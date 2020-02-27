Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global ePedigree Software Market 2020-2024| Rising Requirements for Serializability to Tackle Counterfeiting | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 02:01pm EST

The ePedigree software market is expected to grow by USD 2.25 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005669/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ePedigree Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ePedigree Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Drug counterfeiting has been in existence for decades. In recent times, the situation has been aggravated with the proliferation of Internet sales, inefficient supply chains, and the general lack of stringent regulations. The pharma industry itself is facing a loss of billions of dollars due to the counterfeit drug market. Product serialization across the pharma sector value chain is designated as the solution by all the worldwide governments and regulatory bodies in rebutting the counterfeiting phenomenon and maintaining the integrity of the pharma value chain. Serialization uses technologies such as RFID and 2D barcodes to essentially place unique serial numbers across all the levels of product packaging, which is authenticated by all the partners and entities along the supply chain. Thus, the rising requirement for serializability to tackle counterfeiting is expected to fuel the growth of the global ePedigree software market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41063

As per Technavio, the high-tech developments to smarten the pharma supply chain will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

ePedigree Software Market : High-Tech Developments to Smarten the Pharma Supply Chain

With the increasing awareness of the counterfeit drug market and its consequences, there is a rise in the demand for smartening and securing the overall pharma supply chain. Innovations and technological advances such as cloud computing, blockchain technology, advanced analytics, big data, the IoT, virtual assistants, machine learning, augmented reality, and virtual reality are expected to support the appropriation of cutting-edge systems across the pharma production and supply chain network. For instance, IoT can aid in the processing of a pharmaceutical drug from manufacturing and distribution, until the drug reaches the consumer. In distribution, IoT enables better stock management, thereby lowering costs incurred in terms of wastage of products, inventory maintenance, and storage of drugs.

“Factors such as the development of strict global regulatory and compliance standards, and the increase in the rate of technology adoption will have a positive impact on the growth of the ePedigree software market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

ePedigree Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the ePedigree software market by deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the ePedigree software market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the overall maturity and growth of the pharma sector, constantly evolving regulations by regulatory bodies, and strong presence and penetration of top vendors.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Deployment

  • On-premises
  • Cloud

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:34pSTEMGEN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS OVERVIEW (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:34pGREAT AJAX CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02:32pDIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION : Otra Información Relevante. Presentación resultados 2019
PU
02:31pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italian PM Conte says EU should look at competition rules to build European champions
RE
02:31pSCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO PUBL : Communique from the Extraordinary General Meeting at Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) held on February 27, 2020
AQ
02:31pTHE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Appoints Sarah Medina President of Professional Liability
PR
02:31pSOTKAMO SILVER : Announces rights issue of approximately msek 60
AQ
02:31pWORKDAY : Impact Advisors Named Workday Alliance Services Partner
PR
02:31pGREAT AJAX CORP. : Announces Dividend
BU
02:31pGlobal Tethered Drones Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AeroVironment Inc. and Airbus SE | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
2Coronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields touch record low
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group