January 1, 2019 2.0 million Automatic enrolment in the private pension system for employees was introduced in Turkish law with the Amendment Act of August 25, 2016. 138 139 Our Performance and Outlook Finance Asset Management For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr PORTFOLIO VALUE (TL MILLION) Year Number of Companies TL Million USD Million 2008 23 30,738 20,071 2009 23 39,952 26,694 2010 28 46,889 30,304 Assets under management in the Turkish AM sector recorded a CAGR of 21.7% in TL (6.0% in USD) over the past 10 years. HISTORICAL PORTFOLIO VALUE - AUM Indutry Growth Rate (RHH) 173,416 CAGR: 21.7% (2009-2019) 158,635 70.0% 284,326 122,081 60.0% 100,995 50.0% 81,848 40.0% 46,889 47,851 56,369 64,828 30.0% 39,952 20.0% 10.0% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 0.0% 2019 Source: TCMA 2011 31 47,851 25,174 2012 35 56,369 31,510 2013 40 64,828 30,372 2014 40 81,848 35,067 2015 46 100,995 33,610 2016 50 122,081 34,604 2017 49 158,635 41,841 2018 54 173,416 32,662 2019 51 284,326 47,667 Source: TCMA PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENT TL million Pension Funds Investment Trusts 260,000 Mutual Funds Discretionary Portfolio Management 210,000 160,000 51 number of asset management companıes Breakdown of Industry 2013/12 2014/12 2015/12 2016/12 2017/12 2018/12 2019/12 Total AUM (TL million) 64,828 81,848 100,995 122,081 158,635 173,416 284,326 Collective Investment Schemes 56,996 73,050 88,736 108,034 139,338 150,641 254,970 Pension Funds 26,648 37,815 48,022 60,510 79,543 93,206 127,577 Mutual Funds 30,348 35,234 40,714 47,109 59,287 56,920 127,393 Securities Mutual Funds - - 43,613 50,064 44,276 n.a. Real Estate Funds (REIF) - - 87 2,535 3,994 n.a. Private Equity Funds (PEIF) - - 73 394 1,254 n.a. Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) - - 139 152 182 n.a. Hedge Funds (HF) - - - 3,197 6,142 7,213 n.a. Investment Trusts - - - 415 508 515 644 Securities Investment Trust - - - 403 460 472 n.a. Real Estate Investment Trust - - - - 40 12 n.a. Venture Capital Investment Trust - - - 12 8 31 n.a. Discretionary Portfolio Management 7,832 8,798 12,259 14,047 19,297 22,776 28,713 Source: TCMA 110,000 60,000 10,000 2013/12 2014/12 2015/12 2016/12 2017/12 2018/12 2019/12 Source: TCMA As of December 31, 2019 Number of Asset Management Companies 51 Total AUM TL 284 billion Total AUM/GDP 6.2% Number of Independent AMs (excl. bank subsidiaries) 37 Market Share of Independent AMs 8.7% PENSION FUND AUM DEVELOPMENT TL million Total Pension Fund AuM Pension/Total AuM Ratio 150.0 60.0% 100.0 40.0% 50.0 20.0% 0 0.0% 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 While AUM/GDP has been on the rise, the total percentage of GDP represented by funds is currently at 6.2%, very low when compared with Eastern Europe's 8.7% and the global average of 24.5%. 140 Source: CMB 141 Our Performance and Outlook Finance Asset Management Global Investment Holdings is optimistic and sees growth ahead for the AUM sector, despite current limitations. Growth prospects Global Investment Holdings is optimistic and sees growth ahead for the AUM sector, despite current limitations. Pension funds in Turkey are expected to record a CAGR of 34% over the coming decade. New incentives are set to shake up the investment focus and bring new vehicles to the table, particularly in alternative investments. Starting in 2018, a minimum of 10% of pension fund assets must be invested in private equity investment funds, real estate investment funds, capital market instruments related to infrastructure projects and Turkish sovereign wealth funds. In addi- tion, new rules also incentivize the diversification of asset manage- ment. Since January 1, 2018, no asset manager is allowed to oversee more than 40% of a pension fund, down from 100% previously. This restriction means that pension funds must spread their assets between at least three asset managers going forward, which has already had an impact on the sector. Out of 54 asset managers in Turkey, only 26 managed pension funds in 2019. Turkish Wealth Fund The Turkish Wealth Fund (TWF) is expected to support the domestic AM industry by giving external mandates and improving governance standards of state-owned assets. Following its inception in 2016, Tur- key's sovereign wealth fund - Turkey Wealth Fund (TWF) - rapidly gained momentum in 2019, announcing major projects and carry- ing out long-delayed work related to strategic areas and companies placed in its portfolio. TWF now aims to become the strategic equity investment fund for the country. TWF was established by the government primarily to boost savings and ultimately GDP growth, expedite development of and deepen the country's capital markets, and enhance employment opportuni- ties. TWF aims to invest in strategic sectors abroad such as petroleum and natural gas, and expand the reach of Islamic finance products. Finally, the sovereign wealth fund helps Turkey finance major infrastructure projects and support domestic enterprises in the defence, aviation, and software industries. As of December 31, 2018, TWF's total equity amounted to TL 177 billion according to an independent audit conducted. Total assets and equity of TWF stood at TL 1.175 trillion. The consolidated surplus of TWF- run companies totalled some TL 17 billion. International Istanbul Financial Centre (IIFC) as an anchor The International Istanbul Financial Centre Strategy and Action Plan entered into force in October 2009 and was revised in 2015. This effort aims to make Istanbul a regional financial centre, and calls for improvements in regulation, tax, infrastructure, human resources, education, and other areas, in order to develop and enhance the attractiveness of the Turkish financial sector. The primary objective of the IIFC Strategy and Action Plan is for the Istanbul Financial Centre/Turkey to become one of the world's top 25 financial centres. In September 2019, TWF acquired one-third of the International Istan- bul Finance Centre (IIFC) project for TL 1.67 billion. IIFC is scheduled for completion by end-2021 and inaugurated in 2022. ACTUS ASSET MANAGEMENT Actus Asset Management is a leading independent asset management company serving multinational and Turkish institutional investors with an innovative product portfolio. Global Investment Holdings consolidated its asset management operations under its 80% subsidiary Actus Asset Management. The remaining 20% stake in Actus is owned by the Police Care and Assistance Funds, which has over 50,000 partners and sizeable assets of TL 1.3 billion. At the end-2019, Actus reported a total portfolio size of TL 987 million, posting a robust growth of 20% over the previous year. Actus is the second largest portfolio management firm with domestic capital and without a bank/brokerage house/insurance company as a parent. The compa- ny's AUM has increased more than six folds since GIH acquired it in 2015. The primary objective of the IIFC Strategy and Action Plan is for the Istanbul Financial Centre/Turkey to become one of the world's top 25 financial centres. 142 143 Our Performance and Outlook For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Finance Asset Management The first step of GIH's AM growth strategy after the Centricus partnership is leveraging the accumulated know-how and capitalizing on the synergy between the two organizations that will be taken to new heights with the corporate support of GIH and Centricus. GIH plans to bolster its presence in the sector via new mergers, acquisitions and Global MD is the founder of Torkam Global MD Real Estate Fund, one of Turkey's first real estate investment funds, in which Emlak Konut pledged to become a seed investor - a sector first. Additionally, Global MD's first venture capital fund, Acalis First Venture Capital Fund, offers the opportunity to invest in disabled and elder care centres across Turkey. Actus Asset Management and İstanbul Portföy signed a merger ACTUS ASSET MANAGEMENT'S AUM HAS INCREASED MORE THAN SIX FOLDS SINCE GIH ACQUIRED IT IN 2015. ACTUS IS THE MOST INNOVATIVE AM IN TURKEY WITH A PROVEN TRACK RECORD OF LAUNCHING MULTIPLE FIRST TIME FUNDS AND PRODUCTS IN THE LOCAL MARKET. Actus is the most innovative AM firm in Turkey with a proven track record of launching multiple first time funds and products in the local market: Founded Turkey's first Private Eq- uity Infrastructure Fund (EUR 60.5 million) in 2016 to invest in a health- care PPP project (contracted to Ministry of Health) with the BOT model (total project size: EUR 602.7 million);

Founded Turkey's first Corporate Venture Capital Fund in 2017 (TL 10 million first close) to invest in seed and early stage technology start- ups with high growth potential;

Founded Turkey's first Renewable Energy Fund in 2017 (USD 50 mil- lion to be reached at final closing) to invest in operational renewable energy assets: solar (26.7 MWp op- erating under PPA scheme acqui- sition completed), geothermal and biomass, in Turkey; and

