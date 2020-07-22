|
Global Yatirim : GIH Investor Presentation - July
07/22/2020 | 06:21am EDT
GLOBAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS
Investor Presentation
July 2020
Who We Were
A Brokerage Firm
A brokerage firm
Total Assets: TL 241mn
(as of 31.12.2005)
Total Equity: TL 140mn
(as of 31.12.2005)
Who We Are Now
A Diversified Conglomerate
A diversified conglomerate
Total Assets: TL 7.1bn
(as of 31.12.2019)
Total Equity: TL 1.5bn
(as of 31.12.2019)
Portfolio Overview
Investment Holding with a focus on;
Port Infrastructure, Clean Energy & Asset Management
A brokerage firm that transforms into a diversified conglomerate in 14 years,
increasing total assets 29x and total equity 11x along the way
|
Ports
|
Power/Gas/
|
Real Estate
|
Finance
|
Mining
|
|
|
-
World's largest independent cruise port
|
operator
|
with 21 ports, including 2
commercial ports, in 13 different countries
-
c.14mn pax annually with an established presence in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Asia-Pacific regions
-
Listed on London Stock Exchange
Portfolio:
-
Nassau: The busiest transit port in the Caribbean
-
Antigua: A marquee port in the Eastern Caribbean
-
Barcelona: Europe's leading cruise port
-
Venice: The best facilities lead to Venice
-
Valletta: The door to the Mediterranean
-
Singapore: One of main homeport in Asia
-
Lisbon: Significant homeport in Atlantic
-
Port Akdeniz, Antalya: A multi-functional facility
-
Ege Port Kusadasi: The Gateway To Ephesus
-
Ha Long: First purpose-built cruise port in Vietnam
-
Port of Adria, Bodrum, Cagliari, Catania, Malaga, Ravenna, Havana, Zadar, La Goulette
Co/Tri-generation with 54.1 MW installed capacity
Biomass power plants with a installed capacity of 29.2 MW at three separate facilities
2 Solar power plant with 16.8 MWp installed capacity of which 10.8 MWp in operation and 6 MWp will be operational in 2020
Turkey's & Europe's leading CNG distributor in terms of station infrastructure and bulk sales volumes. Controls around c.20% market share in total non-piped gas market in Turkey
One of Turkey's leading players in industrial minerals with about 1.0mn tons feldspar annual production capacity
-
Sumerpark Shopping Centre: Denizli's 3rd largest shopping centre with 35,836 m2 GLA
-
Van Shopping Centre: Van's first shopping centre with 26.047m2 GLA
-
Denizli SkyCity Office Project: Denizli's first and the largest modern office project with a construction area of 33.055 m2
-
Sümerpark Residences: The first modern mass-housingproject in Denizli with 8 blocks over 105.000 m2 construction area
-
Vakifhan No:6: 1.619 m2 ROT type office re-development
-
Salipazarı Global Building: 2nd degree listed building with 5.230 m2 area.
-
Denizli Hospital Land: 10,745 m2
-
Denizli Final Schools: 11.565 m2 GLA
-
Cyprus Aqua Dolce Hotel Project: 260.177 m2 land with 48.756 m2 hotel and residential project area
-
Bilecik Industrial Zone Land: 29.500 m2
Consolidated total GLA: 84,797 m2
Retail sector GLA: 63,502 m2
Other leasable areas: 21,295 m2
Among the leading independent asset management companies of the market, offering service to domestic, international, corporate and individual investors with its innovative product portfolio
-
Actus: (AUM: TL 1.1bn as of 31.03.2020)
-
Global MD:(AUM: TL249mn as of 31.03.2020)
Among Turkey's leading independent brokerage firms that offer securities and derivatives trading and portfolio management services to international and domestic investors
-
Global Securities has a market share of 1.9% with an equity trading volume of TL
13.2bn, ranking 18th among domestic brokerage houses in Q1 2020
6
Company Overview
Shareholding Structure, Strategic Priorities, Corporate Governance & Ratings
-
A diversified conglomerate with an agile investment strategy maximizing shareholder value
-
Has evolved into a dynamic investment vehicle with interests in a variety of nascent business sectors and traditional non- bank financial service providers
-
Current portfolio of assets includes commercial and cruise ports, energy, real estate and financial services offering high growth with 'first mover' advantages
Corporate Governance Rating - Kobirate
Confirmed Overall Company Rating: 9.06 (out of 10)
|
Sub-sections
|
Rating
|
Shareholders (25%)
|
90,88
|
Public Disclosure and Transparency (25%)
|
93.18
|
Stakeholders (15%)
|
92,95
|
Board of Directors (35%)
|
87.55
-
Lean management facilitates swift decision making and timely response while extracting maximum value by successful exit
-
Listed on the Borsa Istanbul (BIST) ('GLYHO')
|
Shareholding Structure as of 22/07/2020
|
Global
|
|
Investment
|
Turkcom*
|
Holdings**
|
7.6%
|
27.2%
|
Centricus
Holdings Malta
Limited
31.2% Other
33.9%
*Disclosed together with the shares of Mehmet Kutman who is owner of Turkcom Turizm Enerji İnşaat Gıda Yatırımlar A.Ş. and founding shareholder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Investment Holdings
-
Treasury shares repurchased by the Company based on the share buyback programs
Credit Rating - JCR Eurasia
|
Global Investment Holdings (GIH)
|
Istanbul - November, 15,2019
|
Long Term International Foreign Currency
|
BBB- / (Stable Outlook)
|
Long Term International Local Currency
|
BBB- / (Stable Outlook)
|
Long Term National Local Rating
|
A- (Trk) / (Stable Outlook)
|
Long Term National Issue Rating
|
A- (Trk)
|
Short Term International Foreign Currency
|
A-3 / (Stable Outlook)
|
Short Term International Local Currency
|
A-3 / (Stable Outlook)
|
Short Term National Local Rating
|
A-1 (Trk) / (Stable Outlook)
|
Short Term National Issue Rating
|
A-1(Trk)
|
Sponsor Support
|
2
|
Stand Alone
|
B
|
|
Board of Directors: Mehmet Kutman (Chairman), Erol Göker, Ayşegül Bensel, Serdar Kırmaz, Dalınç Arıburnu, Oğuz Satıcı (Independent), Shahrokh Badie (Independent)
-
Corporate Governance Committee : Oğuz Satıcı (Chairman), Ayşegül Bensel, Serdar Kırmaz, Adnan Nas, Aslı Su Ata
-
Audit Committee: Oğuz Satıcı (Chairman), Shahrokh Badie
-
Early Risk Assessment Committee : Oğuz Satıcı (Chairman), Ayşegül Bensel, Serdar Kırmaz, Ercan Ergül, Adnan Nas
|
• Investment Committee : Ercan Ergül, Dalınç Arıburnu, Shahrokh Badie, Tahsin Bensel, Kerem Eser
|
7
Centricus
Strategic Partnership
-
an investment platform backed by a global network of financials and strategic investors
Investors
-
aims to achieve superior absolute returns with a long-term investment horizon
-
has access to significant capital and deal flow through its global network
-
positioned to take advantage of opportunities resulting from distortion in credit
markets caused by monetary and regulatory policies
Corporates
Centricus targets high absolute returns in three core sectors
|
Financial Services
|
Infrastructure
|
Investment in financial assets
|
Targeting high quality assets in
|
|
|
infrastructure domain that have
|
|
|
stable and attractive returns with
|
|
|
long duration
|
Representative Acquisitions:
|
Representative Acquisitions:
|
•
|
CIFC Asset Management
|
• Global Investment Holdings
|
•
|
Halkin Asset Management
|
|
•
|
Fortress (advisory role)
|
Technology
Raising funds, investing and transforming the technology sector
Representative Transaction:
-
Softbank Vision Fund (fundraising, structuring and advisory role)
FEMS
Investment in fashion, entertainment, sports and media
Representative Transaction:
Structured origination and investment process
|
|
Investment
|
Execution of
|
Challenge and
|
Deal sourcing
|
business plan with
|
selection based on
|
