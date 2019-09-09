Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global stocks little changed, pound hits six-week high

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 04:17pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks held near flat on Monday after bouncing between gains and losses as investors questioned whether likely stimulus measures from the world's central banks would be enough to deter slowing growth, while the pound hit a six-week high in choppy trading.

After two straight weeks of gains that boosted the S&P 500 by 4.6%, stocks on Wall Street closed near the unchanged mark as advances in energy <.SPNY> and financial <.SPSY> shares were offset by a decline in tech <.SPLRCT> and healthcare <.SPXHC>.

Earlier, data showed Japan's economy grew at a slower pace than initially estimated in the second quarter as the U.S.-China trade war prompted a downward revision of business spending, intensifying calls for the central bank to deepen stimulus this month.

Still, barring a major announcement on trade developments between the United States and China, stock movements were likely to be muted ahead of the next policy announcement by the Federal Reserve on Sept. 18. Investors have begun to question whether central banks even have enough measures at their disposal to support economic growth.

The European Central Bank is expected to introduce new stimulus measures at its meeting on Thursday.

"This is kind of the eye of the storm," as investors await more news on trade or interest rates, said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

But he said, "for the market to move significantly higher from here, we'd really need to see something happen on trade."

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would continue to "act as appropriate" to sustain U.S. economic expansion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.05 points, or 0.14%, to 26,835.51, the S&P 500 lost 0.28 points, or 0.01%, to 2,978.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.64 points, or 0.19%, to 8,087.44.

European shares ended lower as Britain's export-heavy FTSE index tumbled due to a stronger pound, while selling in defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities dented early gains in markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> lost 0.28% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 0.01%.

Sterling hit a six-week high of $1.2382 as investors saw the likelihood of a "no-deal" Brexit lessening and data that indicated Britain's economy picked up more than anticipated in July.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask Parliament a second time for an early national election but was likely to be defeated in a vote at around 2230 GMT on Monday. He will then suspend Parliament until Oct. 14.

Sterling's gains were briefly pared sharply as John Bercow, speaker in Britain's House of Commons, announced he would stand down from the role.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2343, up 0.50% on the day.

The dollar index <.DXY> fell 0.1%, with the euro up 0.19% to $1.1048.

Oil prices jumped after the new Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, confirmed expectations he would stick with his country's policy of limiting crude output to support prices.7

U.S. crude rose 2.35% to settle at $57.85 per barrel and Brent settled at $62.59, up 1.71% on the day.

(Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler and Cynthia Osterman)

By Chuck Mikolajczak
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.14% 26835.51 Delayed Quote.14.88%
NASDAQ 100 -0.26% 7832.403215 Delayed Quote.24.21%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.19% 8087.437378 Delayed Quote.22.33%
S&P 500 -0.01% 2978.43 Delayed Quote.18.82%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.28% 386.06 Delayed Quote.14.30%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.18% 98.21 End-of-day quote.1.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:41pGlobal stocks little changed, pound hits six-week high
RE
04:41pWall Street ends flat amid rate hopes, tech declines
RE
04:33pIndustrials Up on Hopes for Trade Negotiations -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:31pMaterials Down After Weak Chinese Import Data -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:23pEnergy up With Oil as New Saudi Oil Official Pledges Production Caps to Remain -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:23pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Rise As Investors Look Past Weak China Data, Focus On Potential Stimulus
DJ
04:20pU.S. Government-Bond Prices Extend Declines
DJ
04:17pGlobal stocks little changed, pound hits six-week high
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:13pStocks little changed, pound hits 6-week high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : AUGUST 2019 TRAFFIC
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO LTD : Air France-KLM knocked by Aigle Azur rescue bid
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Unending Oil Theft

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group