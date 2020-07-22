Log in
Global Yatirim : GIH Investor Presentation - July

07/22/2020

GLOBAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS

Investor Presentation

July 2020

Copyright © 2020 Global Investment Holdings

Who we were

3

Who we are now

5

Who we will become

10

Who We Were

A Brokerage Firm

A brokerage firm

Total Assets: TL 241mn

(as of 31.12.2005)

Total Equity: TL 140mn

(as of 31.12.2005)

3

Who we were

3

Who we are now

5

Who we will become

10

Who We Are Now

A Diversified Conglomerate

A diversified conglomerate

Total Assets: TL 7.1bn

(as of 31.12.2019)

Total Equity: TL 1.5bn

(as of 31.12.2019)

29x

11x

5

Portfolio Overview

Investment Holding with a focus on;

Port Infrastructure, Clean Energy & Asset Management

A brokerage firm that transforms into a diversified conglomerate in 14 years,

increasing total assets 29x and total equity 11x along the way

Ports

Power/Gas/

Real Estate

Finance

Mining

  • World's largest independent cruise port

operator

with 21 ports, including 2

commercial ports, in 13 different countries

  • c.14mn pax annually with an established presence in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Asia-Pacific regions
  • Listed on London Stock Exchange

Portfolio:

  • Nassau: The busiest transit port in the Caribbean
  • Antigua: A marquee port in the Eastern Caribbean
  • Barcelona: Europe's leading cruise port
  • Venice: The best facilities lead to Venice
  • Valletta: The door to the Mediterranean
  • Singapore: One of main homeport in Asia
  • Lisbon: Significant homeport in Atlantic
  • Port Akdeniz, Antalya: A multi-functional facility
  • Ege Port Kusadasi: The Gateway To Ephesus
  • Ha Long: First purpose-built cruise port in Vietnam
  • Port of Adria, Bodrum, Cagliari, Catania, Malaga, Ravenna, Havana, Zadar, La Goulette
  • Power

Co/Tri-generation with 54.1 MW installed capacity

Biomass power plants with a installed capacity of 29.2 MW at three separate facilities

2 Solar power plant with 16.8 MWp installed capacity of which 10.8 MWp in operation and 6 MWp will be operational in 2020

  • Gas

Turkey's & Europe's leading CNG distributor in terms of station infrastructure and bulk sales volumes. Controls around c.20% market share in total non-piped gas market in Turkey

  • Mining

One of Turkey's leading players in industrial minerals with about 1.0mn tons feldspar annual production capacity

  • Sumerpark Shopping Centre: Denizli's 3rd largest shopping centre with 35,836 m2 GLA
  • Van Shopping Centre: Van's first shopping centre with 26.047m2 GLA
  • Denizli SkyCity Office Project: Denizli's first and the largest modern office project with a construction area of 33.055 m2
  • Sümerpark Residences: The first modern mass-housingproject in Denizli with 8 blocks over 105.000 m2 construction area
  • Vakifhan No:6: 1.619 m2 ROT type office re-development
  • Salipazarı Global Building: 2nd degree listed building with 5.230 m2 area.
  • Denizli Hospital Land: 10,745 m2
  • Denizli Final Schools: 11.565 m2 GLA
  • Cyprus Aqua Dolce Hotel Project: 260.177 m2 land with 48.756 m2 hotel and residential project area
  • Bilecik Industrial Zone Land: 29.500 m2

Consolidated total GLA: 84,797 m2

Retail sector GLA: 63,502 m2

Other leasable areas: 21,295 m2

  • Asset Management

Among the leading independent asset management companies of the market, offering service to domestic, international, corporate and individual investors with its innovative product portfolio

  • Actus: (AUM: TL 1.1bn as of 31.03.2020)
  • Global MD:(AUM: TL249mn as of 31.03.2020)
  • Brokerage

Among Turkey's leading independent brokerage firms that offer securities and derivatives trading and portfolio management services to international and domestic investors

  • Global Securities has a market share of 1.9% with an equity trading volume of TL

13.2bn, ranking 18th among domestic brokerage houses in Q1 2020

6

Company Overview

Shareholding Structure, Strategic Priorities, Corporate Governance & Ratings

  • A diversified conglomerate with an agile investment strategy maximizing shareholder value
  • Has evolved into a dynamic investment vehicle with interests in a variety of nascent business sectors and traditional non- bank financial service providers
  • Current portfolio of assets includes commercial and cruise ports, energy, real estate and financial services offering high growth with 'first mover' advantages

Corporate Governance Rating - Kobirate

Confirmed Overall Company Rating: 9.06 (out of 10)

Sub-sections

Rating

Shareholders (25%)

90,88

Public Disclosure and Transparency (25%)

93.18

Stakeholders (15%)

92,95

Board of Directors (35%)

87.55

  • Lean management facilitates swift decision making and timely response while extracting maximum value by successful exit
  • Listed on the Borsa Istanbul (BIST) ('GLYHO')

Shareholding Structure as of 22/07/2020

Global

Investment

Turkcom*

Holdings**

7.6%

27.2%

Centricus

Holdings Malta

Limited

31.2% Other

33.9%

*Disclosed together with the shares of Mehmet Kutman who is owner of Turkcom Turizm Enerji İnşaat Gıda Yatırımlar A.Ş. and founding shareholder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Investment Holdings

  • Treasury shares repurchased by the Company based on the share buyback programs

Credit Rating - JCR Eurasia

Global Investment Holdings (GIH)

Istanbul - November, 15,2019

Long Term International Foreign Currency

BBB- / (Stable Outlook)

Long Term International Local Currency

BBB- / (Stable Outlook)

Long Term National Local Rating

A- (Trk) / (Stable Outlook)

Long Term National Issue Rating

A- (Trk)

Short Term International Foreign Currency

A-3 / (Stable Outlook)

Short Term International Local Currency

A-3 / (Stable Outlook)

Short Term National Local Rating

A-1 (Trk) / (Stable Outlook)

Short Term National Issue Rating

A-1(Trk)

Sponsor Support

2

Stand Alone

B

Board of Directors: Mehmet Kutman (Chairman), Erol Göker, Ayşegül Bensel, Serdar Kırmaz, Dalınç Arıburnu, Oğuz Satıcı (Independent), Shahrokh Badie (Independent)

  • Corporate Governance Committee : Oğuz Satıcı (Chairman), Ayşegül Bensel, Serdar Kırmaz, Adnan Nas, Aslı Su Ata
  • Audit Committee: Oğuz Satıcı (Chairman), Shahrokh Badie
  • Early Risk Assessment Committee : Oğuz Satıcı (Chairman), Ayşegül Bensel, Serdar Kırmaz, Ercan Ergül, Adnan Nas

