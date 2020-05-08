Log in
Global agricultural production in January-March 2020

05/08/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

Global agricultural production in January-March 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, global agricultural production, in all types of households (agricultural enterprises, farms and population households) in January-March 2020 summed up 1723 mio Lei, that is 102,4% in comparable prices compared to January-March 2019.

The growth of global agricultural production was determined by the increase of livestock production - with 2,6%, which has a 99% share of total agricultural production.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 21:23:02 UTC