Signed a limited partnership agree- ment with Sabancı University and obtained TÜBİTAK approval to es- tablish a Technology Venture Cap- ital Fund with TL 100 million final closing targets. Managing three pension, five mutu- al, and three alternative investment funds, in addition to several discretionary mandates, Actus is the only comprehensive asset fund manager in Turkey. Actus also maintains a competitive advantage by having launched Tur- key's first Infra PEIF. Achieving AM growth with our partner Centicus Global Investments Holdings aims to create Turkey's largest asset management company by leveraging its partnership with Centricus, a Lon- don-based global investment plat- form. Teaming up with Centricus allows GIH to more easily acquire independent asset management companies to boost AUM in the short term and create an infrastructure fund for international investors that will invest in infrastructure projects with significant treasury guarantees. In pursuit of market leadership, GIH aims to capture market share in the pension industry, benefiting from the re-allocation of asset management services for/to pension funds, while feeding pension funds with AIFs that will be mandatory for auto-enrolment funds. Actus and İstanbul Portföy Merge Actus Asset Management and İs- tanbul Portföy signed a merger agreement with the objective of creating the largest independent asset management company with domestic capital in Turkey.Post-merg-er, Actus shareholders will hold 35% of the merged entity while 65% will be held by existing İstanbul Portföy shareholders. Global Investment Holdings has an option to acquire an additional 40% of the merged entity. The tie-up between Istanbul Portföy and Actus will give Turkey's second and third-largest money managers total assets of almost TL 4 billion with plans to boost assets under management a further 40% by end- 2020. strategic alliances, including the exercise of the option to purchase majority shares in the merged entity. Outstanding fund performance in 2019 Actus demonstrated outstanding fund performances in 2019. Actus Asset Management's Equity Funds (Equity Intensive Funds) ranked first among all mutual funds in the market with a 73.0% return in 2019, compared to the BIST 100's 25.4% return. Meanwhile, Actus' pension fund Vakif Emeklilik Variable Mutual Fund, which also takes place in GIH Pension Contribution Scheme and contributing also to the employees, has had the highest return in its peer group comprising 70 pension funds, with 47.0% return, compared to 27.9% return of its benchmark. GLOBAL MD PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT Global MD Portfolio Management, fully owned by Global Securities, is a leading non-bank portfolio management firm focused on pension funds - namely Aegon Emeklilik and Fiba Emeklilik - real estate funds and venture capital funds. Global MD offers top quality portfolio management to both individual and institutional investors, managing seven funds invested in the Turkish equity and debt markets. At the end-2019, Global MD reported a total portfolio fund size of TL 291 million, posting a very strong growth of 81% over the prior year. Global MD embraces the mission of becoming one of the leading portfolio management firms by adding new venture and real estate funds to its current roster in 2020 and be- yond. Global MD focuses on providing exceptional customer service and aims for fund performances in the highest rankings of their respective categories. IEG GLOBAL ADVISORY In 2011, Global Securities established a joint venture with IEG-Investment Banking Group, one of Europe's leading international investment banking advisory firms. The joint venture provides financial advisory services on mergers & ac- quisitions, public & private equity and debt financing, as well as sophisticated CFO advisory in Turkey. Its superior, multidisciplinary and international Istanbul-based team focuses squarely on cross-border transactions and financing. IEG's services include advisory on mergers & acquisitions, financing and financial strategy, as well as placement of equity, debt and hybrid capital. IEG has an execution team of over 100 professionals at its Berlin headquarters and international offices. Established in 1999, IEG-Investment Banking Group is an independent, international investment bank with branches and associated offices in New York, Istan- bul, Johannesburg, Stuttgart, New Delhi, Shanghai, Tunis and Zurich. agreement with the objective of creating the largest independent asset management company with domestic capital in Turkey. Actus' stock funds have recorded a performance almost three times better than the BIST-100 Index, ranking #1 among all mutual funds in the market. 144 145 Our Performance and Outlook Finance Brokerage Established in 1990, Global Securities is a BIST-listed firm that provides brokerage and financial advisory, as well as corporate finance and research services to individuals and corporates, local and international investors. Borsa Istanbul Trends in 2019 In 2019, BIST ALL listed companies rose to 357 as a result of new IPOs and transfers from the Emerging Companies Market. Borsa Istanbul made a quiet start to the year with no IPO in the first quarter due to market volatility. However, with the easing cycle started at the beginning of 2H19, IPOs of Smartiks Software Inc., CEO Event Media Inc., Derlüks Deri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and Naturel Enerji were completed and listed on Borsa Istan- bul. In 2019, BIST 100's Free Float and Effective Free Float was 41.4% and 34.9%, respectively. Borsa Istanbul figures among the weakest performing markets in MSCI EM indices. However, BIST 100 was up 13% in 2019 in USD terms (25% in TL) indicating 9% underperformance versus MSCI EM Index for the year. GIH believes that Turkish stocks un- derperformed primarily due to asset quality concerns in the Turkish banking industry and high interest rates for the first half of 2019. In addition, the prospect of sanctions from the US related to S400 purchases as well as the weak macro-economic outlook in 1H19 led to underperformance of Turkish equities. Against this back- drop, Turkey's risk premium increased on credit default swaps (CDS). On May 29, Turkey's CDS peaked at 520, 88% above the five-year historic av- erage, before steadily declining to 270 recently. In 2019, the share of foreign investors in trading volume was 29% compared to 30% a year earlier. After witnessing a serious outflow in the second quarter of 2018, Borsa Istanbul made a good start to 2019 and completed the first quarter with a net foreign inflow of USD 278 million. Even though BIST did not maintain the same solid performance for the rest of the year, net outflow was much lower than the prior year and was limited to USD 556 million. Net outflow was USD 2.0 billion in 2018 while there was a net inflow of USD 1.8 billion in 2017. GLOBAL SECURITIES Established in 1990, Global Securities is a BIST-listed firm that provides brokerage and financial advisory, as well as corporate finance and research services to individuals and corpo- rates, local and international investors. The company's core business is delivering securities, asset management and derivatives trading services to international and domestic clients. In 2004, when Global Investment Holdings became an investment holding company, GIH spun off its brokerage and related businesses to a new, wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Securities. Following its 2011 public offering, Global Securities was listed on Borsa Istanbul (BIST). In June 2015, Global Securities completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Eczacıbaşı Securities, another non-bank owned major brokerage company, and the target firm's subsidiary Emdaş Asset Management, for TL 22.1 million. The acquisition of Eczacıbaşı Securities, which combines two deep-rooted and respect- ed companies under one roof, created considerable synergy, resulting in one of the largest independent brokerage companies in the sector. As of September 30, 2019, Global Securities serves clients at three branch locations with 94 employees. Global Securities had a market share of 1.9% with an equity trading volume of TL 80.4 billion, ranking 16thamong domestic brokerage houses in 2019. Over the years, Global Securities has received 40 international awards for its many accomplishments in Turkey. These include "Non-Bank Intermediary Institution with the Biggest Trading Volume since the Founding of Bor- sa Istanbul." Global Securities has assisted nearly 80 corporations with their initial public offering (IPO)s, totalling USD 5 billion to the Turkish capital markets. Strategy Formulated with the vision of being an industry pioneer in Turkey, Global Securities' core strategy is to serve its clients with the deep know-how and experience it has accumulated over the years as a leading and dependable brokerage. Global Securities had a market share of 1.9% with an equity trading volume of TL 80.4 billion, ranking 16thamong domestic brokerage houses in 2019. 146 147 Sustainability For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Sustainability WORLD-CLASS EFFORTS IN SUSTAINABILITY AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Global Investment Holdings has made sustainability the focus of all its operations since its founding. GIH moves forward with a "responsible in- vestment" mentality. The core of our sustainability approach is maintaining and developing our corporate reputa- Global Investment Holdings was assessed for inclusion once again in the BIST Sustainability Index. Global Investment Holdings' comprehensive policies in areas related to sustain- ability, improvements in specific environmental indicators, attainment of previously set goals in a timely manner such as receiving integrated ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management Global Investment Holdings has pursued continuous improvement in We evaluate prospective investments based on their economic success, while also expecting them to generate long-term results and create value for all our stakeholders. SUSTAINABILITY APPROACH In line with our business strategy, Global Investment Holdings swiftly adapts to the continuously changing business environment and market conditions to exploit attractive investment opportunities available in growing sectors. We evaluate prospective investments based on their economic success, while also expecting them to generate long-term results and create value for all our stakeholders. GIH evaluates the growth potential of target sectors using effective risk and market analysis tools. We manage all our decision-making processes and related work in line with our sustainability approach and corporate governance principles. Since the first day of its founding, Global Investment Holdings has supported the development of Turkish capital markets with its diversified and expanding portfolio and forward -looking investment approach that thrives on excellence. We see our fair, responsible and accountable management perspective, ethical principles, environmental sustainability efforts, respect for human rights in business environment, occupation- al health and safety, supplier relations and social contributions as part of our sustainability work. These sustain- ability related efforts are an integral part of our business. In 2016, we assigned different business units to establish the Sustainability Committee in order to conduct sustainability studies, establish the necessary strategy, objectives and action plan, and integrate these within our corporate structure. SUSTAINABILITY PRIORITIES We identified the material issues that we need to focus on primarily in the field of sustainability by conducting a stakeholder analysis in compli- ance with the internationally accept- ed AA1000SE standard. During this process, which was carried out by an independent consulting firm, we communicated with our stakeholders - including affiliates and subsidiaries, employees, stakeholders and inves- tors, analysts, banks, consultants, rating agencies, financial institutions, public bodies, portfolio manage- ment companies, non-governmen- tal organizations and suppliers - via online surveys. After reviewing the survey results in line with Sustain- ability Development Goals (SDGs), UN Principles of Responsible Invest- ment (UN PRI), UN Environment Pro- gram Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) and Sustainability Accounting Standard Board (SASB) standards specific to cruise lines, electric utilities and the metals and mining sector along with external trends, we defined the ma- terial issues of our stakeholders. The material issues defined at the end of the stakeholder analysis included oc- cupational health and safety, sustain- able financial growth, business ethics, fair-transparent-accountable man- agement approach, and renewable energy. We are assessing our material issues based on the different indus- tries that we operate in. Topics such as climate change, contribution to local societies, and employee health stand out in the energy, gas and mining industries. Meanwhile, protec- tion of biodiversity and occupational health and safety issues stand out in port infrastructure. Responsible asset management is a noteworthy materi- al issue in finance. tion and fostering the trust of all stakeholders - our most valuable asset. We believe that financial returns alone are not sufficient. Our investments should also generate social benefits and further contribute - through Global Investment Holdings or our subsidiaries - to sustainable development in the regions where we operate. Global Investment Holdings has pursued continuous improvement in corporate governance since the day it was founded. We use corporate governance principles and international standards as our guide for principled and efficient management. We always prioritize the principles of trans- parency, accountability, fairness and responsibility. As a result, our Corporate Governance Rating was affirmed as 9.06/10.00. This rating is an indicator of GIH's nearly full compliance with CMB's Corporate Governance Principles and the inclusion of necessary corporate governance policies and measures in its operations. We plan to continue improving our rating by complying with the Capital Markets Board's Corporate Governance Prin- ciples. Global Investment Holdings maintains its place in the BIST Sustainability Index Having incorporated sustainability in its business model, Global Investment Holdings (GIH) is once again included among BIST Sustainability Index con- stituents, along with other Borsa Is- tanbul companies that demonstrate high performance in sustainability. System and ISO 14001: 2015 Environmental Management System certifications and efforts such as supporting the "Sandbar Shark Breeding Site Project at Boncuk Bay" of Mediterranean Conservation Society were all key factors in the Company being listed in the latest term of BIST Sustainability Index. Inclusion in the index provides companies with reputational and competitive advantages. Second Sustainability Report issued Across the Group, we all strive to embrace sustainability in everything we do. To demonstrate that sustainability is an integral part of our business operations and long-term strategic per- spective, Global Investment Holdings issued its second GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) approved Sustainability Report at international standards in 2019. This effort helps us understand where to focus our activity, to make GIH a more sustainable entity in all its operations. Internationally Certified Management Systems On January 4, 2019, following the successful completion of independent audits, Global Investment Holdings was granted an integrated ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification and ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System Certification. corporate governance since the day it was founded. 148 149 Sustainability For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Sustainability Global Investment Holdings manages its environmental impact by focusing on the environmental dimension of sustainability which GIH internalizes and is a part of its strategy. ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY The global climate crisis, the depletion of natural resources due to the growing world population and environmental pollution pose real threats for the future of humanity and the business world. In addition to the various measures taken by governments across the globe, the business world also has responsibility in building a more environmentally resilient world. Companies need to be part of the solution by focusing on the environmental impacts of their business op- erations. This approach is essential for the sustainability of industries and life on earth. Global Investment Holdings manages its environmental impact by focusing on the environmental dimension of sustainability which GIH internalizes and is a part of its strategy. We identified our asset management and renewable energy businesses as focus areas in our growth strategy. These business lines also have a significant impact on our environmental perfor- mance. We manage assets in our global scale investment portfolio in an environmentally-conscious man- ner. GIH directly supports the popularization of the clean energy grid with its expanding investments in renewable energy. With this approach, we take part in the fight against climate change. By conducting studies in waste man- agement, the top agenda item of combatting environmental pollution, and water management, a critical natural resource, we improve our environmental performance. We also focus on the role of ecosystems that provide raw materials to numerous industries and are essential for the continuity of life and strive to maintain biodiversity. The climate change and energy management approach of Global Investment Holdings and all Group companies is defined by the Environment Policy. We determine the outline for updating the Environment Policy, managing environmental issues and conducting studies under the Sustainability Committee in line with the Principles and Procedures of the Environmental Management System. GIH implements environmental management at international standards. In 2018, we took a major step forward and started managing all our operations within the Holding in line with ISO 140001. Five of the Group's ports have been accredited with ISO 14001 standard, whereas three ports have GreenPort certification. Also, another port is on its way to be certified with ISO 14001, while three EcoPorts certification process' has been initi- ated. In 2020, the Company aims to set new targets on acquiring new environmental management systems, Green Port and EcoPorts certificates. Further information on the Company's practices regarding environmental management will be available at the Global Investments Holdings 2019 Sustainability Report. i. Climate Change and Energy Management The global climate change that originates from greenhouse gas emissions and the effect of which we have been increasingly feeling, features risks that are closely related to the operations of many sectors. Effective energy management plays an important role in the management and conversion of these risks into ad- vantages. As we seek to achieve our corporate objectives, we consider the reduction of our greenhouse gas emissions, more effective energy consumption, and responsible consumption among our priorities to be pursued across the Holding. We regularly follow the energy consumption of both the Holding and its subsidiaries. As such, we test our corporate performance regarding the set targets and seek to improve any areas where our performance falls short. Water and Waste Management We monitor our water consumption in our fields of operation and consid- er any waste that is the direct or in- direct result of our operations as our responsibility. We aim to increase the rate of recycling in general at the Holding and its subsidiaries. We aim to generate waste of a more recyclable nature through awareness studies conducted in the company, and by expanding the scope of recycling practices. Our port operations factor significantly into our waste management. We ensure that the waste generated at the ports is separated before storage. We store all the waste obtained from ships at our ports and render such waste more environmentally friendly by subjecting it to treatment. Mean- while, we treat waste water and regularly monitor its content to ensure compatibility. In the future, we will continue to control the waste water generated as a result of our operations within the scope of corporate and legislative requirements. In this regard, we aim to improve the quality and decrease the amount of waste water generated. Our Support for the Protection of Biodiversity Industrial and human activities cause pressure on ecosystems. The change in living conditions of the species due to climate change and habitat collapse caused by environmental pollution result in loss of biodiversi- ty. According to an academic study published in 2017 ( https://www.pnas . org/content/114/30/E6089.full), al- most 30,000 vertebrate species have diminished to date; 30% of the remaining species are at risk of ex- tinction. The vast majority of this de- struction has taken place during the post-industrial revolution period. 150 Sustainability For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Sustainability We conduct our business operations in compliance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Labour Organization (ILO)'s Conventions. Global Investment Holdings focuses on its impact on the areas where it operates and takes full responsibility. As a result, our work does not affect biodiversity. We ensure that the port operations included in our broad investment portfolio do not negatively affect the habitat of species. We have taken steps to monitor biodiversity in the Gulf of Gökova where one of our facilities is located. We firmly believe in collaborating to generate long term solutions and actively support conservation efforts. The Sandbar Shark (Carcharhinus plumbeaus), which is included in the Red List vulnerable category by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), is currently inhabiting Boncuk Bay in close proximity to the Gulf of Göko- va for breeding. We have supported conservation of the referenced species via our collaboration with the Association for the Protection of Mediterranean since 2015. The number and prevalence of the species are studied with scuba diving efforts at different periods of the year. We include and benefit from the experiences of local fishermen in the studies we conduct. Moreover, the Associa- tion, which checks Boncuk Bay with the Sea Guards System daily, informs the region's boat owners about the significance of this area and immediately notifies authorized bodies in the event of illegal acts. Our Group plans to support the planting of coral reefs, widely known as "rainforests of the oceans," in the very near future. B. HUMAN RIGHTS IN THE WORK ENVIRONMENT In line with our objective of expanding while making a difference, we conduct our relations with employees, contractors, suppliers, customers and local residents in the regions where we operate in order to have a positive effect on all our stakeholders. Global Investment Holdings and its subsidiaries take the necessary steps to manage any impact our operations could cause in terms of human rights. We conduct our business operations in compliance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Labour Organization (ILO)'s Conventions. We act with the understanding that any negative influence our operations could have on local residents in the areas where we operate must be prevented and any potential negative effects intervened. The Board of Directors has higher-level supervision responsibility for Human Rights Policy approval and the identifying and operating of notification, inspection and sanctioning mechanisms in the event of a violation of applicable rules and regulations. Senior management is responsible for preparing, developing, creating and updating the Human Rights Policy. The Policy is reviewed by the Corporate Governance Committee at regular intervals, at least once a year, while related practices are regularly followed up. Additionally, the Policy is distributed to all staff at Global Investment Holdings. We include this Policy in the contracts we sign with our main partners, suppliers and third parties. We contact state officials if human rights are threatened in the regions or countries where we operate. i. Working Life at Global Investment Holdings The particular importance that Global Investment Holdings attaches to its employees plays a significant role in the success of the Group and its subsidiaries. We believe that we can further this success by improving the commitment, motivation and satisfaction of our employees and strengthening synergy within the or- ganization. We place importance on employee development that enables our staff to reach their potential. GIH provides opportunities to improve both company and employee performance under this approach. We design our performance management system to ensure a fair assessment of employee competencies and performances. As a global organization, we operate in different geographic areas. We expect our subsidiaries to manage their human resources in consideration of the respective regions' requirements. We manage human resources under our Personnel Regulation that identifies specific employee rights and lays out rules with which employees are required to comply. We prioritize respect for human rights, diversity and inclusion in our employ- relations. In light of the importance we place on equality, and in line with the United Nations Global Compact, to which we are a signatory, we re- frain from any discrimination on the basis of race, religion, language, gen- der, and the like in hiring people or pro- viding them with career opportunities. We work toward providing decent jobs and contributing to sustainable economic growth within the scope of Sustainable Development Goals. We are fully attuned to the impact of our business operations on local communities and human rights in our activities conducted outside the OECD. We prevent any negative impact in terms of human rights. GIH conducts all its business operations in compliance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO). We employ a total of 1,510 persons at Global Investment Holdings and affili- ates. Seventeen percent of our staff are women. GIH has 198employees at headquarters; of whom, 39% are women. At GIH and affiliates, women make up 34% of senior manage- ment. At the Holding, women make up 23% of senior management. We aim to boost the percentage of women at all levels of the organization, including our board, in accordance with our Sustainable Development Goals. In 2018, GIH's Board of Directors adopted a policy that set a target of 25% women board members within five years. The Board resolved to review progress on this subject and report it annually. This policy continues to be implemented. As of end-2019, GIH's Board of Directors is composed of seven members including one woman. In February 2019, Global Ports Hold- ing, GIH's ports subsidiary, approved a proposal from European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for a two-year pilot program aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs in Turkey within the travel and tourism industry. The program will focus on the Antalya, Bodrum and Kuşadası regions and has the potential to be replicated in other countries where EBRD and the Group operate. The particular importance that Global Investment Holdings attaches to its employees plays a significant role in the success of the Group and its subsidiaries. 152 153 Sustainability Sustainability We systematically track risk and performance across the organization. GIH works toward the objectives of continuous improvement and zero accidents. ii. Training We believe that our employees can reach their true potential via training programs that support both professional and personal development. We support staff development through the related occupational and technical training programs that we provide. Our training programs are tailor made based on a specific sector and competency requirements. Our real estate and finance companies, training programs mainly focus on capital markets, CMB license renewal, and technical issues related to the exchange and financial markets, and foreign languages. At our electricity generation/gas/mining companies, training programs focus on gas mea- surements, ERP, software, technical maintenance, environmental protection encompassing marine and land pollution, waste management, quality management and basic occupational health and safety topics. Healthy and Safe Work Environment

