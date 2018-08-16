Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global stocks, emerging market currencies rise on planned U.S.-China trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 09:19pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks and emerging market currencies rebounded on Thursday after China said it will hold trade talks with the United States later in August and Turkey's lira continued its recovery.

China said that a delegation led by its vice commerce minister would travel to the United States for talks on Aug. 21 and 22, raising hopes that Beijing and Washington may resolve the escalating tariff war that has roiled financial markets since early March.

The Chinese yuan recovered from its weakest level since January 2017, and the dollar pared losses from earlier in the day.

"The news of China coming back to the negotiating table is providing relief and you are starting to see markets stabilize a little bit," said Shawn Cruz, manager of trader strategy at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

The Turkish lira built upon Wednesday's gains, when Qatar pledged to invest $15 billion in Turkey. Other emerging market currencies, such as Brazil's real and Mexico's peso, also rose. [EMRG/FRX]

The Turkish lira <TRY=> rose 2.7 percent to 5.80 per dollar.

On Thursday, Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak assured international investors on a conference call that the country would emerge stronger from its currency crisis and that its banks were healthy.

Metals prices climbed as well, though MSCI's index of emerging market stocks dipped after having edged up into positive territory earlier in the day.

MSCI's index of world stocks <.MIWD00000PUS> rose 0.7 percent. Emerging market stocks <.MSCIEF> dipped 0.2 percent a day after falling more than 20 percent from their January intraday high.

In U.S. markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 428.96 points, or 1.7 percent, to 25,591.37, the S&P 500 gained 26.08 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,844.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.51 points, or 0.59 percent, to 7,819.63.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> rose 0.44 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index <.SSEC> closed down 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended 0.8 percent lower. Hopes that China and the United States could ease trade tensions helped Chinese stocks pare losses. [.SS]

In currency markets, the dollar index <.DXY> fell 0.06 percent, while the euro <EUR=> was up 0.19 percent to $1.1365 after closing Wednesday at its lowest point since July 2017.

The Chinese yuan <CNH=EBS> gained 1.1 percent to 6.87 per dollar.

Copper rose 1.54 percent to $5,890.50 a ton, after having confirmed a bear market on Wednesday when it closed 20.9 percent below its recent high reached on June 7.


Graphic: Emerging market shares savaged by bears:

Oil also recovered somewhat after Wednesday's slide, though a weakening outlook for crude demand kept prices in check. U.S. crude rose 0.65 percent to $65.43 per barrel and Brent was last at $71.35, up 0.83 percent on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on the news of U.S.-China trade talks. Benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> last fell 6/32 in price to yield 2.8732 percent, from 2.851 percent late on Wednesday.

(Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh)

(Reporting by April Joyner; additional reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru and Marc Jones in London; Editing by Dan Grebler and Leslie Adler)

By April Joyner
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.63% 2705.97 End-of-day quote.-18.35%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.73% 25581.69 Delayed Quote.1.79%
HANG SENG -0.80% 27083.39 Real-time Quote.-8.79%
NASDAQ 100 0.37% 7380.4118 Delayed Quote.14.98%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.51% 7812.4355 Delayed Quote.12.61%
S&P 500 -0.76% 2818.37 Real-time Quote.6.22%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.04% 96.66 End-of-day quote.5.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Tick Higher After Plans For China And U.S. To Renew Trade Talks
DJ
09:46pKENYA : Coffee and Collaboration
PU
09:43pGoogle employees demand more oversight of China search engine plan
RE
09:42pU.S. Government Bonds Slip as Risk -Appetite Returns
DJ
09:41pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Will Present in Mexico its Economic Survey of Latin America and the Caribbean 2018
PU
09:41pU.S. Issues New Warning to Turkey Over Imprisoned Pastor
DJ
09:26pAMERICAN HONDA MOTOR : 2019 Honda FourTrax Rancher Features & Benefits
PU
09:26pCOUNTY OF ESSEX : Road 23 culvert replacement project on tap for autumn
PU
09:25piSkysoft Releases Data Recovery 4.0.0 with System Crash Recovery and Takes a Great Leap Forward in Data Recovery Success Rate
SE
09:22pStocks, emerging market currencies rise on planned U.S.-China trade talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3WAL-MART STORES : Walmart posts biggest U.S. sales rise in a decade, shares soar
4ATLANTIA : THE LATEST: Company responsible for bridge pledges action
5H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.