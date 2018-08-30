Global and China Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Industry Report, 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global and China Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Industry Report, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global aluminum electrolytic capacitor production clusters in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Mainland China, of which Japan shares half the market. With the global aluminum electrolytic capacitor industry transferring to China over the recent years, several Japanese companies are moving into the Chinese market and China's output of aluminum electrolytic capacitor is increasing, reaching over 13 million units in 2017, 1.6 times the figure in 2008, and expectedly with an AAGR of at least 7% between 2018 and 2023.

Meanwhile, industries such as LED lighting, inverter home appliance, industry power supply and new energy vehicle charging have soaring demand for aluminum electrolytic capacitors in China, especially a new robust demand from bitcoin miner and smartphone fast charging in 2017 when the full-year demand for aluminum electrolytic capacitor surged by 10% on the previous year.

China mainly produces low and mid-end aluminum electrolytic capacitors and still depends heavily on imported high-end products despite it being a major production and marketing base worldwide. Compared with the previous year, China's trade deficit of aluminum electrolytic capacitor reached up to $780 million in 2017, with import price of $51 per unit, far above the export price.

Electrode foil is a key raw material for the aluminum electrolytic capacitor, taking up 30-60% of the latter's total cost. Since 2017, stricter national environment protection requirements put in place, have led to production suspension or bankruptcy of several aluminum foil manufacturers and resulted in a smaller supply of electrode foil available. With the aluminum and electricity prices being hiked up, this causes a substantial rise in the prices of electrode foil in China and beyond. Weighted by high cost, aluminum electrolytic capacitor vendors have raised their prices a few times since the third quarter of 2017. It is predicted that the price uptrend of aluminum electrolytic capacitor is unlikely to be reversed in the short term.

Facing cost spurt and demand change, Japanese companies have begun to pull out from the low and mid-end aluminum electrolytic capacitor markets and turned to the high value-added fields such as automobile and industry from 2017, while Chinese leading companies not only make efforts in integrating upstream and downstream industry chains and self-supply of raw materials for cost reduction, but also foray into MLPC and other high-end areas in a bid to grab a larger market share.

