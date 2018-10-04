Global Yellow Pages : Proposed Change Of Name, Proposed Amendments To Constitution, And Focus On Core Property Business

GLOBAL YELLOW PAGES LIMITED (Company Registration No. 200304719G) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF NAME, PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO CONSTITUTION, AND FOCUS ON

CORE PROPERTY BUSINESS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Global Yellow Pages Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Company's announcement on 17 August 2018 in relation to the Proposed Change of Name and the Proposed Amendments to the Constitution. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the aforementioned announcement.

The Board wishes to announce that the Company has today despatched to Shareholders a circular dated 4 October 2018 ("Circular") which contains, inter alia, the notice of EGM and information on the Proposed Change of Name and Proposed Amendments to the Constitution.

Shareholders who do not receive the Circular within seven (7) days from the date of this announcement should contact the Company at 1 Lorong 2 Toa Payoh Yellow Pages Building, Singapore 319637, during normal business hours on any day (other than a public holiday, Saturday or Sunday) up to and including the date of the EGM.

As part of the Company's corporate branding strategy, the Board is of the view that the Proposed Change of Name will more accurately reflect the Group's current business activities and direction, which is primarily in property development and management, property-related investments, and holding of investments in property-related assets. The Proposed Change of Name will also allow the public and the Company's business partners to better identify with the Company going forward based on its current core property business.

The Group is committed to focus on its core property business and is looking into potential divestment of its non-core operating segment. Plans relating to this will be further reviewed and determined after necessary work has been completed. As at the date of this announcement, there are no definitive agreements that have been entered into by the Group with any party and there is no assurance that any transaction will materialise.

The Company will make further announcement(s) on the above as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

GLOBAL YELLOW PAGES LIMITED

Lee Wei Hsiung

Company Secretary 4 October 2018