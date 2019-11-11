Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global stocks drop as Hong Kong violence rattles investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 07:30am EST
A panel displays the closing Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong

Shares around the globe fell on Monday, buffeted by escalating violence in Hong Kong that pushed Asian stocks to their worst day since August and stoked demand for the safe-haven yen and gold.

In the 24th straight week of pro-democracy unrest, Hong Kong police shot and wounded a protester as the Chinese-ruled territory saw rare working-hours violence.

The MSCI world equity index <.MIWD00000PUS>, which tracks shares in 47 countries, slipped 0.2%, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 2.6% and leading losses across Asia.

There, MSCI's widest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> fell 1.2% from six-month highs to set a course for its worst day since late August. Chinese blue chips <.CSI300> dropped 1.8%.

The nerves spread to Europe, too.

The broad Euro STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, with London shares losing 1.1%. Wall Street futures gauges also suffered, suggesting losses of around 0.4%.

Some investors said markets could be affected by any further escalation of the violence in Hong Kong, where protesters are angry about what they see as police brutality and meddling by Beijing in the freedoms guaranteed to the former British colony.

"At some stage I think it is likely that there will be a more fully-fledged crackdown," said Stéphane Barbier de la Serre, a strategist at Makor Capital Markets.

"And if you see a crackdown, you could see markets collapsing."

The violence sent investors running for assets perceived as safe havens and away from riskier currencies.

Gold rose 0.5%, rebounding from a three-month low touched on Friday to reach $1,465.36 per ounce.

The Japanese yen <JPY=EBS>, which often strengthens in times of global political or economic turmoil, strengthened 0.3% against the dollar. China's yuan, in contrast, weakened 0.3% to 7 per dollar in offshore trade <CNH=EBS>.

Sterling <GBP=D3> gained 0.3% against the dollar after figures showed that Britain's economy had dodged a recession - but grown at its slowest annual pace in almost 10 years.

It was last trading at $1.28.

The GDP data compounded a warning from Moody's on Friday that it might cut its rating on Britain's sovereign debt again, as it lowered the outlook on Britain's current rating to negative from stable.

TRADE WAR

Investors were also focused on the U.S-China trade talks.

After a bout of optimism last week over prospects that Washington and Beijing could reach an initial deal to alleviate their 18-month old dispute, doubts gnawed at markets again.

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump said talks had moved more slowly than he would have liked. He said reports that the United States was willing to lift tariffs were incorrect, adding that Beijing wanted a deal more than he did.

Still, some market players said Trump's comments fitted an established pattern of optimistic rhetoric being followed by a more skeptical tone.

A deal was still likely, they said.

"It's the usual two steps forward and one step backwards," said Adam Cole, head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"We are probably still moving in the direction (of a deal), and that's the way the market is priced on balance."

The uncertainty over trade weighed on commodities markets commodities.

Oil lost 1.3%, with concerns over trade and worries about oversupply weighed on the market. Brent crude was down 82 cents to $61.88 by late morning.

In Europe, Spanish government bond yields held their ground after a weekend election delivered a fractured parliament and set the stage for difficult talks to form a ruling coalition.

The far-right surged in the poll, the fourth in as many years. Spain's 10-year bond yield was flat at 0.40%.

Most other major bond yields across the euro zone were little changed, holding below highs reached on Friday as investors showed scant appetite for risk in the wake of the Hong Kong violence.

U.S. bond markets were closed for the Veteran's Day holiday.

By Tom Wilson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -2.63% 26900.75 Real-time Quote.6.89%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.35% 404 Delayed Quote.20.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:56aAfter fanfare, new Zimbabwe banknotes fail to arrive
RE
07:55aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Partners With ADNOC and Some of the World's Largest Energy Traders in the 2020 Launch of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi, a New Futures Exchange
PU
07:55aADNOC ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL : CEO Rallies the Oil and Gas Industry to Modernize in Respon...
PU
07:50aChina's love of e-commerce powers Alibaba's Singles' Day
RE
07:45aVALE S A : 11/11/2019 Vale informs on estimates updates
PU
07:41aMoody's cuts global sovereign rating outlook to "negative" for 2020
RE
07:40aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : : Third Quarter Results
PU
07:37aUK economy dodges recession, but annual growth slowest since 2010
RE
07:33aEuro near four-week low vs dollar as traders look for end to US-China trade war
RE
07:30aGlobal stocks drop as Hong Kong violence rattles investors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO
4Iran says finds new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of crude
5BMW AG : Germany's Chinese growth engine stalls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group