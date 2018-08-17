Global Yeast Market 2018 - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of growth in
demand of bakery products and convenience foods, increasing alcoholic
consumption, enrichment of animal feed products and rising demand for
bioethanol as fuel.
The global yeast market is segmented based on form into fresh yeast,
active dry yeast and instant yeast. Each of the form is further sub
segmented into baker's yeast, brewer's yeast, wine yeast, bioethanol
yeast and feed yeast. In 2018, baker's yeast is valued to rule with the
highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.
The global yeast market is segmented based on strains into Saccharomyces
cerevisiae, Saccharomyces carlsbergiensis, Kluyveromyces lactis,
Kluyveromyces fragilis, Cyberlindnera jadinii, Saccharomyces ludwigii,
Torulaspora delbrueckii and others. In 2018, Saccharomyces cerevisiae
segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the
highest CAGR.
The global yeast market is segmented based on derivatives into cell
walls/MOS, high purified betaglucanes, yeast culture, DDGS, yeast
autolysates, yeast bound to carriers, yeast hydrolysates and others. In
2018, cell walls/MOS segment is valued to rule with highest market
shares and rising at the highest CAGR.
The key market players for global yeast market are listed below:
-
AB Mauri
-
Biospringer
-
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
-
Lesaffre
-
AB Vista
-
Alltech
-
AngelYeast Co., Ltd
-
Biorigin - Art in Natural Ingredients
-
DSM N.V.
-
ICC
-
Kerry Group
-
LALLEMAND Inc.
-
Leiber GmbH
-
Minn-Dak Yeast Company
-
Ohly
-
Oriental Yeast Co., ltd
-
Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
-
Pakmaya
-
SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited
-
Synergy Flavors
