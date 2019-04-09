Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global share rally cools as U.S. turns up trade heat on Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
04/09/2019 | 06:27am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - April's equities rally risked running out of puff on Tuesday, as a U.S. threat to slap tariffs on hundreds of European goods and expectations of another chunky chop to the IMF’s global growth forecasts tested investors' stamina.

Asia had eked out a 8-month high overnight but Europe was left flat after the office of the U.S. Trade Representative sent its proposals to the World Trade Organisation, saying the EU had provided $11 billion worth subsidies to Airbus.

The planemaker' shares dropped as much as 2.5 percent in early deals. Many of its key suppliers lost between 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent, though it could have been worse and most of Europe's big bourses clawed back to level.

Aberdeen Standard Investment's head of global multi-asset strategy, Andrew Milligan, said: "Signals like this just remind people... that the strategic rivalry between the U.S. and other countries is serious and is not going to go away."

The day's other focus was set to be the International Monetary Fund's half-yearly forecasts, which are likely to reinforce the message that trade spats are contributing to slowing the global economy.

The Fund is expected to make quite a sizable cut to its growth number and Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield stayed just below zero percent on bets interest rates are set to stay extremely low globally.

In the FX market, Sterling nudged higher as UK Prime Minister Theresa May prepared to meet Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron to ask for another Brexit delay.

The Australian and Canadian dollars and Norwegian crown and Russian rouble also rose as a surge in oil prices to five-month highs lifted most other commodity-linked currencies too.

Brent, the global benchmark, rose as high as $71.34 a barrel, the highest since November, and by 0850 GMT was up 14 cents at $71.24. U.S. WTI crude also hit a November 2018 high of $64.77 and was up 22 cents at $64.62.

Oil prices - up more than 40 percent this year - have jumped on expectations that global supplies will tighten due to fighting in Libya, OPEC-led cuts and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.

"Concerns over the potential squeezing of supply in Libya following the escalation of violence there are adding fresh impetus," analysts at JBC Energy wrote.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Marc Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.02% 11968.34 Delayed Quote.13.30%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.32% 26341.02 Delayed Quote.12.92%
NASDAQ 100 0.28% 7599.742382 Delayed Quote.19.73%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.19% 7953.883689 Delayed Quote.19.64%
NIKKEI 225 0.19% 21802.59 Real-time Quote.8.96%
S&P 500 0.10% 2895.77 Delayed Quote.15.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:44aEurope Pushes China to Fulfill Promises on Trade
DJ
06:38aCommodity currencies propelled by crude oil price rally
RE
06:27aGlobal share rally cools as U.S. turns up trade heat on Europe
RE
06:23aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Reopening of the 0.50 % inflation-linked bond of the Federal Republic of Germany of 2014 - Auction result
PU
06:17aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most end firmer on China stimulus hopes
RE
06:17aChina wants to ban bitcoin mining, traders say move not a surprise
RE
06:15aSmall-Business Owners' Confidence Improved in March Despite 1Q 'Small Pothole' -- NFIB
DJ
06:12aEUROPE : Banks stocks lift European shares ahead of ECB, Brexit summit
RE
06:09aGlobal regulators sharpen focus on looser lending, Brexit risk
RE
05:53aChina's CIC says Peng Chun appointed as chairman
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Alcon tops $28 billion market cap in decade's biggest Swiss stock deal
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : set for administration after rejecting new Ashley plan
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz sells more than 560,000 vehicles worldwide in Q1 2019
4BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
5China wants to ban bitcoin mining, traders say move not a surprise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About