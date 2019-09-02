Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global stocks slip on tariffs, Argentina hit by capital controls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 07:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - Global markets remained subdued on Monday after the United States and China imposed new tariffs on each other, while the spotlight returned to emerging-market risk as Argentina imposed capital controls.

Argentina's international dollar bonds dropped to record lows, its financial stocks tumbled and risk premia shot up after President Mauricio Macri re-imposed capital controls on Sunday as the country battled to avoid its ninth sovereign default.

The about-face by Macri, who had previously lifted many protectionist practices of his predecessor, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, came after the government failed to stem heavy investment outflows and to shore up its tumbling currency.

MSCI's All-Country World Index, which tracks shares across 47 countries, was down 0.04% on the day.

U.S. markets were shut for a holiday on Monday. European shares ticked higher as surprisingly positive data helped China weather the latest round of tit-for-tat tariffs between the United States and China that came into effect over the weekend.

Washington imposed 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods and China began to impose new duties on a $75 billion target list. However, both sides will still meet for talks later this month, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

Trade-sensitive German shares <.GDAXI> were 0.4% higher and the pan-European stocks benchmark index STOXX 600 <.STOXX> was up 0.63% by midday in London, beginning September higher. It fell 1.6% in August as the trade war intensified.

"Despite the market's sanguine take, we believe the ultimate outlook for the trade dispute has become harder to predict with confidence," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

"Since trade tensions have become the major driving force for stocks, even greater than monetary policy, we advise against adding significantly to equity exposure – particularly for those who have an adequate strategic allocation."

Income-generating carry positions such as select emerging market currencies will perform well as central banks ease policy in response to weaker growth, Haefele added.

Euro zone manufacturing activity contracted for a seventh month in August as declining demand sapped optimism, a survey showed, strengthening expectations for monetary easing by the European Central Bank next week.

At its July meeting, the ECB all but promised to ease policy as the growth outlook worsened.

Italian bond yields fell towards recent multi-year lows after Italy's prime minister said at the weekend talks on a new government should be completed by Wednesday. The 5-Star Movement and the Democratic Party held talks over the weekend on cabinet posts and a common agenda.

In currency markets, the dollar was 0.1% higher against a basket of peers.

The euro was 0.2% lower at $1.09665, not far from two-year low of $1.0963 hit in U.S. trade on Friday.

TRADE WAR

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.24%, led by 0.5% drop in Hong Kong's Hang Seng after another weekend of violent anti-government protests.

Chinese shares rose, however, with the CSI300 index <.CSI300> gaining 1.1% despite the trade row escalation. A pledge by China's State Council to boost support for the economy helped.

Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a private sector survey, on Monday showed factory activity unexpectedly expanded in August, though gains were modest and contrasted with official data that pointed to further contraction.

Washington imposed tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods and while Beijing imposed new duties on U.S. crude, the latest escalation in a bruising trade war. Studies suggest the tariffs will cost U.S. households up to $1,000 a year.

Many market players say the market's reaction was likely exaggerated by algorithm-driven players' flows in thin trading at the start of Asian trade on Monday. Liquidity could be even more limited than usual because of a U.S. holiday on Monday.

"(The market move) goes to show you how many data mining algos are involved with equity-linked compared with forex-linked. Was anyone surprised by these tariffs that took effect yesterday?" said Takeo Kamai, head of execution at CLSA in Tokyo.

Tension is also running high in Hong Kong. Police and protesters clashed in some of the most intense violence since unrest erupted more than three months ago.

Thousands of protesters blocked roads and public transport links to Hong Kong airport and police made several arrests after demonstrators smashed CCTV cameras and lamps and dismantled station turnstiles.

China, eager to quell the unrest before the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Oct. 1, has accused foreign powers, particularly the United States and Britain, of fomenting the unrest.

Oil prices fell on Monday. Brent crude futures dropped 0.15% to $59.16 a barrel; U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were flat at $55.1.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; editing by Larry King)

By Ritvik Carvalho

Stocks treated in this article : Stoxx Europe 600, Hang Seng
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -0.18% 25634.25 Real-time Quote.-0.64%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.47% 381.1 Delayed Quote.12.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:40aDutch minister - I did not have contact with Uber on tax plan
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Calls for government commission of investigation into the beef sector
PU
09:15aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF EST : Estonian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates presents his credentials
PU
09:13aTurkey's Erdogan rebukes lawyers boycotting judicial ceremony at presidential palace
RE
09:13aChina lodges tariff case at WTO against the U.S.
RE
09:05aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Launch of OECD Business and Finance Outlook 2019 - Monday 9 September 2019
PU
09:00aFRAUNHOFER GESELLSCHAFT ZUR FÖRDERUNG DER ANG : Biocompatible stents provide better protection against occluded blood vessels
PU
08:45aNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Property Taxes Account for 40 Percent of State and Local Tax Revenue in Q1 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with SoftBank's Brightstar
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Europe should ignore 'treacherous promises' of Facebook's Libra currency - ECB's Mersch
3Sanctions choke Iran's crude sales, but oil product exports booming
4DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : ramps up contingency plan for a potential hard Brexit
5WÄRTSILÄ : WÄRTSILÄ : Innovative Wärtsilä LNG fuel storage and supply system to deliver multiple benefits for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group