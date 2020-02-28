Global markets convulse with risk aversion

GBP

Sterling found itself out of the spotlight yesterday but sold off nonetheless, as global equity markets convulsed with risk aversion. With signs pointing towards a rough day for UK and global equity markets, GBPUSD is trading near yesterday's lows, while GBPEUR has fallen further this morning. The weakness is partly due to global risk aversion, and partly due to yesterday's escalation in no-deal risk, which came after the UK Government published its negotiating mandate for trade talks with the EU. As outlined in earlier speeches, the mandate is a bid for absolute control over UK standards for competition, environmental standards, labour rights, and the other areas that the EU has insisted must be subject to 'level playing field' provisions. There is now a wide and very clear gulf between the red lines drawn by the two sides, and therefore an increased risk that a deal cannot be struck and that the UK will leave the transition period on WTO terms at the end of this year. Boris Johnson's motive for ousting Sajid Javid is clearer: his tough negotiating position could create another uncertainty shock for the UK Economy. To mitigate this shock, the Government likely calculated it needed a chancellor willing to not only prime the fiscal taps, but have them replaced with fire hoses. Business sentiment has only just recovered from a serious slowdown due to political uncertainty in Q4, and this latest drawing of red lines risks another bout of uncertainty slowing growth. A large spending boost may indeed be able to mitigate this shock - but the pressure on Rishi Sunak to deliver a blockbuster budget in March is now even greater.

EUR

Another day, another EURUSD rally. At first glance, it may seem like the pair is ignoring the risk-off environment, with the eurozone economy likely vulnerable to the global growth shock. However, the sell-off in German Bunds, 10-year lows on US Treasury yields, together with US equities dropping at a higher rate than its European counterparts, begin to explain the euro's strength. Another factor for euro strength may be the unwind of carry trades, funded using loans written in the single currency. Given the challenges the eurozone is facing, however, the current euro rally should not be taken for granted. In an interview with the Financial Times, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde mentioned that the ECB was monitoring the outbreak of the coronavirus very carefully and said it was 'not yet at the stage where it would require a monetary policy response', as it is undetermined yet whether the coronavirus could become a long-lasting shock affecting inflation. At the same time, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz announced he wants to suspend Germany's debt brake, a constitutional limit on public deficits and borrowing creating a fiscal cap. Though Lagarde has stated several times that monetary intervention would not be appropriate at this stage, she has called for fiscal support before. This morning's French consumer price indices printed at 0.0% MoM and 1.4% YoY, similar to consensus forecasts. Consumer spending in the country dropped by 1.1% YoY and 0.9% MoM compared to 0.0% and +0.3% forecasts respectively. The euro seemed unimpressed by the downward surprise and continued rallying this morning. German unemployment numbers and a harmonized index of consumer prices are on the agenda for the remainder of the day, though their market impact may be overshadowed by the high volatility in fixed income markets.

USD

Risk-off sentiment returns to boost dollar demand as the US 2-year Treasury yield drops to its lowest point since 2016 while the 10-year yield continues to mine new record depths. Stock markets are set for their worst week since 2008 as the S&P 500 fell a further 4% along with the Dow index yesterday. The MSCI World index is currently down 9.4% on the week, its worst performance since November 2008, as market jitters continue support haven flows and the disinvestment away from risk assets. Today's market pricing looks to be in anticipation of this weekend's data. The official February PMI from China is released early tomorrow morning while South Korean trade data is released in the early hours of Sunday. Both data points are expected to give markets their first flashpoint of how severe the economic downturn is due to the coronavirus after January's data failed to do so because of an early cut off point. Today, the dollar sits broadly in the green, with key gains coming against high yielding currencies such as ZAR and RUB. However, the euro and Japanese yen are performing relatively well against the dollar, and due to their large weighting are dragging down the broad DXY weighting.

CAD

After its breakout to the upside during Wednesday's session, USDCAD has ceased to run out of steam. Risk aversion has not only provided broad USD strength as investors flock to US treasury markets, but oil futures have dipped further below the $50 mark. Some solace may come in the fact that this morning's market turmoil has galvanised OPEC's relationship ahead of next week's scheduled meeting in Vienna. Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said the cartel is showing a 'renewed commitment' to reach an accord 'for a joint action' in order to stabilise prices. This may offer the loonie a slither of support in what can only be described as a bloodbath in markets today. The economic data released this afternoon at 13:30 GMT is unlikely to act in a similar way. December's GDP reading is expected to confirm the economic slowdown in Q4. Although markets already know this, any negative surprise is likely to have an increased impact on the loonie given the market's current distaste for risk.