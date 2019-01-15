Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global debt ticks up, just shy of record high - IIF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 02:28pm EST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global debt grew 3.9 percent in the third quarter of 2018 compared to a year earlier and was up 0.7 percent compared to the previous quarter, the Institute of International Finance said in a report on Tuesday.

Debt reached $244.2 trillion (£191.8 trillion), compared to $235.1 trillion a year earlier and $242.5 trillion in the second quarter, the data showed. The nominal record high stands at $247.7 trillion in the first quarter of 2018.

Among non-financial corporations, debt rose to $72.9 trillion in the third quarter of 2018 from $68.6 trillion a year earlier and a revised $71.8 trillion in the second quarter. The second-quarter figure had been initially reported as a record high $75 trillion.

As a percentage of global gross domestic product, debt of non-financial corporations ticked up to 92 percent, the highest level on record, the report said.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Bernadette Baum)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Poverty in Latin America Remained Steady in 2017, but Extreme Poverty Increased to the Highest Level since 2008, while Inequality has Fallen Notably since 2000
PU
02:52pBest U.S. fund managers of '18 buying healthcare, pot stocks as market wobbles
RE
02:42pSHOE RETAILER PAYLESS TO EXPLORE OPTIONS, INCLUDING SALE : sources
RE
02:42pShares of Italian Banks Slide as ECB Calls for Bad-Loans Protection
DJ
02:34pStocks rise on hopes for China stimulus; euro slips on data
RE
02:31pStocks rise on hopes for China stimulus; euro slips on data
RE
02:29pStocks rise on hopes for China stimulus; euro slips on data
RE
02:28pGlobal debt ticks up, just shy of record high - IIF
RE
02:24pSINN FÉIN : Turkey suspending live exports of cattle "a further setback for Irish beef farmers" - Martin Kenny TD
PU
02:24pOFFICE OF FOSSIL ENERGY : DOE Announces $6 Million for University-Based Turbines Research and Development Projects
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : VW, Ford team up on trucks, eye deals on EVs, self-driving cars
2SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC : SPIRE HEALTHCARE : shares tumble after it cuts financial year profit view
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.