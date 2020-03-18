Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global oil, gas producers slash spending after price rout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 12:17am EDT

Oil and gas companies around the world are planning to slash spending in the face of a plunge in oil prices caused by the spread of the coronavirus and a push by Saudi Arabia and Russia to flood the market with supply. [O/R]

Below are plans announced by energy companies (in alphabetical order):

BPBP said it planned to reduce capital and operational spending. BP's capital spending last year reached around $15 billion.

CHEVRON CORP

Chevron Corp said it was looking at ways to trim spending that could lead to lower near-term oil production. The company, however, did not provide details. The oil major's 2020 organic capex guidance was $20 billion.

North American oil and gas producers have slashed their capital spending by about 30% on average, according to data compiled by Reuters.

EQUINOR

Equinor is reviewing its capital and exploration spending plans, it said.

The second tranche of its share buyback programme - worth $675 million when including the Norwegian state's share and scheduled to run from May 18 to Oct. 28 - is still on the table, pending approval by the annual shareholders' meeting, a company spokesman said.

EXXON MOBIL

Exxon Mobil said it would make "significant" cuts to spending, without giving any details. The company earlier budgeted $30-33 billion for projects this year.

GULF KEYSTONE

Kurdistan-focused producer Gulf Keystone has also suspended some of its drilling activities in the northern Iraqi region.

KOSMOS ENERGY

Kosmos Energy suspended its dividend and said it was aiming to reduce 2020 capital spending by 30% with a view to becoming cash flow neutral at oil prices of $35 a barrel.

OIL SEARCH

Papua New Guinea-focussed Oil Search Ltd has slashed its 2020 investment and capital spending by 38% and 44%, respectively, to cope with crashing oil prices.

PREMIER OIL

Premier Oil said it had identified at least $100 million in potential savings on its 2020 capital spending plans. Premier expects to be broadly cash flow neutral in 2020, assuming a $100 million reduction in planned 2020 capex and $35 per barrel oil price for the rest of the year.

SANTOS

Santos Ltd, Australia's No. 2 independent gas producer, said it is reviewing all its capital spending plans in light of the collapse in oil prices and would stop all new hiring.

SAUDI ARAMCO

Saudi Arabia's national oil company Aramco said it planned to cut capital spending for 2020 to between $25 billion and $30 billion, compared with $32.8 billion in 2019.

TULLOW OIL

Tullow said it would cut its investment budget by about a third to $350 million this year and reduce its exploration spending, historically the group's focus, by almost half to $75 million. It said the oil price fall may jeopardise a planned $1 billion in asset sales needed to refill its coffers, raising the risk the group's lenders may become reluctant to approve loans essential to shoring up its future.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, Sonali Paul, Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.71% 253.6 Delayed Quote.-46.23%
EQUINOR ASA 4.45% 106.7 Delayed Quote.-41.05%
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LIMITED -15.01% 62.3 Delayed Quote.-70.68%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -7.92% 2.44 End-of-day quote.-52.00%
PREMIER OIL PLC -8.20% 15.005 Delayed Quote.-84.72%
SANTOS LIMITED -12.32% 3.13 End-of-day quote.-44.01%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -1.03% 28.7 End-of-day quote.-0.86%
TULLOW OIL -0.72% 9.084 Delayed Quote.-85.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:49aGovernments offer airlines aid as coronavirus drives deeper flight cuts
RE
01:42aAsian business confidence slumps on coronavirus impact - Thomson Reuters/INSEAD
RE
01:42aWall Street tempers begin to flare over coronavirus work-from-home policy
RE
01:27aNJUA NEW JERSEY UTILITIES ASSOCIATION : Statement from Thomas R. Churchelow, Esq., President, New Jersey Utilities Association on Utility Companies' Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:05aDollar wobbles as liquidity measures seem to ease funding squeeze
RE
01:03aDollar wobbles as liquidity measures seem to ease funding squeeze
RE
12:57aBank of Japan will ease again if virus damage to economy deepens - Kuroda
RE
12:52aBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal Reserve Board announces establishment of a Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF) to support the flow of credit to households and businesses
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Tesla plant can't run normally in coronavirus shutdown..
5AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19 For Media
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group