Global Yatirim : GIH Investor Presentation - July 0 07/22/2020 | 06:21am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GLOBAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS Investor Presentation July 2020 Copyright © 2020 Global Investment Holdings Who we were 3 Who we are now 5 Who we will become 10 Who We Were A Brokerage Firm A brokerage firm Total Assets: TL 241mn (as of 31.12.2005) Total Equity: TL 140mn (as of 31.12.2005) 3 Who we were 3 Who we are now 5 Who we will become 10 Who We Are Now A Diversified Conglomerate A diversified conglomerate Total Assets: TL 7.1bn (as of 31.12.2019) Total Equity: TL 1.5bn (as of 31.12.2019) 29x 11x 5 Portfolio Overview Investment Holding with a focus on; Port Infrastructure, Clean Energy & Asset Management A brokerage firm that transforms into a diversified conglomerate in 14 years, increasing total assets 29x and total equity 11x along the way Ports Power/Gas/ Real Estate Finance Mining World's largest independent cruise port operator with 21 ports, including 2 commercial ports, in 13 different countries c.14mn pax annually with an established presence in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Asia-Pacific regions

Asia-Pacific regions Listed on London Stock Exchange Portfolio: Nassau : The busiest transit port in the Caribbean

: The busiest transit port in the Caribbean Antigua : A marquee port in the Eastern Caribbean

: A marquee port in the Eastern Caribbean Barcelona : Europe's leading cruise port

: Europe's leading cruise port Venice : The best facilities lead to Venice

: The best facilities lead to Venice Valletta : The door to the Mediterranean

: The door to the Mediterranean Singapore : One of main homeport in Asia

: One of main homeport in Asia Lisbon : Significant homeport in Atlantic

: Significant homeport in Atlantic Port Akdeniz, Antalya : A multi-functional facility

: A multi-functional facility Ege Port Kusadasi : The Gateway To Ephesus

: The Gateway To Ephesus Ha Long : First purpose-built cruise port in Vietnam

: First purpose-built cruise port in Vietnam Port of Adria, Bodrum, Cagliari, Catania, Malaga, Ravenna, Havana, Zadar, La Goulette Power Co/Tri-generation with 54.1 MW installed capacity Biomass power plants with a installed capacity of 29.2 MW at three separate facilities 2 Solar power plant with 16.8 MWp installed capacity of which 10.8 MWp in operation and 6 MWp will be operational in 2020 Gas Turkey's & Europe's leading CNG distributor in terms of station infrastructure and bulk sales volumes. Controls around c.20% market share in total non-piped gas market in Turkey Mining One of Turkey's leading players in industrial minerals with about 1.0mn tons feldspar annual production capacity Sumerpark Shopping Centre : Denizli's 3 rd largest shopping centre with 35,836 m 2 GLA

Van Shopping Centre : Van's first shopping centre with 26.047m 2 GLA

Denizli SkyCity Office Project : Denizli's first and the largest modern office project with a construction area of 33.055 m 2

Sümerpark Residences : The first modern mass-housing project in Denizli with 8 blocks over 105.000 m 2 construction area

Vakifhan No:6: 1.619 m 2 ROT type office re-development

1.619 m ROT type office re-development Salipazarı Global Building : 2 nd degree listed building with 5.230 m 2 area.

Denizli Hospital Land : 10,745 m 2

Denizli Final Schools : 11.565 m 2 GLA

Cyprus Aqua Dolce Hotel Project: 260.177 m 2 land with 48.756 m 2 hotel and residential project area

Bilecik Industrial Zone Land : 29.500 m 2 Consolidated total GLA: 84,797 m2 Retail sector GLA: 63,502 m2 Other leasable areas: 21,295 m2 Asset Management Among the leading independent asset management companies of the market, offering service to domestic, international, corporate and individual investors with its innovative product portfolio Actus: (AUM: TL 1.1bn as of 31.03.2020)

(AUM: TL 1.1bn as of 31.03.2020) Global MD: (AUM: TL249mn as of 31.03.2020) Brokerage Among Turkey's leading independent brokerage firms that offer securities and derivatives trading and portfolio management services to international and domestic investors Global Securities has a market share of 1.9% with an equity trading volume of TL 13.2bn, ranking 18th among domestic brokerage houses in Q1 2020 6 Company Overview Shareholding Structure, Strategic Priorities, Corporate Governance & Ratings A diversified conglomerate with an agile investment strategy maximizing shareholder value

with an agile investment strategy maximizing shareholder value Has evolved into a dynamic investment vehicle with interests in a variety of nascent business sectors and traditional non- bank financial service providers

investment vehicle with interests in a variety of and traditional non- bank financial service providers Current portfolio of assets includes commercial and cruise ports, energy, real estate and financial services offering high growth with ' first mover' advantages Corporate Governance Rating - Kobirate Confirmed Overall Company Rating: 9.06 (out of 10) Sub-sections Rating Shareholders (25%) 90,88 Public Disclosure and Transparency (25%) 93.18 Stakeholders (15%) 92,95 Board of Directors (35%) 87.55 Lean management facilitates swift decision making and timely response while extracting maximum value by successful exit

and while extracting maximum value by Listed on the Borsa Istanbul (BIST) ('GLYHO') Shareholding Structure as of 22/07/2020 Global Investment Turkcom* Holdings** 7.6% 27.2% Centricus Holdings Malta Limited 31.2% Other 33.9% *Disclosed together with the shares of Mehmet Kutman who is owner of Turkcom Turizm Enerji İnşaat Gıda Yatırımlar A.Ş. and founding shareholder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Investment Holdings Treasury shares repurchased by the Company based on the share buyback programs Credit Rating - JCR Eurasia Global Investment Holdings (GIH) Istanbul - November, 15,2019 Long Term International Foreign Currency BBB- / (Stable Outlook) Long Term International Local Currency BBB- / (Stable Outlook) Long Term National Local Rating A- (Trk) / (Stable Outlook) Long Term National Issue Rating A- (Trk) Short Term International Foreign Currency A-3 / (Stable Outlook) Short Term International Local Currency A-3 / (Stable Outlook) Short Term National Local Rating A-1 (Trk) / (Stable Outlook) Short Term National Issue Rating A-1(Trk) Sponsor Support 2 Stand Alone B Board of Directors: Mehmet Kutman (Chairman), Erol Göker, Ayşegül Bensel, Serdar Kırmaz, Dalınç Arıburnu, Oğuz Satıcı (Independent), Shahrokh Badie (Independent) Corporate Governance Committee : Oğuz Satıcı (Chairman), Ayşegül Bensel, Serdar Kırmaz, Adnan Nas, Aslı Su Ata