Investment Committee : Ercan Ergül, Dalınç Arıburnu, Shahrokh Badie, Tahsin Bensel, Kerem Eser

7

Centricus

Strategic Partnership

  • an investment platform backed by a global network of financials and strategic investors

Investors

  • aims to achieve superior absolute returns with a long-term investment horizon
  • has access to significant capital and deal flow through its global network

Asset

Banks

Managers

  • positioned to take advantage of opportunities resulting from distortion in credit

markets caused by monetary and regulatory policies

Corporates

Centricus targets high absolute returns in three core sectors

Financial Services

Infrastructure

Investment in financial assets

Targeting high quality assets in

infrastructure domain that have

stable and attractive returns with

long duration

Representative Acquisitions:

Representative Acquisitions:

CIFC Asset Management

• Global Investment Holdings

Halkin Asset Management

Fortress (advisory role)

Technology

Raising funds, investing and transforming the technology sector

Representative Transaction:

  • Softbank Vision Fund (fundraising, structuring and advisory role)

FEMS

Investment in fashion, entertainment, sports and media

Representative Transaction:

  • Chalayan

Structured origination and investment process

Investment

Execution of

Challenge and

Deal sourcing

business plan with

selection based on

support

through expansive

provision of capital

prudent due

management to

global network

and management

diligence

reach its goals

expertise

8

Who we were

3

Who we are now

5

Who we will become

10

We intend to stay focused on our strategic sectors

PORTS

CLEAN ENERGY

ASSET MGMT

Make inorganic acquisitions in high-

value regions of the Americas,

consolidate the market further while

looking for horizontal growth in port/passenger related businesses

  • Double the current portfolio and number of passengers in the mid-term
  • Sail for the Americas, and reproduce the success we achieved in the Med
  • Implement B2C and B2B revenue opportunities to improve passenger experience at our cruise ports, similar to the strategies successfully implemented by airport operators
  • Deliver growth and cash from the commercial ports services through higher capacity utilization and making use of recent investments
  • Continue to enhance the competitive advantage achieved by being the first mover

Develop green energy projects with attractive long-termfeed-in tariffs and innovative energy efficiency solutions

  • Target up to 300MW installed capacity in renewable energy and energy efficiency in the next couple of years
  • Selectively participate in major renewable tenders such as YEKA Solar projects
  • Expand in destinations we operate ports, especially in the Caribbean
  • Acquire mid-to-big ticket operating and brown- field renewable assets with long feed-in tariff periods
  • Extend the experience and investments to surrounding markets such as Africa that as yet have an underdeveloped power infrastructure
  • Evaluate new international expansion/project opportunities

Grow in asset management with our partner Centicus

  • Create Turkey's largest asset manager levering Global Investment Holdings & Centricus partnership
  • Acquire independent asset management companies to boost AuM in the short term
  • Create an infrastructure fund for international investors that will invest in infrastructure projects with significant treasury guarantees
  • Acquire market share in pension industry benefiting from re-allocation of asset management services for pension funds
  • Feed pension funds with alternative investment funds that will be mandatory for auto-enrolment funds

10

Capabilities & Strategy

Effective recognition of attractive investment opportunities in rapidly growing sectors

No specific geographic or sector-bound limits

Proven track record of successful exits

A dynamic investment vehicle with interests in a variety of budding business sectors

Fast Mover

First Entrant

Dynamic

Strategy

Unique position as industry consolidator in its port operations

Always prioritize the potential for future growth

Investment portfolio unlike any other traditional holding company

Respond swiftly to a continuously changing business environment and achieving operational efficiency

  • Expansion in all our portfolio companies
  • Create a worldwide, high quality asset (consolidating the cruise port industry around the globe)
  • Attach a value to at least one of our portfolio companies
  • Create regional / international entities with the core focus on port infrastructure, clean energy and asset management

11

The evolution of key financial indicators

mn

Total Assets

TL

7.616

7.056

5.648

4.371

3.890

3.439

2.599

1.978

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

31.03.2020

TL mn

Turnover

1.441

1.128

806

630

552

357

323,5

247

260,4

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Q1-19

Q1-20

mn

Total Equity

TL

1.676

1.595

1.518

1.459

975 913

726 743

TL mn

190

EBITDA

563

465

278

218 231

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

31.03.2020

111

78,7 85,1

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Q1-19Q1-20

12

Financial Highlights

(TL mn)

Net revenues

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

%change

Gas

84.9

73.4

16%

Power

54.8

25.1

118%

Mining

24.0

25.6

-6%

Ports

130.5

110.8

18%

Brokerage & Asset Management

19.5

13.8

42%

Real Estate

9.8

11.7

-16%

Holding stand-alone

0.0

0.0

NA

Others

0.0

0.0

2%

GIH total

323.5

260.4

24%

Operating EBITDA

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

%change

Gas

14.2

13.2

7%

Power

10.9

-1.9

NA

Mining

4.5

6.0

-25%

Ports

62.9

66.9

-6%

Brokerage & Asset Management

4.7

1.7

177%

Real Estate

3.9

6.0

-35%

Holding stand-alone

-8.6

-9.6

11%

Others

-7.4

-3.7

-102%

GIH total

85.1

78.7

8%

FY 2019

FY 2018

%change

428.4

248.2

73%

148.5

83.0

79%

96.0

78.2

23%

668.5

601.0

11%

53.5

48.4

11%

42.5

61.1

-31%

0.0

0.0

NA

3.7

8.5

-57%

1,441.0

1,128.4

28%

FY 2019

FY 2018

%change

101.1

40.0

153%

18.3

7.1

157%

32.7

22.0

49%

437.1

402.7

9%

2.7

2.9

-7%

21.1

25.6

-18%

-40.5

-34.2

-18%

-9.2

-1.2

-671%

563.3

465.0

21%

13

Debt Position - As of 31.03.2020

Interest

Year of

Holding standalone debt

Currency

Rate

Maturity

Amount TL mn

Eurobond, net

USD

fixed

2022

22.1

TL bond

TL

floating

2020

20.0

TL bond

TL

floating

2020

124.6

TL bond

TL

floating

2021

125.4

Secured bank loans

TL

fixed

2021

31.0

Secured bank loans

EUR

floating

2021

414.0

Gross debt

737.1

Cash and Cash Equivalents

233.7

(I) - Net Financial Debt (TL mn ) - standalone

-503.4

Project Company debt by segment

2020

2021

2022

2023+

Amount TL mn

Ports (1)

218.5

1,920.7

84.7

293.1

2,517.1

CNG (2)