Ensuring that Global Investment Hold- ings employees enjoy healthy and safe work environments is among our primary concerns. To provide such an environment, we oversee occupa- tional health and safety in the most effective manner possible, take all necessary steps in the workplace en- vironment, and train our employees in this key area. Occupational health and safety risks differ by industry. Mining and energy companies are classified among higher risk enterprises, ports are classified as moderate, and finance companies are the lowest risk ventures. Occupational health and safety is managed according to each sector's requirements and risk levels. We manage OHS on a company basis by observing industry-based dif- ferences. In addition, OHS management is conducted through boards and committees on whom employees are also represented. The highest responsible body related to OHS is the Sustainability Committee, which reports on OHS issues to the Board of Directors. We systematically track risk and performance across the organization. GIH works toward the objectives of continuous improvement and zero accidents. We pay particular attention to updating OHS policy and guidelines. To this end, we prepared and published an OHS Handbook for our ports. We also strive to improve accident reporting systems. Antalya Port, Bodrum Port, Kuşadası Port, Naturelgaz, Mavi Bayrak Ener- gy, Straton and Tres Energy, all have obtained OHSAS 18001 Occupational Health and Safety Management certification. As our ports comply with international port facility safety stan- dards, they are also managed in line with the ISO 20858 Port Facility Safety Assessment System. 154 How We Govern Our Business For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Investor Relations GLYHO Performance • 36thbest performer of BIST-100 (9th best performer of BIST-50) • GLYHO has gained 62.9% in TL val- ue (44.8% in USD) in 2019, while yielding a 29.9% relative return (BIST-100 up 25.4% in TL value in 2019). • GLYHO has been in a particular up- trend in 2019 and traded between • The share of foreign holdings in the free float was 48.8% as of the end of 2019 compared to 44.1% a year ago. • Having incorporated sustainabili- ty to its business model, GLYHO is again among the BIST Sustainabil- ity Index constituents for 2019- 2020 period. • Global Investment Holdings' corpo- Global Investment Holdings' 2018 Annual Report has received the "Gold Affirming the Group's commitment to transparency and timely public disclosure, investor Committed to effective, continuous two-way communication with the investment community, Global Investment Holdings Group delivers timely communications and enjoys a transparent relationship with its in- vestors. The Group strives to increase both shareholder and customer satisfaction by adopting and adhering to world-class corporate governance and investor relations guidelines. In addition to the roadshows, investor conferences, investor & analyst meetings and quarterly results teleconfer- ences, Investor Relations Department responded to numerous investor requests via phone, email, social media and postal mail in 2019. Additionally, the IR Department proactively contacted relevant financial institutions with the company- related and key news updates. The IR Department actively pursues opportunities to com- TL2.56 (May 7, 2019) and TL 5.18 (December 12, 2019). • GLYHO reached its all-time high level of TL 5.18 on December 12, 2019. • The daily average trading volume increased to TL 12.0 million, mark- ing itself as 39thtop active share in 2019. • Mcap stood at TL 1.59 bn (USD 267 million) at year end 2019. rate governance rating has been affirmed as 9.06 (out of 10). • GLYHO is included in numerous in- dexes, including BIST STARS/BIST ALL SHARES/BIST HOLD. AND IN- VESTMENT/BIST 100-30/BIST 50/ BIST ISTANBUL/BIST 100/BIST SUS- TAINABILITY/BIST FINANCIALS/BIST CORPORATE GOVERNANCE. Award" in interior design, being the sole award recipient in this category relations function is overseen by a dedicated Investor Relations Department. Affirming the Group's commitment to transparency and timely public dis- closure, investor relations function is overseen by a dedicated Investor Relations Department, which manages the daily information flow to the investment community. municate with the investment community through all available channels. All current and potential investors are encouraged to contact the Group at investor@global.com.tr and visit the website at www.globalyatirim.com.tr. GLYHO & BIST 100 - PRICE PERFORMANCE TL TL New magazine "Opus Global BIST-100 Index (TL, LHS) GLYHO (TL) News" issued 130,000 6.20 120,000 5.20 Our internal magazine Opus Global has been renewed; transforming into 110,000 a product called "Opus Global News," 100,000 4.20 which shared with all our stakehold- 90,000 3.20 ers and interest groups as well to give 80,000 insight on how we function, how we 2.20 Investor Relations Department Information: Name- Surname Title/License Phone E-mail Aslı Su Ata Investor Relations +90 (212) 244 60 00 investor@global.com.tr Director/CMB Advanced Level & Corporate Governance Rating İsmail Özer Investor Relations +90 (212) 244 60 00 investor@global.com.tr Senior Analyst/CMB Advanced Onat Polat Corporate +90 (212) 244 60 00 investor@global.com.tr Communications Assistant Specialist 70,000 work and who we are. 60,000 1.20 Feb-16 Apr-16 Jur-16 Aug-16Oct-16Dec-16Feb-17Apr-17Jun-17 Aug-17 Oct-17 Dec-17 Feb-18 Apr-18 Jun-18 Aug-18 Oct-18 Dec-18 Feb-19Apr-19Jun-19 Aug-19 Oct-19 Dec-19 GIH's 2018 Annual Report Source: BIST & Thomson Reueters Amasses Awards Among the worldwide "Investment Holding Company" class in the 33rd GLYHO - PRICE PERFORMANCE edition of the ARC Awards, Global In- vestment Holdings' 2018 Annual Re- GLYHO (TL) 200 days Moving Average (TL) port has received the "Gold Award" in interior design, being the sole award TL mn 50 days Moving Average (TL) Turnover (TL million, LHS) recipient in this category. The ARC 700 6.20 600 5.20 Awards is a highly respected inter- national industry award, which is 500 considered the "Oscars" of annual 400 4.20 reports. Annual Report has also been 300 3.20 considered worthy of 3 awards by 200 the League of American Communi- 100 2.20 cations Professionals (LACP) for their 0 1.20 prestigious 18thVision Awards annual Feb-16 Apr-16 Jur-16 Aug-16Oct-16Dec-16Feb-17Apr-17Jun-17 Aug-17 Oct-17 Dec-17 Feb-18 Apr-18 Jun-18 Aug-18 Oct-18 Dec-18 Feb-19Apr-19Jun-19 Aug-19 Oct-19 Dec-19 report competition, including the Sil- Source: BIST & Thomson Reueters ver Award. 156 157 How We Govern Our Business Ratings For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Corporate Citizenship Global Investment Holdings' corporate governance rating has been affirmed as 9.06 by Kobirate… In the scope of Capital Markets Board's ("CMB") Communiqué on "Rating Activities and Rating Agencies in Capital Markets," Global Investment Holdings' Corporate Governance Rating has been reviewed by Kobirate Uluslararası Kredi Derecelendirme ve Kurumsal Yönetim Hizmetleri A.S.(Ko- birate International Credit and Corporate Governance Rating: "Kobirate"). Accordingly, Global Investment Holdings Corporate Governance Rating has been affirmed as 9.06 (out of 10.0), indicating that the Company achieved substantial compliance with CMB's Corporate Governance Principles. Kobirate has reviewed Corporate Governance Practices of Global Investment Holdings under four main categories. Maintenance of fair and balanced approach to shareholders' rights, implementation of the Quality Policy, as well as enhanced scope and content of the annual report contributed to the overall rating. Credit Ratings JCR Eurasia Rating has upgraded the ratings of Global Investment Holdings to 'A- (Trk)' and 'A-1 (Trk)' on the long and short term national scale and determined the outlooks on the ratings as 'Stable'. In its periodic review, JCR Eurasia Rating has evaluated Global Investment Holdings in an investment-level category on the national and international scales and upgraded the ratings on the Long Term National Scale to 'A- (Trk)' and the Short Term National Scale to 'A-1 (Trk)' with 'Stable' out- looks. Additionally, JCR Eurasia Rating has affirmed the Long Term International Foreign and Local Currency Ratings as 'BBB-'. Positive trend and stabilization of revenue generation capacity of the Holding and the growth in the share of port operations in consolidated results are considered as positive indi- cators. Considering the fact that port infrastructure operations and energy investments are creating FX revenue both in local and foreign markets and have strong potential via strategic partnerships and enlarging geographical spectrum, GIH's International Local and Foreign Currency Ratings are affirmed at 'BBB- /Stable'. Global Investment Holdings' main shareholders are deemed adequate in terms of financial power considering the diversification of sectors involved and competitive advantage. In this regard, the major shareholders have the adequate willingness and experience to ensure long-term liquidity and equity within their financial capability when required and the Company's Sponsor Support Grade has been determined as (2), which denotes adequate external support. The Stand-Alone grade, denoting GIH's ability to fulfil the liabilities with its own resources, has been determined as (B), indicating that the level of capacity to utilize internal resources are adequate, considering the high EBITDA generated from port infrastructure operations, cash balance and the current equity level. Global Investment Holdings and its subsidiaries are committed to integrating social, environmental, ethical, and human rights concerns into the Group's business operations and core strategy. Global Investment Holdings and its subsidiaries are committed to integrating social, environmental, ethical, and human rights concerns into the Group's business operations and core strategy, in close collaboration with stakeholders and the communities where it operates. The Company values philanthropic engagements that promote Turkey and improve the social, cultural and economic environment, benefiting the country and its citizens, both locally and nationally. The Company's sponsorship activities in 2019 continued to support sports, educational, charitable, cultural and social causes, and related projects and events. Global Run People from all over the world come together to run for cultural tolerance at the Global Run. Global Run is an annual race organized by Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH) with the hope of bringing the world one step closer to peace and understanding. People from many countries and cultures join the event: a record of over 20,700 participants from 103 countries was Global Run Bodrum A core component of its social responsibility activities, Global Investment Holdings & Global Ports Holding has organized and sponsored Bod- rum Global Run annually since 2014. Each year, around 2 thousand runners participate in the popular footrace in historic Bodrum. Proceeds generated from the race and other activities are donated to Turkish charities. Past recipients include Committee Volunteers Foundation (TOG), TOÇEV and Parıltı Association. The sixth edition of Global Run was held on April 28, 2019, with a record number of runners, numbering more than 1,700. All money raised from the event went to Parıltı Association, Global Run Bodrum's charity partner, which aids children and young adults with visual disability. Award for Global Run Bodrum One of the few annual athletics events of Turkey, Global Run Bodrum has been awarded the 7thACE of M.I.C.E. Awards, Best Sports Event Jury Special Award. In 2017, Global Run Bodrum also received the Best Sports Event award. 2019 Other notes and details of the ratings are provided below Overall rating 9.06 Long Term International Foreign Currency : BBB-/ (Stable Outlook) (out of 10.0) Long Term International Local Currency : BBB- / (Stable Outlook) Shareholders (25%) 90.88 Long Term National Local Rating : A- (Trk) / (Stable Outlook) Public Disclosure & 93.18 Long Term National Issue Rating : A- (Trk) Transparency (25%) Short Term International Foreign Currency : A-3 / (Stable Outlook) Stakeholders (15%) 92.95 Short Term International Local Currency : A-3 / (Stable Outlook) Short Term National Local Rating : A-1 (Trk) / (Stable Outlook) Board of Directors (35%) 87.55 Short Term National Issue Rating : A-1 (Trk) Sponsor Support : 2 Stand Alone : B registered in 2019. To date, Global Run has been held in Bodrum, Turkey; Valletta, Malta; Bar/Kotor, Montenegro, Ravenna, Italy Havana, Cuba and Bar- celona, Spain. The intention is to host a Global Run in all locations of GPH's growing portfolio around the world. 