: Oğuz Satıcı (Chairman), Ayşegül Bensel, Serdar Kırmaz, Adnan Nas, Aslı Su Ata Audit Committee : Oğuz Satıcı (Chairman) , Shahrokh Badie

: Oğuz Satıcı , Shahrokh Badie Early Risk Assessment Committee : Oğuz Satıcı (Chairman) , Ayşegül Bensel, Serdar Kırmaz, Ercan Ergül, Adnan Nas • Investment Committee : Ercan Ergül, Dalınç Arıburnu, Shahrokh Badie, Tahsin Bensel, Kerem Eser 7 Centricus Strategic Partnership an investment platform backed by a global network of financials and strategic investors Investors aims to achieve superior absolute returns with a long-term investment horizon

long-term investment horizon has access to significant capital and deal flow through its global network Asset Banks Managers positioned to take advantage of opportunities resulting from distortion in credit markets caused by monetary and regulatory policies Corporates Centricus targets high absolute returns in three core sectors Financial Services Infrastructure Investment in financial assets Targeting high quality assets in infrastructure domain that have stable and attractive returns with long duration Representative Acquisitions: Representative Acquisitions: • CIFC Asset Management • Global Investment Holdings • Halkin Asset Management • Fortress (advisory role) Technology Raising funds, investing and transforming the technology sector Representative Transaction: Softbank Vision Fund (fundraising, structuring and advisory role) FEMS Investment in fashion, entertainment, sports and media Representative Transaction: Chalayan Structured origination and investment process Investment Execution of Challenge and Deal sourcing business plan with selection based on support through expansive provision of capital prudent due management to global network and management diligence reach its goals expertise 8 Who we were 3 Who we are now 5 Who we will become 10 We intend to stay focused on our strategic sectors PORTS CLEAN ENERGY ASSET MGMT Make inorganic acquisitions in high- value regions of the Americas, consolidate the market further while looking for horizontal growth in port/passenger related businesses Double the current portfolio and number of passengers in the mid-term

mid-term Sail for the Americas, and reproduce the success we achieved in the Med

Implement B2C and B2B revenue opportunities to improve passenger experience at our cruise ports, similar to the strategies successfully implemented by airport operators

Deliver growth and cash from the commercial ports services through higher capacity utilization and making use of recent investments

Continue to enhance the competitive advantage achieved by being the first mover Develop green energy projects with attractive long-termfeed-in tariffs and innovative energy efficiency solutions Target up to 300MW installed capacity in renewable energy and energy efficiency in the next couple of years

Selectively participate in major renewable tenders such as YEKA Solar projects

Expand in destinations we operate ports, especially in the Caribbean

Acquire mid-to-big ticket operating and brown- field renewable assets with long feed-in tariff periods

mid-to-big ticket operating and brown- field renewable assets with long feed-in tariff periods Extend the experience and investments to surrounding markets such as Africa that as yet have an underdeveloped power infrastructure

Evaluate new international expansion/project opportunities Grow in asset management with our partner Centicus Create Turkey's largest asset manager levering Global Investment Holdings & Centricus partnership

Acquire independent asset management companies to boost AuM in the short term

Create an infrastructure fund for international investors that will invest in infrastructure projects with significant treasury guarantees

Acquire market share in pension industry benefiting from re-allocation of asset management services for pension funds

re-allocation of asset management services for pension funds Feed pension funds with alternative investment funds that will be mandatory for auto-enrolment funds 10 Capabilities & Strategy Effective recognition of attractive investment opportunities in rapidly growing sectors No specific geographic or sector-bound limits Proven track record of successful exits A dynamic investment vehicle with interests in a variety of budding business sectors Fast Mover First Entrant Dynamic Strategy Unique position as industry consolidator in its port operations Always prioritize the potential for future growth Investment portfolio unlike any other traditional holding company Respond swiftly to a continuously changing business environment and achieving operational efficiency Expansion in all our portfolio companies

Create a worldwide, high quality asset (consolidating the cruise port industry around the globe)

Attach a value to at least one of our portfolio companies

Create regional / international entities with the core focus on port infrastructure, clean energy and asset management 11 The evolution of key financial indicators mn Total Assets TL 7.616 7.056 5.648 4.371 3.890 3.439 2.599 1.978 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 31.03.2020 TL mn Turnover 1.441 1.128 806 630 552 357 323,5 247 260,4 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1-19 Q1-20 mn Total Equity TL 1.676 1.595 1.518 1.459 975 913 726 743 TL mn 190 EBITDA 563 465 278 218 231 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 31.03.2020 111 78,7 85,1 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1-19Q1-20 12 Financial Highlights (TL mn) Net revenues Q1 2020 Q1 2019 %change Gas 84.9 73.4 16% Power 54.8 25.1 118% Mining 24.0 25.6 -6% Ports 130.5 110.8 18% Brokerage & Asset Management 19.5 13.8 42% Real Estate 9.8 11.7 -16% Holding stand-alone 0.0 0.0 NA Others 0.0 0.0 2% GIH total 323.5 260.4 24% Operating EBITDA Q1 2020 Q1 2019 %change Gas 14.2 13.2 7% Power 10.9 -1.9 NA Mining 4.5 6.0 -25% Ports 62.9 66.9 -6% Brokerage & Asset Management 4.7 1.7 177% Real Estate 3.9 6.0 -35% Holding stand-alone -8.6 -9.6 11% Others -7.4 -3.7 -102% GIH total 85.1 78.7 8% FY 2019 FY 2018 %change 428.4 248.2 73% 148.5 83.0 79% 96.0 78.2 23% 668.5 601.0 11% 53.5 48.4 11% 42.5 61.1 -31% 0.0 0.0 NA 3.7 8.5 -57% 1,441.0 1,128.4 28% FY 2019 FY 2018 %change 101.1 40.0 153% 18.3 7.1 157% 32.7 22.0 49% 437.1 402.7 9% 2.7 2.9 -7% 21.1 25.6 -18% -40.5 -34.2 -18% -9.2 -1.2 -671% 563.3 465.0 21% 13 Debt Position - As of 31.03.2020 Interest Year of Holding standalone debt Currency Rate Maturity Amount TL mn Eurobond, net USD fixed 2022 22.1 TL bond TL floating 2020 20.0 TL bond TL floating 2020 124.6 TL bond TL floating 2021 125.4 Secured bank loans TL fixed 2021 31.0 Secured bank loans EUR floating 2021 414.0 Gross debt 737.1 Cash and Cash Equivalents 233.7 (I) - Net Financial Debt (TL mn ) - standalone -503.4 Project Company debt by segment 2020 2021 2022 2023+ Amount TL mn Ports (1) 218.5 1,920.7 84.7 293.1 2,517.1 CNG (2) 72.8 32.4 25.8 0.0 131.1 Power (3) 157.3 63.3 59.0 158.6 438.2 Mining (4) 80.4 16.1 0.5 0.2 97.1 Real Estate 30.1 30.6 26.6 66.4 153.6 Finance 15.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 15.0 Gross debt 574.2 2,063.0 196.6 518.3 3,352.1 Cash and Cash Equivalents 499.4 (II) - Net Financial Debt (TL m) - project company (TL mn) -2,852.7 (I) + (II) - Consolidated Net Debt (TL mn) -3,356.1 USD mn 3.4 3.1 19.1 19.2 4.8 63.5 113.1 35.9 -77.3 USD mn 386.3 20.1 67.2 14.9 23.6 2.3 514.4 76.6 -437.8 -515.1 1 of which 250USD mn Eurobond 2of which 31.9TL mn due in 2020 is revolving facility, rest is project finance loans due 3 of which 60.0TL mn due in 2020 is revolving facility fully paid in April 4 of which 30.0TL mn due in 2020 is revolving facility fully paid in April. Balance is export credit and Eximbank revolving lines 14 Chairman & CEO, CFO and Group CEOs A Team of Industry Specialists Mehmet Ferdağ Emre Sayın Kutman Ildır CEO, Global Ports Chairman & CEO CFO* Holding Plc Atay Arpacıoğulları CEO, Global Energy Founding shareholder, Chairman and CEO of Global Investment Holdings. Actively involved in business development at the Company level