support
|
through expansive
|
provision of capital
|
prudent due
|
management to
|
global network
|
and management
|
diligence
|
reach its goals
|
|
expertise
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
We intend to stay focused on our strategic sectors
Make inorganic acquisitions in high-
value regions of the Americas,
consolidate the market further while
looking for horizontal growth in port/passenger related businesses
-
Double the current portfolio and number of passengers in the mid-term
-
Sail for the Americas, and reproduce the success we achieved in the Med
-
Implement B2C and B2B revenue opportunities to improve passenger experience at our cruise ports, similar to the strategies successfully implemented by airport operators
-
Deliver growth and cash from the commercial ports services through higher capacity utilization and making use of recent investments
-
Continue to enhance the competitive advantage achieved by being the first mover
Develop green energy projects with attractive long-termfeed-in tariffs and innovative energy efficiency solutions
-
Target up to 300MW installed capacity in renewable energy and energy efficiency in the next couple of years
-
Selectively participate in major renewable tenders such as YEKA Solar projects
-
Expand in destinations we operate ports, especially in the Caribbean
-
Acquire mid-to-big ticket operating and brown- field renewable assets with long feed-in tariff periods
-
Extend the experience and investments to surrounding markets such as Africa that as yet have an underdeveloped power infrastructure
-
Evaluate new international expansion/project opportunities
Grow in asset management with our partner Centicus
-
Create Turkey's largest asset manager levering Global Investment Holdings & Centricus partnership
-
Acquire independent asset management companies to boost AuM in the short term
-
Create an infrastructure fund for international investors that will invest in infrastructure projects with significant treasury guarantees
-
Acquire market share in pension industry benefiting from re-allocation of asset management services for pension funds
-
Feed pension funds with alternative investment funds that will be mandatory for auto-enrolment funds
Effective recognition of attractive investment opportunities in rapidly growing sectors
No specific geographic or sector-bound limits
Proven track record of successful exits
A dynamic investment vehicle with interests in a variety of budding business sectors
Unique position as industry consolidator in its port operations
Always prioritize the potential for future growth
Investment portfolio unlike any other traditional holding company
Respond swiftly to a continuously changing business environment and achieving operational efficiency
-
Expansion in all our portfolio companies
-
Create a worldwide, high quality asset (consolidating the cruise port industry around the globe)
-
Attach a value to at least one of our portfolio companies
-
Create regional / international entities with the core focus on port infrastructure, clean energy and asset management
The evolution of key financial indicators
|
mn
|
Total Assets
|
|
TL
|
7.616
|
7.056
|
5.648
4.371
3.890
3.439
2.599
1.978
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
31.03.2020
Turnover
|
1.441
|
|
|
1.128
|
|
|
806
|
|
|
630
|
|
|
552
|
|
|
357
|
|
323,5
|
247
|
260,4
|
|
|
|
2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
|
Q1-19
|
Q1-20
EBITDA
563
465
278
218 231
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
31.03.2020
111
78,7 85,1
|
2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
|
Q1-19Q1-20
Financial Highlights
(TL mn)
|
Net revenues
|
Q1 2020
|
Q1 2019
|
%change
|
Gas
|
84.9
|
73.4
|
16%
|
Power
|
54.8
|
25.1
|
118%
|
Mining
|
24.0
|
25.6
|
-6%
|
Ports
|
130.5
|
110.8
|
18%
|
Brokerage & Asset Management
|
19.5
|
13.8
|
42%
|
Real Estate
|
9.8
|
11.7
|
-16%
|
Holding stand-alone
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
NA
|
Others
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2%
|
GIH total
|
323.5
|
260.4
|
24%
|
|
|
|
|
Operating EBITDA
|
Q1 2020
|
Q1 2019
|
%change
|
Gas
|
14.2
|
13.2
|
7%
|
Power
|
10.9
|
-1.9
|
NA
|
Mining
|
4.5
|
6.0
|
-25%
|
Ports
|
62.9
|
66.9
|
-6%
|
Brokerage & Asset Management
|
4.7
|
1.7
|
177%
|
Real Estate
|
3.9
|
6.0
|
-35%
|
Holding stand-alone
|
-8.6
|
-9.6
|
11%
|
Others
|
-7.4
|
-3.7
|
-102%
|
GIH total
|
85.1
|
78.7
|
8%
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2018
|
%change
|
428.4
|
248.2
|
73%
|
148.5
|
83.0
|
79%
|
96.0
|
78.2
|
23%
|
668.5
|
601.0
|
11%
|
53.5
|
48.4
|
11%
|
42.5
|
61.1
|
-31%
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
NA
|
3.7
|
8.5
|
-57%
|
1,441.0
|
1,128.4
|
28%
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2018
|
%change
|
101.1
|
40.0
|
153%
|
18.3
|
7.1
|
157%
|
32.7
|
22.0
|
49%
|
437.1
|
402.7
|
9%
|
2.7
|
2.9
|
-7%
|
21.1
|
25.6
|
-18%
|
-40.5
|
-34.2
|
-18%
|
-9.2
|
-1.2
|
-671%
|
563.3
|
465.0
|
21%
Debt Position - As of 31.03.2020
|
|
|
Interest
|
Year of
|
|
|
|
Holding standalone debt
|
Currency
|
Rate
|
Maturity
|
|
|
Amount TL mn
|
Eurobond, net
|
USD
|
fixed
|
2022
|
|
|
22.1
|
TL bond
|
TL
|
floating
|
2020
|
|
|
20.0
|
TL bond
|
TL
|
floating
|
2020
|
|
|
124.6
|
TL bond
|
TL
|
floating
|
2021
|
|
|
125.4
|
Secured bank loans
|
TL
|
fixed
|
2021
|
|
|
31.0
|
Secured bank loans
|
EUR
|
floating
|
2021
|
|
|
414.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
737.1
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
233.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) - Net Financial Debt (TL mn ) - standalone
|
|
|
|
|
|
-503.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Project Company debt by segment
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023+
|
Amount TL mn
|
Ports (1)
|
|
218.5
|
1,920.7
|
84.7
|
293.1
|
2,517.1
|
CNG (2)
|
|
72.8
|
32.4
|
25.8
|
0.0
|
131.1
|
Power (3)
|
|
157.3
|
63.3
|
59.0
|
158.6
|
438.2
|
Mining (4)
|
|
80.4
|
16.1
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
97.1
|
Real Estate
|
|
30.1
|
30.6
|
26.6
|
66.4
|
153.6
|
Finance
|
|
15.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
15.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross debt
|
|
574.2
|
2,063.0
|
196.6
|
518.3
|
3,352.1
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
499.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(II) - Net Financial Debt (TL m) - project company (TL mn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2,852.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) + (II) - Consolidated Net Debt (TL mn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3,356.1
USD mn
3.4
3.1
19.1
19.2
4.8
63.5
113.1
35.9
-77.3
USD mn 386.3
20.1
67.2
14.9
23.6
2.3
514.4
76.6
-437.8
-515.1
|
1 of which 250USD mn Eurobond 2of which 31.9TL mn due in 2020 is revolving facility, rest is project finance loans due 3 of which 60.0TL mn due in 2020 is revolving facility fully
|
|
paid in April
|
4 of which 30.0TL mn due in 2020 is revolving facility fully paid in April. Balance is export credit and Eximbank revolving lines
|
14
|
|
Chairman & CEO, CFO and Group CEOs
A Team of Industry Specialists
|
Mehmet
|
Ferdağ
|
Emre Sayın
|
Kutman
|
Ildır
|
CEO,
|
Global Ports
|
Chairman & CEO
|
CFO*
|
Holding Plc
|
|
Atay
Arpacıoğulları
CEO,
Global Energy
-
Founding shareholder, Chairman and CEO of Global Investment Holdings. Actively involved in business development at the Company level
-
Member of TUSIAD (Turkish Industry & Business Association) and DEIK (Foreign Economic Relations Board).