158 159 How We Govern Our Business For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Corporate Citizenship Education Singling out contributions to educa- tion, the Group: • Sponsored a nationwide Elemen- tary Schools Study Books Support Campaign organized by a national newspaper in 2007, and contribut- ed to a project run jointly by UNICEF • Established the library of Şırnak İp- ekyolu Primary School in 2012, with the aim of contributing to children's personal and educational develop- ment. Furthermore, the Group do- nated computers to Istanbul Dum- lupınar Primary School, in parallel to its corporate citizenship commit- ish state-run institutions. In addition to providing donations to various charities and regular support for those in need, Ege Ports has also sponsored local motor sports clubs and provided financial support for the replanting of forest land damaged by fire. GIH'S SPONSORSHIP ACTIVITIES IN 2019 CONTINUED TO SUPPORT SPORTS, EDUCATIONAL, CHARITABLE, CULTURAL AND SOCIAL CAUSES, AND RELATED PROJECTS AND EVENTS. Global Run Barcelona, Spain, 2019 The 2019 Global Run event, the Bar- celona Half Marathon, took place on 10thFebruary 2019. Global Ports Holding Plc is the main sponsor of the annual event. It brought together more than 19,000 participants from 103 countries to run in support of cultural tolerance and enjoy the charms of the city. GPH had additionally supported the hospital ship charity, Mercy Ships, for this year's event by matching every incoming donation made for the 'Run for Hope' initiative. Mercy Ships is a non-profit, international development organisation that deploys hospital ships to some of the poorest countries in the world, delivering free healthcare to people in need. In addition to completing thousands of urgent operations onboard its 'floating hospital', Mercy Ships volunteers also work closely with host nations to improve the way healthcare is delivered. Turkish Foundation for Children in Need of Protection (Koruncuk) This year, Global Investment Holdings donated money and sent cards from the Turkish Foundation for Children in Need of Protection (Koruncuk) as New Year's gifts. Turkish Foundation for Children in Need of Protection, founded by volunteers who aimed to establish and promote villages for children in 1979, aims to enable children in need of protection ("Koruncuk" in Turkish) to live in a family environment as soon as they arrive in "the children's village" and grow up in a healthy environment, to receive education, to develop their personal skills, to prepare for the future and contribute to the society at large. In 2005, the Turkish Foundation for Children in Need of Protection was awarded "ECOSOC Special Advisor Status" by United Nations Economic and Social Council for its successful and devoted work for "children who need protection." Children and Youth events organized by Valletta Cruise Port Social Club As part of Valletta Cruise Port's corporate social responsibility program, Val- letta Cruise Port personnel organised an annual carnival party for local chil- dren's homes in Magazino Hall, where children are treated to an afternoon of fun, entertainment and nibbles. Attending children are gifted with a goody bag containing educational and novelty items to enjoy later. Similarly, a summer BBQ is organised for children from local homes and their carers, while lunch for youths residing at Mount Carmel Hospital is held over the Christmas period at one of the restaurants on the Valletta Wa- terfront. The objective of these events and other projects coordinated by the Val- letta Cruise Port Social Club is to make a long-lasting impact on the lives of the children and youths residing in these homes, and support the efforts of Valletta Cruise Port's philanthropic commitment toward local communi- ties. and the Ministry of Education to construct two classrooms in Şan- lıurfa-Harran. • Completed the construction of dormitories at Erzincan University Refahiye Occupational High School in 2009. The İzzet Y. Akçal Refahiye Student Dormitories comprise 40 separate units in three blocks. • Completed construction of Adnan Menderes University Tourism and Hotel Management College Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. The College, since open- ing its doors in 2009, has produced qualified human resources for the Turkish hospitality industry, contributing to the cultural of Kuşadası and its environs. • Completed construction of a classroom elementary school in town of Denizli in December In the same period, it clothing, text books and supplies the elementary school of the Beşçetak village and also computers to numerous schools ment. • Undertook numerous initiatives to benefit the community in the Group's home city of Kuşadası and the area surrounding the Port and since 2003 in particular contribut- ed to the community and the Ad- nan Menderes University Tourism and Hotel Management College. This has included the donation of computers and other equipment to local schools, as well as fund- ing to rehabilitate local beaches, and technical assistance to Turk- Purchased art inspired by major contemporary and modern Turkish artists from Istanbul Modern, and sent as New Year's gifts to support the museum. 160 How We Govern Our Business For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Board of Directors MEHMET KUTMAN Chairman Mr. Kutman is a founding sharehold- er, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Investment Holdings. Actively involved in business development at the Company, Mr. Kutman also serves on the Board of Directors of several Global Investment Holdings subsidiaries and affiliates. Mr. Kutman is a member of DEİK (For- eign Economic Relations Board) and a member of TÜSİAD (Turkish Industry & Business Association). Prior to founding the predecessor of the Company in 1990, Mr. Kutman was a project manager at Net Holding A.Ş., a Turkish corporate group involved in tourism and other related sectors, from 1989 to 1990. Between 1984 and 1989, he resided in the United States, where he served as Vice President at North Carolina National Bank, Sexton Roses Inc. and Philip Bush & Associates. Mr. Kutman holds a BA (Hons.) from Boğaziçi University and an MBA from the University of Texas. Mr. Kutman plays a vital role in the Yale Program in Brain Tumor Re- search, which works to better understand the formation of brain tumours and develop improved therapies, as well as various cancer research activities worldwide through the Greg- ory Mr. Kiez and Mehmet Kutman Foundation. EROL GÖKER Vice Chairman Mr. Göker is a founding shareholder of Global Investment Holdings and has served as Chairman of the Group's Finance division since its formation. In addition to sitting on the Board of Directors of various Group companies, Mr. Göker serves a member of several committees at Borsa Istanbul. He is also a member of TÜSİAD. Prior to founding the predecessor of the Company in 1990, Mr. Göker led the Capital Markets Department at Net Holding A.Ş. before joining Net Holding A.Ş. he worked at the Capital Markets Board for four years, and at the Ministry of Finance in the Tax Auditing Department for four years. Mr. Göker holds a BA in Political Science and an MA in Economics, both from Ankara University. AYŞEGÜL BENSEL Executive Board Member Mrs. Bensel joined the Board of Directors at Global Investment Holdings in 1999 and serves on the Boards of various Group subsidiaries. Mrs. Ben- sel is the Chair of the Group's Real Estate division. Mrs. Bensel served as the Chair and also, after 2005, as the CEO of Global Life Insurance until the Group sold the company in March 2007. Previ- ously, Mrs. Bensel had been Co-Di- rector of Research at Global Securities between 1998 and 1999, and Assistant Director of Research from 1993 to 1998. Prior to joining the Group as an Equity Research Analyst in 1991, Mrs. Bensel was a Foreign Exchange Dealing Manager in the Turkish banking sector. Mrs. Bensel holds a BA in Business Administration and Finance from Hacettepe University, Ankara. SERDAR KIRMAZ Executive Board Member Mr. Kırmaz joined the Board of Directors at Global Investment Holdings in 2010. He also serves on the Boards of various subsidiaries. Mr. Kırmaz received his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Middle East Technical University, Anka- ra. In 1988, he joined Pricewaterhouse- Coopers (PwC), where he became a Partner. From 1997 to 1999, Mr. Kırmaz held advisory positions in various Turk- ish business groups. Mr. Kırmaz served as the CFO and on the Boards of several subsidiaries of Doğan Group from 2007 to 2010; Global Investments Holdings between 2005 and 2007; and STFA Group from 1999 until 2005. DALINÇ ARIBURNU Non-Executive Board Member Dalınç Arıburnu has over 25 years of financial services industry expe- rience. Heco-foundedCentricus in 2016. Previously, Dalınç was a senior partner and global co-head of fixed income, currency and commodity sales at Goldman Sachs. Dalınc served as a member of Goldman Sachs' European Management Board, Firmwide Partnership Committee and Securities Division Global Executive Committee. He also represented Goldman Sachs globally as a board member of Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Markets Standards Board (FMSB). Prior to joining Goldman Sachs in 2009, Arıburnu was Global Head of Emerging Markets Group at Deut- sche Bank and a member of the Securities Division Global Executive Committee. Mr. Arıburnu joined Deutsche Bank in 1999 when they acquired Bankers Trust Company, where he had worked since 1993. SHAHROKH BADIE Independent Board Member Shay Badie has over 18 years' financial services experience ranging across corporate finance, including structured and project finance, to financial markets including FX struc- turing, interest rate structuring and emerging markets structuring. Most recently, he was at Goldman Sachs, where he was responsible for structuring and executing strategic financing solutions, principal invest- ments, hedging and asset liability management, as well as complex derivatives in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Afri- ca regions. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Shay was Head of Local Rates and FX Derivative Structuring for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Deutsche Bank. Prior to this, Shay held roles in structured and project finance, FX structuring and interest rate structuring at Deutsche Bank. Shay holds a Ph.D. and Masters in Engineering (First Class Honours) both in Chemical Engineering from Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine. OĞUZ SATICI Independent Board Member Mr. Satıcı is an Independent Board Member. Mr. Satıcı began his professional career in the textile sector, successfully expanding his family's business. He was the youngest person to be elected as an Assembly Member at the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) in 1990. Mr. Satıcı served as a Board Member at the Economic Development Foundation (İKV) between 1996 and 1998 and as Chairman of the Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters' Association from 1999 to 2001. He was Chairman of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) for three consecutive terms between 2001 and 2008; his significant contributions during this period included an increase of more than 500% in Tur- key's export volume, an accomplishment widely acknowledged by the Turkish political and business com- munity. Mr. Satıcı also served as a member of the Coordination Committee for Improvement of the Investment Environment of Turkey (YOİKK) between 2001 and 2008, and of the Investment Advisory Council of Turkey (YDK) from 2004 to 2009. Mr. Satıcı is Chairman of the Turkey Central America and Caribbean Business Councils of DEİK (Foreign Economic Relations Board). Mr. Satıcı is currently a Board Member at Turkish Eximbank. He holds a BA in Business Administration from Washington International University. 162 163 How We Govern Our Business For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Statement of Independence I declare that, Within the last ten years, I did not serve as a member of the board of directors at Global Yatırım Hold- ing A.Ş. ("Holding") for more than six years in total;

