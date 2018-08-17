Global Yeast Market 2018 - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Yeast Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of growth in demand of bakery products and convenience foods, increasing alcoholic consumption, enrichment of animal feed products and rising demand for bioethanol as fuel.

The global yeast market is segmented based on form into fresh yeast, active dry yeast and instant yeast. Each of the form is further sub segmented into baker's yeast, brewer's yeast, wine yeast, bioethanol yeast and feed yeast. In 2018, baker's yeast is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.

The global yeast market is segmented based on strains into Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Saccharomyces carlsbergiensis, Kluyveromyces lactis, Kluyveromyces fragilis, Cyberlindnera jadinii, Saccharomyces ludwigii, Torulaspora delbrueckii and others. In 2018, Saccharomyces cerevisiae segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

The global yeast market is segmented based on derivatives into cell walls/MOS, high purified betaglucanes, yeast culture, DDGS, yeast autolysates, yeast bound to carriers, yeast hydrolysates and others. In 2018, cell walls/MOS segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

The key market players for global yeast market are listed below:

AB Mauri

Biospringer

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Lesaffre

AB Vista

Alltech

AngelYeast Co., Ltd

Biorigin - Art in Natural Ingredients

DSM N.V.

ICC

Kerry Group

LALLEMAND Inc.

Leiber GmbH

Minn-Dak Yeast Company

Ohly

Oriental Yeast Co., ltd

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Pakmaya

SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited

Synergy Flavors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Global Yeast Market, by Type

7 Global Yeast Market, by Form

8 Global Yeast Market, by Strains

9 Global Yeast Market, by Derivatives

10 Global Yeast Market, by Application

11 Global Yeast Market, by Geography

12 Global Yeast Market, Company Landscape

13 Company Profiles

