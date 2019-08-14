Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Global stocks routed, oil sinks as bond markets flash recession warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 10:56pm EDT
A woman walks past an electric screen showing world markets indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Global stocks crumbled and oil prices extended a punishing sell-off on Thursday as an inverted U.S. bond yield curve intensified fears about a world recession.

Markets in Asia were already on the backfoot after all three major U.S. stock indexes closed down about 3% overnight, with the blue-chip Dow posting its biggest one-day point drop since October. [.N]

The tumult in stocks was triggered by an overnight intraday fall in yields of 10-year U.S. Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> below the two-year yield <US2YT=RR>, the first such drop since 2007, in what is known as a yield curve inversion and widely seen as a sign of a looming recession.

Global growth woes have mounted in recent months, especially as a bruising trade war between the United States and China showed signs of dragging on in a blow to businesses and consumers.

The debilitating effects of the Sino-U.S. trade war on growth was on full display this week as Germany's economy contracted in the second quarter and a raft of Chinese economic data pointed to deepening gloom in the Asian powerhouse.

For a graphic on U.S. yield curve inversion Aug. 14:



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> dropped 0.9% in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei average <.N225> tumbled 1.4% and Australian stocks <.AXJO> sank 2.1%.

Chinese markets were also hit, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite <.SSEC> and the blue-chip CSI300 <.CSI300> down 1.1% and 1.0%, respectively, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.8%.

"The yield curves are all crying timber that a recession is almost a reality and investors are tripping over themselves to get out of the way as economic recession hurts corporate earnings and stocks can drop as much as 20%," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank.

In early Asian trade, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dipped to their lowest in 3 years, while the 30-year yields <US30YT=RR> fell to as low as 1.991%, below the 2% floor for the Federal Reserve policy rate for the first time ever. A dip below 2% took the entire curve up to 30 years below official interest rates.

The U.S. stock futures managed to steady a little in Asian trading, erasing earlier losses.

Kerry Craig, a global markets strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said investors should also take note of how significantly markets had changed in the last decade, which meant a yield curve inversion might not be the harbinger it once was.

“Yield curve inversion is flashing a warning sign – investors should check their portfolios are resilient. But it’s not a reason to panic or to lean into the sell-off,” he said in a note.

Still, oil prices fell on Thursday to extend steep overnight losses as U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose, fears of recession mounted and economic data out of China and Europe disappointed. [O/R]. Yet gold prices remained stable on Thursday after rising on safe-haven buying in the previous trading session.

Brent crude was down 0.8%, at $59.03 a barrel, after falling 3% in the last session, while U.S. crude fell 0.5% to $54.96 a barrel, having dropped 3.3% in the previous session.

As bond markets flashed concern about recession on Wednesday and major stock indices cratered, U.S. President Donald Trump put the blame squarely on the Fed for continuing to raise rates through the end of last year.

"China is not our problem, though Hong Kong is not helping. Our problem is with the Fed. Raised too much & too fast. Now too slow to cut...," Trump tweeted on late Wednesday. (https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1161719408202584064)

Senior U.S. officials said on Wednesday China has made no trade concessions after Trump postponed the 10% tariffs on over $150 billion worth of Chinese imports, the latest sign that efforts to reach a trade deal were going nowhere.

Major currencies were relatively calm, with the dollar index <.DXY> easing 0.1% to 97.936 and the euro adding a marginal 0.1% to $1.1144. The Japanese yen was steady versus the greenback at 105.93 per dollar, having firmed 0.8% on Wednesday.

"The markets are digesting the sharp overnight setback, triggered by the inverted yield curve. But I think we'll see some calmness back before long since the U.S. curves inverted only temporarily, not on a closing basis," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Gold rose over 1% on Wednesday as an inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve and weak euro zone data drove investors toward safe-haven bullion. [GOL]

Spot gold stood at $1,518.55 per ounce early Thursday, flat on the day and not far from its six year high marked Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)

By Tomo Uetake
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.42% 2808.91 End-of-day quote.12.45%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 1.1144 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
GOLD 0.16% 1519.4 Delayed Quote.17.93%
HANG SENG 0.06% 25305.81 Real-time Quote.-2.15%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.02% 59.13 Delayed Quote.6.61%
MITSUI & CO LTD 1.60% 1655 End-of-day quote.0.27%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD 0.96% 2302.5 End-of-day quote.-4.26%
NIKKEI 225 0.98% 20655.13 Real-time Quote.3.35%
SUMITOMO CORP 2.18% 1546.5 End-of-day quote.1.64%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.65% 3512 End-of-day quote.-2.36%
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 0.15% 3904 End-of-day quote.-0.61%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.18% 97.99 End-of-day quote.1.35%
WTI 0.07% 54.98 Delayed Quote.19.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
11:00pGlobal stocks routed, oil sinks as bond markets flash recession warning
RE
10:56pGlobal stocks routed, oil sinks as bond markets flash recession warning
RE
05:53pTrump Says Fed Should Cut Rates as Global Growth Concerns Jar Markets
DJ
04:29pEnergy Down on China Data, Treasury Bond Moves, Stockpile Data -- Energy Roundup
DJ
07:57aU.S. Treasury bond curve inverts for first time since 2007 in recession warning
RE
08/13THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : US rates drop, disappointing data in Germany, Italy’s political crisis, Brexit
08/13Investors dash for shelter in bonds on trade war, recession concerns - BAML
RE
08/13Falling Bond Yields Make Equities Hard to Ignore
DJ
08/13British retailers call for business rates freeze
RE
08/12Demand for junk bonds grows, and so do liquidity worries
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks routed, oil sinks as bond markets flash recession warning
2VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
3GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD : GOLDEN AGRI RESOURCES : Half Year Financial Statement and Dividend Announcement fo..
4COAL : Fidelity Investments wins court battle with IRS over coal tax credits
5LENOVO GROUP LIMITED : LENOVO : China's Lenovo first-quarter profit more than doubles on record PC market shar..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group