-
Holds a BA from Boğaziçi University and an MBA from the University of Texas
-
Serves as the Group's CFO since 2020*
-
Appointed CFO of Global Ports Holding in 2010. Prior, she was the CFO of Kuşadası Cruise Port, Bodrum Cruise Port and Port Akdeniz - Antalya.
-
Former Accounting Division Manager at the Teba Group from 2004 to 2005. From 1993 to 2004, she held various positions at Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young.
-
Holds a BS degree in Economics from Dokuz Eylül University."
-
Has 20 years of C-Level experience in global businesses
-
Managed the brand experience at Verizon, consumer business at Turkcell, business development at Vimpelcom Group and marketing at Microsoft Turkey
-
Holds a postgraduate degree in Systems Engineering at Rutgers and Princeton Universities
-
Serves as CEO of Power and Mining Division since 2013
-
Formerly held Head of Business Development role at GIH
-
Holds MBA degree from Babson College and Bachelor of Architecture from METU
|
Hasan Tahsin
|
Barış
|
Turan
|
Hocaoğlu
|
CEO,
|
CEO,
|
Naturelgaz
|
Actus Asset
|
|
Management
|
• Serves as CEO of Naturelgaz since
|
• Serves as CEO of Actus Portfolio
|
February 2017
|
Management since 2015
|
• 17 years of experience in the group (GIH)
|
• Holds a BA in Political Sciences and
|
• Held several positions such as CFO,
|
International Relations from Ankara
|
University
|
Global Securities and Director, Energy
|
• Has 20 years of experience in the sector.
|
Group
|
• Holds a BSc. Degree in Petroleum and
|
|
Natural Gas Engineering from METU
|
Gülşeyma
Doğançay
CEO,
Global Securities
-
Serves as CEO of Global Securities since 2017
-
Has 24 years of experience in Global Securities
-
Former Assistant General Manager responsible from Domestic Sales & Marketing
-
Completed one year language certificate program at Embassy English in UK
-
Holds a BSc degree in Business Administration from Uludağ University
Barış
Subasar
CEO,
Global MD
Portfolio
Management
-
Serves as CEO of Global MD Portfolio Management since 2017
-
Holds BSc degree on Econometry from Istanbul University
-
Has 20 years of experience in the finance sector
15
-
With effect from September 1st, 2020. Our Board Member in many Group Companies, Ercan Ergül, in addition to his current roles and responsibilities, will assume the roles and responsibilities of the acting Group CFO position through September 1st, 2020.
Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)
Snapshot
192
c.24%
Market share in
PassengersMediterranean
4
Continents
Global
Investment
Holdings,
62.5% Centricus
Partners
Free Float LP,
(LSE),2.3%
35.2%
Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)
World's largest independent cruise port operator
Ports: Location Overview
Dominant Position in the Mediterranean Cruise Port Landscape
Established Foothold the Caribbean and Asia
2 out of Top Mediterranean Cruise Ports
(2019 Pax, '000s)
|
Caribbean
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
Barcelona
|
3,138*
|
Nassau
|
|
|
|
Ha Long
|
Havana
|
|
|
|
|
Balearic Islands
|
2,658
|
|
|
|
|
Singapore
|
Civitavecchia
|
2,652
|
Antigua
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Genoa/Savona
|
2,019
|
|
|
Venice
|
|
Marseille
|
1,866
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ravenna
|
|
Venice
|
1,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bar
|
GPH Cruise Ports
|
Barcelona
|
|
ITALY (4)
|
|
|
|
MONTENEGRO (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Global Cruise Market Share (2019 Pax)
|
Lisbon
|
|
|
|
TURKEY (3)
|
Caribbean
|
38,7%
|
|
|
|
|
Ege Port
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malaga
|
La Goulette
|
Catania
|
|
Mediterranean
|
14,8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valletta
|
Bodrum
|
Asia/Pacific
|
12,3%
|
|
|
|
Antalya
|
|
TUNUSİA (1)
|
|
|
|
|
MALTA (1)
|
|
Northern/Western
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alaska
|
4,4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
20,4%
|
GPH Cruise Ports
|
GPH Commercial Ports with some minor cruise activities
|
Country (Number of Ports)
-
Note: # of pax including all 6 piers of the city of which GPH operates 5
Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)
World's largest independent cruise port operator
A
Bodrum Cruise Port
-
Cruise, ferry and mega-yacht port located on Turkey's Aegean coast, near one of Turkey's most popular seaside resorts.
-
Pax 2019: 124k
-
End of concession: 2067
D
Barcelona Cruise Port
-
One of the largest cruise homeports;
-
Pax 2019: 2.1mn
-
End of
|
o
|
2030
|
.
|
|
p
|
3)
|
o
|
|
(ext. potential, 2050)
B
Malaga Cruise Port
-
3 cruise terminals of Málaga
-
Pax 2019: 476k
-
End of
|
o 2038
|
ext. potential,2050)
-
(ext. potential,2054)
Lisbon Cruise Port
-
Port of call for cruises; operates three cruise terminals and a new terminal completed in 2017
-
Pax 2019: 571k
-
End of concession:
Ege Port Kusadasi
-
Busiest cruise port in Turkey, located near Ephesus and the House of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Pax 2019: 256k
-
End of
(extension2052)
F
Cruise Port
The operation of Terminal Marina Bay Cruise Centre
-
Pax 2019: 1.7mn
-
End of concession: 2027
Valletta Cruise Port
-
Significant cruise operations with more than 20% turnaround
-
Pax 2019: 902k
-
End of concession: 2066
H
Cruise Port
a dominant position in export traffic for its hinterland. Also active in cruise operations
-
Pax 2019: -
-
End of concession: 2028 (extension potential,2047)
I
Venice Cruise Port
-
One of the 3 main hubs of Mediterranean
-
Pax 2019: 1.6mn
-
End of concession: 2024 (potentially 2060)
ED M J
B K C
P K AH
G
|
M
|
N
|
|
Zadar CruisePort
|
|
Port
|
Close to old townwith Roman
|
|
the marquee ports in the
|
ruins, medieval churches and16th
|
|
Caribbean region
|
century fortifications.