Within the last five years, neither I nor were my partner, in-laws and blood relatives up to second degree were a shareholder (over 5%) or held voting or privileged rights (over 5%), neither solely nor together, and did not hold an executive position so as to assume substantial duties and responsibilities, at Holding, or com- panies which Holding has significant impact on or whose management control is vested upon Holding, or Holding's shareholders who pos- sess Holding's management control or who have significant impact on Holding, and legal entities at which such shareholders have manage- ment control, and that there was no commercial relationship of sig- nificance between those persons counted above and me, my partner, in-laws and blood relatives up to second degree;

in-laws and blood relatives up to second degree were a shareholder (over 5%) or held voting or privileged rights (over 5%), neither solely nor together, and did not hold an executive position so as to assume substantial duties and responsibilities, at Holding, or com- panies which Holding has significant impact on or whose management control is vested upon Holding, or Holding's shareholders who pos- sess Holding's management control or who have significant impact on Holding, and legal entities at which such shareholders have manage- ment control, and that there was no commercial relationship of sig- nificance between those persons counted above and me, my partner, in-laws and blood relatives up to second degree; Within the last five years, I did not serve as a member of the board of directors, was not a shareholder (5% and over), and did not hold an executive position so as to assume substantial duties and responsibili- ties at companies to which Holding sold to or purchased from services or goods in a significant amount within the frame of the agreements executed, during the period at which such services or goods were purchased or sold, including firstly the audit (also including tax audit, statutory audit, internal audit), rating and advisory services; I have the professional training, knowledge and experience to duly fulfil the missions I shall assume due to being an independent member of the board of directors;