Member of TUSIAD (Turkish Industry & Business Association) and DEIK (Foreign Economic Relations Board).

Holds a BA from Boğaziçi University and an MBA from the University of Texas Serves as the Group's CFO since 2020*

Appointed CFO of Global Ports Holding in 2010. Prior, she was the CFO of Kuşadası Cruise Port, Bodrum Cruise Port and Port Akdeniz - Antalya.

Former Accounting Division Manager at the Teba Group from 2004 to 2005. From 1993 to 2004, she held various positions at Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young.

Holds a BS degree in Economics from Dokuz Eylül University." Has 20 years of C-Level experience in global businesses

C-Level experience in global businesses Managed the brand experience at Verizon, consumer business at Turkcell, business development at Vimpelcom Group and marketing at Microsoft Turkey

Holds a postgraduate degree in Systems Engineering at Rutgers and Princeton Universities Serves as CEO of Power and Mining Division since 2013

Formerly held Head of Business Development role at GIH

Holds MBA degree from Babson College and Bachelor of Architecture from METU Hasan Tahsin Barış Turan Hocaoğlu CEO, CEO, Naturelgaz Actus Asset Management • Serves as CEO of Naturelgaz since • Serves as CEO of Actus Portfolio February 2017 Management since 2015 • 17 years of experience in the group (GIH) • Holds a BA in Political Sciences and • Held several positions such as CFO, International Relations from Ankara University Global Securities and Director, Energy • Has 20 years of experience in the sector. Group • Holds a BSc. Degree in Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering from METU Gülşeyma Doğançay CEO, Global Securities Serves as CEO of Global Securities since 2017

Has 24 years of experience in Global Securities

Former Assistant General Manager responsible from Domestic Sales & Marketing

Completed one year language certificate program at Embassy English in UK

Holds a BSc degree in Business Administration from Uludağ University Barış Subasar CEO, Global MD Portfolio Management Serves as CEO of Global MD Portfolio Management since 2017

Holds BSc degree on Econometry from Istanbul University

Has 20 years of experience in the finance sector 15 With effect from September 1 st, 2020. Our Board Member in many Group Companies, Ercan Ergül, in addition to his current roles and responsibilities, will assume the roles and responsibilities of the acting Group CFO position through September 1st, 2020. PORTS Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH) Snapshot 192 Cruise Ports Ports c.24% Market share in PassengersMediterranean 4 Continents Global Investment Holdings, 62.5% Centricus Partners Free Float LP, (LSE),2.3% 35.2% 17 Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH) World's largest independent cruise port operator Ports: Location Overview Dominant Position in the Mediterranean Cruise Port Landscape Established Foothold the Caribbean and Asia 2 out of Top Mediterranean Cruise Ports (2019 Pax, '000s) Caribbean Asia Barcelona 3,138* Nassau Ha Long Havana Balearic Islands 2,658 Singapore Civitavecchia 2,652 Antigua Genoa/Savona 2,019 Venice Marseille 1,866 Ravenna Venice 1,611 Bar GPH Cruise Ports Barcelona ITALY (4) MONTENEGRO (1) Global Cruise Market Share (2019 Pax) Lisbon TURKEY (3) Caribbean 38,7% Ege Port Malaga La Goulette Catania Mediterranean 14,8% Valletta Bodrum Asia/Pacific 12,3% Antalya TUNUSİA (1) MALTA (1) Northern/Western 9,4% Europe Alaska 4,4% Other 20,4% GPH Cruise Ports GPH Commercial Ports with some minor cruise activities Country (Number of Ports) Note: # of pax including all 6 piers of the city of which GPH operates 5 18 Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH) World's largest independent cruise port operator O R L N Caribbean Asia A Bodrum Cruise Port Cruise, ferry and mega-yacht port located on Turkey's Aegean coast, near one of Turkey's most popular seaside resorts.

mega-yacht port located on Turkey's Aegean coast, near one of Turkey's most popular seaside resorts. Pax 2019: 124k

End of concession: 2067 D Barcelona Cruise Port One of the largest cruise homeports;

Pax 2019: 2.1mn

End of o 2030 . p 3) o (ext. potential, 2050) B Malaga Cruise Port 3 cruise terminals of Málaga

Pax 2019: 476k

End of o 2038 ext. potential,2050) (ext. potential,2054) Lisbon Cruise Port Port of call for cruises; operates three cruise terminals and a new terminal completed in 2017

Pax 2019: 571k

End of concession: Ege Port Kusadasi Busiest cruise port in Turkey, located near Ephesus and the House of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Pax 2019: 256k

