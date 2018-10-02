Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global stocks, Canadian dollar up on NAFTA deal, safe-haven assets hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 12:02am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin commonly known as the

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A pact between the United States and Canada to rescue the trilateral North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico drove up global stock markets and the Canadian dollar on Monday, while weighing on safe-haven assets.

The newly named United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) announced on Sunday preserves a $1.2 trillion open-trade zone that was on the brink of collapse after nearly a quarter century.

"It is good news not only for NAFTA and North America in general, but a lot of market participants are really viewing this as a positive for future negotiations, especially with China," said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

In currencies, the British pound rose against the U.S. dollar after Bloomberg reported that the British government was proposing a compromise on the Irish border issue in Brexit talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 192.9 points, or 0.73 percent, to 26,651.21, the S&P 500 gained 10.61 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,924.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.05 points, or 0.11 percent, to 8,037.30.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.15 percent.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a four-month high against the U.S. dollar and the Mexican peso hit its highest level in more than seven weeks after the new trade agreement.

USMCA is aimed at bringing more jobs into the United States, with Canada and Mexico accepting more restrictive commerce with the United States, their main export partner.

It also effectively maintains the current auto sector and largely spares Canada and Mexico from the prospect of U.S. tariffs on their vehicles, although it will make it harder for global auto makers to build cars cheaply in Mexico.

Industrial stocks, and more specifically auto and rail-related shares rose. Ford Motor Co gained 0.8 percent, while General Motors advanced 1.6 percent. Among railroads, Kansas City Southern rose 2.9 percent.

The industrial sector <.SPLRCI>, sensitive to trade developments in recent months, was up 0.9 percent, its sharpest gain in five weeks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> rose 0.22 percent. Italian stocks <.FTMIB> reversed earlier gains to close down 0.5 percent on renewed worries about Italy’s budget.

Italy's deputy prime minister, Luigi Di Maio, on Monday accused European Union officials of deliberately upsetting financial markets with negative comments about the country's budget plans.

Trading volume of Italian government bonds on Friday had reached its highest level for a single day since 2011 on Tradeweb's European Government Bonds platform, the company said. Some 5.5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) were traded on the day, it said.

The euro on Monday was hit by worries about a rise in Italy's fiscal deficit, dropping below $1.16.

Also casting a shadow on markets were two surveys on Sunday that showed growth in Chinese manufacturing sputtered in September as domestic and export demand softened.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> closed 0.22 percent lower.

Following the trade deal, yields on U.S. government bond yields rose as traders sold the safe-haven debt for riskier assets.

"There is a pretty significant risk-on tone following the new NAFTA agreement," said Mike Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Asset Management in New York.

Gold also dipped on the increased appetite for riskier assets. Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,188.71 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.31 percent to $1,192.50 an ounce.

Oil futures jumped more than $2 a barrel, rising to levels not seen since November 2014, as U.S. sanctions on Iran loomed and the North American trade deal was seen as fostering growth.

Brent futures settled at $84.98 a barrel, up $2.25, or 2.7 percent. In post-settlement trade, the contract continued to strengthen, rising to $85.45 a barrel, the first trade above $85 since November 2014. U.S. light crude futures settled up $2.05 a barrel at $75.30, the highest level since November 2014.

(GRAPHIC-World FX rates in 2018: http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh)

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Medha Singh, Kate Duguid, Jessica Resnick-Ault, Chuck Mikolajczak and Karen Brettell in New York and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Leslie Adler)

By Laila Kearney
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.73% 26651.21 Delayed Quote.7.04%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.76% 9.32 Delayed Quote.-25.94%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 1.57% 34.2 Delayed Quote.-17.86%
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 2.95% 116.62 Delayed Quote.7.66%
NASDAQ 100 0.23% 7645.4531 Delayed Quote.19.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.11% 8037.3021 Delayed Quote.16.56%
S&P 500 0.37% 2924.59 Real-time Quote.8.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09aPwC says more tech is solution for higher audit standards
RE
01:02aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Lewis Garseedah Brown II of Liberia Chair of Fourth Committee
PU
01:02aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Jorge Skinner-Klee of Guatemala Chair of Second Committee
PU
01:02aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Ion Jinga of Romania Chair of First Committee
PU
01:00aMexican auto parts makers see new trade deal boosting output
RE
12:57aKIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP : counsels Brookfield in connection with $1B term loan B facility, $200M revolving credit facility
PU
12:57aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Mahmoud Saikal of Afghanistan Chair of Third Committee
PU
12:57aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Michel Xavier Biang of Gabon Chair of Sixth Committee
PU
12:57aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Gillian Elizabeth Bird of Australia Chair of Fifth Committee
PU
12:56aTrump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
3Stocks, Canadian dollar up on NAFTA deal, safe-haven assets hit
4Trump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
5TESLA : TESLA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.