72.8

32.4

25.8

0.0

131.1

Power (3)

157.3

63.3

59.0

158.6

438.2

Mining (4)

80.4

16.1

0.5

0.2

97.1

Real Estate

30.1

30.6

26.6

66.4

153.6

Finance

15.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

15.0

Gross debt

574.2

2,063.0

196.6

518.3

3,352.1

Cash and Cash Equivalents

499.4

(II) - Net Financial Debt (TL m) - project company (TL mn)

-2,852.7

(I) + (II) - Consolidated Net Debt (TL mn)

-3,356.1

USD mn

3.4

3.1

19.1

19.2

4.8

63.5

113.1

35.9

-77.3

USD mn 386.3

20.1

67.2

14.9

23.6

2.3

514.4

76.6

-437.8

-515.1

1 of which 250USD mn Eurobond 2of which 31.9TL mn due in 2020 is revolving facility, rest is project finance loans due 3 of which 60.0TL mn due in 2020 is revolving facility fully

paid in April

4 of which 30.0TL mn due in 2020 is revolving facility fully paid in April. Balance is export credit and Eximbank revolving lines

14

Chairman & CEO, CFO and Group CEOs

A Team of Industry Specialists

Mehmet

Ferdağ

Emre Sayın

Kutman

Ildır

CEO,

Global Ports

Chairman & CEO

CFO*

Holding Plc

Atay

Arpacıoğulları

CEO,

Global Energy

  • Founding shareholder, Chairman and CEO of Global Investment Holdings. Actively involved in business development at the Company level
  • Member of TUSIAD (Turkish Industry & Business Association) and DEIK (Foreign Economic Relations Board).
  • Holds a BA from Boğaziçi University and an MBA from the University of Texas
  • Serves as the Group's CFO since 2020*
  • Appointed CFO of Global Ports Holding in 2010. Prior, she was the CFO of Kuşadası Cruise Port, Bodrum Cruise Port and Port Akdeniz - Antalya.
  • Former Accounting Division Manager at the Teba Group from 2004 to 2005. From 1993 to 2004, she held various positions at Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young.
  • Holds a BS degree in Economics from Dokuz Eylül University."
  • Has 20 years of C-Level experience in global businesses
  • Managed the brand experience at Verizon, consumer business at Turkcell, business development at Vimpelcom Group and marketing at Microsoft Turkey
  • Holds a postgraduate degree in Systems Engineering at Rutgers and Princeton Universities
  • Serves as CEO of Power and Mining Division since 2013
  • Formerly held Head of Business Development role at GIH
  • Holds MBA degree from Babson College and Bachelor of Architecture from METU

Hasan Tahsin

Barış

Turan

Hocaoğlu

CEO,

CEO,

Naturelgaz

Actus Asset

Management

Serves as CEO of Naturelgaz since

Serves as CEO of Actus Portfolio

February 2017

Management since 2015

17 years of experience in the group (GIH)

Holds a BA in Political Sciences and

Held several positions such as CFO,

International Relations from Ankara

University

Global Securities and Director, Energy

Has 20 years of experience in the sector.

Group

Holds a BSc. Degree in Petroleum and

Natural Gas Engineering from METU

Gülşeyma

Doğançay

CEO,

Global Securities

  • Serves as CEO of Global Securities since 2017
  • Has 24 years of experience in Global Securities
  • Former Assistant General Manager responsible from Domestic Sales & Marketing
  • Completed one year language certificate program at Embassy English in UK
  • Holds a BSc degree in Business Administration from Uludağ University

Barış

Subasar

CEO,

Global MD

Portfolio

Management

  • Serves as CEO of Global MD Portfolio Management since 2017
  • Holds BSc degree on Econometry from Istanbul University
  • Has 20 years of experience in the finance sector

15

  • With effect from September 1st, 2020. Our Board Member in many Group Companies, Ercan Ergül, in addition to his current roles and responsibilities, will assume the roles and responsibilities of the acting Group CFO position through September 1st, 2020.

PORTS

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)

Snapshot

192

Cruise Ports

Ports

c.24%

Market share in

PassengersMediterranean

4

Continents

Global

Investment

Holdings,

62.5% Centricus

Partners

Free Float LP,

(LSE),2.3%

35.2%

17

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)

World's largest independent cruise port operator

Ports: Location Overview

Dominant Position in the Mediterranean Cruise Port Landscape

Established Foothold the Caribbean and Asia

2 out of Top Mediterranean Cruise Ports

(2019 Pax, '000s)

Caribbean

Asia

Barcelona

3,138*

Nassau

Ha Long

Havana

Balearic Islands

2,658

Singapore

Civitavecchia

2,652

Antigua

Genoa/Savona

2,019

Venice

Marseille

1,866

Ravenna

Venice

1,611

Bar

GPH Cruise Ports

Barcelona

ITALY (4)

MONTENEGRO (1)

Global Cruise Market Share (2019 Pax)

Lisbon

TURKEY (3)

Caribbean

38,7%

Ege Port

Malaga

La Goulette

Catania

Mediterranean

14,8%

Valletta

Bodrum

Asia/Pacific

12,3%

Antalya

TUNUSİA (1)

MALTA (1)

Northern/Western

9,4%

Europe

Alaska

4,4%

Other

20,4%

GPH Cruise Ports

GPH Commercial Ports with some minor cruise activities

Country (Number of Ports)

  • Note: # of pax including all 6 piers of the city of which GPH operates 5

18

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)

World's largest independent cruise port operator

O

R

L

N

Caribbean

Asia

A

Bodrum Cruise Port

  • Cruise, ferry and mega-yacht port located on Turkey's Aegean coast, near one of Turkey's most popular seaside resorts.
  • Pax 2019: 124k
  • End of concession: 2067

D

Barcelona Cruise Port

  • One of the largest cruise homeports;
  • Pax 2019: 2.1mn
  • End of

o

2030

.

p

3)

o

(ext. potential, 2050)

B

Malaga Cruise Port

  • 3 cruise terminals of Málaga
  • Pax 2019: 476k
  • End of

o 2038

ext. potential,2050)

  1. (ext. potential,2054)

Lisbon Cruise Port

  • Port of call for cruises; operates three cruise terminals and a new terminal completed in 2017
  • Pax 2019: 571k
  • End of concession:

Ege Port Kusadasi

  • Busiest cruise port in Turkey, located near Ephesus and the House of the Blessed Virgin Mary
  • Pax 2019: 256k
  • End of
    (extension2052)

F

Cruise Port

The operation of Terminal Marina Bay Cruise Centre

  • Pax 2019: 1.7mn
  • End of concession: 2027

Valletta Cruise Port

  • Significant cruise operations with more than 20% turnaround
  • Pax 2019: 902k
  • End of concession: 2066

H

Cruise Port

  • commercial port

a dominant position in export traffic for its hinterland. Also active in cruise operations

  • Pax 2019: -
  • End of concession: 2028 (extension potential,2047)

I

Venice Cruise Port

  • One of the 3 main hubs of Mediterranean
  • Pax 2019: 1.6mn
  • End of concession: 2024 (potentially 2060)

ED M J

B K C

P K AH

G

M

N

Zadar CruisePort

Port

Close to old townwith Roman

the marquee ports in the

ruins, medieval churches and16th

Caribbean region

century fortifications.