End of

(extension 2052) F Cruise Port The operation of Terminal Marina Bay Cruise Centre Pax 2019: 1.7mn

End of concession: 2027 Valletta Cruise Port Significant cruise operations with more than 20% turnaround

Pax 2019: 902k

End of concession: 2066 H Cruise Port commercial port a dominant position in export traffic for its hinterland. Also active in cruise operations Pax 2019: -

End of concession: 2028 (extension potential,2047) I Venice Cruise Port One of the 3 main hubs of Mediterranean

Pax 2019: 1.6mn

End of concession: 2024 (potentially 2060) ED M J B K C P K AH G M N Zadar CruisePort Port  Close to old townwith Roman  the marquee ports in the ruins, medieval churches and16th Caribbean region century fortifications.  Pax 2019: 728k  Pax 2019: 167k  End of concession: 2049 End of concession: 2038 J Port main sea port Pax 2019: 20k End of concession: 2043 O Nassau Cruise Port One of the most popular cruise destinations in the world

Second largest transit port in the world

Pax 2019: 3.8mn

End of concession: 2047 K Italian Cruise Ports Cagliari, Catania, Ravenna

Small-medium size operations

size operations Pax 2019: 515k

End of concession: 2020 to 2027 P La Goulette Cruise Port, Tunusia Significant non-European cruise port in the Mediterranean

non-European cruise port in the Mediterranean Pax 2019: -

End of concession: 2036 (extension potential 2056) L Havana Cruise Port Cuba's major port and commercial center

Pax 2019: 297k

15-year management agreement (ends 2033) R Ha Long Cruise Port First purpose-built cruise port in Vietnam

purpose-built cruise port in Vietnam One of the most visited places in Vietnam and the Southeast Asia region

Pax 2019: 72k

15-year management agreement (ends 2034) Existing Ports Creuers Ports 19 166,800m 2 and reefer Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH) Commercial Port Business: Port Akdeniz (1/2) Excellent Infrastructure and Capacity to Provide Multi-purpose Services Port Akdeniz is a multi-functional port with an excellent and extensive infrastructure that lends it a dominant commercial position amongst its peers Port Akdeniz Layout Key Highlights A Cruise B Commercial Operations Operations • Luggage services, • Large terminal internet and other area supports services offered seamless and • Awarded "Most flexible day-to- day operations Improved Terminal Facilities" by DWCD • It also provides opportunity for expansion of Concession until 2028, with an ongoing Best-in-class operational and sole ownership since 2010 Piers: 9 (o/w 2 Quay Breakwater: 1,600m Side Breakwater: 650m extend concession to 2047 practices put in place under GPH's Terminal area and station: TEU container 5m tonnes general & bulk cargo 2,500 ships B storage and handling Pier A Pier #6 #2-3 Pier #9 175m 162m 140m Pier #1 150m Pier #8 170m Overview area 1,142m Pier providing modern services in a fully protected and sheltered customs area 2 Concrete warehouse (contracted for 3 years) outside the customs and just 50m from the quay c.4,000m2 Indoor space for temporary storage services in bounded areas including industrial tents Efficient IT management system Terminal operating system has a direct interface with the accounting program and a mobile phone application connects customers and co-workers to the port directly 20 Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH) Commercial Port Business: Port Akdeniz (2/2) Strategically Located with Strong Competitive Positioning Port Akdeniz is strategically located with limited regional competition, high barriers to entry and connectivity to capture marble and cement volumes in the hinterland Port Akdeniz PortAkdeniz Competitor Ports Road Transport Infrastructure Cement Key Marble Mines Key Hinterland Cities Turkey  Ideally located with hinterland which is well connected to the port  Limited to long distance and high land cost to other nearby Aliaga Afyon D300 Karaman Burdur D650 D330 D330 D625 D696 D320 D330 D715 Konya D696 Mersin D330 Isparta D695 Iskenderum D330 Denizli D585 D350 D400 D400 D400 Port-AkdenizD400 D350 D635 Antalya - Well touristic use of Mediterranean leaves limited construction of new ports investments requirements, leads times, and long license and regulatory additional barriers for new entrants  Diversified revenue from a portfolio of shippers, predominantly exporting marble and and increasingly importing metals, granite, coal, and agricultural products Cyprus  Exposure construction and growth, especially emerging marble exports to China and India and diversified cement Overview of Incumbents  From Mersin to İzmir service for container vessels ; Akdeniz holds the responsibility of being the only well along 700 km's from Mersin to İzmir  Within this 700 km's there are no signs of a to be entering to the port services business Carries our the role of having round 40% of the share from Turkey's block marble export Mitigants     V.A.S. ; Port 4.0 (Solon Portal Tailor Cut Free Marble Marble and other Special Storage Cutting, 3D ongoing Services Dimentioning mobile app's) 21 Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH) Commercial Port Business: Port of Adria (1/2) Recently Modernised with a Multi-Services Platform Port of Adria is a recently renewed port to provide multiple services and cater to increasing demand Port of Adria Layout A Container Terminal Area: 8 ha

Capacity: 50 TEU/hr

Storage capacity: 2.5k TEU ground slot

Container Freight Station

Railway tracks 2x 440m

Two STSG Container Cranes

Quay Length of 660m and 12m B General Cargo Terminal Area: 6.3 ha

Handles all types of cargo

1 MHC with 80t capacity

4 portable cranes + 2 crawler cranes

11m draft  Port area terminals under operation: (i) Terminal, Cargo Terminal, (iii) Timber (iv) Ro- Ro (v) Cruise Terminal  undergone an extensive capex over 2015-2018 for Euro  Successfully completed turnaround and social program of 7.2m Euro improving efficiency and workforce reduced than one third  Long life of 24 years, terminating in Jan-2044 depth  is listed in the Montenegro Stock Exchange, with GPH Timber Terminal 63.18% of issued shares and the rest being free float A B Area: 5.8 ha

Covered 2 Berths: 9 • services Quay Length: 1,440 m Port Area: 527,000 m2 77k m2 closed storage 163k m2 open storage C Annual Capacity: >500k TEU container 22 Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH) Commercial Port Business: Port of Adria (2/2) Strategically Located to Act as Gateway to Balkan Peninsula Trade Port of Adria is ideally located within a Free Zone regime to service landlocked markets Rijeka / Croatia Port of Ploče Belgrade Bosnia and Herzegovina Serbia Montenegro Italy Port-Adria Albania Macedonia Durres (FYROM / NM) Port-Adria-Bar Bar-Belgrade Railway and Road Connections Rail Connections Competitive vs. Other Key competitors are ports: Rijeka / Ploče , Durres  Positioning at the entrance of Adriatic Sea proximity to Serbia, Port of Adria has a natural competitive against other ports in the region by being able to deliver goods (e.g. 1 day of delay if using Rijeka Port vs. Port of Adria) Recent investment in superstructure makes Port of Adria very compelling

