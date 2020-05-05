Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global airlines body IATA opposes leaving middle seats empty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 08:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of IATA is pictured in Geneva

The body representing global airlines came out against leaving middle seats empty on aircraft on Tuesday, as debate intensifies over how to get airlines flying while respecting social-distancing rules in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Brian Pearce, chief economist at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said most airlines would have been unable to make money last year if a third of the seats had been removed on the industry's most-flown models.

In April, IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said leaving the middle seat empty was among the likely conditions for a resumption of air travel to be discussed with governments around the world.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:59aABI ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH INSURERS : £19.4 billion of pension pots unclaimed – just because of house moves
PU
08:59aAttack on national herd ignoring science and importance of food production
PU
08:58aBritain borrows 3.25 billion pounds of almost-free money
RE
08:51aVirgin Atlantic to cut 3,000 jobs, stop using Gatwick - Sky News
RE
08:46aGlobal airlines body IATA opposes leaving middle seats empty
RE
08:38aBrazil Industrial Production Dropped in March on Coronavirus Measures
DJ
08:38aCanada Monetary Reserves Rise $1.22 Billion in April
DJ
08:36aVietnam will try to keep this year's growth above 5% - PM
RE
08:35aIATA says face masks should be worn on flights in future
RE
08:34aWRC Reaction to First Minister's ‘Leading Wales out of the Coronavirus' Fra…
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020
4BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
5BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group