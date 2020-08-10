Global coronavirus cases hit 20 million  Reuters tally

Aug 10 - Global coronavirus cases pushed past 20
million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United
States, Brazil and India accounting for more than half of all
known infections.
The respiratory disease has infected at least four times the
average number of people struck down with severe influenza
illnesses annually, according to the World Health Organization.
The death toll from COVID-19, meanwhile, at more than
728,000 has outpaced the upper range of annual deaths from the
flu.
The Reuters tally, which is based on government reports,
shows the disease is accelerating. It took almost six months to
reach 10 million cases after the first infection was reported in
Wuhan, China, in early January. It took just 43 days to double
that tally to 20 million.
Experts believe the official data likely undercounts both
infections and deaths, particularly in countries with limited
testing capacity.
The United States is responsible for around 5 million cases,
Brazil 3 million and India 2 million. Russia and South Africa
round out the top ten.
The pandemic is accelerating fastest in Latin America which
accounts for almost 28% of the world's cases and more than 30%
of deaths, according to the Reuters tally.
With the first wave of the virus yet to peak in some
countries and a resurgence of cases in others, governments are
still divided in their responses. Some countries are
reintroducing strict public health measures, while others
continue to relax restrictions.
Health experts expect dilemmas about how to proceed with
school, work and social life to last - and restrictions to
fluctuate - until a vaccine is available.
The vaccine race has more than 150 candidates being
developed and tested around the world with 25 in human clinical
trials, according to the World Health Organization.
In the United States, children began returning to their
classrooms last week, even as controversy over school safety
swirled.
Britain has added both Spain and Belgium to a list of
countries from which returning travellers must quarantine at
home for 14 days because of fresh upticks in some European
locations.
In Asia, China continues to squash surges using strict,
local lockdowns, bringing its daily numbers down into the low
double digits on the mainland.
Australia has introduced a strict lockdown and night curfew
in the city of Melbourne, aiming to stifle an outbreak there.
Neighbouring New Zealand, where life has largely returned to
normal, on the weekend recorded 100 days with no new cases of
local transmission.
(Reporting by Gayle Issa; editing by Jane Wardell)