Within this 100 km's there are no signs of a new competition to be entering to the port services business  Major port in , handling most of the country's maritime freight  a Free Zone regime with economic as exemption from customs and other quicker and easier customs etc. Important intermodal link for transport to landlocked countries such as Bosnia Serbia and Macedonia, facilitated by integration Belgrade-Bar railway and road traffic network  Benefits steel, aluminium export and automotive of the two international airports in Montenegro: (68 km) and Tivat (57 km)

Top 3 in proximity for 10 out of 11 of the main cities in the region Key Measures to Maintain Competitiveness     Local presence with branch Unique storage PoA Geographical office in Belgrade capacity to continuously positioning and to actively provide solution monitors its easy cross support existing at a reasonable competitors' border activity client and seek cost proposed plans new opportunities 23 Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH) Harnessing Global Opportunities: Replicating European Success Americas: 16.3mn Pax

235 Ships

55.2% Market Share

of which 36.7% Caribbean/Bahamas

35% 28% Regional Growth by Pax. Capacity -20192019-2027 Strategy • Have established in largest cruise Largest cruise market in the world but often with the oldest infrastructure

Significant opportunities for new port investments Europe: 8.7mn Pax

143 Ships • 29.4 Share 15.8% Mediterranean

55% 35% 2012-20192019-2027 Strategy Birth place of GPH and our current heartland

Continued opportunities for new ports

Focus also on concession extensions at current ports Asia Pacific/Australia: 4. .4% Market Share of which 12.6% Asia Pacific

217% 64% 2012-20192019-2027 Strategy Established foothold in Asia with equity associate port Singapore

Signed 15-year management service agreement for Ha Long Cruise Port, Vietnam in 2019

15-year management service agreement for Ha Long Cruise Port, Vietnam in 2019 Significant potential for new port investments Source: Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report, 33rd Editition 24 Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH) Strong Pipeline with Clearly Identified Opportunities Project Screening / Pre-Feasibility Americas 13 Ports Europe & 5 Ports Middle East Asia/Pacific 4 Port = Total: 22 projects Project Funnel Due Diligence / MoU 3 Ports Ports = Total: 5 projects Concession & Closing and Induction 1 Port = = Total: 1 project Total: - project 28 active projects in the pipeline 25 Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH) Robust Growth, Strong Margins and High Cash Conversion Passenger growth (mn) Revenue Development (USD mn) 7,0 4,1 2017 8,5 4,4 2018 9,3 5,3 2019 116.4 66,1 50,3 2017 124.8 69,9 54,9 2018 117.9 54,8 63,0 2018 Consolidated & Management Ports Ports in which GPH has an interest Cruise Commercial Segmental EBITDA Development (USD mn) High Cash Conversion* Total Segmental 69.2% EBITDA margin 80.5 48,3 32,2 2017 72.7% 90,7 53,1 37,6 2018 Cruise Commercial 70.8% 83.4 39,1 44,4 2019 82%82% 68% 2017 2018 2019 Resilient financial profile with high margins and strong cash conversion * Cash conversion calculated as (Segmental EBITDA and unallocated expenses - CAPEX) / (Segmental EBITDA and unallocated expenses). CAPEX excludes acquisitions. 26 Power/Gas/Mining Gas: Naturelgaz Europe's & Turkey's leading CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) distributor ► Naturelgaz, a 95.5% subsidiary of GIH and established in 2005, is Turkey and Europe's leading CNG distributer as per mother station infrastructure and bulk sales volume ► Naturelgaz focuses on sales and distribution of bulk CNG to industrial and commercial customers in addition to cities not connected to a natural gas pipeline due to economic or geographic constraints ► The company distributed 167 mn Sm3 of CNG in 2019 and reached c.22% market share in total non-piped gas market in Turkey while has 31% market share through the hinterlands covered by its filing plants. ► Naturelgaz is also focused on the road transport sector to supplement existing bulk CNG sales. Compared to other energy sources, the use of Auto CNG in road transportation provides two important advantages Naturelgaz CNG Plants / Auto CNG Stations Network Revenue (TL mn) are cost savings and environmental sustainability Strategy In Turkey, there are many zones that natural gas has not reached either because of geographical obstacles or poor economics. Supplying CNG into pipeline of remote towns in Turkey, in cooperation with local gas distributors, where there is no natural gas distribution infrastructure

Carrying the experience and investments to the surrounding markets such as Africa where the is underdeveloped power infrastructure and strong growth

Developing Auto CNG projects in cooperation with OEM producers and conversion companies

To increase the number of projects by supplying integrated CNG solutions to well operators 10 Bulk CNG plants

3 Auto CNG stations

296 CNG tankers

47 industrial scale compressors

In 2019, Naturelgaz distributed 167 mn Sm 3 of CNG and captured a 22.2% share of the total non-piped natural gas market in Turkey. The company recorded a 31.3% market share through the hinterlands covered by its filling plants 428 36 20112019 CNG sales (mn m³) 167 28 20122019 28 Share Purchase Agreement with SOCAR Turkey LNG Naturelgaz has signed an agreement to purchase 100% of SOCAR Turkey LNG

Such transaction is subject to regulatory approvals as well as completion of the pre-conditions

pre-conditions After the share transfer, Naturelgaz and SOCAR Turkey LNG are planned to merge under Naturelgaz Bulk CNG plants: 10 2 Auto-CNG stations: 3 8 CNG road tankers: 296 49 CNG compressors: 47 20 Number of provinces served: 49 +10 Post-acquisition: Infrastructure will enlarge to 12 bulk CNG plants, 11 auto-CNG stations, 345 CNG road tankers and 67 CNG compressors, expansion coming from new regions. In addition to CNG infrastructure, the acquisition will also bring 44 LNG tanks and equipment along with 6 LNG road tankers.

