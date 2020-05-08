Global agricultural production in January-March 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, global agricultural production, in all types of households (agricultural enterprises, farms and population households) in January-March 2020 summed up 1723 mio Lei, that is 102,4% in comparable prices compared to January-March 2019.

The growth of global agricultural production was determined by the increase of livestock production - with 2,6%, which has a 99% share of total agricultural production.