Global and China Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Industry Report, 2018-2023: 16 Global and Chinese Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Companies & 11 Global and Chinese Electrode Foil Companies

Global aluminum electrolytic capacitor production clusters in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Mainland China, of which Japan shares half the market. With the global aluminum electrolytic capacitor industry transferring to China over the recent years, several Japanese companies are moving into the Chinese market and China's output of aluminum electrolytic capacitor is increasing, reaching over 13 million units in 2017, 1.6 times the figure in 2008, and expectedly with an AAGR of at least 7% between 2018 and 2023.



Meanwhile, industries such as LED lighting, inverter home appliance, industry power supply and new energy vehicle charging have soaring demand for aluminum electrolytic capacitors in China, especially a new robust demand from bitcoin miner and smartphone fast charging in 2017 when the full-year demand for aluminum electrolytic capacitor surged by 10% on the previous year.



China mainly produces low and mid-end aluminum electrolytic capacitors and still depends heavily on imported high-end products despite it being a major production and marketing base worldwide. Compared with the previous year, China's trade deficit of aluminum electrolytic capacitor reached up to $780 million in 2017, with import price of $51 per unit, far above the export price.



Electrode foil is a key raw material for the aluminum electrolytic capacitor, taking up 30-60% of the latter's total cost. Since 2017, stricter national environment protection requirements put in place, have led to production suspension or bankruptcy of several aluminum foil manufacturers and resulted in a smaller supply of electrode foil available. With the aluminum and electricity prices being hiked up, this causes a substantial rise in the prices of electrode foil in China and beyond. Weighted by high cost, aluminum electrolytic capacitor vendors have raised their prices a few times since the third quarter of 2017. It is predicted that the price uptrend of aluminum electrolytic capacitor is unlikely to be reversed in the short term.



Facing cost spurt and demand change, Japanese companies have begun to pull out from the low and mid-end aluminum electrolytic capacitor markets and turned to the high value-added fields such as automobile and industry from 2017, while Chinese leading companies not only make efforts in integrating upstream and downstream industry chains and self-supply of raw materials for cost reduction, but also foray into MLPC and other high-end areas in a bid to grab a larger market share.



Global and China Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Industry Report, 2018-2023 highlights the following:

Global aluminum electrolytic capacitor industry (supply and demand, price trend and corporate competition);

China aluminum electrolytic capacitor industry (development environment (policy, technology and industry), supply and demand, import and export, corporate competition, price trend, etc.);

Global and China electrode foil industry (market size, key enterprises and price trend);

16 global and Chinese aluminum electrolytic capacitor companies (operation, revenue structure, aluminum electrolytic capacitor business, key projects, etc.);

11 global and Chinese electrode foil companies (operation, revenue structure, electrode foil business, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Capacitor



2. Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market

2.1 Market Supply & Demand

2.1.1 Supply

2.1.2 Demand

2.1.3 Price Trend

2.2 Competition



3. Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market in China

3.1 Development Environment

3.1.1 Policy

3.1.2 Technology

3.1.3 Industry Status Quo

3.2 Market Supply & Demand

3.2.1 Production

3.2.2 Expansion Plan

3.3 Demand

3.3.1 Demand

3.3.2 Consumption Structure

3.4 Import & Export

3.4.1 Import

3.4.2 Export

3.5 Competitive Landscape

3.6 Price Trend



4. Electrode Foil Industry

4.1 Overview

4.2 Global Electrode Foil Market

4.2.1 Market Scale

4.2.2 Competition

4.3 China Electrode Foil Market

4.3.1 Market Scale

4.3.2 Key Suppliers

4.3.3 Market Price



5. Key Electrode Foil Manufacturers

5.1 JCC

5.2 KDK

5.3 Guangdong HEC Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

5.4 Xinjiang Joinworld Co., Ltd.

5.5 Capxon International Electronic Co., Ltd.

5.6 Nantong Haixing Electronics Co., Ltd.

5.7 Huafeng Electronic Aluminum Foil Co., Ltd.

5.8 Guangxi Hezhou Guidong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

5.9 Jiangsu United Technology Co., Ltd.

5.10 Nantong South Light Electronic Material Co., Ltd.

5.11 Inner Mongolia New Changjiang Mining & Investment Group



6. Key Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Manufacturers

6.1 NCC

6.2 Nichicon

6.3 Rubycon

6.4 Panasonic

6.5 Hitachi AIC

6.6 TDK-EPCOS

6.7 ELNA

6.8 Samyoung

6.9 LELON Electronics Corporation

6.10 Teapo Electronic Corp.

6.11 Hunan Aihua Group Co., Ltd.

6.12 Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co. Ltd.

6.13 Man Yue International Holdings Limited

6.14 Yangzhou Shengda Group

6.15 Jiangsu Huawei Century Electronics Group Co., Ltd.



7. Summary and Forecast

7.1 Market

7.2 Company



