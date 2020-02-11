Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global stocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 08:15pm EST
People walk past an electronic display showing world markets indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian shares and Wall Street futures nudged higher on Wednesday amid hopes the worst of the coronavirus in China may have passed, although prevailing uncertainty about the outbreak has kept investors wary.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was up 0.1%. Australian shares were up 0.27%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> rose 0.45%.

Oil futures, which have been in a downtrend since the start of the year, rose in Asia from 13-month lows due to budding optimism about the virus and hopes that output cuts by major producers will support prices.

The yuan held gains in offshore trade and safe-havens such as Treasuries, the yen and the Swiss franc were marginally weaker in a sign of slowly improving sentiment.

The global mood brightened after China's senior medical adviser said on Tuesday the number of new coronavirus cases was falling in some provinces and forecast the epidemic would peak this month.

The number of new cases in Hubei, the province at the epicentre of the outbreak, was 1,068 as of Tuesday, down from a peak of over 3,000 new cases on Feb. 4, and the lowest number of new infections since Jan. 31.

Investors will likely need to see more evidence that the virus, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has spread to 24 other countries and territories, is indeed receding before they take on more risk.

Concerns that the virus will slow factory activity and consumer spending in the world's second-largest economy have roiled global stocks and commodities, and many of these markets are still trying to regain their footing.

"Evidence suggests the positive mood will continue, and we see some coordination in markets with oil rallying, base metals up and Treasuries coming under pressure," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"It does appear there is increasing comfort that the virus won't impact growth in a significant way, but I am not ready to buy risk assets yet."

U.S. stock futures rose 0.12% in Asia on Wednesday. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched to their second consecutive closing high on Tuesday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell further in Asia, pushing yields up to 1.6057%.

Treasury prices declined on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy is resilient.

Powell also said he is closely monitoring the coronavirus in China, because it could lead to disruptions that affect the global economy.

Chinese firms and factories are struggling to get back to work after the extended Lunar New Year holiday. Some companies say they need loans and are laying off workers as supply chains for global firms from car manufacturers to smartphone makers ruptured.

China's foremost medical adviser on the outbreak, Zhong Nanshan, told Reuters numbers of new cases were falling in some provinces and forecast the epidemic would peak this month, although investors remained sceptical.

In the commodities market, U.S. crude futures ticked up 0.32% to $50.10 a barrel on hopes that Chinese demand for oil will pick up once the flu-like virus is contained.

Saudi Arabia wants global oil producers to agree a quick supply cut in response to the coronavirus, sources familiar with the kingdom's thinking have told Reuters, which is another supportive factor for crude futures.

In the offshore market, the yuan <CNH=D3> was little changed at 6.9682 per dollar but close to a two-week high.

The yen <JPY=EBS> traded at 109.82 versus the greenback, on course for its third day of decline, while the Swiss franc <CHF=EBS> held steady at 0.9755 against the dollar.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.18% 73.907 Delayed Quote.-4.08%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.07% 142.419 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.07% 82.682 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
CMC MARKETS PLC -0.76% 157.4 Delayed Quote.8.19%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.00% 29276.34 Delayed Quote.2.59%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.00% 119.939 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.06% 0.8879 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.85% 54.71 Delayed Quote.-18.45%
NASDAQ 100 0.01% 9517.861207 Delayed Quote.7.65%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.11% 9638.942385 Delayed Quote.6.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.90% 70.954 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
NIKKEI 225 -0.60% 23685.98 Real-time Quote.0.72%
S&P 500 0.17% 3357.75 Delayed Quote.3.93%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.02% 6.96722 Delayed Quote.0.32%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.06% 6.9669 Delayed Quote.0.58%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.01% 109.851 Delayed Quote.0.85%
WTI 0.50% 50.39 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
08:46pOil prices rise as new virus cases slow, easing Chinese demand concerns
RE
08:31pRBNZ Leaves Cash Rate Unchanged, Sees Short-Lived Virus Impact
DJ
08:30pInfection slowdown supports Asian FX, but firm dollar caps gains
RE
08:15pGlobal stocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall
RE
08:10pFactbox - Big oil traders start investing in renewables
RE
07:49pSaudi Arabia wary of costly slow response as virus knocks oil - sources
RE
07:29pBBL - Blockchain for Education - Cryptocurrencies, smart contracts, and other blockchain innovations for education
PU
07:16pIrish central bank warns against post-election spending splurge
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei
2APPLE INC. : FTC demands data on small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft
3Bankers in Asia brace for a virus-related deal drought
4LYFT, INC. : Lyft forecasts slower growth in 2020, leaves target profit date unchanged
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership PHAM THUAN

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group