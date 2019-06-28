Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global stocks advance to cap first half as G20 eyed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
2
06/28/2019 | 02:30pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks advanced on Friday ahead of a meeting on trade between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as global equities were poised to close out their best first half since 1997.

Trump and Xi will meet during a Group of 20 summit this weekend in Osaka, Japan, for talks that could help resolve a yearlong trade war between China and the United States, as signs of its dampening effect on global growth have become more prevalent.

"At the end of the day both of these guys are smart enough, but they are both tough negotiators," said Gordon Charlop, managing director at Rosenblatt Securities in New York.

"So we are where we are and each guy is standing tall and trying to get the best deal he can and they will continue to work – this is the big leagues."

Charlop also pointed to the annual reconstitution of FTSE Russell's indexes, likely to provide a surge of volume towards the close of trading, as a focus.

Economic data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending increased moderately in May and prices rose slightly, pointing to slowing economic growth and benign inflation pressures, which could give the Federal Reserve enough leeway to cut interest rates in July.

Wall Street rose modestly, although each of the major indexes were on pace to snap a three-week winning streak, buoyed by financial shares in following the results of the U.S. Federal Reserve's "stress tests." The S&P 500 was set for its best June performance since 1955.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.66 points, or 0.17%, to 26,571.24, the S&P 500 gained 9.52 points, or 0.33%, to 2,934.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.00 points, or 0.23%, to 7,985.76.

Banking shares also helped European indexes move higher ahead of the meeting, with Germany's DAX leading the way with a gain of more than 1% thanks to gains in Deutsche Bank AG.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.70% to notch its best first half since 1998 and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.29%.

MSCI's index was also set to break a three-week streak of gains but was on course for its best month since January, gaining more than 6% in June as equities rallied after major central banks around the globe pivoted towards easier monetary policy stances.

That shift came as trade negotiations between the United States and China broke down earlier this year. Now markets are betting that an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve of at least a quarter of a percentage point is a virtual certainty as early as the next policy meeting in July, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

On Thursday, China's central bank pledged to support a slowing economy, before the release of data that is expected to show China's factory activity slowed for a second consecutive month in June.

The dollar index <.DXY> fell 0.02% against a basket of other currencies and was set to turn in its weakest monthly performance since January 2018 as anticipation of a Fed rate cut has pushed the index down about 1.7% this month.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Chuck Mikolajczak
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 1.04% 12398.8 Delayed Quote.16.21%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 3.32% 6.78 Delayed Quote.-5.81%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.19% 26575.33 Delayed Quote.13.71%
NASDAQ 100 -0.08% 7651.45994 Delayed Quote.20.97%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.26% 7989.181225 Delayed Quote.20.08%
S&P 500 0.33% 2934.48 Delayed Quote.16.23%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.70% 384.87 Delayed Quote.13.20%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.08% 96.27 End-of-day quote.-0.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
2
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52pPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Conversation with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in
PU
02:51pBest-case scenario for Trump-Xi talks is resumption of trade negotiations - Pence adviser
RE
02:50pEXPLAINER : U.S.-China trade war - the levers each country can pull
RE
02:43pTreasury Yields Steady Ahead of U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
02:42pGOVERNMENT OF ONTARIO : Statement from Minister Yurek Following the Ontario Court of Appeal's Decision
PU
02:42pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : June 24-28
PU
02:39pStocks advance to cap first half as G20 eyed
RE
02:37pHalfway through 2019, tech leads on Wall Street
RE
02:37pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : The Perfect Pair to Help Promote the Housing Industry
PU
02:36pU.S. banks play cat-and-mouse game with Fed on capital returns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
2NATIXIS : NATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Lego family, Blackstone take Merlin private in $7.5 billion deal
4VALE : VALE : 06/27/2019 Vale on its Director of Coal
5NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About