|
|
Pax 2019: 728k
|
Pax 2019: 167k
|
|
End of concession: 2049
J
Port
main sea port
Pax 2019: 20k
O
Nassau Cruise Port
-
One of the most popular cruise destinations in the world
-
Second largest transit port in the world
-
Pax 2019: 3.8mn
-
End of concession: 2047
K
Italian Cruise Ports
-
Cagliari, Catania, Ravenna
-
Small-mediumsize operations
-
Pax 2019: 515k
-
End of concession: 2020 to 2027
P
La Goulette Cruise Port,
Tunusia
-
Significant non-European cruise port in the Mediterranean
-
Pax 2019: -
-
End of concession: 2036 (extension potential 2056)
L
Havana Cruise Port
-
Cuba's major port and commercial center
-
Pax 2019: 297k
-
15-yearmanagement agreement (ends 2033)
R
Ha Long Cruise Port
-
First purpose-built cruise port in Vietnam
-
One of the most visited places in Vietnam and the Southeast Asia region
-
Pax 2019: 72k
-
15-yearmanagement agreement (ends 2034)
|
Existing Ports
|
|
Creuers Ports
|
19
|
|
166,800m2
and reefer
Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)
Commercial Port Business: Port Akdeniz (1/2)
Excellent Infrastructure and Capacity to Provide Multi-purpose Services
Port Akdeniz is a multi-functional port with an excellent and extensive infrastructure that lends it a dominant
commercial position amongst its peers
|
A
|
Cruise
|
B
|
Commercial
|
|
Operations
|
|
|
Operations
|
•
|
Luggage services,
|
|
•
|
Large terminal
|
|
internet and other
|
|
|
area supports
|
|
services offered
|
|
|
seamless and
|
•
|
Awarded "Most
|
|
|
flexible day-to-
|
|
|
day operations
|
|
Improved Terminal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Facilities" by DWCD
|
|
•
|
It also provides
|
|
|
|
|
opportunity for
|
|
|
|
|
expansion of
Concession until 2028, with an ongoing
Best-in-class operational and
sole ownership since 2010
Piers: 9 (o/w 2
Quay
Breakwater: 1,600m
Side Breakwater: 650m
extend concession to 2047
practices put in place under GPH's
Terminal area and station:
5m tonnes general & bulk cargo
|
|
|
|
Pier
|
A
|
|
Pier #6
|
#2-3
|
Pier #9
|
175m
|
162m
|
|
140m
|
Pier #1
|
|
|
150m
Pier #8
170m
Overview
area 1,142m Pier providing modern services in a fully protected and sheltered customs area
2 Concrete warehouse (contracted for 3 years) outside the customs and just 50m from the quay
c.4,000m2 Indoor space for temporary storage services in bounded areas including industrial tents
Efficient IT management system Terminal operating system
has a direct interface with the accounting program and a mobile phone application connects customers and co-workers to the port directly
Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)
Commercial Port Business: Port Akdeniz (2/2)
Strategically Located with Strong Competitive Positioning
|
Port Akdeniz is strategically located with limited regional competition, high barriers to entry and
|
connectivity
|
to capture marble and cement volumes in the hinterland
|
|
Port Akdeniz
|
PortAkdeniz Competitor Ports
|
Road Transport Infrastructure
|
|
Cement
|
Key Marble Mines
|
Key Hinterland Cities
Turkey
|
Ideally located with
|
hinterland which is well
|
connected to the port
|
|
|
Limited
|
to long distance and high land
|
cost
|
to other
|
nearby
|
|
Aliaga
|
|
Afyon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D300
|
Karaman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Burdur
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D650
|
|
|
D330
|
|
D330
|
|
|
D625
|
|
|
D696
|
|
|
|
D320
|
|
|
D330
|
|
D715
|
|
|
|
|
|
Konya
|
|
|
|
|
D696
|
|
Mersin
|
|
|
D330
|
|
Isparta D695
|
|
Iskenderum
|
D330
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Denizli
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D585
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D400
|
D400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D400
|
Port-AkdenizD400
|
D350
|
|
- Well
|
touristic use of Mediterranean
|
leaves limited
|
|
construction of new ports
|
|
|
investments requirements,
|
|
leads times,
|
and long license and regulatory
|
|
additional barriers for
|
new entrants
|
|
|
Diversified revenue from a
|
portfolio of shippers, predominantly
|
exporting marble and
|
and increasingly importing metals,
|
granite, coal,
|
and agricultural products
|
Cyprus
|
Exposure
|
construction and growth, especially emerging
marble exports to China and India and diversified cement
|
|
Overview of
|
Incumbents
|
|
From Mersin to İzmir
|
service for container vessels ;
|
|
Akdeniz holds the responsibility of being the only well
|
|
along 700 km's from Mersin to İzmir
|
|
|
Within this 700 km's there are no signs of a
|
to be
|
entering to the port services business
|
|
-
Carries our the role of having round 40% of the share from Turkey's block marble export
Mitigants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
V.A.S. ;
|
Port 4.0
|
|
|
|
(Solon Portal
|
Tailor Cut
|
Free Marble
|
|
Marble
|
|
and other
|
Special
|
Storage
|
|
Cutting, 3D
|
|
ongoing
|
Services
|
|
|
Dimentioning
|
|
|
mobile app's)
|
|
|
|
|
21
Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)
Commercial Port Business: Port of Adria (1/2)
Recently Modernised with a Multi-Services Platform
Port of Adria is a recently renewed port to provide multiple services and cater to increasing demand
Port of Adria Layout
A
Container Terminal
-
Area: 8 ha
-
Capacity: 50 TEU/hr
-
Storage capacity: 2.5k TEU ground slot
-
Container Freight Station
-
Railway tracks 2x 440m
-
Two STSG Container Cranes
-
Quay Length of 660m and 12m
B
General Cargo Terminal
-
Area: 6.3 ha
-
Handles all types of cargo
-
1 MHC with 80t capacity
-
4 portable cranes + 2 crawler cranes
-
11m draft
|
Port area
|
terminals under operation: (i)
|
|
Terminal,
|
Cargo Terminal, (iii) Timber
|
(iv) Ro-
|
Ro
|
(v) Cruise Terminal
|
|
|
undergone an extensive capex
|
over 2015-2018 for
|
|
Euro
|
|
|
|
Successfully completed
|
|
turnaround and social
|
|
program of 7.2m Euro
|
|
improving efficiency and
|
|
workforce reduced
|
than one third
|
|
Long
|
life of 24 years, terminating in Jan-2044
|
depth
|
|
is listed in the Montenegro Stock Exchange, with GPH
|
|
|
Timber Terminal
|
63.18% of issued shares and the rest being free float
|
|
A B
|
|
2
|
Berths: 9
|
|
•
|
services
|
|
Quay Length: 1,440 m
|
|
|
|
Port Area:
|
|
|
527,000 m2
77k m2 closed storage
163k m2 open storage
|
C
|
Annual Capacity: >500k
|
TEU container
|
Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)
Commercial Port Business: Port of Adria (2/2)
Strategically Located to Act as Gateway to Balkan Peninsula Trade
|
Port of Adria is ideally located within a Free Zone regime to service landlocked
|
markets
|
Rijeka /
|
Croatia
|
Port of
|
|
Ploče
|
Belgrade
|
Bosnia and
Herzegovina
Serbia
|
|
Albania
|
Macedonia
|
|
Durres
|
(FYROM / NM)
|
|
|
Port-Adria-Bar
|
Bar-Belgrade Railway and
|
Road Connections
|
Rail Connections
|
|
Competitive
|
vs. Other
|
-
Key competitors are ports: Rijeka / Ploče , Durres
|
Positioning at the entrance of Adriatic Sea
|
proximity to Serbia,
|
Port of Adria has a natural competitive
|
against other ports in the
|
region by being able to deliver goods
|
(e.g. 1 day of delay if using
|
Rijeka Port vs. Port of Adria)
|
-
Recent investment in superstructure makes Port of Adria very compelling
-
Within this 100 km's there are no signs of a new competition to be entering to the port services business
|
|
Major port in
|
, handling most of the country's maritime
|
|
freight
|
|
|
|
|
a Free
|
Zone regime with
|
economic
|
|
as exemption from customs
|
|
and other
|
|
quicker and easier customs
|
etc.
