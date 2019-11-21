Log in
Global stocks slip, dollar rebounds on rekindled trade hopes

11/21/2019 | 03:19pm EST
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York City

The dollar rebounded and global equity markets pared losses on Thursday as efforts by China to smooth the path forward in U.S.-Sino trade talks helped sooth investor sentiment, though fears remained that a phase one deal might not occur until next year.

Oil prices rose to a two-month high after Reuters reported the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are likely to extend existing output cuts until mid-2020.

Yields on U.S. Treasury debt rose, snapping three sessions of declines, bolstered by China saying it was willing to work with the United States to resolve core trade concerns, which rekindled some hope for a bilateral deal.

A Wall Street Journal report that said China had invited top U.S. trade negotiators for a new round of face-to-face talks in Beijing also lifted sentiment.

Germany's trade-sensitive DAX index pared most losses to close 0.16% lower, while the Dow Industrials and S&P 500 index also pared losses and were down slightly with an hour of trading remaining in the session.

"This just shows that the trade deal is not dead and that we will get some sort of an extended truce, which is a positive," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"What we're going through now is a market beginning to realize the daily rhetoric of the trade news – one day positive, one day negative – is beginning to wear off," he said, adding he would not be surprised to see stocks end the day higher.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 0.23%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.40%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.05 points, or 0.04%, to 27,810.04. The S&P 500 lost 1.07 points, or 0.03%, to 3,107.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.10 points, or 0.11%, to 8,517.63.

The latest news on the trade deal came after a series of headlines earlier this week that suggested ongoing talks were unraveling.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that negotiations to finalize a deal may extend into next year as Beijing presses for more extensive tariff rollbacks and the Trump administration counters with heightened demands of its own.

Benchmark German bond yields also ended a three-day streak of declines to edge higher.

German 10-year bond yields, considered a euro zone benchmark, rose more than 2 basis points to -0.325%.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 12/32 in price to push yields up to 1.7774%.

The dollar firmed late in the session.

The dollar index rose 0.06%, with the euro down 0.14% to $1.1057. The Japanese yen weakened 0.04% versus the greenback at 108.67 per dollar.

Brent crude settled up $1.57 at $63.97 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.57 to settle at $58.58 a barrel.

Both benchmarks had fallen earlier in the session.

Gold prices eased. U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to settle at $1,463.60 per ounce.

By Herbert Lash
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.16% 13137.7 Delayed Quote.24.62%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.16% 27780.43 Delayed Quote.19.75%
NASDAQ 100 -0.25% 8265.192074 Delayed Quote.31.73%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.25% 8507.50084 Delayed Quote.29.17%
S&P 500 -0.16% 3104.11 Delayed Quote.24.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.40% 402.22 Delayed Quote.20.09%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.04% 97.97 End-of-day quote.1.33%
