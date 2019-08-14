Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global stocks, oil plunge on growing signs of global slowdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 03:21pm EDT
Passersby are reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Equity markets tanked and oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday after a closely watched bond indicator pointed to the growing risk of a U.S. recession that was heightened by data showing Germany's economy in contraction and China's worsening.

Yields on two-year U.S. Treasury notes rose above the 10-year yield for the first time since 2007, a metric known as an inversion that is widely seen as a classic recession signal.

A GDP report showing German output fell 0.1% in the second quarter from the previous three months coupled with Chinese industrial production rising at its weakest pace since 2002 added to investor fears of a global slowdown in growth.

U.S. stocks fell almost 3% and major equity indices in Europe closed down 2% or near that while crude prices slumped almost 5% at one point.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note <US10YT=RR> fell below 1.6% to its lowest since September 2016, as investors sought safety from the equity market carnage.

"The combination of those three things (yield inversion, Germany's GDP and Chinese industrial production) has refreshed fears of a global slowdown," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

"We're seeing that flow through to stock prices falling and yields across the globe plummeting as well," he said.

The slide in equity and oil markets erased the previous session's sharp gains after the United States moved to delay tariffs on some Chinese products.

China's offshore yuan gave up some early gains as the weaker-than-expected data tempered optimism generated on Tuesday by the U.S. decision to delay raising tariffs in September.

MSCI's gauge of global equity performance <.MIWD00000PUS> fell 1.98% and its emerging market index <.MSCIEF> fell 0.59%. The FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> of leading European shares closed down 1.62%.

The Bovespa index <.BVSP> fell more than 3% and the Mexican bolsa <.MXX> slid 2%. Bay Street in Toronto <.GSPTSE> fell 1.75%.

Negative interest rates from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are creating an adverse effect on yields everywhere, including the United States, Arone said.

"How much more can U.S. interest rates rise in the face of all those low interest rates? In a lot of ways it's almost like the medicine continues to make the patient more sick," he said.

The market rout is likely due, at least in part, to program trading that was triggered by the yield inversion, said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

"This level of sell-off is primarily driven by institutional program trades," he said. "Moves of this magnitude are mostly driven by programs that are tied to" the inverted yield curve.

On Wall Street, the interest-rate sensitive bank index <.SPXBK> slipped 4.22% and the broader financial sector <.SPSY> fell 3.36%.

The dollar index <.DXY> added 0.17% and the euro fell 0.3% to $1.1138. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.77% versus the greenback at 105.91 per dollar.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped $1.87 to settle at $55.23 a barrel, having gained 4% in the previous session, the most in just over a month. London Brent fell $1.82 to settle at $59.48 a barrel.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.9% at $1,527.80.

"There is plenty of doom and gloom to spread across the globe," said John Doyle, vice president for dealing and trading at Tempus Inc in Washington. The U.S. yield curve "is a major recession indicator. Germany, Italy and the UK are likely headed for a recession. Today's Chinese data was shockingly bad."

Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 - http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Kate Duguid in New York; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)

By Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IBOVESPA -3.12% 100081.07 Delayed Quote.18.33%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.13% 97.94 End-of-day quote.1.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50pThe S&P 500 Tends to Rise After an Inverted Yield Curve
DJ
03:46pU.S. curve inverts for first time in 12 years; 30-year yield tumbles
RE
03:42pOil drops 3% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude stocks build
RE
03:40pSierra Nevada chooses ULA's Vulcan to launch space station supply runs
RE
03:36pOil drops 3% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude stocks build
RE
03:33pFCC chairman circulates order to approve Sprint, T-Mobile tie-up
RE
03:32pNAFSA IN ST. LOUIS : Call for proposals
PU
03:25pBOND REPORT : U.S. Treasury Yields Fall Sharply, 2-year/10-year Yield Curve Inverts, Triggering Recession Indicator
DJ
03:22pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Foreign Direct Investment in Latin America and the Caribbean Increased by 13.2% in 2018, Ending a Five-Year Downward Trend
PU
03:21pGlobal stocks, oil plunge on growing signs of global slowdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
3Oil drops 3% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude stocks build
4APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group