Pax 2019: 728k

Pax 2019: 167k

End of concession: 2049

  • End of concession: 2038

J

Port

main sea port

Pax 2019: 20k

  • End of concession: 2043

O

Nassau Cruise Port

  • One of the most popular cruise destinations in the world
  • Second largest transit port in the world
  • Pax 2019: 3.8mn
  • End of concession: 2047

K

Italian Cruise Ports

  • Cagliari, Catania, Ravenna
  • Small-mediumsize operations
  • Pax 2019: 515k
  • End of concession: 2020 to 2027

P

La Goulette Cruise Port,

Tunusia

  • Significant non-European cruise port in the Mediterranean
  • Pax 2019: -
  • End of concession: 2036 (extension potential 2056)

L

Havana Cruise Port

  • Cuba's major port and commercial center
  • Pax 2019: 297k
  • 15-yearmanagement agreement (ends 2033)

R

Ha Long Cruise Port

  • First purpose-built cruise port in Vietnam
  • One of the most visited places in Vietnam and the Southeast Asia region
  • Pax 2019: 72k
  • 15-yearmanagement agreement (ends 2034)

Existing Ports

Creuers Ports

19

166,800m2
and reefer

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)

Commercial Port Business: Port Akdeniz (1/2)

Excellent Infrastructure and Capacity to Provide Multi-purpose Services

Port Akdeniz is a multi-functional port with an excellent and extensive infrastructure that lends it a dominant

commercial position amongst its peers

Port Akdeniz Layout

Key Highlights

A

Cruise

B

Commercial

Operations

Operations

Luggage services,

Large terminal

internet and other

area supports

services offered

seamless and

Awarded "Most

flexible day-to-

day operations

Improved Terminal

Facilities" by DWCD

It also provides

opportunity for

expansion of

Concession until 2028, with an ongoing

Best-in-class operational and

sole ownership since 2010

Piers: 9 (o/w 2

Quay

Breakwater: 1,600m

Side Breakwater: 650m

extend concession to 2047

practices put in place under GPH's

Terminal area and station:

  • TEU container

5m tonnes general & bulk cargo

  • 2,500 ships

B

storage and

handling

Pier

A

Pier #6

#2-3

Pier #9

175m

162m

140m

Pier #1

150m

Pier #8

170m

Overview

area 1,142m Pier providing modern services in a fully protected and sheltered customs area

2 Concrete warehouse (contracted for 3 years) outside the customs and just 50m from the quay

c.4,000m2 Indoor space for temporary storage services in bounded areas including industrial tents

Efficient IT management system Terminal operating system

has a direct interface with the accounting program and a mobile phone application connects customers and co-workers to the port directly

20

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)

Commercial Port Business: Port Akdeniz (2/2)

Strategically Located with Strong Competitive Positioning

Port Akdeniz is strategically located with limited regional competition, high barriers to entry and

connectivity

to capture marble and cement volumes in the hinterland

Port Akdeniz

PortAkdeniz Competitor Ports

Road Transport Infrastructure

Cement

Key Marble Mines

Key Hinterland Cities

Turkey

Ideally located with

hinterland which is well

connected to the port

Limited

to long distance and high land

cost

to other

nearby

Aliaga

Afyon

D300

Karaman

Burdur

D650

D330

D330

D625

D696

D320

D330

D715

Konya

D696

Mersin

D330

Isparta D695

Iskenderum

D330

Denizli

D585

D350

D400

D400

D400

Port-AkdenizD400

D350

D635

Antalya

- Well

touristic use of Mediterranean

leaves limited

construction of new ports

investments requirements,

leads times,

and long license and regulatory

additional barriers for

new entrants

Diversified revenue from a

portfolio of shippers, predominantly

exporting marble and

and increasingly importing metals,

granite, coal,

and agricultural products

Cyprus

Exposure

construction and growth, especially emerging

marble exports to China and India and diversified cement

Overview of

Incumbents

From Mersin to İzmir

service for container vessels ;

Akdeniz holds the responsibility of being the only well

along 700 km's from Mersin to İzmir

Within this 700 km's there are no signs of a

to be

entering to the port services business

  • Carries our the role of having round 40% of the share from Turkey's block marble export

Mitigants

V.A.S. ;

Port 4.0

(Solon Portal

Tailor Cut

Free Marble

Marble

and other

Special

Storage

Cutting, 3D

ongoing

Services

Dimentioning

mobile app's)

21

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)

Commercial Port Business: Port of Adria (1/2)

Recently Modernised with a Multi-Services Platform

Port of Adria is a recently renewed port to provide multiple services and cater to increasing demand

Port of Adria Layout

A

Container Terminal

  • Area: 8 ha
  • Capacity: 50 TEU/hr
  • Storage capacity: 2.5k TEU ground slot
  • Container Freight Station
  • Railway tracks 2x 440m
  • Two STSG Container Cranes
  • Quay Length of 660m and 12m

B

General Cargo Terminal

  • Area: 6.3 ha
  • Handles all types of cargo
  • 1 MHC with 80t capacity
  • 4 portable cranes + 2 crawler cranes
  • 11m draft

Port area

terminals under operation: (i)

Terminal,

Cargo Terminal, (iii) Timber

(iv) Ro-

Ro

(v) Cruise Terminal

undergone an extensive capex

over 2015-2018 for

Euro

Successfully completed

turnaround and social

program of 7.2m Euro

improving efficiency and

workforce reduced

than one third

Long

life of 24 years, terminating in Jan-2044

depth

is listed in the Montenegro Stock Exchange, with GPH

Timber Terminal

63.18% of issued shares and the rest being free float

A B

  • Area: 5.8 ha
  • Covered

2

Berths: 9

services

Quay Length: 1,440 m

Port Area:

527,000 m2

77k m2 closed storage

163k m2 open storage

C

Annual Capacity: >500k

TEU container

22

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)

Commercial Port Business: Port of Adria (2/2)

