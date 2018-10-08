Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global shares slide on China growth fears, dollar gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 09:13pm CEST
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global equity markets fell on Monday amid unease over the impact of the escalating U.S.-Sino trade war on China's growth, while the dollar gained versus the euro and Italian bond yields spiked on a spat over Italy's budget plans.

European markets slid, with defensive stocks under pressure as investor confidence took a knock from last week's spike in Treasury yields and amid heightened expectations for further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> of leading regional shares closed down 1.14 percent, it's biggest one-day drop in a month, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 0.32 percent.

The United States remains concerned about China's recent currency depreciation, a senior Treasury official said, adding that it was unclear whether Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would meet with any Chinese officials this week.

Washington last month slapped tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, which prompted Beijing to retaliate with duties on $60 billion worth of U.S. products.

Beijing moved over the weekend to spur more lending. Spot yuan <CNY=CFXS> slid to its lowest official close in seven weeks against the dollar on expectations of more easing by China.

(T
rade tensions in China's stock, currency markets, https://tmsnrt.rs/2PlCZGr

Wall Street was mixed on a day the U.S. bond market was closed because of the Columbus Day holiday.

Fear of slowing growth led to a drop in high-flying stocks that have led the U.S. equity rally. The biggest decliners were technology stocks <.SPLRCT>, which tumbled 1.45 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.97 points, or 0.12 percent, to 26,479.02. The S&P 500 gained 0.41 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,885.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.66 points, or 0.55 percent, to 7,745.79.

Chinese stocks fell in their biggest one-day drop since February after markets re-opened following a week-long holiday in China, with the Shanghai-Shenzhen CSI 300 index <.CSI300> down more than 4 percent for only the second time in more than 2-1/2 years.

For the year, Chinese indexes are down about 18 percent.

Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note <US10YT=RR> were at seven-year highs, after a solid jobs report last week raised the likelihood of faster interest rate hikes.

"There's a hangover from last week's rapid move in yields and just because the bond market's closed, doesn't mean investors are not worried," said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

The yield on Italian government 10-year bonds <IT10YT=RR> rose nearly 20 basis points to 3.60 percent, the highest since February 2014, while Italy's FTSE MIB <.FTMIB> index fell 2.4 percent to its lowest in more than 17 months.

Italy's stock market <.FTMIB> index fell 2.4 percent to its weakest since April 2017.

Brazil's real currency hit a two-month high and stocks jumped after market-preferred presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro's strong first-round win on Sunday boosted investor confidence.

The real shot up 2.5 percent and the Bovespa index <.BVSP> jumped 4.4 percent.

Gold fell more than 1 percent as investors sought refuge in the dollar, which has been lifted by recent strong U.S. economic data that have reinforced rate hike expectations.

Gold is down more than 12 percent from an April peak largely due to a strong dollar, which reflects a vibrant U.S. economy, rising U.S. rates and fears of a global trade war.

U.S. gold futures settled down 1.41 percent at $1,188.60 an ounce.

"We are seeing some strength in the dollar index and some weakness in the equity market and it doesn't appear that investors are going for safety in the gold markets at all," said Phil Streible, senior commodities strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago.

The dollar index <.DXY> rose 0.13 percent, with the euro down 0.3 percent to $1.1488. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.65 percent versus the greenback at 112.98.

Oil dropped, pressured by expectations that some Iranian oil exports will keep flowing after the U.S. re-imposes sanctions, easing a strain on supplies.

U.S. crude settled down 5 cents at $74.29 a barrel and Brent fell 25 cents to settle at $83.91.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash,; additional reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru, India; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Susan Thomas)

By Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.26% 26511.89 Delayed Quote.6.99%
IBOVESPA 4.62% 86064.97 Delayed Quote.7.75%
NASDAQ 100 -0.47% 7361.1901 Delayed Quote.15.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.53% 7745.1078 Delayed Quote.12.82%
S&P 500 -0.55% 2885.57 Real-time Quote.7.93%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -1.38% 89.76 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.22% 95.83 End-of-day quote.4.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Africa will not attain the SGDs or Agenda 2063 unless urgent climate actions are taken, says ECA’s Murombedzi
PU
08:45pBOND REPORT : Italy Bond Yields Jump As Investors Brace For Budget Clash
DJ
08:43pS&P 500 pares losses from China economic concerns
RE
08:43pPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : The security of Hungary is directly related to the stability of Turkey
PU
08:41pCURRENCIES : Dollar Edges Higher As Italian Budget Drama Weighs On The Euro
DJ
08:20pExplosion and fire shut Irving Oil refinery in Saint John, Canada
RE
08:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:14pShares slide on China growth fears, dollar gains
RE
08:13pGlobal shares slide on China growth fears, dollar gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELE COLUMBUS AG : TELE COLUMBUS AG: PŸUR and ADO Immobilien Management expand partnership further
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Notice of Results
3ENSCO PLC : ENSCO : and Rowan Companies plc Agree to Combine, Creating Industry-Leading Offshore Driller
4ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Release of a capital market information
5GOLD : 3 Reasons Why Gold Keeps Going Down

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.