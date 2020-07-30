Log in
Global external position

07/30/2020
OVERALL EXTERNAL POSITION OF TUNISIA (in MDT)
Indicators 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Direct Investments -58210.9 -63970.5 -66608.1 -71223.0 -78835.2 -85864.6
- Assets 533.3 592.1 1079.4 1235.2 1357.9 1451.8
- Liabilities -58744.2 -64562.6 -67687.5 -72458.2 -80193.1 -87316.4
Portfolio investments -4065.6 -4443.3 -4598.9 -4969.0 -5937.0 -5725.4
- Assets 110.3 117.6 120.0 124.7 133.6 141.5
.Equity security 110.3 117.6 120.0 124.7 133.6 141.5
.Debt security 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
- Liabilities -4175.9 -4560.9 -4718.9 -5093.7 -6070.6 -5866.9
.Equity security -4175.9 -4560.9 -4718.9 -5093.7 -6070.6 -5866.9
.Debt security 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Other investments -48202.9 -54636.6 -65360.9 -79923.5 -101377.8 -107706.8
* Government MLT loans -26056.0 -31302.4 -36844.2 -47180.5 -59907.2 -59517.8
- Assets 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
- Liabilities -26056.0 -31302.4 -36844.2 -47180.5 -59907.2 -59517.8
* Businesses MLT loans -10693.2 -11000.7 -12957.5 -15979.1 -18956.5 -17044.5
- Assets 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
- Liabilities -10693.2 -11000.7 -12957.5 -15979.1 -18956.5 -17044.5
* Other MLT liabilities** -1945.8 -2270.5 -2572.7 -1565.9 -1883.2 -3329.5
* Short term credit -9507.9 -10063.0 -12986.5 -15198.0 -20630.9 -27815.0
- Financial -6395.5 -6886.7 -7891.3 -9535.2 -11606.5 -10788.6
. Assets 1764.7 2002.0 1945.5 1806.9 2175.6 2550.1
. Liabilities -8160.2 -8888.7 -9836.8 -11342.1 -13782.1 -13338.7
- Commercial -3112.4 -3176.3 -5095.2 -5662.8 -9024.4 -17026.4
. Assets 1457.6 1274.3 1038.7 1332.3 1522.2 1622.1
. Liabilities -4570.0 -4450.6 -6133.9 -6995.1 -10546.6 -18648.5
- Other short term liabilities 0 0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Reserves assets 14256.7 15038.3 13896.4 13894.2 15547.2 20774.7
- Monetary gold 298.0 285.6 356.5 424.4 512.9 569.5
- Special drawings rights 523.0 349.3 76.1 77.3 85.1 33.4
- IMF reserve position 139.4 153.1 345.9 400.6 423.9 506.1
- Foreign currency 13296.3 14250.3 13117.9 12991.9 14525.3 19665.7
T O T A L -96222.7 -108012.1 -122671.5 -142221.3 -170602.8 -178522.1


Disclaimer

Central Bank of Tunisia published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 07:25:06 UTC
