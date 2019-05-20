Global Zinc Chemicals Market 2019-2023 | Increased Use of Zinc Sulfate in Food and Medical Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global zinc chemicals market is expected to post a CAGR close to 5%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005616/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global zinc chemicals market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased use of
zinc sulfate in food and medical applications. In the pharmaceutical
industry, zinc sulfate is used as a dietary supplement; it is used to
treat zinc deficiency and improve oral rehydration, which occurs during
diarrhea. Zinc sulfate is regarded as first-line therapy in
pre-symptomatic patients and pregnant women and is also used for the
treatment and prevention of papillomatous digital dermatitis (PDD), a
foot disease in cattle and sheep. In the food and beverages industry,
zinc sulfate is used as a nutritional supplement. It is also used as a
food supplement and as an animal feed. Thus, the increasing food and
medical applications of zinc sulfate will boost the demand for zinc
chemicals during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the increasing use in the semiconductor industry will
have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
zinc chemicals market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global zinc chemicals market: Increasing use in
the semiconductor industry
The increasing demand for zinc oxide in the production of varistors,
ferrites, and solar cells is expected to propel the growth of the global
zinc chemicals market during the forecast period. Zinc oxide is an
essential ingredient in soft-type ferromagnetic materials for
television, radio, and telecommunications applications. Ferrites based
on magnetite, zinc oxide, and nickel oxide is used as a filter inductor
circuit in many types of electronic devices. Zinc oxide acts as a
photocatalyst in the production of solar energy cells. In the production
of varistors, it offers high-temperature stability and resistance. Thus,
the vast potential of zinc oxide in the semiconductor industry will
contribute to market growth during the forecast period.
“Apart from the increasing use of zinc in the semiconductor industry,
zinc chemicals are also being used in various end-user industries such
as agriculture; automotive; glass and ceramics; and paints and coatings.
For instance, zinc oxide is mainly used in rubber compounding, in the
automotive industry. Also, major automotive manufacturing countries such
as China, Germany, India, and the US are using zinc oxide in various
automotive components. Thus, the increasing use of zinc chemicals in
various sectors will boost market growth over the next few years,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global zinc chemicals market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global zinc chemicals market by
type (zinc oxide, zinc sulfate, zinc carbonate, zinc chloride, others),
and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, South America, North America,
and MEA).
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, South
America, North America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast
period, the APAC region is expected to dominate the global market and
register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in
production of automotive in the region.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005616/en/