I do not work full-time at public insti- tutions and organizations, as of the date I am nominated to the board of directors and for the duration of my term in case of my election;

full-time at public insti- tutions and organizations, as of the date I am nominated to the board of directors and for the duration of my term in case of my election; I am deemed as residing in Turkey, as per the Income Tax Law;

I possess strong ethical standards, professional reputation and expe- rience, which would allow me to provide a positive contribution to the activities of Holding, to preserve impartiality when conflicts of interest among shareholders arise, and to freely decide by taking into consider- ation the rights of the shareholders;

I do not serve as an independent member of the board of directors in more than three companies, at which Holding or its shareholders who possess Holding's manage- ment control have management control, and in more than five companies in total that are publicly trad- ed; I can spare time for Holding on a scale that would allow me to follow up on the running of company activ- ities and to fully satisfy the require- ments of the duties I assume; and that therefore, I shall fulfil my mem- bership to the board of directors, as an independent board member. Oğuz SATICI I declare that, Within the last ten years, I did not serve as a member of the board of directors at Global Yatırım Hold- ing A.Ş. ("Holding") for more than six years in total;

Within the last five years, neither I nor were my partner, in-laws and blood relatives up to second degree were a shareholder (over 5%) or held voting or privileged rights (over 5%), neither solely nor together, and did not hold an executive position so as to assume substantial duties and responsibilities, at Holding, or com- panies which Holding has significant impact on or whose management control is vested upon Holding, or Holding's shareholders who pos- sess Holding's management control or who have significant impact on Holding, and legal entities at which such shareholders have manage- ment control, and that there was no commercial relationship of sig- nificance between those persons counted above and me, my partner, in-laws and blood relatives up to second degree;

in-laws and blood relatives up to second degree were a shareholder (over 5%) or held voting or privileged rights (over 5%), neither solely nor together, and did not hold an executive position so as to assume substantial duties and responsibilities, at Holding, or com- panies which Holding has significant impact on or whose management control is vested upon Holding, or Holding's shareholders who pos- sess Holding's management control or who have significant impact on Holding, and legal entities at which such shareholders have manage- ment control, and that there was no commercial relationship of sig- nificance between those persons counted above and me, my partner, in-laws and blood relatives up to second degree; Within the last five years, I did not serve as a member of the board of directors, was not a shareholder (5% and over), and did not hold an executive position so as to assume substantial duties and responsibili- ties at companies to which Holding sold to or purchased from services or goods in a significant amount within the frame of the agreements executed, during the period at which such services or goods were purchased or sold, including firstly the audit (also including tax audit, statutory audit, internal audit), rating and advisory services; I have the professional training, knowledge and experience to duly fulfil the missions I shall assume due to being an independent member of the board of directors;

I do not work full-time at public insti- tutions and organizations, as of the date I am nominated to the board of directors and for the duration of my term in case of my election;

full-time at public insti- tutions and organizations, as of the date I am nominated to the board of directors and for the duration of my term in case of my election; I possess strong ethical standards, professional reputation and expe- rience, which would allow me to provide a positive contribution to the activities of Holding, to preserve impartiality when conflicts of interest among shareholders arise, and to freely decide by taking into consider- ation the rights of the shareholders;

I do not serve as an independent member of the board of directors in more than three companies, at which Holding or its shareholders who pos- sess Holding's management control have management control, and in more than five companies in total that are publicly traded; I can spare time for Holding on a scale that would allow me to follow up on the running of company activ- ities and to fully satisfy the require- ments of the duties I assume; and that therefore, I shall fulfil my mem- bership to the board of directors, as an independent board member. Shahrokh BADIE 164 165 How We Govern Our Business For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Committees Formed under the Board of Directors and Their Evaluations by the Board of Directors Corporate Governance Committee The Corporate Governance Committee was established to support the Board of Directors for the following purposes: to ensure that the Company shall comply with the Corporate Governance Principles, to support and assist the Board of Directors by carrying out studies on the matters of investor relations and public dis- closure. The duties of the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee are also carried out by the Corporate Governance Committee. ance Report in 2019, and informed the BoD on the activities of the Investor Relations Unit. Meanwhile, this year's study of appropriate segregation of duties in place with SGK system access rights was reviewed, while a new format of Monthly Media Report and Quarterly IR Status Report has been approved. Early Risk Assessment Committee The purpose of the Early Risk Assessment Committee is to early detection of the risks which poses a threat to the existence, development and con- In 2019, Early Risk Assessment Committee has worked on risk management and early detection of the risks which poses a threat to the existence, development and continuation of the corporation, taking the necessary measures with respect to detected risks. Risks' assessment study was set up for the purpose of identifying, evaluating and monitoring risks in order to minimize the potential impacts and improve the risk assessment process to provide a comprehensive view of risk. This year risk registry based on the result of risk assessment study and subsidiaries' fi- Committees are set up within the Company to help the Board of Directors fulfil its duties and responsibilities in the best manner. These committees carry out their activities in accordance with the relevant regulations and the working principles which can be found on the Company's corporate website. Meeting minutes are sent to the members of the Board of Directors via email after each committee meeting; as a result, the efficiency of the committees is assessed and overseen by the Board of Directors in the best manner. In 2019, the Committees of the Board of Directors (BoD) fulfilled their duties and responsibilities stipulated by the Corporate Governance Principles and their working principles and convened in conformity with their working schedules. Reports including the information about the activities of the Committees and the results of the meetings held within the year were presented to the BoD. Board of Directors has concluded that the benefit expected from the activities of the Board of Directors' Committees was obtained. Following the appointment of the Board members at the General Assembly Meeting, committees were re-established and their duties and working principles were reviewed and updated in accordance with the Capital Markets Board's II-17.1 Corporate Governance Principles Communiqué. Detailed information on committees and their working principles is available on the Company's corporate website. Audit Committee Audit Committee shall assist the Board of Directors regarding the supervision of matters related to ac- counting, finance and audit. The Committee shall review and evaluate the methods and processes developed by the Company with respect to financial reporting and enlightening of the public; financial and operational risks; internal control, internal and external independent audit, and compatibility with laws and regulations and advise the Board of Directors related thereto. The Committee makes suggestions to the Board of Directors related to the issues of sound achievement of the internal control network in all the Company's subsidiaries, as well as its perception by the employees and support by the management.

The Committee ensures that the internal control procedures are all in written format and that they are periodically updated in order to achieve a permanent efficiency.

The Committee ensures that the coordination and communication between the subsidiaries of the Company and the Internal Audit Department duly function. The Audit Committee consists of two Independent Board Members. Members of the Audit Committee are; Oğuz Satıcı/Chairman

Shahrokh Badie/Member The Audit Committee convenes at least once every three months upon the invitation of the Chairman of the Committee. When deemed neces- sary, the managers, internal and independent auditors are also invited to the meeting to provide information. The Committee may also decide to receive consultancy services from third parties outside of the Company. The Committee expenses are covered by the Board of Directors. The Audit Committee may notify specific issues to the Company's General Assembly if deemed necessary In 2019, the Audit Committee convened four times and has worked on an evaluation of the validity and consistency of the accounting methods used to prepare the accounts, with a special emphasis on the scope and methods of consolidation. Committee reviewed the standalone and consolidated financials along with the notes and management reports while creating the quarterly financials prior to their submission. The Committee evaluates wheth- er the Company's Management shares with the personnel of the Company the importance and ad- vantages of having effective man- agement applications and whether a true "culture of Corporate Gover- nance" has been established with- in the Company.

The Committee makes suggestions to the Board of Directors related to the infrastructure developed for performance increasing manage- ment applications, and the sound functioning thereof in all the Com- pany subsidiaries, as well as its perception and compliance by the employees and support by the management.

The Committee sees whether the Corporate Governance principles are duly applied and the reasons for a negative answer thereto, as well as the conflicts of interest due to non-compliance therewith and makes suggestions of correction to the Board of Directors. Its members are; Oğuz Satıcı/Chairman

Ayşegül Bensel/Member

Serdar Kırmaz/Member

Adnan Nas/Member

Aslı Su Ata/Member The Committee met four times during 2019. The Committee made assessments of the nomination of Independent Board Members, the Company's corporate governance practices and the Corporate Governance Compli- tinuation of the corporation, taking the necessary measures with respect to detected risks and working on risk management. To advise the Board of Directors on such subjects as early determina- tion, evaluation and calculating the impact and possibilities of strate- gic, operational, financial, legal and other type of risks, managing and reporting such risks in accordance with the Company's corporate risk-taking profile, applying neces- sary measures on determined risks and taking into consideration the same in decision-making mech- anisms, and establishing and in- tegrating effective internal control mechanisms.

risk-taking profile, applying neces- sary measures on determined risks and taking into consideration the same in decision-making mech- anisms, and establishing and in- tegrating effective internal control mechanisms. The Committee determines the risk management policies in line with the opinion of the Board of Directors based on the risk management strategies, to determine the imple- mentation procedures and ensur- ing their application and compli- ance with them Its members are; Oğuz Satıcı/Chairman

Ercan Nuri Ergül/Member

Ayşegül Bensel/Member

Serdar Kırmaz/Member

Adnan Nas/Member The Committee convened six times in 2019. nancial positions for possible scenarios has been reviewed and mitigation actions recommended to be implemented in the audit procedures. Investment Committee Investment Committee is established to assists the Board in deciding to commit an Investment into new business (whether as greenfield/brownfield or acquisition of an existing company/ business) or major capacity increase or purchase of an asset in an existing operation of the Group which requires Group resources (funds, human re- source, guarantees or otherwise) to be used. The Committee approves, implement and review the appropriateness of Group wide investment policies and strategies.

The Committee annually reviews and monitors the investment strategy, the strategic direction and strategic plan of the Group pertaining to the invest- ment and divestment activities.

The Committee reviews the Compa- ny's investment portfolio to assess the performance of its investments.

