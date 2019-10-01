Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global shares at one-month low on U.S. manufacturing shock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 10:58pm EDT
Employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange work at the bourse in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Global shares fell to one-month lows on Wednesday after U.S. manufacturing activity tumbled to more than a decade low, sparking worries that the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war is spreading to the U.S. economy.

A slowdown in U.S. economic growth would remove one of the few remaining bright spots in the global economy and come just as Europe is seen as close to falling into recession.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS>, covering 49 markets, dipped 0.06% to a low last seen in early September, after shedding 0.83% in the previous session.

In Asia, MSCI's ex-Japan Asia-Pacific shares index <.MIAPJ0000PUS> dropped 0.7%, with Australian shares <.AXJO> falling 1.3% and South Korean shares shedding 1.4%. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> slid 0.65%. China markets are closed for a one-week holiday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8% in early trade after a market holiday. On Tuesday, Hong Kong police shot a teenage protester, the first to be hit by live ammunition in almost four months of unrest in the Chinese-ruled city.

Data on Hong Kong September retail sales is due later on Wednesday.

"Nothing other than a terrible number is conceivable here," ING chief Asia-Pacific economist Rob Carnell said in a note, adding that he was watching Hong Kong events "with a growing sense of despair."

Adding to tensions in Asia, North Korea carried out at least one more projectile launch on Wednesday, a day after it announced it will hold working-level talks with the United States at the weekend.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 1.23% to hit four-week lows.

Selling was triggered after the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) index of factory activity, one of the most closely-watched data on U.S. manufacturing, dropped 1.3 points to 47.8, the lowest level since June 2009.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector. Markets had been expecting the index to rise back above 50.

The data came after euro zone manufacturing data showed the sharpest contraction in almost seven years.

"In terms of the outlook on manufacturing, U.S-China trade talks planned next week is everything. If that goes well, we could well see a V-shaped recovery in the ISM data in coming months," said Hirokazu Kabeya, chief global strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"That means we can't just bet on a further decline in the U.S. economy now. On the whole I don't think we need to change our view that the U.S. economy remains relatively solid," he added.

The poor data lifted the Fed funds rate futures price sharply, with the November contract now pricing in about an 80% chance the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month, compared to just over 50% before the data.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again lashed out at the Federal Reserve on Tuesday, saying the central bank has kept interest rates "too high" and that a strong dollar is hurting U.S. factories.

The U.S. 10-year Treasuries yield fell to 1.637% <US10YT=RR>, reversing earlier gains sparked by a jump in Japanese government bond yields and hitting the lowest level since early September.

Gold rose to $1,479.80 per ounce from a two-month low of $1,459.50 hit on Tuesday on the back of a robust U.S. dollar.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar slipped from Tuesday's two-year high against a basket of currencies as the ISM survey shook the notion that the U.S. economy will withstand the trade war.

The yen rose to 107.75 yen per dollar, from Tuesday's low of 108.47.

The euro stood flat at $1.0932, having bounced off a near 2 1/2-year low of $1.0879 hit in European trade.

The Australian dollar fetched $0.6712 <AUD=D4>, having hit a 10 1/2-year low of $0.6672 the previous day after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates and expressed concern about job growth.

The weak U.S. data pushed oil prices to near one-month lows, although a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories helped them to recoil in Asia.

Brent crude futures rose 0.7% to $59.30 a barrel, after hitting a four-week low of $58.41 on Tuesday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.97% to $54.14 per barrel after hitting one-month low of $53.05.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; additional reporting by Noah Sin in Hong Kong, editing by Richard Pullin)

By Hideyuki Sano
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.28% 26573.04 Delayed Quote.13.91%
HANG SENG 0.45% 26039.57 Real-time Quote.0.75%
NASDAQ 100 -0.84% 7684.142165 Delayed Quote.21.35%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.13% 7908.684593 Delayed Quote.19.66%
NIKKEI 225 0.59% 21885.24 Real-time Quote.9.31%
S&P 500 -1.23% 2940.25 Delayed Quote.17.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10/01JAVID EXPECTED TO DELAY BUDGET UNTIL AFTER OCTOBER 31 : Financial Times
RE
10/01Goldman Sachs reshuffles Asia M&A leadership as John Kim joins Carlyle - memo
RE
10/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/01J&J settles with Ohio counties ahead of opioid trial
RE
10/01Global shares at one-month low on U.S. manufacturing shock
RE
10/01Global shares at one-month low on U.S. manufacturing shock
RE
10/01Oil recovers ground after U.S. data shows crude stock build
RE
10/01Japanese shares fall as weak U.S. data reinforce fear of economic slowdown
RE
10/01SEAFDEC SOUTHEAST ASIAN FISHERIES DEVELOPMENT CE : welcomes Ms. Malinee Smithrithee as its new Secretary-General
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : Fitch downgrades WeWork after aborted IPO leaves financing hole
3ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
4TANDY LEATHER FACTORY, INC. : INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Ag..
5WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Waitr Holding..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group