Global steel body raises forecast for 2018, 2019 demand, but risks remain

10/16/2018 | 03:22am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Rolls of steel are seen at the ILVA steel plant in Taranto

TOKYO (Reuters) - The World Steel Association on Tuesday doubled its 2018 and 2019 forecasts for global demand growth for the material used in everything from cars to construction, but warned that the outlook was clouded by trade tensions.

Steel demand is expected to rise 1.4 percent next year to reach 1.681 billion tonnes, the body, commonly known as worldsteel, said at its annual general assembly in Tokyo. That is double the 0.7 percent growth it forecast in April.

Still, that would mark a slowdown from the 3.9 percent growth in demand expected for 2018, to 1.658 billion tonnes, driven by the world's biggest consumer, China. In April, worldsteel said it expected 2018 demand to rise 1.8 percent from last year.

The steel industry, worth about $900 billion a year, is seen as a gauge of world economic health. Worldsteel represents more than 160 steelmakers accounting for 85 percent of global output.

Trade tensions between the United States and China, along with capital outflows from countries including Indonesia, are clouding the world's economic outlook.

"Global steel demand faces uncertainty from tensions in the global economic environment," worldsteel said.

Steel use in China is expected to rise 6 percent this year to 781 million tonnes and be flat in 2019, the body said.

"China steel demand growth is expected to decelerate in the absence of stimulus measures," worldsteel said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

By Yuka Obayashi

