Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:01pm EDT
Employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange work at the bourse in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A rally in global shares stalled, with Asian markets stuck in tight ranges early on Wednesday, as the prospect of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve was countered by worries a Sino-U.S. first-stage trade deal could be delayed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was down 0.16% from Tuesday's three-month high

while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> slid 0.07% after hitting a one-year high the previous day.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index eked out a record intraday high, led by strong earnings from drug manufacturers such as Merck and Pfizer, though a disappointing profit report from Google parent Alphabet kept the technology-rich Nasdaq in the red.

Markets had erased gains after Reuters reported a U.S. administration official said an interim trade agreement between Washington and Beijing might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected.

But the official added that it did not mean the accord was falling apart, which helped limit the damage to overall market sentiment.

The S&P 500 ended down 0.08% and the Nasdaq Composite 0.59%.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.42% on Tuesday to end at a 21-month high, having rallied 2.6% so far this month.

For the past few weeks, global equities have drawn support from hopes for a trade compromise between the United States and China, as well as from expectations of further U.S. monetary policy loosening.

Investors now expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage point for the third time this year later in the day.

"With a cut today completely priced in, markets are looking to the Fed's stance on its policy outlook," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

While Fed funds rate futures <0#FF:> fully price in a 25- basis-point cut on Wednesday, only about a 30% chance of another cut in December has been priced in, compared with about 70% earlier this month.

"The Fed will probably try to avoid sounding too dovish. Its message will essentially be that while it could act in December if needed, it won't unless there are big uncertainties on the economy," said Sumitomo Mitsui's Ichikawa.

Fading expectations of aggressive rate cuts by the Fed have lifted the two-year U.S. bond yield to 1.644% <US2YT=RR>, compared with a two-year low of 1.368% set in early October.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield stood at 1.833% <US10YT=RR>, near a 1-1/2-month high of 1.860% touched earlier this week.

That has helped to lift the dollar against the yen. The dollar was traded at 108.87 yen, after having hit a three-month high of 109.07 yen

The euro stood at $1.11135, having bounced off from Tuesday's low of $1.10735.

Sterling was little changed after Britain decided to hold an election on Dec. 12 following Prime Minister Boris Johnson winning approval from parliament for an early ballot aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock.

While Johnson seeks to gain a parliamentary majority to ratify his Brexit deal, the election would be highly unpredictable as Brexit has fatigued and enraged swathes of voters, while eroding traditional loyalties to the two major parties, Conservative and Labour.

The currency last traded at $1.2866 <GBP=D4>,

Oil prices were little changed, with Brent crude futures up 0.02% at $61.60 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 0.13% to $55.47 per barrel.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -2.20% 1260.66 Delayed Quote.20.64%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.13% 74.761 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.01% 140.072 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.03% 83.17 Delayed Quote.3.58%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.07% 27071.42 Delayed Quote.16.05%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.04% 0.86329 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.06% 120.935 Delayed Quote.-4.19%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.04% 0.9133 Delayed Quote.2.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.28% 61.4 Delayed Quote.14.59%
MERCK AND COMPANY 3.53% 85.1 Delayed Quote.11.37%
MERCK KGAA 0.24% 106.55 Delayed Quote.18.42%
MERCK LTD 0.05% 4406 End-of-day quote.39.87%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 0.61% 1829 End-of-day quote.10.81%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. 1.42% 2754 End-of-day quote.14.51%
NASDAQ 100 -0.78% 8047.508625 Delayed Quote.26.84%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.59% 8276.851182 Delayed Quote.24.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.19% 69.31 Delayed Quote.-6.22%
NIKKEI 225 0.47% 22974.13 Real-time Quote.13.91%
PFIZER 2.49% 38.21 Delayed Quote.-12.46%
PFIZER LTD 3.01% 3495.3 End-of-day quote.23.82%
S&P 500 -0.08% 3036.89 Delayed Quote.21.14%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 1.36% 1753 End-of-day quote.15.22%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.84% 3921 End-of-day quote.9.01%
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. -0.03% 3911 End-of-day quote.-0.43%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.04% 108.83 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
WTI -0.29% 55.28 Delayed Quote.24.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:40pAMAG Reports on FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for Makena® (Hydroxyprogesterone Caproate Injection)
GL
09:37p30 OCTOBER 2019 : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
09:37p30 OCTOBER 2019 : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
09:37pAT&T : Lays Out Price, Show Lineup for HBO Max -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:36pOil prices drop, U.S. falls for third day as Cushing stocks rise
RE
09:23pTalonvest Capital Closes $22.5 Million of Bridge and Construction Financings
GL
09:20pHitachi auto unit, Honda-affiliated suppliers consider merger
RE
09:17pFACEBOOK : WhatsApp sues Israel's NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world
RE
09:17pCHAMPION IRON : reports solid FY2020 second quarter results
AQ
09:15pY-mAbs Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global share rally pauses on trade risks ahead of Fed
2WTI : Venezuelan Opposition Files Lawsuit Attacking Citgo-Backed Bonds
3AT&T surprises with HBO Max price in battle against Disney and Netflix
4UK's new Brexit deal worse than continued uncertainty - NIESR
5BARCLAYS PLC : UK banks urge government to ease tax burden as Brexit beckons

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group