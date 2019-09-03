Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global regulator discrepancies over Boeing 737 MAX worry IATA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 09:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned on Tuesday that any discrepancy among global regulators over reapproving Boeing Co's 737 MAX for commercial flight could set a worrying precedent for future aircraft programs.

The 737 MAX, Boeing's newest single-aisle aircraft, was grounded worldwide in March after two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia within five months. Boeing is updating flight control software at the centre of both crashes that must be approved by regulators before the planes can fly commercially again.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has traditionally taken the lead on certifying Boeing aircraft, leaving other regulators globally to follow suit. That process has been supported by IATA, a trade association of the world's airlines.

But international regulators have indicated they will pursue their own analysis of the 737 MAX and Boeing's proposed updates, after the FAA suffered a dent to its credibility following 737 MAX crashes.

"With the 737 MAX we are a bit worried ... because we don't see the normal unanimity among international regulators that should be the case," Alexandre de Juniac, IATA director general, told reporters ahead of a summit in Chicago.

"We see a discrepancy that's detrimental to the industry," he added, urging regulators to make any changes to the single certification process "collectively."

In an emailed statement, the FAA said it has a "transparent and collaborative relationship" with other civil aviation authorities, but "each government will make its own decision to return the aircraft to service based on a thorough safety assessment."

In a presentation to the European Parliament transport committee on Tuesday, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Executive Director Patrick Ky said the regional regulator has around 20 experts, including test pilots and engineers, examining the 737 MAX design to ensure there were no weaknesses in safety critical areas.

Presentation slides posted on the European Parliament website showed that of the latest solutions presented by Boeing, EASA was satisfied with changes to the flight control computer architecture and believed improved crew procedures and training were a work in progress. However, it noted there was still no appropriate response to issues with the integrity of the angle of attack system.

In both of the 737 MAX crashes, erroneous data to one of the angle of attack sensors led to the activation of an automated system that repeatedly pushed down the plane's nose.

U.S. airlines are drawing up flight schedules without the 737 MAX into December or early next year, taking a financial hit while the jets remain grounded.

Boeing is targeting regulatory approval for the fixes and new pilot training in October, though the FAA reiterated on Tuesday it does not have a firm timeline to put the jets back in the air.

"Our first priority is safety, and we have set no timeframe for when the work will be completed," it said.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Jamie Freed in Singapore; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jonathan Oatis, Tom Brown and Jane Wardell)

By Tracy Rucinski

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.66% 354.42 Delayed Quote.9.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:01pIndonesia central bank deputy governor commits to keeping policy accommodative
RE
10:58pAsia stocks bounce on firmer Chinese lead, pound steadies
RE
10:52pPEOPLE BANK OF CHINA : 2019 Financial Literacy Month Kicks Off
PU
10:49pAsia stocks bounce on firmer Chinese lead, pound steadies
RE
10:42pDissenting voice on BOJ board calls for pre-emptive monetary easing
RE
10:42pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Commercially Oriented State-Owned Banks Can Help Fill Pacific Business Financing Gap — ADB
PU
10:42pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Launches New Partnerships to Support Innovative Solutions
PU
10:22pChina Aug Caixin Services PMI Rose to 52.1 vs. 51.6 in July
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Australian GDP Growth Slowest Since Financial Crisis
2BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : investors file resolution to cut funding for Australian coal lobby groups
3MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT : Announces Completion of Previously Disclosed Settlement Agreement with U.S. ..
4CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Dorado-3 Wireline Results Support Flow Testing
5PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP : PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP. : Issues Long Term Incentive Awards

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group