Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global stocks gain on improved outlook for trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 11:22am EDT
Passersby are reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An index of global stock markets rose to a 21-month high on Monday, boosted by growing hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal and the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve this week will deliver its third interest rate cut for 2019.

U.S. Treasury yields rose after the European Union agreed to a three-month flexible delay of Britain's departure. Improved risk sentiment also sapped demand for the safe-haven U.S. dollar, the Japanese yen and gold.

MSCI's All Country World Index <.MIWD00000PUS>, which tracks shares across 47 countries, was up 0.46, its highest intraday level since Feb. 2, 2018.

U.S. and Chinese officials are "close to finalising" parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the U.S. Trade Representative's office and China's Commerce Ministry said. The USTR provided no details on areas of progress.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he hopes to sign the deal with China's President Xi Jinping next month at a summit in Chile.

"Markets seem convinced the first deal will get done and that negotiations are progressing on the next deal," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Strong results from U.S. companies have boosted risk sentiment, and investors are hopeful the Fed will cut interest rates at its meeting this week.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 hit a record high. Microsoft Corp boosted all three main indexes, after the tech giant beat Amazon.com Inc for the Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.1 points, or 0.55%, to 27,107.16, the S&P 500 gained 17.16 points, or 0.57%, to 3,039.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.35 points, or 0.84%, to 8,312.47.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.33% to their highest since January 2018, helped by trade-exposed auto and mining stocks.

In currency markets, the U.S. dollar slipped as trade deal optimism reduced demand for safe haven currencies.

"Positive trade headlines continue to support our view that trade tensions are easing," said Win Thin, global head of FX strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

The dollar index <.DXY>, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was 0.06% lower on the day.

Sterling was little changed after the European Union granted Britain a three-month extension to exit the bloc. Expectations of a delay were already priced in.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield <US10YT=RR> was last up 5.7 basis points to 1.858%, the biggest move across maturities.

Oil prices were little changed as trade hopes supported prices but weak Chinese industrial data weighed.

Brent crude was 0.2 cents lower, or 0.32%, at $61.82 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.51 cents, or 0.9% to $56.15 a barrel.

Gold eased as trade hopes limited gains after the precious metal jumped 1% in the previous session. Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,492.2343 per ounce.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 - http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.63% 1772.44 Delayed Quote.17.27%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.42% 27074.22 Delayed Quote.15.56%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.20% 143.71 Delayed Quote.38.56%
NASDAQ 100 0.88% 8099.654174 Delayed Quote.25.86%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.86% 8314.579233 Delayed Quote.23.37%
S&P 500 0.52% 3038.59 Delayed Quote.20.57%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.32% 399.63 Delayed Quote.17.69%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.20% 97.83 End-of-day quote.1.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:52aYCEA YORK COUNTY ECONOMIC ALLIANCE : Barley Snyder Attorney Heim Named to Philadelphia-area Board
PU
11:52aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : László Palkovics calls for deepening of Slovenian-Hungarian economic relations
PU
11:42aBANK OF BOTSWANA : Governor participated in the 2019 annual meetings of interna...
PU
11:42aUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : Local Union 4994
PU
11:37aBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : Releases WMATA Close Call Program Report
PU
11:37a28 OCTOBER 2019 : Telecoms
PU
11:33aLVMH wants to tie knot with Tiffany to tap fast-growing jewelry market
RE
11:27aFEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION : FTC Chairman Joseph J. Simons and Counterparts from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico Meet in Ottawa to Discuss Antitrust Enforcement
PU
11:26aEbbing flows curb U.S. goods trade deficit; inventories mixed
RE
11:22aGlobal stocks gain on improved outlook for trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
2Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 3Q Net Profit Fell 29%
4COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
5Global stocks gain on improved outlook for trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group