|
|
|
Important intermodal
|
link for
|
transport to
|
landlocked
|
|
countries such as Bosnia
|
Serbia and Macedonia,
|
|
facilitated by integration
|
Belgrade-Bar railway and road traffic
|
|
network
|
|
|
|
|
Benefits
|
steel, aluminium
|
export and
|
automotive
-
of the two international airports in Montenegro: (68 km) and Tivat (57 km)
-
Top 3 in proximity for 10 out of 11 of the main cities in the region
Key Measures to Maintain Competitiveness
|
|
|
|
|
|
Local presence
|
|
|
|
with branch
|
Unique storage
|
PoA
|
Geographical
|
office in Belgrade
|
capacity to
|
continuously
|
positioning and
|
to actively
|
provide solution
|
monitors its
|
easy cross
|
support existing
|
at a reasonable
|
competitors'
|
border activity
|
client and seek
|
cost
|
proposed plans
|
|
new
|
|
|
|
|
opportunities
|
|
Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)
Harnessing Global Opportunities: Replicating European Success
Americas:
-
16.3mn Pax
-
235 Ships
-
55.2% Market Share
-
-
of which 36.7% Caribbean/Bahamas
35%
28%
Regional
Growth by Pax.
Capacity
-20192019-2027
|
Strategy
|
|
• Have established
|
in
|
largest cruise
|
-
Largest cruise market in the world but often with the oldest infrastructure
-
Significant opportunities for new port investments
Europe:
35%
2012-20192019-2027
Strategy
-
Birth place of GPH and our current heartland
-
Continued opportunities for new ports
-
Focus also on concession extensions at current ports
Asia Pacific/Australia:
.4% Market Share
-
of which 12.6% Asia Pacific
217%
64%
2012-20192019-2027
Strategy
-
Established foothold in Asia with equity associate port Singapore
-
Signed 15-year management service agreement for Ha Long Cruise Port, Vietnam in 2019
-
Significant potential for new port investments
|
Source: Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report, 33rd Editition
|
24
Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)
Strong Pipeline with Clearly Identified Opportunities
Project Screening / Pre-Feasibility
Americas
13 Ports
|
Europe &
|
5 Ports
|
Middle East
|
=
Total: 22 projects
Project Funnel
Due Diligence / MoU
3 Ports
Ports
=
Total: 5 projects
|
Concession
|
&
|
Closing and Induction
|
|
1 Port
|
=
|
|
=
|
|
|
|
Total: 1 project
|
Total: - project
28 active projects in the pipeline
Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH)
Robust Growth, Strong Margins and High Cash Conversion
|
Passenger growth (mn)
|
Revenue Development (USD mn)
Consolidated & Management Ports Ports in which GPH has an interest
Segmental EBITDA Development (USD mn)
Total
Segmental 69.2%
EBITDA
margin
|
70.8%
|
83.4
|
39,1
|
44,4
|
2019
Resilient financial profile with high margins and strong cash conversion
* Cash conversion calculated as (Segmental EBITDA and unallocated expenses - CAPEX) / (Segmental EBITDA and unallocated expenses). CAPEX excludes acquisitions.
Gas: Naturelgaz
Europe's & Turkey's leading CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) distributor
|
► Naturelgaz, a 95.5% subsidiary of GIH and established in 2005, is
|
Turkey and Europe's leading CNG distributer as per mother station
|
infrastructure and bulk sales volume
|
► Naturelgaz focuses on sales and distribution of bulk CNG to industrial
|
and commercial customers in addition to cities not connected to a
|
natural gas pipeline due to economic or geographic constraints
|
► The company distributed 167 mn Sm3 of CNG in 2019 and reached
|
c.22% market share in total non-piped gas market in Turkey while has
|
31% market share through the hinterlands covered by its filing plants.
|
► Naturelgaz is also focused on the road transport sector to supplement
|
existing bulk CNG sales. Compared to other energy sources, the use of
|
Auto CNG in road transportation provides two important advantages
Naturelgaz CNG Plants / Auto CNG Stations Network
Revenue (TL mn)
|
are cost savings and environmental sustainability
Strategy
-
In Turkey, there are many zones that natural gas has not reached either because of geographical obstacles or poor economics. Supplying CNG into pipeline of remote towns in Turkey, in cooperation with local gas distributors, where there is no natural gas distribution infrastructure
-
Carrying the experience and investments to the surrounding markets such as Africa where the is underdeveloped power infrastructure and strong growth
-
Developing Auto CNG projects in cooperation with OEM producers and conversion companies
-
To increase the number of projects by supplying integrated CNG solutions to well operators
-
10 Bulk CNG plants
-
3 Auto CNG stations
-
296 CNG tankers
-
47 industrial scale compressors
-
In 2019, Naturelgaz distributed 167 mn Sm3 of CNG and captured a 22.2% share of the total non-piped natural gas market in Turkey. The company recorded a 31.3% market share through the hinterlands covered by its filling plants
428
36
20112019
CNG sales (mn m³)
167
28
20122019
28
Share Purchase Agreement with
SOCAR Turkey LNG
-
Naturelgaz has signed an agreement to purchase 100% of SOCAR Turkey LNG
-
Such transaction is subject to regulatory approvals as well as completion of the pre-conditions
-
After the share transfer, Naturelgaz and SOCAR Turkey LNG are planned to merge under Naturelgaz
|
Bulk CNG plants:
|
10
|
2
|
Auto-CNG stations:
|
3
|
8
|
CNG road tankers:
|
296
|
49
|
CNG compressors:
|
47
|
20
|
Number of provinces served:
|
49
|
+10
|
|
|
Post-acquisition:
-
Infrastructure will enlarge to 12 bulk CNG plants, 11 auto-CNG stations, 345 CNG road tankers and 67 CNG compressors, expansion coming from new regions. In addition to CNG infrastructure, the acquisition will also bring 44 LNG tanks and equipment along with 6 LNG road tankers.