auto-CNG stations, 345 CNG road tankers and 67 CNG compressors, expansion coming from new regions. In addition to CNG infrastructure, the acquisition will also bring 44 LNG tanks and equipment along with 6 LNG road tankers. In 2019, Naturelgaz distributed overall 167.0 mn Sm 3 of CNG, while SOCAR Turkey LNG distributed 35.4 mn Sm 3 of CNG & LNG. 29 Power: Tres Energy Biggest co/trigeneration supplier with 54.1MW ► Established in 2013 and 95.8% owned by GIH - remaining share is owned by a local partner ► Offers power generation solutions via combined heat and power plants Customer Breakdown by Sector and Capacity (cogeneration/trigeneration) to end customers ► BO/ BOT model implementation in various types of facilities, both public and private - industrial facilities, hospitals, shopping centres, hotels, offices, etc. Operates according to unlicensed regulation. ► Total installed capacity is 54.1MW Lüleburgaz 5,4MW Çerkezköy 6,7MW Samsun 10,1MW Bandırma 8,7MW Ankara 4,0MW İzmir Uşak 6,7MW 11,0MW Shopping Center 10% MW 4.4 1,5 8,7 6,7 6,7 54.1MW 10,1 11,0 90% 5,4 Jul-20 Customer 8 Customer 7 Customer 6 Customer 5 Customer 4 Customer 3 Customer 2 Customer 1 Van 1,5MW operational ► Designs, constructs and turn-keysmall-to-mid-size plants for industrial customers consuming for electricity, cooling purposes. Capex per 500- 700k ► Works with clients via long-term bilateral securing fixed savings in percentage terms to prices (electricity or natural gas) of Installed Capacity MW 250.0 3.8 6.0 15,4 54.1 16,8 12,1 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2025 30 Power : Biomass Total installed capacity of 29.2MW Global Investment Holdings is the leading biomass power producer from residues and waste from agricultural fields, forests, and livestock in Turkey with a total installed capacity of 29.2MW at its Aydın - Söke (12MW), Mardin - Derik (12MW) and Şanlıurfa - Haliliye (5.2MW) power plants

GIH holds an important competitive advantage in the biomass sector in Turkey:

First mover in current and potential locations: electricity generation from agricultural (mainly cotton and corn) residues, animal manure, and forestry residues using combustion and steam cycle technology - not employed by many players in the Turkish market Integrated value chain under one roof including collection and plant operation

iii. High availability due to well proven moving grate boiler, steam turbine generator iv. 49 years license with price feed-in tariff at 13.3 US cent/kwh for initial 10 v. Facilities are located in proximity to important supply in Turkey vi. Collects from diversified sources with and personnel in addition to selected vii. Secures supply chain via long-term (c.10 years) with  General Directorate of  Local Farmers  Regional Forestry Current Biofuel Volume in Regions Present Total fuel availability: tonnes 11m tonnes 4.361 Potential to generate '000 3.435 c.1,200MW the existing biofuel Urfa Mardin Turkish Statistical Institute GIH Installed Capacity 29,2 29.2 MW 17.2 2018 2019 Feed-in-Tariff* 18.9 22.5 9.6 11.0 13.2 5,6 9,2 kwh 2,7 2,3 3,7 13,3 13,3 / 7,3 7,3 10,5 cent USD Hydro Wind Geothermal Biomass Solar FIT for Electricity Max. FIT for Use of Domestic Equipment Plants that become operational by 2020 will be eligible to benefit from the FIT for a period of 10 years following their commercial operation date. Domestic equipment support is applicable for the initial 5 years of operation. 31 Source: Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) Power : Biomass Our facilities are located in close proximity to important supply areas in Turkey Portfolio approach provides diversification with respect to fuel supply and operating performance Operational :Söke I (12MW), Urfa I (5.2MW), Mardin I (12MW) Aydin Soke Total annual fuel availability: 3.4mn tonnes, of which Energy will use c. 5% p.a. once fully rolled-out UrfaMardin Total annual fuel availability: 4.3mn tonnes, of which Global Energy will use c. 5% p.a. once fully rolled-out Total annual fuel availability: 3.7mn tonnes, of which Global Energy will use c. 4% p.a. once fully rolled-out 32 Power: Solar 2 projects with 16.8MWp installed capacity in progress 2 projects located in Mardin/Turkey and Bar/Montenegro Mardin, SPP Project: Won bid for licensed solar project in 2015

Total installed capacity will be 10.8 MWp (9MWe at substation)

Facility spans over a 16 hectare area

Licence obtained in March 2019

Commercial operation started: by end of 2019

Price guarantee through feed-in tariff at 13.3 USD cent/kWh years Bar, Port of Adria SPP Project: ► First international project of the energy GIH ► Development of a solar on rooftops of existing warehouses at the port ► Total installed 6 MWp (5 MWe at substation) ► Price feed-in tariff at 12 EUR 12 years ► In the of permit by state authorities Expected commercial operation date: H2 Other Projects in the Pipeline: ► In addition, GIH is pursuing plans to bid on government tenders in renewables, but evaluating various opportunities abroad in the sector Mardin SPP settlement plan: 16 spot in close proximity to city center Bar plan: 9 warehouse roofs with a total area of 66 33 GIH's first solar power plant, Ra Solar Overview Location Global Investment Holdings commissioned its first solar power plant, Ra Solar, with 10.8 MWp installed capacity in Mardin • Ra Solar is subject to Renewable Energy Resources Support Mechanism (YEKDEM) starting from 2020, selling electricity at 13.3 USD cent/kWh for ten years • The facility is expected to generate about 20 million kWh electricity per annum, meeting the electricity requirement of more than 7.5 thousand households. 1 Key Features Project Location Mardin, Turkey Developer Ra Gunes Shareholder Structure 100% GIH Plant Type Ground mounted - Tracker DC Capacity (MWp) 10.8 AC Capacity (MWe) 9 Annual Generation (kWh/Year) 20,550,000 Tariff FIT in first 10 year: 13.3 USD cent/kWh 34 Global Investment Holdings' first international solar plant investment Overview Barsolar is the first ever large-scale solar project in Montenegro with a capacity of 6MWp

large-scale solar project in Montenegro with a capacity of 6MWp The solar plant is located in port of Adria, Bar, Montenegro; while Port of Adria has been operated by Global Investment Holdings' subsidiary. The solar power plant will be constructed on the warehouse roofs covering an area of over 66,000 square meters at the port

Global Investment Holdings' 51% subsidiary in solar energy, Barsolar D.O.O has been granted the "Temporary Status of Privileged Energy Producer" by the Regulatory Agency in Montenegro

Barsolar is expected to generate about 6.9 million kWh electricity per annum, meeting the electricity requirement of more than 2.6 thousand households

