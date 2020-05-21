Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global stocks slip on U.S.-China tensions; oil rises to 2-1/2-month high

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 11:41am EDT
Pedestrian wearing a face mask rides an escalator near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information in Shanghai

By Herbert Lash and Marc Jones

Global equities trended lower on Thursday on concerns about the long-term economic impact of the new coronavirus and simmering U.S.-China tensions, though oil markets set aside those worries and marched to a 2-1/2 month high.

The London, Paris and Frankfurt bourses fell as did the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Wall Street, but the Dow industrials edged higher in choppy trade.

The dollar traded in a narrow range as investors weighed the impact of global business lockdowns and the euro's four-day rally against the U.S. currency ran out of steam.

Gold slipped 1%, as a strong dollar pushed it off this week's 7-1/2 year peak.

Rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak gave investors pause. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesdau called China's $2 billion pledge to fight the pandemic "paltry."

"The biggest threat to the U.S. market this year is actually the potential for ignition of the tariff war, between the U.S. and China," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco in New York.

Stocks in the short run are driven by news flow, though bias is to the upside because of easy monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, Hooper said.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 1.04%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.57%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198.19 points, or 0.81%, to 24,377.71. The S&P 500 lost 32.61 points, or 1.10%, to 2,939 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 120.43 points, or 1.28%, to 9,255.35.

In Europe, purchasing manager index surveys (PMIs) confirmed economic activity has begun to return, though they were far from stellar.

Euro zone-wide figures came in better than expected overall but Germany's improvement undershot forecasts. It was the third month in a row that the surveys were plonked firmly in economic contraction territory.

Oil rose on the view that slumping fuel demand should rebound. Brent, the international benchmark, has bounced up $20 a barrel over the past month.

U.S. crude rose 1.05% to $33.84 per barrel and Brent was at $36.19, up 1.23% on the day.

The market absorbed the latest glut of government debt to pay for coronavirus support programs fairly smoothly. The United States auctioned $20 billion of 20-year debt for the first time since 1986 on Wednesday.

Italy sold roughly the same and Spain said it will need to raise almost 100 billion euros more than planned.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 1.8 basis points to yield 0.6541%.

U.S. weekly jobless claims came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 million, in line with a Reuters survey of economists ahead of the data and well off the record 6.867 million at the end of March.

The dollar index <=USD> rose 0.278%, with the euro down 0.27% to $1.0947. The Japanese yen weakened 0.14% versus the greenback at 107.69 per dollar.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by David Gregorio)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.28% 24506.33 Delayed Quote.-15.18%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 1.09552 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
INVESCO LTD. 0.75% 7.42 Delayed Quote.-59.01%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.87% 36.1 Delayed Quote.-47.67%
NASDAQ 100 -0.71% 9419.795299 Delayed Quote.8.61%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.66% 9315.11313 Delayed Quote.4.49%
S&P 500 -0.59% 2954.3 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.75% 340.26 Delayed Quote.-17.56%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.71% 743.09 Delayed Quote.-16.61%
WTI 0.74% 33.755 Delayed Quote.-48.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:00pOWENS & MINOR : “Letter to Healthcare”
PU
11:59aMichigan Governor Whitmer further opens state economy ahead of Trump visit
RE
11:58aKenyan lender Equity Group restructures 25% of loans due to coronavirus
RE
11:54aSouthwest will add more flights to meet extra demand through July
RE
11:53aOil at highest since March on lower U.S. inventories, recovering demand
RE
11:52aMnuchin sees U.S. economic bottom in second quarter, 'gigantic increase' fourth quarter
RE
11:52aVodacom South Africa now a standalone business
RE
11:49aStocks slip on U.S.-China tensions; oil rises to 2-1/2-month high
RE
11:49aOil at highest since March on lower U.S. inventories, recovering demand
RE
11:48aSouth African central bank cuts lending rate by 50 basis points
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa closes in on $10 billion state rescue deal
4SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend
5SoftBank to sell $3.1 billion worth of Japan telco unit stake

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group