-
In 2019, Naturelgaz distributed overall 167.0 mn Sm3 of CNG, while SOCAR Turkey LNG distributed 35.4 mn Sm3 of CNG & LNG.
Power: Tres Energy
Biggest co/trigeneration supplier with 54.1MW
|
► Established in 2013 and 95.8% owned by GIH - remaining share is
|
owned by a local partner
|
► Offers power generation solutions via combined heat and power plants
Customer Breakdown by Sector and Capacity
|
(cogeneration/trigeneration) to end customers
|
► BO/ BOT model implementation in various types of facilities, both public
|
and private - industrial facilities, hospitals, shopping centres, hotels,
|
offices, etc. Operates according to unlicensed regulation.
|
► Total installed capacity is 54.1MW
Lüleburgaz
5,4MW
Çerkezköy 6,7MW
Samsun 10,1MW
|
Bandırma
|
|
8,7MW
|
Ankara
|
|
4,0MW
|
İzmir
|
Uşak
|
6,7MW
|
11,0MW
|
MW
|
4.4
|
1,5
|
|
|
8,7
|
|
6,7
|
|
6,7
|
54.1MW
|
10,1
|
|
|
11,0
|
90%
|
5,4
|
|
|
Jul-20
Customer 8
Customer 7
Customer 6
Customer 5
Customer 4
Customer 3
Customer 2
Customer 1
operational
|
► Designs, constructs
|
and
|
turn-keysmall-to-mid-size
|
|
plants for industrial
|
|
customers consuming
|
for
|
electricity,
|
cooling purposes. Capex per
|
500-
|
700k
|
|
|
|
|
► Works with clients via long-term
|
bilateral
|
securing
|
fixed
|
savings in percentage terms to
|
|
prices (electricity or
|
natural gas)
|
|
|
|
of Installed Capacity
|
MW
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54.1
|
|
|
|
|
16,8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Power : Biomass
Total installed capacity of 29.2MW
-
Global Investment Holdings is the leading biomass power producer from residues and waste from agricultural fields, forests, and livestock in Turkey with a total installed capacity of 29.2MW at its Aydın - Söke (12MW), Mardin - Derik (12MW) and Şanlıurfa - Haliliye (5.2MW) power plants
-
GIH holds an important competitive advantage in the biomass sector in Turkey:
-
-
First mover in current and potential locations: electricity generation from agricultural (mainly cotton and corn) residues, animal manure, and forestry residues using combustion and steam cycle technology - not employed by many players in the Turkish market
-
Integrated value chain under one roof including collection and plant operation
|
iii.
|
High availability due to well proven
|
moving grate
|
|
boiler, steam turbine generator
|
|
iv.
|
49 years license with price
|
feed-in tariff at 13.3
|
|
US cent/kwh for initial 10
|
|
v.
|
Facilities are located in
|
proximity to important supply
|
|
in Turkey
|
|
|
vi.
|
Collects
|
from
|
diversified sources
|
with
|
|
and personnel in addition to selected
|
|
vii.
|
Secures supply chain via long-term
|
(c.10 years) with
|
|
|
General Directorate of
|
|
|
|
Local Farmers
|
|
|
|
|
Regional Forestry
|
|
Current Biofuel Volume in Regions
|
Present
|
|
|
Total fuel availability:
|
|
|
tonnes
|
11m tonnes
|
|
|
4.361
|
Potential to generate
|
'000
|
3.435
|
|
c.1,200MW
|
the existing
|
|
biofuel
Urfa Mardin
Turkish Statistical Institute
GIH Installed Capacity
|
|
|
|
|
29,2
|
|
29.2
|
|
MW
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feed-in-Tariff*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18.9
|
22.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.6
|
11.0
|
13.2
|
5,6
|
9,2
|
|
|
kwh
|
2,7
|
|
2,3
|
3,7
|
|
|
|
13,3
|
13,3
|
/
|
7,3
|
7,3
|
10,5
|
cent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD
|
Hydro
|
Wind
|
Geothermal
|
Biomass
|
Solar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIT for Electricity
|
Max. FIT for Use of Domestic Equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Plants that become operational by 2020 will be eligible to benefit from the FIT for a period of 10 years following their commercial operation date. Domestic equipment support is applicable for the initial 5 years of operation.
31
Source: Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA)
Power : Biomass
Our facilities are located in close proximity to important supply areas in Turkey
-
Portfolio approach provides diversification with respect to fuel supply and operating performance
Operational :Söke I (12MW), Urfa I (5.2MW),
Mardin I (12MW)
Aydin
Soke
Total annual fuel availability: 3.4mn tonnes, of which Energy will use c. 5% p.a. once fully rolled-out
UrfaMardin
Total annual fuel availability: 4.3mn tonnes, of which Global Energy will use c. 5% p.a. once fully rolled-out
Total annual fuel availability: 3.7mn tonnes, of which Global Energy will use c. 4% p.a. once fully rolled-out
Power: Solar
2 projects with 16.8MWp installed capacity in progress
2 projects located in Mardin/Turkey and Bar/Montenegro
Mardin, SPP Project:
-
Won bid for licensed solar project in 2015
-
Total installed capacity will be 10.8 MWp (9MWe at substation)
-
Facility spans over a 16 hectare area
-
Licence obtained in March 2019
-
Commercial operation started: by end of 2019
-
Price guarantee through feed-in tariff at 13.3 USD cent/kWh years
Bar, Port of Adria SPP Project:
|
► First international project of the energy
|
|
GIH
|
► Development
|
of a solar
|
on
|
rooftops of existing
|
warehouses at the port
|
|
|
► Total installed
|
6 MWp (5 MWe at substation)
|
► Price
|
feed-in tariff at 12 EUR
|
12 years
|
► In the
|
of permit by state authorities
|
|
-
Expected commercial operation date: H2
Other Projects in the Pipeline:
|
► In addition, GIH is
|
pursuing plans to bid on government tenders
|
in renewables, but
|
evaluating various opportunities abroad in the
|
sector
|
|
Mardin SPP settlement plan: 16
|
spot in close proximity to
city center
|
Bar
|
plan: 9 warehouse roofs with a total area of
|
66
|
33
GIH's first solar power plant, Ra Solar
-
Global Investment Holdings commissioned its first solar power plant, Ra
Solar, with 10.8 MWp installed capacity in Mardin
• Ra Solar is subject to Renewable Energy Resources Support Mechanism (YEKDEM) starting from 2020, selling electricity at 13.3 USD cent/kWh for ten years
• The facility is expected to generate about 20 million kWh electricity per annum, meeting the electricity requirement of more than 7.5 thousand households.
