Global external position
07/30/2020 | 03:26am EDT
OVERALL EXTERNAL POSITION OF TUNISIA (in MDT)
Indicators
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Indicateurs
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Direct Investments
-58210.9
-63970.5
-66608.1
-71223.0
-78835.2
-85864.6
- Assets
533.3
592.1
1079.4
1235.2
1357.9
1451.8
- Liabilities
-58744.2
-64562.6
-67687.5
-72458.2
-80193.1
-87316.4
Portfolio investments
-4065.6
-4443.3
-4598.9
-4969.0
-5937.0
-5725.4
- Assets
110.3
117.6
120.0
124.7
133.6
141.5
.Equity security
110.3
117.6
120.0
124.7
133.6
141.5
.Debt security
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
- Liabilities
-4175.9
-4560.9
-4718.9
-5093.7
-6070.6
-5866.9
.Equity security
-4175.9
-4560.9
-4718.9
-5093.7
-6070.6
-5866.9
.Debt security
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other investments
-48202.9
-54636.6
-65360.9
-79923.5
-101377.8
-107706.8
* Government MLT loans
-26056.0
-31302.4
-36844.2
-47180.5
-59907.2
-59517.8
- Assets
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
- Liabilities
-26056.0
-31302.4
-36844.2
-47180.5
-59907.2
-59517.8
* Businesses MLT loans
-10693.2
-11000.7
-12957.5
-15979.1
-18956.5
-17044.5
- Assets
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
- Liabilities
-10693.2
-11000.7
-12957.5
-15979.1
-18956.5
-17044.5
* Other MLT liabilities**
-1945.8
-2270.5
-2572.7
-1565.9
-1883.2
-3329.5
* Short term credit
-9507.9
-10063.0
-12986.5
-15198.0
-20630.9
-27815.0
- Financial
-6395.5
-6886.7
-7891.3
-9535.2
-11606.5
-10788.6
. Assets
1764.7
2002.0
1945.5
1806.9
2175.6
2550.1
. Liabilities
-8160.2
-8888.7
-9836.8
-11342.1
-13782.1
-13338.7
- Commercial
-3112.4
-3176.3
-5095.2
-5662.8
-9024.4
-17026.4
. Assets
1457.6
1274.3
1038.7
1332.3
1522.2
1622.1
. Liabilities
-4570.0
-4450.6
-6133.9
-6995.1
-10546.6
-18648.5
- Other short term liabilities
0
0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Reserves assets
14256.7
15038.3
13896.4
13894.2
15547.2
20774.7
- Monetary gold
298.0
285.6
356.5
424.4
512.9
569.5
- Special drawings rights
523.0
349.3
76.1
77.3
85.1
33.4
- IMF reserve position
139.4
153.1
345.9
400.6
423.9
506.1
- Foreign currency
13296.3
14250.3
13117.9
12991.9
14525.3
19665.7
T O T A L
-96222.7
-108012.1
-122671.5
-142221.3
-170602.8
-178522.1