Strategically Located to Act as Gateway to Balkan Peninsula Trade

Port of Adria is ideally located within a Free Zone regime to service landlocked

markets

Rijeka /

Croatia

Port of

Ploče

Belgrade

Bosnia and

Herzegovina

Serbia

Montenegro

Italy

Port-Adria

Albania

Macedonia

Durres

(FYROM / NM)

Port-Adria-Bar

Bar-Belgrade Railway and

Road Connections

Rail Connections

Competitive

vs. Other

  • Key competitors are ports: Rijeka / Ploče , Durres

Positioning at the entrance of Adriatic Sea

proximity to Serbia,

Port of Adria has a natural competitive

against other ports in the

region by being able to deliver goods

(e.g. 1 day of delay if using

Rijeka Port vs. Port of Adria)

  • Recent investment in superstructure makes Port of Adria very compelling
  • Within this 100 km's there are no signs of a new competition to be entering to the port services business

Major port in

, handling most of the country's maritime

freight

a Free

Zone regime with

economic

as exemption from customs

and other

quicker and easier customs

etc.

Important intermodal

link for

transport to

landlocked

countries such as Bosnia

Serbia and Macedonia,

facilitated by integration

Belgrade-Bar railway and road traffic

network

Benefits

steel, aluminium

export and

automotive

  • of the two international airports in Montenegro: (68 km) and Tivat (57 km)
  • Top 3 in proximity for 10 out of 11 of the main cities in the region

Key Measures to Maintain Competitiveness

Local presence

with branch

Unique storage

PoA

Geographical

office in Belgrade

capacity to

continuously

positioning and

to actively

provide solution

monitors its

easy cross

support existing

at a reasonable

competitors'

border activity

client and seek

cost

proposed plans

new

opportunities

23

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)

Harnessing Global Opportunities: Replicating European Success

Americas:

  • 16.3mn Pax
  • 235 Ships
  • 55.2% Market Share
    • of which 36.7% Caribbean/Bahamas

35%

28%

Regional

Growth by Pax.

Capacity

-20192019-2027

Strategy

• Have established

in

largest cruise

  • Largest cruise market in the world but often with the oldest infrastructure
  • Significant opportunities for new port investments

Europe:

  • 8.7mn Pax
  • 143 Ships

• 29.4

Share

  • 15.8% Mediterranean
    55%

35%

2012-20192019-2027

Strategy

  • Birth place of GPH and our current heartland
  • Continued opportunities for new ports
  • Focus also on concession extensions at current ports

Asia Pacific/Australia:

  • 4.

.4% Market Share

  • of which 12.6% Asia Pacific
    217%

64%

2012-20192019-2027

Strategy

  • Established foothold in Asia with equity associate port Singapore
  • Signed 15-year management service agreement for Ha Long Cruise Port, Vietnam in 2019
  • Significant potential for new port investments

Source: Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report, 33rd Editition

24

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)

Strong Pipeline with Clearly Identified Opportunities

Project Screening / Pre-Feasibility

Americas

13 Ports

Europe &

5 Ports

Middle East

Asia/Pacific

4 Port

=

Total: 22 projects

Project Funnel

Due Diligence / MoU

3 Ports

Ports

=

Total: 5 projects

Concession

&

Closing and Induction

1 Port

=

=

Total: 1 project

Total: - project

28 active projects in the pipeline

25

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)

Robust Growth, Strong Margins and High Cash Conversion

Passenger growth (mn)

Revenue Development (USD mn)

7,0

4,1

2017

8,5

4,4

2018

9,3

5,3

2019

116.4

66,1

50,3

2017

124.8

69,9

54,9

2018

117.9

54,8

63,0

2018

Consolidated & Management Ports Ports in which GPH has an interest

Cruise Commercial

Segmental EBITDA Development (USD mn)

High Cash Conversion*

Total

Segmental 69.2%

EBITDA

margin

80.5

48,3

32,2

2017

72.7%

90,7

53,1

37,6

2018

Cruise

Commercial

70.8%

83.4

39,1

44,4

2019

82%82%

68%

2017

2018

2019

Resilient financial profile with high margins and strong cash conversion

* Cash conversion calculated as (Segmental EBITDA and unallocated expenses - CAPEX) / (Segmental EBITDA and unallocated expenses). CAPEX excludes acquisitions.

26

Power/Gas/Mining

Gas: Naturelgaz

Europe's & Turkey's leading CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) distributor

Naturelgaz, a 95.5% subsidiary of GIH and established in 2005, is

Turkey and Europe's leading CNG distributer as per mother station

infrastructure and bulk sales volume

Naturelgaz focuses on sales and distribution of bulk CNG to industrial

and commercial customers in addition to cities not connected to a

natural gas pipeline due to economic or geographic constraints

The company distributed 167 mn Sm3 of CNG in 2019 and reached

c.22% market share in total non-piped gas market in Turkey while has

31% market share through the hinterlands covered by its filing plants.

Naturelgaz is also focused on the road transport sector to supplement

existing bulk CNG sales. Compared to other energy sources, the use of

Auto CNG in road transportation provides two important advantages

Naturelgaz CNG Plants / Auto CNG Stations Network

Revenue (TL mn)

are cost savings and environmental sustainability

Strategy

  • In Turkey, there are many zones that natural gas has not reached either because of geographical obstacles or poor economics. Supplying CNG into pipeline of remote towns in Turkey, in cooperation with local gas distributors, where there is no natural gas distribution infrastructure
  • Carrying the experience and investments to the surrounding markets such as Africa where the is underdeveloped power infrastructure and strong growth
  • Developing Auto CNG projects in cooperation with OEM producers and conversion companies
  • To increase the number of projects by supplying integrated CNG solutions to well operators
  • 10 Bulk CNG plants
  • 3 Auto CNG stations
  • 296 CNG tankers
  • 47 industrial scale compressors
  • In 2019, Naturelgaz distributed 167 mn Sm3 of CNG and captured a 22.2% share of the total non-piped natural gas market in Turkey. The company recorded a 31.3% market share through the hinterlands covered by its filling plants

428

36

20112019

CNG sales (mn m³)

167

28

20122019

28

Share Purchase Agreement with

SOCAR Turkey LNG

  • Naturelgaz has signed an agreement to purchase 100% of SOCAR Turkey LNG
  • Such transaction is subject to regulatory approvals as well as completion of the pre-conditions
  • After the share transfer, Naturelgaz and SOCAR Turkey LNG are planned to merge under Naturelgaz

Bulk CNG plants:

10

2

Auto-CNG stations:

3

8

CNG road tankers:

296

49

CNG compressors:

47

20

Number of provinces served:

49

+10

Post-acquisition:

  • Infrastructure will enlarge to 12 bulk CNG plants, 11 auto-CNG stations, 345 CNG road tankers and 67 CNG compressors, expansion coming from new regions. In addition to CNG infrastructure, the acquisition will also bring 44 LNG tanks and equipment along with 6 LNG road tankers.
  • In 2019, Naturelgaz distributed overall 167.0 mn Sm3 of CNG, while SOCAR Turkey LNG distributed 35.4 mn Sm3 of CNG & LNG.

