Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global airlines need up to $200 billion of state support: IATA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 11:56am EDT

Global airlines need to up to $200 billion of government support to help them survive the coronavirus crisis, the International Air Transport Association said on Tuesday.

Issuing a rallying call for the aviation industry, IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac said governments needed to act decisively to support carriers as many of the companies are running out of cash.

"If we want to maintain a strong airline sector able to cope with this difficult crisis and provide the resources to ensure the recovery will happen in due time, we need governments to act strongly and quickly," he said.

The $150 billion to $200 billion IATA estimate includes indirect support such as loan guarantees and comes after U.S. airlines asked for a $50 billion bailout on Monday.

The crisis has escalated in the past week, with countries issuing travel curbs and bans, including the United States imposing sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe and the EU closing its borders. The moves have forced airlines to ground most of their fleets as passenger numbers plunge.

De Juniac said airlines were asking governments for a broad financial support package including support for corporate bond markets.

IATA chief economist Brian Pearce also said cash was running out for many airlines and that 75% of them had cash to cover less than three months of unavoidable fixed costs.

Passenger numbers were likely to be down significantly more than the 16% decline IATA had previously estimated, Pearce said.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Jason Neely and Pravin Char)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10pAAMP AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEAT PROCESSORS : The Tasty History of Corned Beef
PU
12:08pBritish truckers plead for bailout as coronavirus constricts trade
RE
12:07pBank of Canada says coronavirus will have a 'major negative impact' on economy
RE
12:07pSouth Africa's rand, stocks claw back some lost ground
RE
12:04pU.S. Fed revives commercial paper facility to boost lending
RE
12:03pSwedish IKEA store finds 50,000 forgotten face masks, gives them to local hospital
RE
11:56aGLOBAL AIRLINES NEED UP TO $200 BILLION OF STATE SUPPORT : Iata
RE
11:54aGlobal airlines need up to $200 billion of state support - IATA
RE
11:53aFrench car federation asks for greater government support package
RE
11:51aCoronavirus-stricken airlines call for tax relief to limit bankruptcies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
3Oil plunge sets off search for tanks on land and at sea
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
5LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : preparing 'air bridge' to supply Germany through epidemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group