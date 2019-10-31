Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global stocks fall from 20-month highs on trade talk doubts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 06:41pm EDT
A trader works on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stock markets slid from 20-month highs on Thursday as uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal offset strong results from Apple and Facebook, while the dollar weakened as investors mulled whether the Federal Reserve will cut rates further.

Chinese officials doubt a comprehensive long-term trade deal with Washington and U.S. President Donald Trump is doable, Bloomberg reported, citing unidentified sources.

The trade spat between the world's largest economies has been a major focal point for investors as it has disrupted supply chains and roiled financial markets for more than a year.

MSCI's gauge of equity performance in 47 countries <.MIWD00000PUS> slid 0.15% from highs last reached in February 2018.

The dollar fell to a 10-day low against a basket of major currencies after the Fed cut rates on Wednesday.

The Fed lowered its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a target range of 1.50% to 1.75%.

Investors remain concerned about a U.S. slowdown as the trade war continues, which could force the Fed's hand.

"If things were to go negative, they are more likely to ease than raise interest rates," said Steven Wieting, chief economist and investment strategist at Citi Private Bank in New York.

However, the underlying story has been the U.S. economy's ability to outlast the downturn in manufacturing output, a development that recently has been underrated by the market, he said.

"It has further to go; just the fact we can absorb the shocks that we have," Wieting said. "Production is going to go from declining to rebounding. That's what is going to happen with earnings as well."

European stocks fell. The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> lost 0.49% and the FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> of leading regional shares fell 0.57%.

The benchmark S&P 500 had been on pace for its biggest drop in nearly three weeks, after notching intraday record highs in the past three sessions, but pared losses at the close.

Corporate earnings were a bright spot. Apple Inc rose 2.26% after the iPhone maker forecast sales for the holiday shopping quarter ahead of expectations.

Facebook Inc gained 1.81% after reporting an uptick in users in lucrative markets and its third straight rise in quarterly sales growth..

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 140.46 points, or 0.52%, to 27,046.23. The S&P 500 lost 9.2 points, or 0.30%, to 3,037.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.62 points, or 0.14%, to 8,292.36.

MSCI's emerging market index <.MSCIEF> slid 0.07%.

The dollar index <.DXY> fell 0.36%, with the euro up 0.04% to $1.1152. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.78% versus the greenback at 107.98 per dollar.

Euro zone bond yields fell to two-week lows, on track for their sharpest daily fall in October after the Fed cut interest rates on Wednesday and as the report on U.S.-China trade tensions drove demand for safe-haven assets.

Yields on Germany's benchmark 10-year bund <DE10YT=RR> fell to a low of -0.42% and were set for their biggest daily fall in October, the same as most other euro zone government bonds.

The price of benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> rose 32/32 to push its yield down to 1.6840%.

Oil prices fell sharply after a leak on a key U.S. pipeline disrupted supply flows and on data showing weak factory activity in China, suggesting slowing global demand.

TC Energy Corp's Marketlink crude pipeline was operating at reduced rates, three sources said, due to supply disruptions after TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline due to a leak in North Dakota.

Traders said the Marketlink disruption pressured U.S. crude prices lower by making it harder to move oil out of the Cushing storage hub, the delivery point for WTI crude contracts.

Brent crude futures settled down 38 cents to $60.23 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 88 cents to settle at $54.18 a barrel.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler and Tom Brown)

By Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.26% 248.76 Delayed Quote.54.23%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.52% 27046.23 Delayed Quote.16.54%
FACEBOOK 1.81% 191.65 Delayed Quote.43.60%
NASDAQ 100 0.01% 8083.83238 Delayed Quote.27.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.14% 8292.360231 Delayed Quote.24.74%
S&P 500 -0.30% 3037.56 Delayed Quote.21.54%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.49% 396.75 Delayed Quote.17.98%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.31% 97.35 End-of-day quote.0.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:12pPACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC : PG&E Crews Conducting Gas Safety Checks and Restoring Gas Service to Customers in Areas of Sonoma County Impacted by Kincade Fire Where Evacuations Have Been Lifted
PU
07:05pKeystone pipeline shut after spilling 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota
RE
06:41pGlobal stocks fall from 20-month highs on trade talk doubts
RE
06:37pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : Dairy Market Report – October 2019
PU
06:35pPinterest quarterly revenue, forecast disappoint; shares plunge
RE
06:34pPinterest quarterly revenue, forecast disappoint; shares plunge
RE
06:33pEXCLUSIVE : Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through WhatsApp - sources
RE
06:31pEXCLUSIVE : Government officials around the globe targeted for hacking through WhatsApp - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Keystone pipeline shut after spilling 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota
2U.S. prosecutors file new charges in UAW corruption case
3CNH INDUSTRIAL NV : CNH Industrial announces the sale of its Truckline business
4MILA RESOURCES PLC : MILA RESOURCES : 31 October 2019 Annual Report & Financial Statements for the Year Ended ..
5PROACTIS : PROACTIS : issues new set of trading results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group