Global stocks eke out gains on flickering trade hopes

08/27/2019 | 04:15am EDT
An employee of the Tokyo Stock Exchange looks at stock quotation board at the bourse in Tokyo

LONDON (Reuters) - Global shares eked out gains on Tuesday as some investors held out hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China, even as the countries continued to raise tariffs on each other last week.

Shares in Asia gained following a rise in U.S. stocks on Monday, which came after U.S. President Donald Trump predicted a trade deal with China. The optimism didn't carry over to Europe however, with most major country share indices down in early deals.

Britain's FTSE 100 index <.FTSE> slipped 0.4% as investors returned from a bank holiday weekend, and the pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> was down 0.25% by 0729 GMT. [.EU]

While Germany's DAX fell 0.3% and France's CAC 40 <.FCHI> was down nearly half a percent, the outlier was Italy's FTSE MIB, which gained 0.04% as the country's ruling 5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party appeared on the verge of a deal to form a new Italian government.

MSCI'S All Country World Index <.MIWD00000PUS>, which tracks shares across 47 countries, was up 0.04% on the day.

Trump said on Monday that Chinese officials had contacted their U.S. trade counterparts and offered to resume negotiations, an assertion that China declined to confirm.

His comments helped temper sharp losses in global markets after both sides announced new tariffs on Friday, in the latest escalation in the protracted trade dispute.

"Global investors have had their emotions toyed with amidst the ever-shifting sands of the U.S.-China trade conflict," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM.

"Market nerves have been left raw, with the delicate sentiment prompting knee-jerk reactions to every nuance pertaining to the highly unpredictable U.S.-China trade impasse."

Until there are clear signs of progress in trade negotiations between the two countries, risk-aversion will continue to dominate market sentiment, Tan added.

The Japanese yen, which rallies when markets turn risk averse, was up half a percent to the dollar. [FRX/]

Gold, another safe haven, was half a percent higher, and just off a more than six-year high hit in the previous session. [GOL/]

Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was up 0.25% after dropping 1.3% the previous day.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> rose 1%.

The Shanghai Composite Index <.SSEC> rallied 1.35%, with an additional boost from data showing China's industrial firms returned to profit in July.

South Korea's KOSPI <.KS11> added 0.4%.

Markets have been quick to rally on any positive signs coming out of the trade negotiations between the U.S. and China this year. However, tariffs have only escalated between the two countries since 2018, creating uncertainty and denting growth.

"Although the continued resilience of consumers keeps us confident in the global economic outlook, we do not see this as the best environment for taking risk on stocks," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

"As a result, we make three changes to our tactical asset allocation. We remove our overweight to global equities versus high grade bonds and initiate an underweight to emerging market stocks versus high grade bonds. Separately, we also adjust our overweight to select higher yielding emerging market currencies."

The dollar index <.DXY> versus a basket of six major currencies stood at 97.875, falling 0.2%.

The euro <EUR=EBS> was 0.1% higher at $1.1109 after losing 0.4% on Monday.

Oil prices rose. [O/R]

Brent crude futures were up 0.39% at $58.93 per barrel after losing 1% the previous day. U.S. crude rose 0.48% to $53.97 per barrel.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

By Ritvik Carvalho
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 -0.12% 5344.1 Real-time Quote.13.90%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -1.17% 2863.57 End-of-day quote.14.64%
DAX -0.28% 11649.01 Delayed Quote.10.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.09% 1.11125 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.04% 1920.36 Real-time Quote.-5.97%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.39% 59.06 Delayed Quote.11.52%
MILAAN-FTSE/MIB 0.22% 22483.6 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NIKKEI 225 0.96% 20456.08 Real-time Quote.3.06%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.27% 370.67 Delayed Quote.10.85%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.31% 796.54 Delayed Quote.13.65%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -0.18% 93.65 Delayed Quote.13.11%
UBS GROUP 0.29% 10.365 Delayed Quote.-15.57%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.45% 98.08 End-of-day quote.1.44%
WTI 0.39% 54.06 Delayed Quote.23.28%