29

Power: Tres Energy

Biggest co/trigeneration supplier with 54.1MW

Established in 2013 and 95.8% owned by GIH - remaining share is

owned by a local partner

Offers power generation solutions via combined heat and power plants

Customer Breakdown by Sector and Capacity

(cogeneration/trigeneration) to end customers

BO/ BOT model implementation in various types of facilities, both public

and private - industrial facilities, hospitals, shopping centres, hotels,

offices, etc. Operates according to unlicensed regulation.

Total installed capacity is 54.1MW

Lüleburgaz

5,4MW

Çerkezköy 6,7MW

Samsun 10,1MW

Bandırma

8,7MW

Ankara

4,0MW

İzmir

Uşak

6,7MW

11,0MW

Shopping

Center

10%

MW

4.4

1,5

8,7

6,7

6,7

54.1MW

10,1

11,0

90%

5,4

Jul-20

Customer 8

Customer 7

Customer 6

Customer 5

Customer 4

Customer 3

Customer 2

Customer 1

Van

1,5MW

operational

Designs, constructs

and

turn-keysmall-to-mid-size

plants for industrial

customers consuming

for

electricity,

cooling purposes. Capex per

500-

700k

Works with clients via long-term

bilateral

securing

fixed

savings in percentage terms to

prices (electricity or

natural gas)

of Installed Capacity

MW

250.0

3.8

6.0

15,4

54.1

16,8

12,1

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2025

30

Power : Biomass

Total installed capacity of 29.2MW

  • Global Investment Holdings is the leading biomass power producer from residues and waste from agricultural fields, forests, and livestock in Turkey with a total installed capacity of 29.2MW at its Aydın - Söke (12MW), Mardin - Derik (12MW) and Şanlıurfa - Haliliye (5.2MW) power plants
  • GIH holds an important competitive advantage in the biomass sector in Turkey:
    1. First mover in current and potential locations: electricity generation from agricultural (mainly cotton and corn) residues, animal manure, and forestry residues using combustion and steam cycle technology - not employed by many players in the Turkish market
    2. Integrated value chain under one roof including collection and plant operation

iii.

High availability due to well proven

moving grate

boiler, steam turbine generator

iv.

49 years license with price

feed-in tariff at 13.3

US cent/kwh for initial 10

v.

Facilities are located in

proximity to important supply

in Turkey

vi.

Collects

from

diversified sources

with

and personnel in addition to selected

vii.

Secures supply chain via long-term

(c.10 years) with

General Directorate of

Local Farmers

Regional Forestry

Current Biofuel Volume in Regions

Present

Total fuel availability:

tonnes

11m tonnes

4.361

Potential to generate

'000

3.435

c.1,200MW

the existing

biofuel

Urfa Mardin

Turkish Statistical Institute

GIH Installed Capacity

29,2

29.2

MW

17.2

2018

2019

Feed-in-Tariff*

18.9

22.5

9.6

11.0

13.2

5,6

9,2

kwh

2,7

2,3

3,7

13,3

13,3

/

7,3

7,3

10,5

cent

USD

Hydro

Wind

Geothermal

Biomass

Solar

FIT for Electricity

Max. FIT for Use of Domestic Equipment

  1. Plants that become operational by 2020 will be eligible to benefit from the FIT for a period of 10 years following their commercial operation date. Domestic equipment support is applicable for the initial 5 years of operation.

31

Source: Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA)

Power : Biomass

Our facilities are located in close proximity to important supply areas in Turkey

  • Portfolio approach provides diversification with respect to fuel supply and operating performance

Operational :Söke I (12MW), Urfa I (5.2MW),

Mardin I (12MW)

Aydin

Soke

Total annual fuel availability: 3.4mn tonnes, of which Energy will use c. 5% p.a. once fully rolled-out

UrfaMardin

Total annual fuel availability: 4.3mn tonnes, of which Global Energy will use c. 5% p.a. once fully rolled-out

Total annual fuel availability: 3.7mn tonnes, of which Global Energy will use c. 4% p.a. once fully rolled-out

32

Power: Solar

2 projects with 16.8MWp installed capacity in progress

2 projects located in Mardin/Turkey and Bar/Montenegro

Mardin, SPP Project:

  • Won bid for licensed solar project in 2015
  • Total installed capacity will be 10.8 MWp (9MWe at substation)
  • Facility spans over a 16 hectare area
  • Licence obtained in March 2019
  • Commercial operation started: by end of 2019
  • Price guarantee through feed-in tariff at 13.3 USD cent/kWh years

Bar, Port of Adria SPP Project:

First international project of the energy

GIH

Development

of a solar

on

rooftops of existing

warehouses at the port

Total installed

6 MWp (5 MWe at substation)

Price

feed-in tariff at 12 EUR

12 years

In the

of permit by state authorities

  • Expected commercial operation date: H2

Other Projects in the Pipeline:

In addition, GIH is

pursuing plans to bid on government tenders

in renewables, but

evaluating various opportunities abroad in the

sector

Mardin SPP settlement plan: 16

spot in close proximity to

city center

Bar

plan: 9 warehouse roofs with a total area of

66

33

GIH's first solar power plant, Ra Solar

Overview

Location

  • Global Investment Holdings commissioned its first solar power plant, Ra

Solar, with 10.8 MWp installed capacity in Mardin

Ra Solar is subject to Renewable Energy Resources Support Mechanism (YEKDEM) starting from 2020, selling electricity at 13.3 USD cent/kWh for ten years

The facility is expected to generate about 20 million kWh electricity per annum, meeting the electricity requirement of more than 7.5 thousand households.

