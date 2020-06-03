Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global smartphone shipments to fall 12% this year on virus woes - IDC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 12:53pm EDT
People wearing protective gloves use their smartphones amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Kiev

Global smartphone shipments will fall nearly 12% to 1.2 billion units in 2020, market research firm IDC said on Wednesday, citing lower consumer spending due to the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only disrupted business supply chains, with major smartphone makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd flagging financial hits, but also squeezed consumer spending worldwide.

"Nationwide lockdowns and rising unemployment have reduced consumer confidence and reprioritized spending towards essential goods, directly impacting the uptake of smartphones in the short term", said https://bit.ly/3036tkj Sangeetika Srivastava, senior research analyst with IDC.

Apple, which was forced to shut retail stores in the United States and Europe following the outbreak, introduced discounts on the iPhone 11 in China and released a new low-price SE model to weather a plunge in global smartphone demand.

Research firm TrendForce said in April it expected global smartphone production to slump a record 16.5% in the June quarter from a year earlier.

That follows a 10% drop in output worldwide in the March quarter, when the outbreak spread and peaked in China before sweeping through Europe and the United States.

However, shipments from China's factories to vendors rose 17% in April from a year earlier, suggesting signs of an early rebound in domestic demand in the world's largest smartphone market.

In China, where the economy has begun to reopen and factories have resumed operations, IDC expects a single-digit decline in this year.

The research firm also expects upcoming 5G deployment to help the recovery of smartphone shipments next year, adding it does not expect growth to return until the first quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.04% 323.37 Delayed Quote.10.11%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 6.03% 54500 End-of-day quote.-2.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:11pRemarks by World Bank Managing Director for Development Policy and Partnerships, Mari Pangestu, at the Global Investors for Sustainable Development (GISD) Alliance Virtual Meeting
PU
01:08pHeads of U.S. automakers, other Michigan companies condemn racism, injustice
RE
01:02pFrench farmers may halve flax fibre area as demand for linen shrinks
RE
01:00pBritain's Monzo cutting up to 120 jobs due to coronavirus impact
RE
12:59pWorld shares, euro climb on robust risk appetite as lockdowns ease
RE
12:58pU.S. labor market stabilizing as layoffs abate
RE
12:53pItaly PM says could revoke Atlantia's motorway licence, decision soon
RE
12:53pGlobal smartphone shipments to fall 12% this year on virus woes - IDC
RE
12:46pU.S. labour market stabilizing as layoffs abate
RE
12:43pItaly will receive 20 billion euros from EU job insurance plan - PM
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group