The company is planning to start construction in Q2 2020 and commence power generation in H2 2020 1 Key Features Project Location Bar, Montenegro Developer Barsolar Plant Type Rooftop DC Capacity (MWp) 6 AC Capacity (MWe) 5 Annual Generation (kWh/Year) 6,900,000 Tariff FIT in first 12 year: 12.0 EUR cent/kWh Location Port of Adria, Bar 35 Mining: Straton - Feldspar Straton, a 97.7% owned subsidiary of GIH, was acquired in 2013

Straton has substantial feldspar reserves, mine processing facilities and commercial teams based in the West Aegean region of Turkey

Straton is among the top five feldspar producers in Turkey with 483,454 tons of annual feldspar production in 2019

The Company's main export markets were Spain, Italy and Egypt. Export related sales volume reached 362.015 tons while domestic sales volume realized at 121.439 tons in 2019

Feldspar is a crucial ingredient for the quality manufacturing of ceramics and glass, reducing the manufacturing temperature and saving vast amounts of energy as well as carbon emissions

Turkey is the global leader in feldspar mining with 5mn tons of production. Turkey's feldspar exports to Spain, Italy, Russia and the Far East amounted to 3.2% of Turkey's overall mine exports Strategy Aims to become a leading player in the global feldspar market by extracting feldspar in the most efficient and environmentally responsible manner

To this ends, Straton has completed an investment program that includes establishment of new separation and enrichment facilities besides expansion of existing production capacity

Geographical expansion into new export markets Sales Volume Developments (000 ton) 626 496 483 388 405 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 36 REAL ESTATE Ardus Real Estate Investments Denizli Sumerpark Mix-Use Real Estate Development Sümerpark Project, which is the new living center of Denizli, is on 98,500 m2 land and when completed, it shall reach to a gross construction area of 228,000 m2. The project is composed of Sümerpark Evleri, consisting of 606 houses, Sümerpark Shopping Center, Skycity Business Towers, Private School and a private hospital with 150 beds Net land area 98,418m² Residential Area 34,421m² Commercial Area 47,709m² Private School Area 5,543 m² (Commercial precedent) Private Hospital Area 10,745m² Gross construction area 228,620 m² Residential 105,000 m² /608 housing (%38 completed) Shopping Center 107,000 m² / 35,836 m² GLA (%100 completed) Office 33,055 m² Private school 11,565 m² (%100 completed) Private Hospital 32,000 m² (In the planning phase) VAN SHOPPING CENTER Van Shopping Center is the first shopping centre in the city and provides a strong selection on 55.000m² building area and 26,047 m² leasable area. Van Shopping Centre is home to approximately 90 stores as well as restaurants and cafes, child playground and 7-theater cinema. In 2019, it attracted more than 7.5 million visitors and currently operates with 96% occupancy SALIPAZARI GLOBAL BUILDING (RIHTIM 51) Rihtim 51, which is a 2nd degree listed historical building, has 5,230 m² building area. Global Investment Holding is currently using the building as headquarters. The renovation projects of the property have been completed and the building permit is obtained for the 7,400 m² hotel project VAKIFHAN NO:6 The project is based on the reconstruction of the 1,619 m2 historic building belonging to the General Directorate of Foundations in Karaköy, Istanbul with the Restore-Operate-Transfer (ROT) model. The building restoration was completed in August 2006 and operates with 100% occupancy 38 38 Ardus Real Estate Investments OTHER LANDS AND PROJECTS: CYPRUS AQUA DOLCE HOTEL PROJECT 48,756 m 2 project planned in 260,177 m 2 land, includes 5* hotels, casino and villa. BILECEIK INDUSTRIAL ZONE LAND Located in the Industrial Zone, 29,500 m2 in size BODRUM TORBA LAND 45,822 m2 land suitable for large-scale tourism investments 39 FINANCE Asset Management Actus Asset Management Actus is the second largest Turkish-owned portfolio management company without a bank/brokerage house/insurance company as a parent

Turkish-owned portfolio management company without a bank/brokerage house/insurance company as a parent Since April 2015, Actus Company has grown by 596%, managing TL 1.1bn in AUM as of 31 March 2020 ► Actus launched Turkey's first infrastructure private equity fund that will provide equity financing to a public- project in healthcare sector. Actus aims to be the leader in Turkey in alternative investment funds leveraging Holdings' know-how and proven track record ► Actus is the founder of Turkey's first corporate venture capital fund investing in technology firms vision of being a global player Actus Asset Management Inc. Logo Ventures Fund ► Actus launched Turkey's first diversified renewable energy Private Equity Fund: Actus GreenOne Equity Investment Fund ► Actus signed a Limited Partners Agreement with Sabancı University approval to establish Venture Capital Fund with TL 100mn final closing target ► Actus launched Turkey's first sports venture capital fund. provides venture investing to -driven and disruptive start-ups in sports, media and entertainments ► Managing 1 pension, 6 mutual, and 4 alternative funds as well as several mandates, Actus is the only full- fledged asset manager in Turkey Strategy ► Besides organic growth, Actus' is to acquire independent companies to boost AuM in the short term  Actus Assetand İstanbul Asset Management, creating the largest domestic and have reached an agreement to merge under Istanbul Asset asset management company in Turkey with over TL 4bn AUM  Actus will hold a 33.25% stake in the merged ; and GIH will have an option to buy 40% of the shares of the merged entity ► Launch a Turkish regional infra fund up to jointly with Centricus 42 Merger of Actus & İstanbul Asset Management Actus Asset Management and İstanbul Asset Management have reached an agreement to merge, creating the largest domestic and independent asset management company in Turkey

Post merger, Actus' shareholders will hold 33.25% of the merged entity; and Global Investment Holdings has an option to acquire additional 40% (share purchase) of the shares of the merged entity Shareholders: 80% Global Investment Holdings 20% Police Pension Fund (Polsan) TL 1.1bn AUM (as of 31 March 2020): Since April 2015's acquisition by Global Investment Holdings, Actus' AuM had grown by around 6 folds Mutual / Pension Funds: 1 Pension Funds, 6 Mutual Funds AIFs: Healthcare PPP Infra PEIF Logo Ventures CVC PEIF GreenOne Renewable Energy PEIF Two.Zero Venture Fund Opportunity : 5 ex-industry professionals TL 2.9bn With the new shareholding structure, Istanbul Asset Management was able to expand its portfolio by 50 folds 3 Pension Fund, 12 Mutual Funds Bosphorist VC PEIF Creating the largest domestic and independent asset management company in Turkey