1 Key Features

Project Location

Mardin, Turkey

Developer

Ra Gunes

Shareholder Structure

100% GIH

Plant Type

Ground mounted - Tracker

DC Capacity (MWp)

10.8

AC Capacity (MWe)

9

Annual Generation (kWh/Year)

20,550,000

Tariff

FIT in first 10 year:

13.3 USD cent/kWh

34

Global Investment Holdings' first international solar plant investment

Overview

  • Barsolar is the first ever large-scale solar project in Montenegro with a capacity of 6MWp
  • The solar plant is located in port of Adria, Bar, Montenegro; while Port of Adria has been operated by Global Investment Holdings' subsidiary. The solar power plant will be constructed on the warehouse roofs covering an area of over 66,000 square meters at the port
  • Global Investment Holdings' 51% subsidiary in solar energy, Barsolar D.O.O has been granted the "Temporary Status of Privileged Energy Producer" by the Regulatory Agency in Montenegro
  • Barsolar is expected to generate about 6.9 million kWh electricity per annum, meeting the electricity requirement of more than 2.6 thousand households
  • The company is planning to start construction in Q2 2020 and commence power generation in H2 2020

1 Key Features

Project Location

Bar, Montenegro

Developer

Barsolar

Plant Type

Rooftop

DC Capacity (MWp)

6

AC Capacity (MWe)

5

Annual Generation (kWh/Year)

6,900,000

Tariff

FIT in first 12 year:

12.0 EUR cent/kWh

Location

Port of Adria, Bar

35

Mining: Straton - Feldspar

  • Straton, a 97.7% owned subsidiary of GIH, was acquired in 2013
  • Straton has substantial feldspar reserves, mine processing facilities and commercial teams based in the West Aegean region of Turkey
  • Straton is among the top five feldspar producers in Turkey with 483,454 tons of annual feldspar production in 2019
  • The Company's main export markets were Spain, Italy and Egypt. Export related sales volume reached 362.015 tons while domestic sales volume realized at 121.439 tons in 2019
  • Feldspar is a crucial ingredient for the quality manufacturing of ceramics and glass, reducing the manufacturing temperature and saving vast amounts of energy as well as carbon emissions
  • Turkey is the global leader in feldspar mining with 5mn tons of production. Turkey's feldspar exports to Spain, Italy, Russia and the Far East amounted to 3.2% of Turkey's overall mine exports

Strategy

  • Aims to become a leading player in the global feldspar market by extracting feldspar in the most efficient and environmentally responsible manner
  • To this ends, Straton has completed an investment program that includes establishment of new separation and enrichment facilities besides expansion of existing production capacity
  • Geographical expansion into new export markets

Sales Volume Developments (000 ton)

626

496 483

388 405

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

36

REAL ESTATE

Ardus Real Estate Investments

  • Denizli Sumerpark Mix-Use Real Estate Development

Sümerpark Project, which is the new living center of Denizli, is on 98,500 m2 land and when completed, it shall reach to a gross construction area of 228,000 m2. The project is composed of Sümerpark Evleri, consisting of 606 houses, Sümerpark Shopping Center, Skycity Business Towers, Private School and a private hospital with 150 beds

Net land area

98,418m²

Residential Area

34,421m²

Commercial Area

47,709m²

Private School Area

5,543 m²

(Commercial precedent)

Private Hospital Area

10,745m²

Gross construction area

228,620 m²

Residential

105,000 m² /608 housing (%38 completed)

Shopping Center

107,000 m² / 35,836 m² GLA (%100 completed)

Office

33,055 m²

Private school

11,565 m² (%100 completed)

Private Hospital

32,000 m² (In the planning phase)

  • VAN SHOPPING CENTER

Van Shopping Center is the first shopping centre in the city and provides a strong selection on 55.000m² building area and 26,047 m² leasable area. Van Shopping Centre is home to approximately 90 stores as well as restaurants and cafes, child playground and 7-theater cinema. In 2019, it attracted more than 7.5 million visitors and currently operates with 96% occupancy

  • SALIPAZARI GLOBAL BUILDING (RIHTIM 51)

Rihtim 51, which is a 2nd degree listed historical building, has 5,230 m² building area. Global Investment Holding is currently using the building as headquarters. The renovation projects of the property have been completed and the building permit is obtained for the 7,400 m² hotel project

  • VAKIFHAN NO:6

The project is based on the reconstruction of the 1,619 m2 historic building belonging to the General Directorate of Foundations in Karaköy, Istanbul with the Restore-Operate-Transfer (ROT) model. The building restoration was completed in August 2006 and operates with 100% occupancy

38

38

Ardus Real Estate Investments

OTHER LANDS AND PROJECTS:

  • CYPRUS AQUA DOLCE HOTEL PROJECT

48,756 m 2 project planned in 260,177 m 2 land, includes 5* hotels, casino and villa.

  • BILECEIK INDUSTRIAL ZONE LAND

Located in the Industrial Zone, 29,500 m2 in size

  • BODRUM TORBA LAND

45,822 m2 land suitable for large-scale tourism investments

39

FINANCE

Asset Management

Actus Asset Management

  • Actus is the second largest Turkish-owned portfolio management company without a bank/brokerage house/insurance company as a parent
  • Since April 2015, Actus Company has grown by 596%, managing TL 1.1bn in AUM as of 31 March 2020

Actus launched Turkey's first infrastructure private equity fund that will provide equity financing to a public-

project

in healthcare sector. Actus aims to be the leader in Turkey in alternative investment funds leveraging

Holdings'

know-how and proven track record

Actus is the founder of Turkey's first corporate venture capital fund investing in technology firms

vision of being a global player

Actus Asset Management Inc. Logo Ventures Fund

Actus launched Turkey's first diversified renewable energy Private Equity

Fund: Actus GreenOne

Equity

Investment Fund

Actus signed a Limited Partners Agreement with Sabancı University

approval to establish

Venture

Capital Fund with TL 100mn final closing target

Actus launched Turkey's first sports venture capital fund.

provides venture investing to

-driven and disruptive

start-ups in sports, media and entertainments

Managing 1 pension, 6 mutual, and 4 alternative

funds as well as several

mandates, Actus is the only full-

fledged asset manager in Turkey

Strategy

Besides organic growth, Actus'

is to acquire independent

companies to boost AuM in the short

term

Actus Assetand İstanbul Asset Management, creating the largest domestic and

have reached an agreement to merge under Istanbul Asset asset management company in Turkey with over TL 4bn AUM

Actus will hold a 33.25% stake in the merged

; and GIH will have an option to buy 40% of the shares of the merged entity

Launch a Turkish regional infra fund up to

jointly with Centricus

42

Merger of Actus & İstanbul Asset Management

  • Actus Asset Management and İstanbul Asset Management have reached an agreement to merge, creating the largest domestic and independent asset management company in Turkey
  • Post merger, Actus' shareholders will hold 33.25% of the merged entity; and Global Investment Holdings has an option to acquire additional 40% (share purchase) of the shares of the merged entity

Shareholders:

80% Global Investment Holdings

20% Police Pension Fund (Polsan)

TL 1.1bn

AUM (as of 31 March 2020):

