Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global stocks dip but set for fifth month of gains; dollar weak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 02:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Passersby wearing protective face masks are reflected on a screen displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

A gauge of global stocks pulled back from a record high on Monday but was poised for a fifth straight month of gains while the dollar remained lethargic as investors adjust to the policy shift outlined by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week.

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Industrials in the red, the S&P 500 near unchanged while the Nasdaq rose solidly. The S&P is up more than 7% for the month, putting it on track for its best August since 1984; August is traditionally a softer month for stock performance.

The Nasdaq is on track to best the S&P's performance for the month, up nearly 10%.

"It's back to Nasdaq leadership and profit-taking in other parts of the market," said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. "I worry that sentiment has gotten frothy and there's a lot of money in the market that doesn't see any downside risk."

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Monday expanded on Powell's comments from last week, saying that with the U.S. central bank's new policy view, a low rate of unemployment does not on its own trigger higher interest rates. Last week, the Fed said its new strategy plan is to use higher inflation when the economy is robust to offset the impact of periods of weaker prices.

Monday marked the day first trading day for the revamped Dow, with Salesforce.com, Amgen Inc and Honeywell International Inc joining the 30-component index and Exxon Mobil Corp, Pfizer Inc and Raytheon Technologies Corp being removed. Each of the new components was lower on the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 207.97 points, or 0.73%, to 28,445.9, the S&P 500 gained 0.27 points, or 0.01%, to 3,508.28, and the Nasdaq Composite added 117.00 points, or 1%, to 11,812.63.

The dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies and was set for a fourth straight monthly decline.

In Europe, stocks closed lower on the day as financial shares were weighed down by soft inflation data in Germany and Italy, but managed to close higher for the month. Trading in London was closed for a public holiday.

MSCI's world equity index <.MIWD00000PUS>, which has risen more than 6% in August, is set for a fifth month of gains as massive monetary and fiscal stimulus outweighs concern about the outlook for a world economy battered by the coronavirus. The index hit a record on Monday before reversing course on the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.62% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 0.14%.

For a graphic on MSCI's World Stock Index:

The expectations for the Fed to keep interest rates lower for an extended period again kept the dollar in check, with a fourth straight month of declines marking its longest streak since 2017. The greenback, as measured against a basket of six other major currencies, hit a low of 91.989, its lowest level since May 1, 2018.

The dollar index <=USD> fell 0.129%, with the euro up 0.34% to $1.1943.

Treasuries benchmark 10-year notes last rose 11/32 in price to yield 0.6933%, from 0.729% late on Friday.

Oil prices gave up earlier gains. Brent crude oil dipped from a five-month high, as global demand struggled to regain levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. crude recently fell 0.49% to $42.76 per barrel and Brent was at $45.57, down 0.52% on the day.

For a graphic on Global markets, asset performance:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/bdwpkzkwyvm/Asset%20performance3108.PNG

By Chuck Mikolajczak

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. 0.09% 253.44 Delayed Quote.5.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.67% 28447.2 Delayed Quote.0.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.14% 1.19335 Delayed Quote.6.15%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.73% 39.985 Delayed Quote.-41.69%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -1.66% 165.43 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.96% 45.5 Delayed Quote.-31.62%
NASDAQ 100 1.32% 12139.849901 Delayed Quote.37.36%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.06% 11807.837288 Delayed Quote.30.35%
PFIZER LIMITED -3.18% 4594.85 End-of-day quote.8.78%
PFIZER, INC. -0.48% 37.7151 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -1.62% 61.21 Delayed Quote.-29.54%
S&P 500 0.04% 3506.99 Delayed Quote.8.58%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.62% 366.51 Delayed Quote.-11.31%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.62% 805.06 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION -1.42% 35.76 Delayed Quote.-23.72%
WTI -0.52% 42.803 Delayed Quote.-30.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pDCR is providing time-limited relief from the swap clearing requirement and related exceptions and exemptions. This relief is to help facilitate the orderly transition from swaps that reference the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other interbank offered rates to swaps that reference alternative benchmarks.
PU
03:15pDMO is providing time-limited relief from the trade execution requirement in order to facilitate the orderly transition from swaps that reference the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other interbank offered rates to swaps that reference alternative benchmarks.
PU
03:15pDSIO is providing relief to swap dealers from registration de minimis requirements, uncleared swap margin rules, business conduct requirements, confirmation, documentation, and reconciliation requirements, and certain other eligibility requirements. This relief is to help facilitate the orderly transition from swaps that reference the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other interbank offered rates to swaps that reference alternative benchmarks.
PU
03:15pBLACK TUSK RESOURCES : Refines targets for drilling at mckenzie
PU
03:15pPURA CBD Brand Draws On Texas Roots
NE
03:15pROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Airbus SE Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – EADSY, EADSF
BU
03:14pGEORGIA POWER : 's new Vogtle units approximately 87% complete
PR
03:14pBlaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of New Texas Location
GL
03:14pHealthfirst New York Formalizes Coverage of an Innovative Therapy Called AposTherapy® Designed for Use in Orthopedic Conditions
GL
03:12pSEMPRA ENERGY : L.A. Area Chamber of Commerce and SoCalGas Team Up to Host First-Ever Virtual Job Fair, Featuring 10 Companies with Dozens of Job Openings
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
3SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
4SUEZ SA : Suez says French rival Veolia's unsolicited offer carries great uncertainties
5KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : U.S. scraps Philips ventilator order in 2020 earnings blow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group