Taking advantage of the new Capital Markets Law, which aims at levelling the playing field between banks and the non-bank financial institutions • Unlocking growth potential in AIFs, pension fund mandates, fintech initiatives and impact investing 43 Global MD Portfolio Management ► Global MD is a leading non-bank portfolio management firm which focuses on pension namely Aegon Emeklilik and Fiba Emeklilik, real estate funds and venture capital funds ► Global MD offers top quality portfolio management to both individual and investors, managing 7 funds invested in the Turkish equity and debt markets. (AUM: TL 249mn as of 31 2020) ► Global MD is the founder of Torkam Global MD Real Estate Fund , of Turkey's first real estate funds in which Emlak Konut has pledged to be a seed investor for the ► Global MD's first venture capital fund, Acalis 1st Fund, gives the invest in disabled and elderly care centers all over Turkey 100% owned by Global Securities Strategy Global MD has the real estate funds to become one of the leading management companies via adding new venture and roster in 2020 and ► Global MD on providing superb customers and aims its investment funds' performance to the highest in their categories 44 Brokerage Global Securities Global Securities Global Securities is an independent and listed company on BIST that provides capital market brokerage services to individuals and corporates; local and international investors

Global Securities had a market share of 1.9% with an equity trading volume of 13.2bn TL, ranking 18 th among domestic brokerage houses in Q1 2020

among domestic brokerage houses in Q1 2020 Global Securities has received 40 international awards for its many accomplishments in Turkey over the years, among which is the award for "The non-bank intermediary institution with the biggest trading volume since the foundation of Borsa Istanbul"

non-bank intermediary institution with the biggest trading volume since the foundation of Borsa Istanbul" Has mediated close to 100 corporations establish an initial public offering, has also contributed with USD 5bn to the Turkish Capital Market Strategy Configured with the vision of being a pioneer of the sector in Turkey, Global Securities serves its clients through its accumulation of information and experience, in the capacity of being a leading and dependable brokerage 46 APPENDIX Balance Sheet (mn TL)31 March 202031 December 2019 ASSETS Current Assets 1,495.4 1,350.5 Cash and Banks 613.5 474.7 Marketable Securities 18.6 8.5 Trade Receivables 408.0 458.6 Inventories 82.7 85.4 Other Receivables and Current Assets (1) 372.6 322.4 Assets classified as held for sale 0.9 0.9 Non-current Assets 6,120.2 5,706.0 Financial Assets 8.2 8.2 Investment Properties 510.9 510.9 Tangible Fixed Assets 1,640.5 1,457.9 Intangibles and Concession properties 2,856.3 2,687.2 Right of Use Assets (3) 540.1 502.5 Equity Pickup Investments 206.0 188.3 Goodwill 106.7 98.9 Deferred tax assets 131.5 131.3 Other receivables and non-current assets (2) 120.1 120.8 TOTAL ASSETS 7,615.6 7,056.4 LIABILITIES Short term liabilities 1,816.2 1,579.0 Financial debt 1,272.4 1,026.4 Lease Liabilities (3) 16.9 15.1 Trade Payables 307.2 367.3 Accrued liabilities and other payables 219.6 170.1 Long term liabilities 4,340.0 3,959.5 Financial debt 3,230.2 2,889.1 Lease Liabilities (3) 405.4 377.9 Provisions and other long term liabilities (4) 130.2 142.8 Deferred tax liabilities 574.3 549.6 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,459.4 1,518.0 Paid in capital 325.9 325.9 Treasury shares -135.0 -137.4 Reserves 927.4 842.6 Previous years' profit/loss -54.0 73.1 Profit/(loss) for the period -131.0 -131.0 Minority Interest 526.1 544.8 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 7,615.6 7,056.4 (1) non-trade receivables including related parties, tax receivables and others (2) long term non-trade receivables including related parties, advances, prepaid expenses and others (3) recognition of right-of-use asset and a lease liability with respect to rent contracts of building, office, vehicles and concession agreements according to transition to TFRS 16. (4) non-trade payables including related parties, long term provisions and other liabilities 48 Income Statement (TL mn) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 FY 2019 FY 2018 Total gross revenues 323.5 260.4 1,441.0 1,128.4 Cost of sales and services -268.5 -209.8 -1,003.9 -748.9 Gross Profit 55.0 50.6 437.1 379.6 Operating expenses -84.1 -68.3 -296.3 -255.6 Other operating income/(loss), net -6.2 -7.6 42.5 52.8 Equity pickup asset gains/(losses) -4.2 8.3 29.8 27.6 Gross operating profit/(loss) -39.4 -17.0 213.1 204.4 Financial income/(expenses), net -156.0 -103.9 -347.5 -290.6 Profit/(loss) before tax -195.4 -120.9 -134.4 -86.2 Taxation 21.2 0.2 -23.3 22.2 Profit/(loss) after tax -174.3 -120.7 -157.7 -64.0 Minority interest -43.2 -38.3 -26.7 25.9 Net profit/(loss) for the period -131.0 -82.4 -131.0 -89.9 EBITDA 85.1 78.7 563.3 465.0 49 Disclaimer The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this document. This document may also contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of Global Investment Holdings ("GIH" or "the Group") and should be considered as good faith estimates. These forward-looking statements reflect management expectations and are based upon current data. Actual results are subject to future events and uncertainties, which could materially impact GIH's actual performance. GIH, and its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives, shall have no liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document. GIH undertakes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Therefore you should not place undue reliance upon such statements. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Global Yatırım Holding A.Ş. Rıhtım Caddesi No. 51 Karakoy 34425 Istanbul, Turkey Google Maps:41.024305,28.979579 Phone: +90 212 244 60 00 Email: investor@global.com.tr Website: www.globalyatirim.com.tr facebook.com/GLYHOIR twitter.com/GLYHOIR linkedin.com/GLYHOIR Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Global Yatirim Holding AS published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 10:20:04 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 06:40a Biomerica Announces Filing of New Three Year Shelf Registration Statement GL 06:39a CDPHP Partners with Levrx Technology to Combat Rising Drug Costs GL 06:36a MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 06:36a DOVER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 06:35a DEUTZ AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating MD 06:35a Silver Sands Resources Commences Airborne Geophysics at Detour Lake Property NE 06:35a Ely Gold Royalties Provides Statement on Blackrock Tonopah West Property, Nevada NE 06:35a Palladium One Intersects 32.6m @ 2.86 g/t Palladium Equivalent at the Lantinen Koillismaa PGE-Cu-Ni Project, Finland NE 06:34a ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 06:33a NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