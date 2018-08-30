Global and China Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Industry Report, 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
and China Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Industry Report, 2018-2023"
Global aluminum electrolytic capacitor production clusters in Japan,
South Korea, Taiwan and Mainland China, of which Japan shares half the
market. With the global aluminum electrolytic capacitor industry
transferring to China over the recent years, several Japanese companies
are moving into the Chinese market and China's output of aluminum
electrolytic capacitor is increasing, reaching over 13 million units in
2017, 1.6 times the figure in 2008, and expectedly with an AAGR of at
least 7% between 2018 and 2023.
Meanwhile, industries such as LED lighting, inverter home appliance,
industry power supply and new energy vehicle charging have soaring
demand for aluminum electrolytic capacitors in China, especially a new
robust demand from bitcoin miner and smartphone fast charging in 2017
when the full-year demand for aluminum electrolytic capacitor surged by
10% on the previous year.
China mainly produces low and mid-end aluminum electrolytic capacitors
and still depends heavily on imported high-end products despite it being
a major production and marketing base worldwide. Compared with the
previous year, China's trade deficit of aluminum electrolytic capacitor
reached up to $780 million in 2017, with import price of $51 per unit,
far above the export price.
Electrode foil is a key raw material for the aluminum electrolytic
capacitor, taking up 30-60% of the latter's total cost. Since 2017,
stricter national environment protection requirements put in place, have
led to production suspension or bankruptcy of several aluminum foil
manufacturers and resulted in a smaller supply of electrode foil
available. With the aluminum and electricity prices being hiked up, this
causes a substantial rise in the prices of electrode foil in China and
beyond. Weighted by high cost, aluminum electrolytic capacitor vendors
have raised their prices a few times since the third quarter of 2017. It
is predicted that the price uptrend of aluminum electrolytic capacitor
is unlikely to be reversed in the short term.
Facing cost spurt and demand change, Japanese companies have begun to
pull out from the low and mid-end aluminum electrolytic capacitor
markets and turned to the high value-added fields such as automobile and
industry from 2017, while Chinese leading companies not only make
efforts in integrating upstream and downstream industry chains and
self-supply of raw materials for cost reduction, but also foray into
MLPC and other high-end areas in a bid to grab a larger market share.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview of Capacitor
2. Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market
3. Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market in China
4. Electrode Foil Industry
5. Key Electrode Foil Manufacturers
6. Key Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Manufacturers
7. Summary and Forecast
Companies Mentioned
-
JCC
-
KDK
-
Guangdong HEC Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
-
Xinjiang Joinworld Co., Ltd.
-
Jiangsu Huawei Century Electronics Group Co., Ltd.
-
Capxon International Electronic Co., Ltd.
-
Nantong Haixing Electronics Co., Ltd.
-
Huafeng Electronic Aluminum Foil Co., Ltd.
-
NCC
-
Rubycon
-
Nichicon
-
Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co. Ltd.
-
Panasonic
-
Teapo Electronic
-
Capxon International Electronic
-
Hunan Aihua Group Co., Ltd.
-
Lelon Electronics
-
Yangzhou Shengda Group
-
Aihua Group
-
Man Yue International Holdings Limited
-
Hitachi AIC
-
Jianghai Capacitor
-
TDK-EPCOS
-
ELNA
-
Samyoung
-
Guangxi Hezhou Guidong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.
-
Jiangsu United Technology Co., Ltd.
-
Nantong South Light Electronic Material Co., Ltd.
-
Inner Mongolia New Changjiang Mining & Investment Group
-
LELON Electronics Corporation