The Committee reviews the relation- ships between the Company and third parties. Its members are; Ercan Nuri Ergül/Member

Dalınç Arıburnu/Member

Shahrokh Badie/Member

Feyzullah Tahsin Bensel/Member

Mehmet Kerem Eser/Member 166 167 How We Govern Our Business Corporate Governance For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Global Investment Holdings Corporate Governance Principles Compliance Report Global Investment Holdings continues to pursue its corporate governance initiative first implemented in 2006 to further formalise and institutionalise the governing principles of the Company and the Group. Global Investment Holdings continues to pursue its corporate governance initiative first implemented in 2006 to further formalize and institutionalize the governing principles of the Company and the Group. GIH is committed to healthy corporate governance practices that strengthen and maintain confidence in the Group, thereby contributing to optimal long-term value creation for shareholders and other stakeholders. The objective of corporate governance is to regulate the division of roles between shareholders, the Board and executive management more comprehensively than is required by leg- islation. GIH is conscious of the fact that the methodology for fulfilling the promises on trust and stabilization against the Group's stakeholders can be achieved by corporate governance. The core of GIH's corporate governance approach is to maintain and develop its corporate reputation and the trust of all stakeholders, which are the most valuable assets that have been established over many years. The Company believes that financial returns are not enough unless they also generate social benefits and continue to contribute through Global Investment Holdings or its subsidiaries to sustainable development in the regions where they operate. With a responsible investment men- tality, GIH structures its corporate governance principles within the framework of accountability, responsibility, fairness, and transparency. GIH's success in many years relies on its transparent management approach in all business lines processes. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE WITH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRINCIPLES Global Investment Holdings accommodates and pays utmost attention to the execution of the Corporate Governance Principles published by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey ("CMB"). In line with this approach, a Commit- tee, including three Board of Directors members, was established to carry out the necessary restructuring studies into the Company's organizational structure and Articles of Association. The requirement to include at least two Independent Members in the Board of Directors, as stipulated by the Company's Corporate Governance Principles, has been fulfilled. Shareholders can find comprehensive and updated information on GIH's website; additionally, they can post their questions to the Investor Relations Department by phone, e-mail and via social media. GIH continues to pursue necessary revisions by proofing the website and the annual report in greater detail in with the Corporate Governance Prin- ciples. The Board of Directors, senior management and all employees of GIH have consistently supported adoption of the Corporate Governance Principles within the Company at each stage of the process. Our Corporate Governance Rating has been determined as a result of an evaluation made under four main topics (Shareholders, Public Disclosure and Transparency, Stakeholders, and Board of Directors), and weighted based on CMB Corporate Governance Principles, and on the current distribution, which is based on the main topics stated below: Sections/WEIGHT Rating Shareholders - 25% 90.88 Public Disclosure & 93.18 Transparency - 25% Stakeholders - 15% 92.95 Board of Directors - 35% 87.55 Overall (Out of 10) 9.06 The report, prepared by Kobirate and related to the corporate governance rating of 9.06, confirms that the Company achieved a substantial compliance with CMB's Corporate Governance Principles and applies the necessary policies and measures to its practices. Reasons for Non-Complied Corporate Governance Principles The Company continues its efforts toward full compliance with the Corporate Governance Principles. Principles other than those currently being implemented, or not yet implemented, have not caused conflicts of interest among the stakeholders. The Company's Articles of Association contain no provisions stipulating that material decisions such as "demergers and share exchanges, buying, selling, or leasing significant amounts of tangible/intangible as- sets, or donation and grants, or giving guarantees such as suretyship, mortgage in favour of third parties" are required to be taken at a General Meet- ing. The underlying reason is that it is in the nature of the business in which the Company is involved to buy, sell, and lease quite frequently. Having to hold a General Meeting whenever such a transaction takes place is considered impossible; thus, no such article has been included in the Articles of Association. This practice is refrained from to ensure the timely execution of deals, and to avoid missed opportunities. With reference to Article No. 1.3.10 of the Corporate Governance Principles, the total amounts of all donations and contributions were disclosed; yet beneficiaries' details were not. With reference to Article No. 1.3.11 of the Corporate Governance Principles, only the shareholders may attend the General Assembly meeting. 168 169 How We Govern Our Business Global Investment Holdings Corporate Governance Principles Compliance Report For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Corporate Governance Compliance Report (CGCR) With reference to Article No. 1.4.2 of the Corporate Governance Principles, in accordance with Article 6 of the Articles of Association, the shares representing the company's capital are divided into four groups. (A), (D) and (E) Group shares carry privileged voting rights, and Group (C) shares that are traded on the stock exchange have no privileges. With reference to Article No. 1.5.2 of the Corporate Governance Principles, no arrangement exists. With reference to Article No. 1.6.2 of the Corporate Governance Principles, due to the fact that our Company is an investment holdings company, the dividend to be distributed annually is decided at the General Assembly meeting according to the investment program of that year. That said, the Board of Directors is assessing the dividend distribution policy to include this matter as well. With reference to Article No. 3.2.1 of the Corporate Governance Principles, it will be evaluated in future periods. With reference to Article No. 3.2.2 of the Corporate Governance Principles, such methods are used in some subjects related to employees. With reference to Article No. 3.3.4 of the Corporate Governance Principles, informative meetings and trainings are held on occupational health and safety. With reference to Article No. 3.3.5 of the Corporate Governance Principles, the part about the trade unions is ir- relevant. With reference to Article No. 3.3.8 of the Corporate Governance Principles, there is no action and regulation limiting this right and freedom. With reference to Article No. 4.2.5 of the Corporate Governance Principles, the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer are executed by Mehmet Kutman due to his proficiency and deep knowledge about investment banking and financial markets. With reference to Article No. 4.2.8 of the Corporate Governance Principles, there is Directors & Officers Liability Insurance for the damages caused by the board members during their du- ties, limited to USD 10 million, which is equal to 18.2% of our 325.9 million TL issued capital as of the end of 2019. With reference to Article No. 4.4.7 of the Corporate Governance Principles, there is no restriction for the Board members to assume any other duties outside the company. It should be taken into consideration that our Company is a holding company and that it is in the interest of our Company to be represented in the management of related companies. The Board Members' duties outside the Company were announced to the shareholders at the General Assembly Meeting. With reference to Article No. 4.5.5 of the Corporate Governance Principles, due to the number of board members being limited to 7 as per the Articles of Association, each board member is assigned to more than one com- mittee. With reference to Article 4.6.1 of the Corporate Governance Principles, It will be evaluated in the coming future periods. With reference to Article 4.6.4 of the Corporate Governance Principles, there is no exists except those described in the financial statements. With reference to Article 4.6.5 of the Corporate Governance Principles, all remunerations as well as all benefits provided to Board Members and executives with administrative responsibilities are disclosed to the public as an aggregate sum through the annual report. As per CMB resolution No. 2/39 on 10.01.2019 Corporate Governance Compliance Report (CGCR) and Corporate Governance Information Form (CGIF) of our Company have been created as follows and can also be accessed from the Corporate Governance button on the Public Disclosure Platform. (https://www.kap.org.tr/en/ sirket-bilgileri/ozet/967-global-yat-irim-holding-a-s) Yes Partial No Exempted Not Explanation Applicable 1.1. FACILITATING THE EXERCISE OF SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS 1.1.2 - Up-to-date information and disclosures X which may affect the exercise of shareholder rights are available to investors at the corporate website. 1.2. RIGHT TO OBTAIN AND REVIEW INFORMATION 1.2.1- Management did not enter into any X transaction that would complicate the conduct of special audit. 1.3. GENERAL ASSEMBLY 1.3.2 -The company ensures the clarity of the X General Assembly agenda, and that an item on the agenda does not cover multiple topics. 1.3.7- Insiders with privileged information X have informed the board of directors about transactions conducted on their behalf within the scope of the company's activities in order for these transactions to be presented at the General Shareholders' Meeting. 1.3.8 - Members of the board of directors who X are concerned with specific agenda items, auditors, and other related persons, as well as the officers who are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements were present at the General Shareholders' Meeting. 1.3.10 - The agenda of the General X The total amounts of all donations Shareholders' Meeting included a separate item and contributions were disclosed; detailing the amounts and beneficiaries of all yet beneficiaries' details were not. donations and contributions. 1.3.11 - The General Shareholders' Meeting X Only the shareholders may attend was held open to the public, including the the General Assembly meeting. stakeholders, without having the right to speak. 1.4. VOTING RIGHTS 1.4.1-There is no restriction preventing X shareholders from exercising their shareholder rights. 1.4.2-The company does not have shares that X In accordance with Article 6 carry privileged voting rights. of the Articles of Association, the shares representing the company's capital are divided into four groups. (A), (D) and (E) Group shares carry privileged voting rights, and Group (C) shares that are traded on the stock exchange have no privileges. 1.4.3-The company withholds from exercising X its voting rights at the General Shareholders' Meeting of any company with which it has cross-ownership, in case such cross-ownership provides management control. 170 171 How We Govern Our Business Global Investment Holdings Corporate Governance Principles Compliance Report Yes Partial No Exempted Not Explanation Applicable 1.5. MINORITY RIGHTS 1.5.1- The company pays maximum diligence to X the exercise of minority rights. 1.5.2-The Articles of Association extend the use X No arrangement exists. of minority rights to those who own less than one twentieth of the outstanding shares, and expand the scope of the minority rights. 1.6. DIVIDEND RIGHT 1.6.1 -The dividend policy approved by the X General Shareholders' Meeting is posted on the company website. 1.6.2-The dividend distribution policy comprises X Due to the fact that our Company the minimum information to ensure that is an investment holdings the shareholders can have an opinion on company, the dividend to be the procedure and principles of dividend distributed annually is decided at distributions in the future. the General Assembly meeting according to the investment program of that year. That said, the Board of Directors is assessing the dividend distribution policy to include this matter as well. 1.6.3 - The reasons for retaining earnings, and X their allocations, are stated in the relevant agenda item. 1.6.4 - The board reviewed whether the dividend X policy balances the benefits of the shareholders and those of the company. 1.7. TRANSFER OF SHARES 1.7.1 - There are no restrictions preventing X shares from being transferred. 2.1. CORPORATE WEBSITE 2.1.1.-The company website includes all X elements listed in Corporate Governance Principle 2.1.1. 2.1.2-The shareholding structure (names, X privileges, number and ratio of shares, and beneficial owners of more than 5% of the issued share capital) is updated on the website at least every 6 months. 2.1.4 -The company website is prepared in other X selected foreign languages, in a way to present exactly the same information with the Turkish content. 2.2. ANNUAL REPORT 2.2.1-The board of directors ensures that the X annual report represents a true and complete view of the company's activities. 2.2.2 - The annual report includes all elements X listed in Corporate Governance Principle 2.2.2. For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Yes Partial No Exempted Not Explanation Applicable 3.1. CORPORATION'S POLICY ON STAKEHOLDERS 3.1.1- The rights of the stakeholders are X protected pursuant to the relevant regulations, contracts and within the framework of bona fides principles. 3.1.3-Policies or procedures addressing X stakeholders' rights are published on the company's website. 3.1.4 - A whistleblowing programme is in place X for reporting legal and ethical issues. 3.1.5-The company addresses conflicts of X interest among stakeholders in a balanced manner. 