Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global stocks rally, yuan surges as investors bet on China revival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 03:00pm EDT
A man wearing protective face mask walks in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

By Herbert Lash

Global stock markets rallied and China's yuan posted its biggest gain since December on Monday as investors bet that the Chinese economy would boost global growth even as surging coronavirus cases delayed business re-openings across the United States.

Data showing unexpected growth in the U.S. services sector last month, almost returning to its pre-pandemic levels, also helped drive Wall Street higher and lift Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for oil.

The yuan led commodity currencies higher against the dollar as investors lapped up risky assets on growing expectations of a strong economic rebound in China, where an index of blue-chip Chinese shares soared to its highest level in five years.

A Chinese economic revival bodes well for Australia and Europe, which count Beijing as their biggest trading partner.

The euro was up 0.56% at $1.1311 and European shares jumped. The broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 1.53% as stocks exposed to China - carmakers, industrials, energy firms and luxury goods makers - rose strongly. Banks also rallied. [.EU]

Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Financial Group, said the rally in Chinese stocks was the big catalyst, adding: "The only caveat is that China's economy is not driven purely by free-market forces. But if regulators in China are engineering a stronger equity market, it can still feed through to the rest of the world."

China's offshore yuan was on track for its best day against the dollar since Dec. 12, up 0.76 at 7.0148.

Chinese blue chips jumped 5.7% on top of a 7% gain last week to their highest in five years. Even Japan's Nikkei, which has lagged due to a soft domestic economy, rose 1.8%.

MSCI's All-Country World Index, a gauge of equity performance in 49 countries, rose 1.6%. Emerging markets rose 2.45%, their biggest single-day gain in three months.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 350.43 points, or 1.36%, to 26,177.79. The S&P 500 gained 39.94 points, or 1.28%, to 3,169.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 193.99 points, or 1.9%, to 10,401.62.

A slew of upbeat U.S. data, including a record rise in June payrolls last week, has powered the Nasdaq to fresh all-time highs and lifted stock markets around the world on recovery hopes.

But a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the United States has clouded the future. In the first five days of July, 16 states reported record increases in new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus that has infected nearly 3 million Americans and killed more than 130,000, according to a Reuters tally.

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Monday as investors priced in auctions this week that will increase the supply of the low-risk debt.

The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1.8 basis points to yield 0.6907%. German 10-year yields traded at -0.469%.

Oil rose slightly on the U.S. service sector data, while a spike in coronavirus cases that could curb fuel demand in the United States limited gains.

Brent crude settled up 30 cents at $43.10 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2 cents to settle at $40.63.

Gold edged toward an almost eight-year high hit last week as the spike in coronavirus cases kept safety demand elevated, though the rally in equities and the strong U.S. services sector data limited the metal's advance.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.2% at $1,793.50 per ounce.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho, Wayne Cole in Sydney and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Larry King, Lisa Shumaker and Will Dunham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.34% 26185.69 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
GOLD 0.56% 1785.146 Delayed Quote.16.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.26% 43.08 Delayed Quote.-35.21%
NASDAQ 100 1.98% 10543.358966 Delayed Quote.18.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.75% 10383.960021 Delayed Quote.13.76%
NIKKEI 225 1.83% 22714.44 Real-time Quote.-5.71%
S&P 500 1.20% 3167.71 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.71% 7.01462 Delayed Quote.1.55%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.66% 7.0138 Delayed Quote.1.49%
WTI 0.58% 40.64 Delayed Quote.-34.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:05pStocks rally, yuan surges as investors bet on China revival
RE
03:04pA Road Map to Payment Systems
PU
03:04pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : New Bills Would Help Processors Meet Demand
PU
03:00pGlobal stocks rally, yuan surges as investors bet on China revival
RE
02:59pU S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : Secretary Brouillette Issues Statement On Dakota Access Pipeline
PU
02:58pU.S. court orders Dakota Access oil pipeline shut over environmental concerns
RE
02:58pDakota pipeline investors could face major hit after adverse ruling
RE
02:58pU.S. Energy Secretary blames activists for big pipeline setbacks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Chinese Stocks Surge as Individual Investors Pile Into Market -- Update
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Response to The Sunday Times investigation
4AMS AG : AMS : European Commission Clears Ams's Acquisition of Osram Licht
5KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group