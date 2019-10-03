Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global stocks crawl up slightly as weak U.S. data spurs hopes of Fed rate cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 04:33pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The latest weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data on Thursday fed hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut U.S. interest rates this month, which helped lift global equities slightly after two days of declines, but investors also parked some funds in U.S. Treasuries and other safe-haven assets.

The drop in the closely watched Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing activity index boosted fears that the U.S.-China trade war could push the global economy into a recession.

"The degradation of the data, especially the non-manufacturing data, kind of pushes that to the Fed doing another cut," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh. "This is very familiar to the post-2008 world where we get bad news and the market rallies because we are anticipating a rate cut."

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.39%, following broad declines in Europe as investors priced in new U.S. tariffs that are set to be imposed on $7.5 billion of European goods.

Washington will enact 10% tariffs on Airbus planes and 25% duties on French wine, Scotch and Irish whiskies and cheese from across the continent as punishment for EU subsidies to Airbus.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.1 points, or 0.47%, to 26,201.72, the S&P 500 gained 23.1 points, or 0.80%, to 2,910.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.02 points, or 1.12%, to 7,872.27.

Each index had been slightly positive before the ISM data was released shortly after the market opened and fell more than 1% before recovering their losses.

Fears of an economic slowdown helped push investors into the perceived safety of bonds. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> last rose 18/32 in price to yield 1.5359%, from 1.597% late on Wednesday.

"The big question for a lot of folks is whether this is the third slowdown since the financial crisis or are we now heading for a global recession?" said Anujeet Sareen, a fixed income portfolio manager and global macro strategist for Brandywine Global. He said his base case scenario was for a slowdown, and added that the unpredictability of U.S. President Donald Trump was a complicating factor.

"The wild card in the pack is always Donald Trump and whatever he tweets next."

Asian shares racked up losses earlier in the day. Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> closed down 2%, its biggest one-day decline since Aug. 26.

"Risk aversion is broadly on the rise and that has been triggered by the weakness in U.S. manufacturing ISM data earlier this week," said Manuel Oliveri, an FX strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

"The outperformance of the U.S. economy compared to other major economies has held the dollar and other risky assets up but that has changed this week."

The weak economic data has increased market expectations that the Fed will cut rates again. Traders see a 98% chance the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points to 1.75%-2.00% in October, up from 39.6% on Monday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Bets on a rate cut could rise further if a U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday shows weakness in the labour market.

Brent crude futures were last down 0.3% to $57.51 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.8% to $52.22 per barrel.

Graphic: Global assets in 2019 - http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

Graphic: Global currencies versus dollar - http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Emerging markets in 2019 - http://tmsnrt.rs/2ihRugV

Graphic: MSCI All Country World Index Market Cap - http://tmsnrt.rs/2EmTD6j

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Dan Grebler and David Gregorio)

By David Randall

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 4.25% 119.22 Real-time Quote.36.21%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.47% 26201.04 Delayed Quote.11.79%
NASDAQ 100 1.16% 7638.39457 Delayed Quote.21.39%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.12% 7872.264943 Delayed Quote.19.19%
NIKKEI 225 -2.01% 21341.74 Real-time Quote.9.35%
S&P 500 0.80% 2910.63 Delayed Quote.15.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:54pU.S. duties on French wine are bad news for all, exporters say
RE
04:54pUSTR PLANS NO GRACE PERIOD FOR PRODUCT IN TRANSIT WHEN EU TARIFFS TAKE EFFECT : cheese importers
RE
04:54pCheesed off European dairy producers dismayed at U.S. tariffs
RE
04:52pNORTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE DIVISION OF : Area Census Office Hosts Grand Opening
PU
04:51pFinancials Flat As Traders Hedge On Rate Views -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:48pHealth Care Up Amid Strong Biotech IPOs -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:44pIndustrials Up, But Remain Lower On Week Amid Growth Concerns -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:43pDELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. EQUITIES WOULD DRIVE BUSINESS ELSEWHERE : NYSE head
RE
04:42pGlobal stocks crawl up slightly as weak U.S. data spurs hopes of Fed rate cut
RE
04:42pCiti says 10-year bull market "old, but not dead"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
4AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
5INNATE PHARMA : INNATE PHARMA : announces publication of a review article in Nature

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group