3.2. SUPPORTING THE PARTICIPATION OF THE STAKEHOLDERS IN THE CORPORATION'S MANAGEMENT 3.2.1-The Articles of Association, or the internal X It will be evaluated in future regulations (terms of reference/manuals), periods. regulate the participation of employees in management. 3.2.2 - Surveys/other research techniques, X Such methods are used in some consultation, interviews, observation method subjects related to employees. etc. were conducted to obtain opinions from stakeholders on decisions that significantly affect them. 3.3. HUMAN RESOURCES POLICY 3.3.1- The company has adopted an X employment policy ensuring equal opportunities, and a succession plan for all key managerial positions. 3.3.2-Recruitment criteria are documented. X 3.3.3 - The company has a policy on human X resources development, and organises trainings for employees. 3.3.4-Meetings have been organised to X Informative meetings and trainings inform employees on the financial status of are held on occupational health the company, remuneration, career planning, and safety. education and health. 3.3.5 - Employees, or their representatives, X The part about the trade unions is were notified of decisions impacting them. The irrelevant. opinion of the related trade unions was also taken. 3.3.6 - Job descriptions and performance X criteria have been prepared for all employees, announced to them and taken into account to determine employee remuneration. 3.3.7 - Measures (procedures, trainings, raising X awareness, goals, monitoring, complaint mechanisms) have been taken to prevent discrimination, and to protect employees against any physical, mental, and emotional mistreatment. 172 173 How We Govern Our Business Global Investment Holdings Corporate Governance Principles Compliance Report Yes Partial No Exempted Not Explanation Applicable 3.3.8 - The company ensures freedom of X There is no action and regulation association and supports the right for collective limiting this right and freedom. bargaining. 3.3.9 - A safe working environment for X employees is maintained. 3.4. RELATIONS WITH CUSTOMERS AND SUPPLIERS 3.4.1-The company measured its customer X satisfaction, and operated to ensure full customer satisfaction. 3.4.2-Customers are notified of any delays in X handling their requests. 3.4.3 - The company complied with the quality X standards with respect to its products and services. 3.4.4 - The company has in place adequate X controls to protect the confidentiality of sensitive information and business secrets of its customers and suppliers. 3.5. ETHICAL RULES AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 3.5.1-The board of the corporation has adopted X a code of ethics, disclosed on the corporate website. 3.5.2-The company has been mindful of its X social responsibility and has adopted measures to prevent corruption and bribery. 4.1. ROLE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 4.1.1 - The board of directors has ensured X strategy and risks do not threaten the long-term interests of the company, and that effective risk management is in place. 4.1.2 - The agenda and minutes of board X meetings indicate that the board of directors discussed and approved strategy, ensured resources were adequately allocated, and monitored company and management performance. For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr Yes Partial No Exempted Not Explanation Applicable 4.2. ACTIVITIES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 4.2.1-The board of directors documented its X meetings and reported its activities to the shareholders. 4.2.2-Duties and authorities of the members X of the board of directors are disclosed in the annual report. 4.2.3-The board has ensured the company has X an internal control framework adequate for its activities, size and complexity. 4.2.4-Information on the functioning and X effectiveness of the internal control system is provided in the annual report. 4.2.5 - The roles of the Chairman and Chief X The roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer are separated and defined. Executive Officer are executed by Mehmet Kutman due to his proficiency and deep knowledge about investment banking and financial markets. 4.2.7 - The board of directors ensures that X the Investor Relations department and the corporate governance committee work effectively. The board works closely with them when communicating and settling disputes with shareholders. 4.2.8 - The company has subscribed to a X There is Directors & Officers Directors and Officers liability insurance covering Liability Insurance for the more than 25% of the capital. damages caused by the board members during their duties, limited to USD 10 million, which is equal to 18.2% of our 325.9 million TL issued capital as of the end of 2019. 174 175 How We Govern Our Business Global Investment Holdings Corporate Governance Principles Compliance Report Corporate Governance Information Form (CGIF) 1. SHAREHOLDERS 1.1. Facilitating the Exercise of Shareholders Rights The number of investor meetings (conference, seminar/etc.) In 2019, the Company has held 1 analyst group meetings and organised by the company during the year 4 teleconferences with multiple participants to inform analysts and portfolio managers on its quarterly financial results and operational developments. Through the year more than 100 current and potential investor meetings have been held. 1.2. Right to Obtain and Examine Information The number of special audit request(s) There were no requests for the appointment of a private auditor during the reporting period. The number of special audit requests that were accepted at There was no request for a special auditor at the General the General Shareholders' Meeting Assembly Meeting. 1.3. General Assembly Link to the PDP announcement that demonstrates the https://www.kap.org.tr/tr/Bildirim/670321 information requested by Principle 1.3.1. (a-d) Whether the company provides materials for the General The English translation of the 2018 Ordinary General Assembly Shareholders' Meeting in English and Turkish at the same time Meeting Information Document containing the agenda items and the Proxy Statement was published on our corporate website. The links to the PDP announcements associated with the There was no such transaction during the year. transactions that are not approved by the majority of independent directors or by unanimous votes of present board members in the context of Principle 1.3.9 The links to the PDP announcements associated with There were no transactions in this scope in this period related party transactions in the context of Article 9 of the Communique on Corporate Governance (II-17.1) The links to the PDP announcements associated with common There were no transactions in this scope in this period. and continuous transactions in the context of Article 10 of the Communique on Corporate Governance (II-17.1) The name of the section on the corporate website that Donation Policy could be found under Investor Relations / demonstrates the donation policy of the company Corporate Governance section on our corporate website The relevant link to the PDP with minute of the General https://www.kap.org.tr/tr/Bildirim/202746 Shareholders' Meeting where the donation policy has been approved The number of the provisions of the articles of association None that discuss the participation of stakeholders to the General Shareholders' Meeting Identified stakeholder groups that participated in the General Only the shareholders may attend the General Assembly Shareholders' Meeting, if any meeting. 1.4. Voting Rights Whether the shares of the company have differential voting Yes rights In case that there are voting privileges, indicate the owner and In accordance with Article 6 of the Articles of Association, percentage of the voting majority of shares. the shares representing the company's capital are divided into four groups. (A), (D) and (E) Group shares carry privileged voting rights, and Group (C) shares that are traded on the stock exchange have no privileges. Group Number Percentage A 20 0.00001% D 1.000.000 0.30685% E 1.500.000 0.46028% The percentage of ownership of the largest shareholder 31.25% (as of 31.12.2019) For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr 1.5. Minority Rights Whether the scope of minority rights enlarged (in terms of No content or the ratio) in the articles of the association If yes, specify the relevant provision of the articles of - association 1.6. Dividend Right The name of the section on the corporate website that Dividend Distribution Policy could be found under Investor describes the dividend distribution policy Relations / Corporate Governance section on our corporate website Minutes of the relevant agenda item in case the board of Information could be found under Investor Relations / General directors proposed to the general assembly not to distribute Assembly / 2018 Ordinary section as the 7thpoint under Minutes dividends, the reason for such proposal and information as to on our corporate website. use of the dividend "The Assembly was informed that there would be no distribution of dividend because both the solo / legal financial statements - prepared in accordance with Tax Procedure Law and Turkish Commercial Code - about the year ending on 31.12.2018- and the consolidated financial statements - prepared in compliance with Capital Market Board's Communique "Principles of Financial Reporting in Capital Markets" - showed a period loss." PDP link to the related general shareholder meeting minutes in https://www.kap.org.tr/tr/Bildirim/761812 case the board of directors proposed to the general assembly not to distribute dividends General Assembly Meetings Specify the name of the page of the corporate Specify the The number of website that name of the The number of information contains page of the the relevant requests the General corporate item or received by Shareholders' website that paragraph the company Meeting contains all of General regarding the Shareholder minutes, and questions asked Shareholders' The number of The link to clarification participation also indicates in the general Meeting declarations the related of the agenda rate to the Percentage of Percentage for each assembly minutes in by insiders PDP general General of the General General shares directly of shares resolution the meeting and all relation to received by shareholder Meeting Shareholders' Shareholders' present at the represented by voting levels for responses to related party the board of meeting Date Meeting Meeting GSM proxy or against them transactions directors notification 07.05.2019 0 65.7% 23.6% 42.1% Information could Information could Article 13 66 https://www. be found under be found under kap.org.tr/tr/ Investor Relations Investor Relations Bildirim/761812 / General / General Assembly / 2018 Assembly / 2018 Ordinary Minutes Ordinary Minutes on our corporate on our corporate website website. 176 177 How We Govern Our Business Global Investment Holdings Corporate Governance Principles Compliance Report 2. DISCLOSURE AND TRANSPARENCY 2.1. Corporate Website Specify the name of the sections of the website providing the The information can be found under Corporate Governance, information requested by the Principle 2.1.1. Corporate Information, Reports, Presentations and General Assembly. If applicable, specify the name of the sections of the website Shareholding Structure could be found under Investor Relations / providing the list of shareholders (ultimate beneficiaries) who Corporate Information section on our corporate website directly or indirectly own more than 5% of the shares. List of languages for which the website is available Turkish, English 2.2. Annual Report The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the Annual Report that demonstrate the information requested by principle 2.2.2. a) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the Annual Managing Body, Senior Management and Personnel Report that demonstrate the information on the duties of the members of the board of directors and executives conducted out of the company and declarations on independence of board members b) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the Annual Committees formed under Board of Directors and their Evaluations Report that demonstrate the information on committees formed by the Board of Directors within the board structure c) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the Annual Number of meetings that Board of Directors had during the year Report that demonstrate the information on the number of board and attendance rates of board members meetings in a year and the attendance of the members to these meetings ç) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the Annual Information on some of the Legislative Amendments that can Affect Report that demonstrate the information on amendments in the the Company's Activities legislation which may significantly affect the activities of the corporation d) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the Annual Information Regarding the Lawsuits of the Company and Possible Report that demonstrate the information on significant lawsuits Consequences filed against the corporation and the possible results thereof e) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the Annual Conflicts of Interest Between the Company's Service Providers such Report that demonstrate the information on the conflicts of as Investment Consultancy and Rating companies, and Information interest of the corporation among the institutions that it purchases on Measures Taken by the Company to Prevent these Conflicts of services on matters such as investment consulting and rating and Interests the measures taken by the corporation in order to avoid from these conflicts of interest f) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the Annual There is no such situation regarding the Company's capital. Report that demonstrate the information on the cross ownership subsidiaries that the direct contribution to the capital exceeds 5% g) The page numbers and/or name of the sections in the Annual Information on Corporate Social Responsibility Activities Related Report that demonstrate the information on social rights and to Employees' Social Rights, Vocational Training and Other professional training of the employees and activities of corporate Activities of the Company that May Bear Social and Environmental social responsibility in respect of the corporate activities that arises Consequences social and environmental results For further information www.globalyatirim.com.tr 3. STAKEHOLDERS 3.1. 