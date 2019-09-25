Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global stocks rise, investors cool to impeachment talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 04:33pm EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar rose and stocks on Wall Street lifted a gauge of global equities on Wednesday on robust U.S. housing data and the notion a strong economy would overcome any investor skittishness over a possible impeachment of President Donald Trump.

European shares cut losses and U.S. stock indexes turned higher early in the session after Trump said a trade deal with China could happen sooner than expected.

Trump made the remarks to reporters a day after delivering a stinging rebuke to China's trade practices at the United Nations General Assembly, saying he would not accept a "bad deal."

Stocks in Europe were pressured by political uncertainty after Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives moved to launch a formal impeachment inquiry of Trump.

But Wall Street shrugged off an impeachment investigation, with the benchmark S&P 500 posting its biggest daily gain in two weeks. Yields on U.S. Treasury long-dated debt rose after falling for seven straight sessions.

The White House released a summary of a telephone call between Trump and Ukraine's president, who said he was not pushed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

"As long as the economy remains firm, we don't think the drama out of Washington will impact the staying power of this bull market," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> rose 0.01%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> closed down 0.58% while in London, the FTSE 100 index <.FTSE> fell 0.02%.

Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee, said good economic data is fighting with political noise and good data is winning.

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rebounded more than expected in August, the latest sign that lower mortgage rates were starting to boost the struggling housing market.

"The impeachment is not a big issue until you get into a recession. It's a big deal politically, but it's not a big deal economically," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist, at Evercore ISI in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.94 points, or 0.61%, to 26,970.71. The S&P 500 gained 18.25 points, or 0.62%, to 2,984.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 83.76 points, or 1.05%, to 8,077.38.

The dollar benefited from a sharp pullback for the pound amid worries about nagging Brexit- and election-related risks.

The dollar index <.DXY> rose 0.71%, with the euro down 0.69% to $1.0942. The Japanese yen weakened 0.67% versus the greenback at 107.81 per dollar.

Most yields on 10-year euro zone bonds yields rose in late trade following Trump's comment U.S.-China trade.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose 2 bps at -0.58% <DE10YT=RR>.

Yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> rose 27/32 in price to yield 1.7302%.

Oil prices fell for a second day as U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly surged 2.4 million barrels in the week to Sept. 20, according to the Energy Information Administration, instead of declining 249,000 barrels as analysts expected. [EIA/S]

Crude prices fell after Trump said on Tuesday he saw a path to peace with Iran, easing supply fears after the Sept. 14 attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities that halved its output. The kingdom and the United States have blamed Iran for the attack.

Brent crude futures settled down 71 cents at $62.39 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 80 cents to settle at $56.49 a barrel.

U.S. gold futures settled down 1.8% at $1,512.3 an ounce.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London, Stanley White in Tokyo and Swati Pandey in Sydney; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)

By Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.61% 26970.71 Delayed Quote.15.53%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 1.21% 7803.541346 Delayed Quote.23.60%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.05% 8077.383636 Delayed Quote.22.34%
S&P 500 0.62% 2984.87 Delayed Quote.19.34%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.58% 387.59 Delayed Quote.16.38%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.71% 99.04 End-of-day quote.2.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03pIndustrials Up on Trade-Deal Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:01pU.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks
RE
05:01pBoeing expected to testify at U.S. Senate hearing on aviation safety
RE
05:00pTIMELINE : Significant events in the history of Juul
RE
05:00pFidelity fund's big bet on Juul looms large amid controversy
RE
05:00pU.S. lawsuits take aim at vaping
RE
05:00pBoeing expected to testify at U.S. Senate hearing on aviation safety
RE
04:58pUN UNITED NATIONS : Citing $2.5 Trillion Annual Financing Gap during SDG Business Forum Event, Deputy Secretary-General Says Poverty Falling Too Slowly
PU
04:58pNATIONAL SORGHUM PRODUCERS : U.S. – Japan Agreement Creates Opportunity for U.S. Sorghum Farmers
PU
04:58pElliott revives call to split Marathon Petroleum into three
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3Juul boss exits in vaping crisis as Philip Morris, Altria axe merger talks
4DOLLAR INDEX : Oil falls about 1% on surprise U.S. crude build, Saudi crude output
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group