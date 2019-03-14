Global gloom may force Japan central bank to temper its outlook

Factories across the globe slammed on the brakes last month as demand was hit by the U.S.-China trade war, slowing global growth and political uncertainty in Europe ahead of Britain's departure from the European Union.

Such weak signs have forced major central banks to pause in raising interest rates and cast doubt on the BOJ's repeatedly-stated assessment that overseas economies "continue to grow steadily".

Many in the BOJ expect Japan's economy to emerge from the current soft patch in the second half of this year, when Beijing's stimulus plans could lift Chinese demand and underpin global growth, sources have told Reuters.

But there is uncertainty on how quickly global demand could rebound, adding to woes for Japanese companies already feeling the pinch from slowing Chinese demand, analysts say.

"The BOJ likely won't change its view that the economy is sustaining momentum to achieve its price target. But it's probably aware of heightening risks to the price outlook," said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities.

"If both the economy and prices prove to be weak, the BOJ may be forced to concede that the momentum is diminishing and ponder additional monetary easing," she said.

At a two-day rate review ending on Friday, the BOJ is widely expected to maintain a pledge to guide short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent and 10-year government bond yields around zero percent.

While the BOJ is seen sticking to its assessment that Japan's economy "continues to expand moderately," it may slightly modify the language to reflect heightening external risks, the sources say.

In a nod to the increased risks, the BOJ may also offer a bleaker view on exports and output from its current assessment, which says they are "increasing as a trend."

PUSH BACK ON 2 PCT TARGET

The BOJ faces a dilemma. Years of heavy money printing have dried up market liquidity and hurt commercial banks' profits, stoking concern over the rising risks of prolonged easing.

And yet, subdued inflation has left the BOJ well behind other major central banks in dialling back crisis-mode policies, leaving it with little ammunition to battle the next recession.

While BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda insists that hitting 2 percent inflation remains a top priority, politicians and economists are increasingly expressing doubts about the target as the strains from years of ultra-low rates accumulate.

About two-thirds of economists recently polled by Reuters believed the optimal target for Japan's consumer inflation was around 1 percent.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday "things could go wrong" if the BOJ insisted too much on achieving 2 percent inflation. "No one in the public would be angry even if the inflation target isn't achieved," he told reporters.

The biggest worry among BOJ policymakers is that weakening exports and output will hurt corporate sentiment, prompting firms to delay capital expenditure and wage hikes.

Big Japanese firms offered smaller pay increases at annual wage talks on Wednesday as the economy sputters, tempering hopes that domestic consumption will offset external risks to growth.

Markets are focusing on the BOJ's "tankan" quarterly business sentiment survey, due out on April 1, for clues on whether further easing could be on the table, analysts say.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Leika Kihara