Since April 2015's acquisition by Global Investment

Holdings, Actus' AuM had grown by around 6 folds

Mutual / Pension Funds:

1 Pension Funds, 6 Mutual Funds

AIFs:

Healthcare PPP Infra PEIF

Logo Ventures CVC PEIF

GreenOne Renewable Energy PEIF

Two.Zero Venture Fund

Opportunity :

5 ex-industry professionals

TL 2.9bn

With the new shareholding structure,

Istanbul Asset Management

was able to expand its portfolio by 50 folds

3 Pension Fund, 12 Mutual Funds

Bosphorist VC PEIF

  • Creating the largest domestic and independent asset management company in Turkey
  • Taking advantage of the new Capital Markets Law, which aims at levelling the playing field between banks and the non-bank financial institutions

Unlocking growth potential in AIFs, pension fund mandates, fintech initiatives and impact investing

43

Global MD Portfolio Management

Global MD is a leading non-bank portfolio management firm which focuses on pension

namely Aegon Emeklilik

and Fiba Emeklilik, real estate funds and venture capital funds

Global MD offers top quality portfolio management to both individual and

investors, managing 7 funds

invested in the Turkish equity and debt markets. (AUM: TL 249mn as of 31

2020)

Global MD is the founder of Torkam Global MD Real Estate Fund ,

of Turkey's first real estate

funds in

which Emlak Konut has pledged to be a seed investor for the

Global MD's first venture capital fund, Acalis 1st

Fund, gives the

invest in disabled and

elderly care centers all over Turkey

  • 100% owned by Global Securities

Strategy

  • Global MD has the real estate funds to

become one of the leading

management companies via adding new venture and

roster in 2020 and

Global MD

on providing superb

customers and aims its investment funds' performance to the

highest

in their categories

44

Brokerage

Global Securities

Global Securities

  • Global Securities is an independent and listed company on BIST that provides capital market brokerage services to individuals and corporates; local and international investors
  • Global Securities had a market share of 1.9% with an equity trading volume of 13.2bn TL, ranking 18th among domestic brokerage houses in Q1 2020
  • Global Securities has received 40 international awards for its many accomplishments in Turkey over the years, among which is the award for "The non-bank intermediary institution with the biggest trading volume since the foundation of Borsa Istanbul"
  • Has mediated close to 100 corporations establish an initial public offering, has also contributed with USD 5bn to the Turkish Capital Market

Strategy

Configured with the vision of being a pioneer of the sector in Turkey, Global Securities serves its clients through its accumulation of information and experience, in the capacity of being a leading and dependable brokerage

46

APPENDIX

Balance Sheet

(mn TL)31 March 202031 December 2019

ASSETS

Current Assets

1,495.4

1,350.5

Cash and Banks

613.5

474.7

Marketable Securities

18.6

8.5

Trade Receivables

408.0

458.6

Inventories

82.7

85.4

Other Receivables and Current Assets (1)

372.6

322.4

Assets classified as held for sale

0.9

0.9

Non-current Assets

6,120.2

5,706.0

Financial Assets

8.2

8.2

Investment Properties

510.9

510.9

Tangible Fixed Assets

1,640.5

1,457.9

Intangibles and Concession properties

2,856.3

2,687.2

Right of Use Assets (3)

540.1

502.5

Equity Pickup Investments

206.0

188.3

Goodwill

106.7

98.9

Deferred tax assets

131.5

131.3

Other receivables and non-current assets (2)

120.1

120.8

TOTAL ASSETS

7,615.6

7,056.4

LIABILITIES

Short term liabilities

1,816.2

1,579.0

Financial debt

1,272.4

1,026.4

Lease Liabilities (3)

16.9

15.1

Trade Payables

307.2

367.3

Accrued liabilities and other payables

219.6

170.1

Long term liabilities

4,340.0

3,959.5

Financial debt

3,230.2

2,889.1

Lease Liabilities (3)

405.4

377.9

Provisions and other long term liabilities (4)

130.2

142.8

Deferred tax liabilities

574.3

549.6

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,459.4

1,518.0

Paid in capital

325.9

325.9

Treasury shares

-135.0

-137.4

Reserves

927.4

842.6

Previous years' profit/loss

-54.0

73.1

Profit/(loss) for the period

-131.0

-131.0

Minority Interest

526.1

544.8

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

7,615.6

7,056.4

(1) non-trade receivables including related parties, tax receivables and others

(2) long term non-trade receivables including related parties, advances, prepaid expenses and others

(3) recognition of right-of-use asset and a lease liability with respect to rent contracts of building, office, vehicles and concession agreements according to transition to TFRS 16.

(4) non-trade payables including related parties, long term provisions and other liabilities

48

Income Statement

(TL mn)

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

FY 2019

FY 2018

Total gross revenues

323.5

260.4

1,441.0

1,128.4

Cost of sales and services

-268.5

-209.8

-1,003.9

-748.9

Gross Profit

55.0

50.6

437.1

379.6

Operating expenses

-84.1

-68.3

-296.3

-255.6

Other operating income/(loss), net

-6.2

-7.6

42.5

52.8

Equity pickup asset gains/(losses)

-4.2

8.3

29.8

27.6

Gross operating profit/(loss)

-39.4

-17.0

213.1

204.4

Financial income/(expenses), net

-156.0

-103.9

-347.5

-290.6

Profit/(loss) before tax

-195.4

-120.9

-134.4

-86.2

Taxation

21.2

0.2

-23.3

22.2

Profit/(loss) after tax

-174.3

-120.7

-157.7

-64.0

Minority interest

-43.2

-38.3

-26.7

25.9

Net profit/(loss) for the period

-131.0

-82.4

-131.0

-89.9

EBITDA

85.1

78.7

563.3

465.0

49

Disclaimer

The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this document. This document may also contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of Global Investment Holdings ("GIH" or "the Group") and should be considered as good faith estimates. These forward-looking statements reflect management expectations and are based upon current data. Actual results are subject to future events and uncertainties, which could materially impact GIH's actual performance.

GIH, and its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives, shall have no liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document. GIH undertakes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Therefore you should not place undue reliance upon such statements.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Global Yatırım Holding A.Ş.

Rıhtım Caddesi No. 51

Karakoy 34425 Istanbul, Turkey

Google Maps:41.024305,28.979579

Phone: +90 212 244 60 00

Email: investor@global.com.tr

Website: www.globalyatirim.com.tr facebook.com/GLYHOIR twitter.com/GLYHOIR

linkedin.com/GLYHOIR

Disclaimer

Global Yatirim Holding AS published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 10:20:04 UTC
