Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global spare oil capacity in U.S. hands after Saudi outage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2019 | 06:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland

LONDON (Reuters) - An attack on Saudi oil facilities on Saturday is believed to have disrupted half the country's production capacity, making the United States the only real holder of the global supply cushion via its ability to raise own output or to soften sanctions against other major oil producers.

Saudi Arabia has yet to comment on the extent of damage on its oil production but industry sources have said some 5-6 million barrels per day (bpd) or 5-6% of global supply have been affected.

Saudi Arabia, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' de-facto leader and largest producer, has been long seen as the custodian of the world's spare oil capacity.

Spare capacity is the extra oil a producing country can bring onstream and sustain at short notice, providing global markets with a cushion in the event of natural disaster, conflict or any other cause of an unplanned supply outage.

Industry sources have said Saudi Arabia will be able to restore supply within days. A prolonged supply outage will have a major bullish impact on oil prices, which in turn will spur further gains in U.S. shale production.

The United States has briefly overtaken Saudi Arabia as the world largest crude exporter this year, only a few years after removing a ban on oil exports because of large needs at home as the world's largest oil consumer.

Analysts have repeatedly underestimated U.S. output growth gains with the country now producing around 15% of global supply.

Besides the United States, the only countries which have significant spare capacity are Iran and Venezuela.

Both are subject to U.S. sanctions and have seen their exports reduced to a trickle over the past year as U.S. President Donald Trump has tightened sanctions.

Iran has seen its exports falling by over 2 million bpd since the sanctions have been imposed and Venezuela have seen its exports plummeting too.

GRAPHIC: OPEC Oil Production - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/OPEC-OIL/0H001PBVF68G/eikon.png

While analysts expect Venezuelan production to more or less stabilize at current levels of around 700,000-800,000 bpd for the rest of the year, Iranian oil production is forecast to fall further.

GRAPHIC: Spare Capacity - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/4396/4384/GS%20Spare%20Cap.png

Energy Aspects has said it expects OPEC spare capacity to fall to below 1 million bpd in the fourth quarter from two million bpd in the second quarter of 2019.

GRAPHIC: OPEC oil production capacity interactive - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/OIL-OPEC/0H001PBVG68K/eikon.png

WILDCARDS

OPEC member Libya is in the middle of a civil war, which threatens its ability to continue pumping oil. Another big Libyan disruption would add to the shocks and highlight the spare capacity problem.

Nigerian exports have also suffered big from disruptions.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production is expected to rise to new records.

GRAPHIC: U.S. Oil Production - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/OIL-PRODUCTION-US/0H001PBVH68L/index.html

However, large U.S. crude output gains and slowing global demand because of a weaker global economy have contributed to a rise in oil stocks worldwide.

The International Energy Agency, which coordinates energy policies of industrialized nations, said on Saturday the markets were still well supplies despite the Saudi disruptions.

"We are massively oversupplied," said Christyan Malek, head of oil and gas research for Europe, Middle East and Africa at J.P. Morgan, adding it would take five months of a 5 million-bpd outage to take global crude supply levels back to a 40-year normal average.

"Having said that, this attack introduces a new, irreversible risk premium into the market," he added.

(Reportin by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.40% 60.12 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI -0.33% 54.87 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:30pGlobal spare oil capacity in U.S. hands after Saudi outage
RE
06:28pAttacks on Saudi facilities threaten spare oil capacity, price hikes
RE
05:47pTOM COTTON : Cotton Statement on Attacks on Saudi Oil Facilities
PU
04:02pU.S. Insulated From Possible Supply Shock After Saudi Attack
DJ
03:52pUNINTERRUPTED AVAILABILITY OF RAW MATERIAL ASSURED FOR STEEL PRODUCERS AFTER MINING LEASES EXPIRE IN 2020 : Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel
PU
12:56pIran says it will adopt maximum crude output policy if U.S. lifts sanctions
RE
12:03pSouth Korea's August U.S. crude imports jump while Iranian oil imports remain zero
RE
10:05aIndia sets up fund to complete stalled housing projects
RE
10:04aRussia's first sea-borne nuclear power plant arrives to its base
RE
08:07aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : TAT tries to boost weekday trips to counter traffic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global spare oil capacity in U.S. hands after Saudi outage
2Attacks on Saudi facilities threaten spare oil capacity, price hikes
3NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : The Startup That Manipulated Data to Get a -2-
4EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
5ENI SPA : ENI : The President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, meets the CEO Claudio..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group