1 Key Features
|
Project Location
|
Mardin, Turkey
|
Developer
|
Ra Gunes
|
Shareholder Structure
|
100% GIH
|
Plant Type
|
Ground mounted - Tracker
|
DC Capacity (MWp)
|
10.8
|
AC Capacity (MWe)
|
9
|
Annual Generation (kWh/Year)
|
20,550,000
|
Tariff
|
FIT in first 10 year:
|
13.3 USD cent/kWh
|
Global Investment Holdings' first international solar plant investment
Overview
-
Barsolar is the first ever large-scale solar project in Montenegro with a capacity of 6MWp
-
The solar plant is located in port of Adria, Bar, Montenegro; while Port of Adria has been operated by Global Investment Holdings' subsidiary. The solar power plant will be constructed on the warehouse roofs covering an area of over 66,000 square meters at the port
-
Global Investment Holdings' 51% subsidiary in solar energy, Barsolar D.O.O has been granted the "Temporary Status of Privileged Energy Producer" by the Regulatory Agency in Montenegro
-
Barsolar is expected to generate about 6.9 million kWh electricity per annum, meeting the electricity requirement of more than 2.6 thousand households
-
The company is planning to start construction in Q2 2020 and commence power generation in H2 2020
1 Key Features
|
Project Location
|
Bar, Montenegro
|
Developer
|
Barsolar
|
Plant Type
|
Rooftop
|
DC Capacity (MWp)
|
6
|
AC Capacity (MWe)
|
5
|
Annual Generation (kWh/Year)
|
6,900,000
|
Tariff
|
FIT in first 12 year:
|
12.0 EUR cent/kWh
|
Location
Port of Adria, Bar
Mining: Straton - Feldspar
-
Straton, a 97.7% owned subsidiary of GIH, was acquired in 2013
-
Straton has substantial feldspar reserves, mine processing facilities and commercial teams based in the West Aegean region of Turkey
-
Straton is among the top five feldspar producers in Turkey with 483,454 tons of annual feldspar production in 2019
-
The Company's main export markets were Spain, Italy and Egypt. Export related sales volume reached 362.015 tons while domestic sales volume realized at 121.439 tons in 2019
-
Feldspar is a crucial ingredient for the quality manufacturing of ceramics and glass, reducing the manufacturing temperature and saving vast amounts of energy as well as carbon emissions
-
Turkey is the global leader in feldspar mining with 5mn tons of production. Turkey's feldspar exports to Spain, Italy, Russia and the Far East amounted to 3.2% of Turkey's overall mine exports
Strategy
-
Aims to become a leading player in the global feldspar market by extracting feldspar in the most efficient and environmentally responsible manner
-
To this ends, Straton has completed an investment program that includes establishment of new separation and enrichment facilities besides expansion of existing production capacity
-
Geographical expansion into new export markets
Sales Volume Developments (000 ton)
626
496 483
388 405
Ardus Real Estate Investments
-
Denizli Sumerpark Mix-Use Real Estate Development
Sümerpark Project, which is the new living center of Denizli, is on 98,500 m2 land and when completed, it shall reach to a gross construction area of 228,000 m2. The project is composed of Sümerpark Evleri, consisting of 606 houses, Sümerpark Shopping Center, Skycity Business Towers, Private School and a private hospital with 150 beds
|
Net land area
|
98,418m²
|
|
|
Residential Area
|
34,421m²
|
|
|
Commercial Area
|
47,709m²
|
|
|
Private School Area
|
5,543 m²
|
(Commercial precedent)
|
|
|
|
Private Hospital Area
|
10,745m²
|
|
|
Gross construction area
|
228,620 m²
|
|
|
Residential
|
105,000 m² /608 housing (%38 completed)
|
|
|
Shopping Center
|
107,000 m² / 35,836 m² GLA (%100 completed)
|
Office
|
33,055 m²
|
|
|
Private school
|
11,565 m² (%100 completed)
|
|
|
Private Hospital
|
32,000 m² (In the planning phase)
|
|
Van Shopping Center is the first shopping centre in the city and provides a strong selection on 55.000m² building area and 26,047 m² leasable area. Van Shopping Centre is home to approximately 90 stores as well as restaurants and cafes, child playground and 7-theater cinema. In 2019, it attracted more than 7.5 million visitors and currently operates with 96% occupancy
-
SALIPAZARI GLOBAL BUILDING (RIHTIM 51)
Rihtim 51, which is a 2nd degree listed historical building, has 5,230 m² building area. Global Investment Holding is currently using the building as headquarters. The renovation projects of the property have been completed and the building permit is obtained for the 7,400 m² hotel project
The project is based on the reconstruction of the 1,619 m2 historic building belonging to the General Directorate of Foundations in Karaköy, Istanbul with the Restore-Operate-Transfer (ROT) model. The building restoration was completed in August 2006 and operates with 100% occupancy
Ardus Real Estate Investments
OTHER LANDS AND PROJECTS:
-
CYPRUS AQUA DOLCE HOTEL PROJECT
48,756 m 2 project planned in 260,177 m 2 land, includes 5* hotels, casino and villa.
-
BILECEIK INDUSTRIAL ZONE LAND
Located in the Industrial Zone, 29,500 m2 in size
45,822 m2 land suitable for large-scale tourism investments
Actus Asset Management
-
Actus is the second largest Turkish-owned portfolio management company without a bank/brokerage house/insurance company as a parent
-
Since April 2015, Actus Company has grown by 596%, managing TL 1.1bn in AUM as of 31 March 2020
|
►
|
Actus launched Turkey's first infrastructure private equity fund that will provide equity financing to a public-
|
project
|
|
in healthcare sector. Actus aims to be the leader in Turkey in alternative investment funds leveraging
|
Holdings'
|
|
know-how and proven track record
|
|
|
|
|
|
►
|
Actus is the founder of Turkey's first corporate venture capital fund investing in technology firms
|
vision of being a global player
|
|
Actus Asset Management Inc. Logo Ventures Fund
|
|
|
|
|
►
|
Actus launched Turkey's first diversified renewable energy Private Equity
|
Fund: Actus GreenOne
|
Equity
|
|
Investment Fund
|
|
|
|
|
|
► Actus signed a Limited Partners Agreement with Sabancı University
|
approval to establish
|
Venture
|
|
Capital Fund with TL 100mn final closing target
|
|
|
|
|
►
|
Actus launched Turkey's first sports venture capital fund.
|
provides venture investing to
|
-driven and disruptive
|
|
start-ups in sports, media and entertainments
|
|
|
|
|
► Managing 1 pension, 6 mutual, and 4 alternative
|
funds as well as several
|
mandates, Actus is the only full-
|
|
fledged asset manager in Turkey
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategy
|
|
|
|
|
|
►
|
Besides organic growth, Actus'
|
is to acquire independent
|
companies to boost AuM in the short
|
term
Actus Assetand İstanbul Asset Management, creating the largest domestic and
have reached an agreement to merge under Istanbul Asset asset management company in Turkey with over TL 4bn AUM
|
|
Actus will hold a 33.25% stake in the merged
|
; and GIH will have an option to buy 40% of the shares of the merged entity
|
► Launch a Turkish regional infra fund up to
|
jointly with Centricus
Merger of Actus & İstanbul Asset Management
-
Actus Asset Management and İstanbul Asset Management have reached an agreement to merge, creating the largest domestic and independent asset management company in Turkey
-
Post merger, Actus' shareholders will hold 33.25% of the merged entity; and Global Investment Holdings has an option to acquire additional 40% (share purchase) of the shares of the merged entity
|
Shareholders:
|
80% Global Investment Holdings
|
|
20% Police Pension Fund (Polsan)
|
|
TL 1.1bn
|
AUM (as of 31 March 2020):
|
Since April 2015's acquisition by Global Investment
|
|
Holdings, Actus' AuM had grown by around 6 folds
|
Mutual / Pension Funds:
|
1 Pension Funds, 6 Mutual Funds
|
AIFs:
|
Healthcare PPP Infra PEIF
|
|
Logo Ventures CVC PEIF
|
|
GreenOne Renewable Energy PEIF
|
|
Two.Zero Venture Fund
|
Opportunity :
|
|
5 ex-industry professionals
TL 2.9bn
With the new shareholding structure,
Istanbul Asset Management
was able to expand its portfolio by 50 folds
3 Pension Fund, 12 Mutual Funds
Bosphorist VC PEIF
-
Creating the largest domestic and independent asset management company in Turkey
-
Taking advantage of the new Capital Markets Law, which aims at levelling the playing field between banks and the non-bank financial institutions
|
• Unlocking growth potential in AIFs, pension fund mandates, fintech initiatives and impact investing
|
43
|
Global MD Portfolio Management
|
► Global MD is a leading non-bank portfolio management firm which focuses on pension
|
namely Aegon Emeklilik
|
and Fiba Emeklilik, real estate funds and venture capital funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
► Global MD offers top quality portfolio management to both individual and
|
|
investors, managing 7 funds
|
invested in the Turkish equity and debt markets. (AUM: TL 249mn as of 31
|
2020)
|
|
|
► Global MD is the founder of Torkam Global MD Real Estate Fund ,
|
of Turkey's first real estate
|
funds in
|
which Emlak Konut has pledged to be a seed investor for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
► Global MD's first venture capital fund, Acalis 1st
|
Fund, gives the
|
invest in disabled and
|
elderly care centers all over Turkey
|
|
|
|
|
-
100% owned by Global Securities
Strategy
-
Global MD has the real estate funds to
|
become one of the leading
|
management companies via adding new venture and
|
roster in 2020 and
|
|
► Global MD
|
on providing superb
|
customers and aims its investment funds' performance to the
|
highest
|
in their categories
|
Global Securities
-
Global Securities is an independent and listed company on BIST that provides capital market brokerage services to individuals and corporates; local and international investors
-
Global Securities had a market share of 1.9% with an equity trading volume of 13.2bn TL, ranking 18th among domestic brokerage houses in Q1 2020
-
Global Securities has received 40 international awards for its many accomplishments in Turkey over the years, among which is the award for "The non-bank intermediary institution with the biggest trading volume since the foundation of Borsa Istanbul"
-
Has mediated close to 100 corporations establish an initial public offering, has also contributed with USD 5bn to the Turkish Capital Market
Strategy
Configured with the vision of being a pioneer of the sector in Turkey, Global Securities serves its clients through its accumulation of information and experience, in the capacity of being a leading and dependable brokerage
Balance Sheet
(mn TL)31 March 202031 December 2019
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
1,495.4
|
1,350.5
|
Cash and Banks
|
613.5
|
474.7
|
Marketable Securities
|
18.6
|
8.5
|
Trade Receivables
|
408.0
|
458.6
|
Inventories
|
82.7
|
85.4
|
Other Receivables and Current Assets (1)
|
372.6
|
322.4
|
Assets classified as held for sale
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
Non-current Assets
|
6,120.2
|
5,706.0
|
Financial Assets
|
8.2
|
8.2
|
Investment Properties
|
510.9
|
510.9
|
Tangible Fixed Assets
|
1,640.5
|
1,457.9
|
Intangibles and Concession properties
|
2,856.3
|
2,687.2
|
Right of Use Assets (3)
|
540.1
|
502.5
|
Equity Pickup Investments
|
206.0
|
188.3
|
Goodwill
|
106.7
|
98.9
|
Deferred tax assets
|
131.5
|
131.3
|
Other receivables and non-current assets (2)
|
120.1
|
120.8
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
7,615.6
|
|
7,056.4
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short term liabilities
|
1,816.2
|
|
1,579.0
|
|
Financial debt
|
1,272.4
|
|
1,026.4
|
|
Lease Liabilities (3)
|
16.9
|
|
15.1
|
|
Trade Payables
|
307.2
|
|
367.3
|
|
Accrued liabilities and other payables
|
219.6
|
|
170.1
|
|
Long term liabilities
|
4,340.0
|
|
3,959.5
|
|
Financial debt
|
3,230.2
|
|
2,889.1
|
|
Lease Liabilities (3)
|
405.4
|
|
377.9
|
|
Provisions and other long term liabilities (4)
|
130.2
|
|
142.8
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
574.3
|
|
549.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
1,459.4
|
|
1,518.0
|
|
Paid in capital
|
|
325.9
|
|
325.9
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
-135.0
|
|
-137.4
|
|
Reserves
|
|
927.4
|
|
842.6
|
|
Previous years' profit/loss
|
|
-54.0
|
|
73.1
|
|
Profit/(loss) for the period
|
|
-131.0
|
|
-131.0
|
|
Minority Interest
|
|
526.1
|
|
544.8
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
7,615.6
|
|
7,056.4
|
|
(1) non-trade receivables including related parties, tax receivables and others
|
(2) long term non-trade receivables including related parties, advances, prepaid expenses and others
|
|
|
(3) recognition of right-of-use asset and a lease liability with respect to rent contracts of building, office, vehicles and concession agreements according to transition to TFRS 16.
|
|
|
(4) non-trade payables including related parties, long term provisions and other liabilities
|
48
Income Statement
|
(TL mn)
|
Q1 2020
|
Q1 2019
|
FY 2019
|
FY 2018
|
Total gross revenues
|
323.5
|
260.4
|
1,441.0
|
1,128.4
|
Cost of sales and services
|
-268.5
|
-209.8
|
-1,003.9
|
-748.9
|
Gross Profit
|
55.0
|
50.6
|
437.1
|
379.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
-84.1
|
-68.3
|
-296.3
|
-255.6
|
Other operating income/(loss), net
|
-6.2
|
-7.6
|
42.5
|
52.8
|
Equity pickup asset gains/(losses)
|
-4.2
|
8.3
|
29.8
|
27.6
|
Gross operating profit/(loss)
|
-39.4
|
-17.0
|
213.1
|
204.4
|
Financial income/(expenses), net
|
-156.0
|
-103.9
|
-347.5
|
-290.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
-195.4
|
-120.9
|
-134.4
|
-86.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxation
|
21.2
|
0.2
|
-23.3
|
22.2
|
Profit/(loss) after tax
|
-174.3
|
-120.7
|
-157.7
|
-64.0
|
Minority interest
|
-43.2
|
-38.3
|
-26.7
|
25.9
|
Net profit/(loss) for the period
|
-131.0
|
-82.4
|
-131.0
|
-89.9
|
EBITDA
|
85.1
|
78.7
|
563.3
|
465.0
|
|